Consumer Rating
(190)
2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Three available engines, excellent off-road ability, balanced handling, simple controls.
  • Low-quality interior materials, small backseat, poor gas mileage with the big V8, ride can be bouncy over ruts.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a joy to drive both on pavement and dirt trails, but downmarket furnishings and cramped rear seating make it a tough sell over the 4Runner.

Vehicle overview

Jeep practically invented the sport-utility vehicle way back in the dark days of WWII, when the army needed a tough, maneuverable and lightweight vehicle capable of traversing the nastiest roads and trails on the planet. Sixty years later, Jeep is still going strong (thanks to resources from parent company DaimlerChrysler). And while its focus remains on building reliable SUVs with stellar off-road abilities, luxury and refinement have also been incorporated into the mix.

The first Grand Cherokee was introduced in 1992, and options like leather seats, a powerful V8 engine and an advanced four-wheel-drive system made it an instant hit with daily commuters and desert trekkers alike. Unfortunately, the original Jeep Grand Cherokee was a little crude in the fit-and-finish department. Improvements came on the second-generation JGC (1999-2004), but by then, family-oriented buyers had begun to expect carlike handling characteristics and spacious interiors -- attributes that this rugged Jeep SUV simply couldn't deliver as well as the Explorer.

Jeep engineers were determined to correct this on the latest version, which was introduced just last year. The current third-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee offers improved capability and nimble on-road ride and handling dynamics in a well-appointed package. The exterior design is unmistakably Jeep, thanks to the signature round headlights, seven-slot grille and trapezoidal wheel openings. However, the body was sculpted with hard edges and prominent lines to convey a more modern and muscular look, and designers spent countless hours in a wind tunnel in an effort to reduce wind and road noise. The nicely finished body panels are mounted on a platform that incorporates an advanced independent coil-over front suspension, four-wheel antilock disc brakes and available four-wheel drive.

The standard engine for this Jeep SUV is a 3.7-liter V6 borrowed from the Liberty. For those who desire more power than the V6 can muster, two different V8 engines are available, including a 4.7-liter V8 and a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 with variable displacement technology. The refinement continues inside, where form is emphasized just as heavily as function. The seats are comfortably padded and available in cloth or two-tone leather, but interior plastic panels leave much to be desired. The chronograph-style four-gauge instrument cluster looks like it belongs in a luxury car, and a gated shifter borrowed from the Mercedes parts bin makes selecting the right gear a breeze. Overall, the 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers more luxury and comfort than ever before, while maintaining the rugged character that made the Jeep marque what it is today.

2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee models

The Jeep Grand Cherokee midsize SUV is available in three trim levels: Laredo, Limited and Overland. Standard Laredo features include power windows and door locks, air conditioning, a power driver seat, split-folding rear seat, a reversible cargo floor with water-resistant storage and a CD stereo. The Limited model adds two-tone leather seating, a power front-passenger seat, automatic dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable pedals, rain-sensing automatic wipers, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a Boston Acoustics audio system with in-dash CD changer and MP3 capability. The Overland adds unique platinum trim accents, real wood trim, a navigation system, satellite radio and unique leather and ultra-suede seats. The navigation system and satellite radio are also available on the Laredo and Limited. Other options, depending on the trim level, include heated front seats, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, hands-free cell phone compatibility, a tire-pressure monitor, rear park assist and an off-road package with off-road tires, tow hooks and skid plates.

2006 Highlights

Jeep expands the Grand Cherokee lineup for 2006 with the addition of a range-topping Overland trim level. It's been fitted with more standard luxury features and 5.7-liter V8. New standard features on all models include stability control and one-touch up-down front windows. Newly optional on the Laredo is the Quadra-Trac II four-wheel-drive system and an off-road package.

Performance & mpg

The Laredo comes standard with a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 210 horsepower and 235 pound-feet of torque, while the Limited is equipped with a 4.7-liter V8 capable of pumping out 235 hp and 305 lb-ft of torque. Optional on the Limited and standard on the Overland is a 5.7-liter V8, which produces 330 hp and 375 lb-ft of torque. All three engines come standard with a five-speed automatic transmission. Laredo 4WD models are equipped with a full-time all-wheel-drive system, while Limited 4WDs utilize the more advanced Quadra-Trac II (optional on Laredo) that incorporates a two-speed transfer case. Finally, the optional Quadra-Drive II system (optional on Limited, standard on the Overland) combines a full-time two-speed transfer case with front/rear/center electronic limited-slip differentials. With the 4.7-liter V8, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is rated to pull 6,500 pounds.

