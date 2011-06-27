Vehicle overview

Jeep practically invented the sport-utility vehicle way back in the dark days of WWII, when the army needed a tough, maneuverable and lightweight vehicle capable of traversing the nastiest roads and trails on the planet. Sixty years later, Jeep is still going strong (thanks to resources from parent company DaimlerChrysler). And while its focus remains on building reliable SUVs with stellar off-road abilities, luxury and refinement have also been incorporated into the mix.

The first Grand Cherokee was introduced in 1992, and options like leather seats, a powerful V8 engine and an advanced four-wheel-drive system made it an instant hit with daily commuters and desert trekkers alike. Unfortunately, the original Jeep Grand Cherokee was a little crude in the fit-and-finish department. Improvements came on the second-generation JGC (1999-2004), but by then, family-oriented buyers had begun to expect carlike handling characteristics and spacious interiors -- attributes that this rugged Jeep SUV simply couldn't deliver as well as the Explorer.

Jeep engineers were determined to correct this on the latest version, which was introduced just last year. The current third-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee offers improved capability and nimble on-road ride and handling dynamics in a well-appointed package. The exterior design is unmistakably Jeep, thanks to the signature round headlights, seven-slot grille and trapezoidal wheel openings. However, the body was sculpted with hard edges and prominent lines to convey a more modern and muscular look, and designers spent countless hours in a wind tunnel in an effort to reduce wind and road noise. The nicely finished body panels are mounted on a platform that incorporates an advanced independent coil-over front suspension, four-wheel antilock disc brakes and available four-wheel drive.

The standard engine for this Jeep SUV is a 3.7-liter V6 borrowed from the Liberty. For those who desire more power than the V6 can muster, two different V8 engines are available, including a 4.7-liter V8 and a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 with variable displacement technology. The refinement continues inside, where form is emphasized just as heavily as function. The seats are comfortably padded and available in cloth or two-tone leather, but interior plastic panels leave much to be desired. The chronograph-style four-gauge instrument cluster looks like it belongs in a luxury car, and a gated shifter borrowed from the Mercedes parts bin makes selecting the right gear a breeze. Overall, the 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers more luxury and comfort than ever before, while maintaining the rugged character that made the Jeep marque what it is today.