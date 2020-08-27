Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me
- 52,954 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,978$7,509 Below Market
- 38,980 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,750$4,769 Below Market
- 96,291 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,988$3,669 Below Market
- 112,629 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,299$4,558 Below Market
- 27,482 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,977$3,952 Below Market
- certified
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited20,065 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,104$3,422 Below Market
- 92,222 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,797$3,481 Below Market
- 122,576 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,000$3,226 Below Market
- 134,540 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,995$3,074 Below Market
- 103,803 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,760$2,412 Below Market
- 39,429 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$18,590
- 56,914 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,495$3,348 Below Market
- 74,932 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,995$3,802 Below Market
- 93,786 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,995$3,026 Below Market
- 123,400 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,000$2,948 Below Market
- 83,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995$2,657 Below Market
- 85,093 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,995
- 132,541 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,900$1,943 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Grand Cherokee
Lisa,10/21/2015
Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I purchased my Jeep GC Limited on 9/5/2015. The engine light came on at 250 miles in the first week. The evaporation canister gasket was bad and needed to be replaced. Dealer was able to fix within 1 day. At 1,600 miles while driving in city traffic slowing down for a traffic light the vehicle jumped forward twice like I had been rear-ended. This was caused by the transmission shifting down from 3 to 2 and 2 to 1. The vehicle then went into to "limp" mode and I could not go over 5MPH and the transmission was stuck in 1st gear. I managed to get out of traffic and into a parking lot. Had this happened in a busy intersection or while merging into busy, fast moving highway it could have been deadly. I called roadside assistance and the JGC had to be towed to the nearest dealer. They have had the vehicle for 4 days and now have told me they will have to "tear down" the transmission to try to figure out what is wrong. When the cause is determined Chrysler will determine if the transmission will be fixed or replaced based on their "70% rule". The first time we put the back seat down the headrest fell off of the passenger-side rear seat and could not be put back in place. The dealer had to fix this because a clip was missing. Again, could have been dangerous if the headrest had fallen off in an accident and your head was whiplashed against against the two metal rod mounts. My family has been loyal to Chrysler and have owned nothing but Dodge's since 2000. We have owned 2 Ram 1500's, a Durango, and an Avenger. All were great vehicle. Chrysler and Jeep you missed the level of expected quality and reliability with the new Jeep Grand Cherokee models! When you pay upwards of $40,000 for a high-end vehicle you expect better quality, reliability and service than this. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is promoted as the "Most Awarded SUV" ever. Jeep has been long known for it quality and great products however, it seems Chrysler and Jeep are being very silent regarding all of the recent transmission issues. Perhaps the transmission issues are going to be ignored and swept under the rug to avoid bad publicity. Come on Chrysler and Jeep your loyal customers deserve better than this!!! Check out the reviews for the 2014's and the 2014 and 2015 Dodge Durango, these vehicles have the same transmissions. The electronic transmissions are shifting from park to reverse on their own, not staying in gear, getting stuck in gear, and shifting roughly. Also check out the Jeep Cherokee which also has many reports of transmission problems. The NHTSB also has many transmission issues reported and is contemplating a class-action lawsuit regarding the number of injuries and safety issues that surround the transmission coming out of park and rolling away causing injury to people and damage to the vehicle and surrounding property. 4/2017 - I have not had any additional issues with the JGC, it now has 23,000 miles on it. A recall was issued for the transmission "rolling away" issues. I did not have problems with this happening but have always been cautious and paid close attention to the gear shifter and indicator lights to ensure the proper gear was illuminated. I had the recall work completed this month and do note a bit of a hesitation at idle speeds, which I believe was the intent to prevent roll aways. I have not noted any additional changes with the operation of the vehicle. While I was very disappointed with the initial performance of my JGC it has been a very reliable vehicle since the transmission was replaced at 1,600 miles and I have not had additional issues. It performs well and provides a comfortable ride for highway and city driving. It handles well in rain, snow and ice. We took our JGC on a 3,000+ mile vacation to the Smoky Mountains and we're very pleased with how the JGC responded to mountain driving. There was enough room for 4 adults and a teen and all our luggage/gear in the JGC. It was a snug fit but not uncomfortable. When planned appropriately you can fit alot into the cargo area and other storage areas in the vehicle.
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.