Safety

Safety features include four-wheel antilock disc brakes and stability control. Side curtain airbags are optional on all models but the Overland, where they are standard equipment. The Jeep Grand Cherokee earned a perfect five-star rating in government front- and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

Smooth is the operative word when describing the 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The suspension dampens imperfections in the road well, and the rack and pinion steering provides a solid and responsive road feel. The all-wheel drive grabs pavement with gusto and on tight roads this Jeep SUV is very nimble with minimal body roll. Even though the raucous 5.7-liter V8 provides gobs of low-end thrust, the 3.7-liter V6 and 4.7-liter V8 are smooth and provide more than enough power for most applications.

Interior

Inside the Jeep Grand Cherokee, the seats are firm and supportive, and the leather looks quite contemporary. Wood trim on the center console and door panels is very upscale, and two-tone plastic panels lend a modern touch to the surroundings, even if they are a bit hard. Panel fitment is good; window and door lock switches are comfortably within reach; climate controls are clearly marked and easy to use; and the chronograph-style gauge cluster adds European flair.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

5(50%)
4(31%)
3(13%)
2(5%)
1(1%)
4.2
190 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Grand cHEROkee
Mike,05/15/2016
Laredo 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A)
This has been the best car I have ever owned. It has 145,000 miles and all I've ever had to do beside changing the oil, is put a new battery in it, tires f and r breaks and a rear main seal. Its not terrible for 10 y/o car that I have owned since new. It has been a good car and I would recommend to anyone. Besides who makes cast iron engines anymore????
Jeep Overland 5.7 Hemi
TBarnett,05/03/2006
This SUV is a real fun driving experience. Every time I get in the vehicle and turn the key to start the car, a big smile comes across my face. Daimler Chrysler really hit a home run with this vehicle teamed with the HEMI engine. I had two Explorers and an Expedition before this. I had looked seriously at the new Hummer H3. But, when I drove the H3 and this Jeep, the choice was easy to go with the Jeep. It performs awesome with the HEMI engine and handles very well.
Love/Hate Relationship
harrison7,09/13/2012
Bought my Jeep about a year and a half ago. Before that had a 1998 grand. It was such a great car. Got over 300k miles on it before someone totaled it. But My 2006 Jeep is a good car. I love the look of the car, the hard lines and the awesome grille. Fun to drive, and the seats are so comfortable. But I do have mixed feelings about the jeep. I have all sorts of electrical problems. My dash lights flash constantly and my NAV stopped working. Dealer said it was the body control module that needs to be replaced. ($1,200)!!! Makes a grinding noise when I turn sharp in the parking lot. Have no idea what that is. And the thirsty hemi puts a dent in my wallet every time I fill up.
120,000 miles going for 200,000 miles
steve abraham,07/21/2015
Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 5A)
UPDATED REVIEW. Well, I got tor 125,000 miles, had an electrical problem, the dashboard flickered and shut off. After several attempts, the mechanics could not fix this problem. sadly, I had to JUNK my Jeep at 125,000, just a few days after I planned on keeping it for 200,000 miles. Sad. Several thousand dollars of attempted repairs wasted. New computer, rebuilt electric harness... battery... fuses... then the starting system started to smell from burning overload.... so I junked it.....below is my original review.... I have a gray 2006 Jeep and I love it. I have put it through a hard life, driving upstate, and in NYC, in the worst weather and in blistering heat. This Jeep always performed well and is still a very comfortable ride. I had several repair issues, but after 100,000 miles they are expected. new radiator, battery, starter, all standard stuff. The engine is strong, tranny is tight. Darn oxygen sensors have to be changed and they are costly, but it is better than having old carburators. I love my steel colored jeep and I hope to make another review here at 200,000 miles. ps I bought this off lease at two years old, with 18,000 miles, for about $18,000.00
See all 190 reviews of the 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
425 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

