Used 2011 Ford Edge for Sale Near Me
- 143,207 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,500$2,268 Below Market
Hendrick Toyota Apex - Apex / North Carolina
SE trim. REDUCED FROM $7,998!, FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, "Thanks to a host of changes, the 2011 Ford Edge is now a top choice for a midsize crossover SUV." -Edmunds.com.EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYChild Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Safety equipment includes Child Safety LocksPRICED TO MOVEReduced from $7,998.VEHICLE FEATURESRear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls.EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com's review says "Thanks to a host of changes, the 2011 Ford Edge is now a top choice for a midsize crossover SUV.". Great Gas Mileage: 26 MPG Hwy.WHY BUY FROM USAt Hendrick Toyota Of Apex you will always find THE ONE THAT YOU WANT! This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Edge SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK3GC2BBA89001
Stock: 39798A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 112,832 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,512
Burleson Honda - Burleson / Texas
2011 Ford Edge SE Black 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic FWD 19/26 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. As a leading Honda dealer in DFW, our name has become synonymous with honesty and integrity. We have grown into one of the largest Honda dealers in the Dallas and Fort Worth area. We are proud to be integral members of the Dallas-Fort Worth community, where we serve the entire DFW Metroplex, including Burleson, Cleburne, Carrollton, North Richland Hills, Irving, Frisco, Richardson, Plano, Grand Prairie, Grapevine and the entire North Texas area. Our outstanding staff of dedicated sales professionals is here to help you find the perfect new car for you and your family. Visit us today and see why our commitment to customer service, our large selection of new and used vehicles and our reliable service center have made Burleson Honda one of DFW's favorite Honda dealerships!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Edge SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK3GC0BBB07561
Stock: BBB07561A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 153,484 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,300$1,271 Below Market
Coughlin Ford of Pataskala - Pataskala / Ohio
At Coughlin Ford of Pataskala we offer all our pre-owned inventory at market based pricing to insure a no haggle experience and a fair price right up front.2011 Ford EdgeWe carry all makes and models and have vehicles in all different colors. Our Pre-owned Vehicles could have some of the following features listed: Alloy wheels, aluminum wheels, backup camera, Bluetooth, cargo package, chrome wheels, convenience package, leather seats, navigation system, power package, remote start, se package, safety package, sunroof/moonroof, tow package, adaptive cruise control, comfort package, tow package, trailer package, appearance package, cargo package, power package, safety package, acoustical package, dvd entertainment system, preferred package, technology package, driver confidence package, audio package, heat package, memory package, off road package, premium package, premium sound package, remote vehicle starter prep package, skid plate package, solid smooth ride suspension package, sound package, sport package, steel wheels, suspension package, z71 package, 3rd row seat, Bluetooth, hands-free, cd player, cruise control, dvd player. Keyless entry, lift kit, multi-zone climate control, navigation, portable audio connection, power locks, power windows, premium audio, security system, steering wheel controls, sunroof, trailer hitch, apple carplay/android auto, brake assist, homelink, memory seat, stability control, android auto, apple carplay.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Edge SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK3JC5BBB07080
Stock: J1806AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 103,096 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,488$2,589 Below Market
Sexton Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina
Visit Sexton Auto Sales Inc online at www.sextonautosales.net to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 919-873-1800 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Edge Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK3AK6BBA74856
Stock: 7334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,253 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,966$1,491 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Feel right at home behind the wheel of this Ford Edge. It is a one-owner SUV in great condition. The title records confirm this. Yes, the odometer does read only 123,253 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this Edge is one really great deal. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. It has also been meticulously maintained, and we have the complete SERVICE HISTORY to prove it. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Ford Edge through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Our customer's safety is important to us. We guarantee that this vehicle has never suffered damage from a wreck. The powerful 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. Enjoy life a little more freely with the responsibility of this fuel efficient Ford Edge. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Ford Edge. With it's superior ground clearance and tough off-road suspension, you will be able to take on anything that mother nature throws at you. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this SUV. You will not find another Ford Edge fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. Unless you plan on driving this one straight into a mud pit you won't have to worry about any exterior maintenance for quite some time. Given that this is a used SUV, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. Leave your credit worries at the door and shop at ease with the knowledge that we offer true GUARANTEED FINANCING. We get you approved! Get great financing and low monthly payments on this Edge with approved credit. Call us today at (703) 685-9312 for more information. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Pomfret!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK4JCXBBB20610
Stock: B20610T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,378 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,499$1,834 Below Market
Mountain States Toyota - Denver / Colorado
Look at this 2011 Ford Edge SEL. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.5L/213 engine will keep you going. This Ford Edge features the following options: ROOF RACK, 202A RAPID SPEC ORDER CODE -inc: MyFord Touch w/SYNC/8' touch screen/(2) 4.2' LCD color displays/(2)USB ports/SD card reader/RCA video input jacks/5-way steering wheel controls, dark-copper center stack finish, rear-view camera, leather seating surfaces, heated 10-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumber, heated fold-flat 6-way pwr passenger seat, ambient lighting, Tire pressure monitoring system, Supplemental park lamps, Solar tinted front door window glass, SIRIUS satellite radio w/6 month subscription -inc: (6) month subscription *N/A in AK or HI*, Side-impact air bags, SecuriLock encrypted passive anti-theft system (EPATS), SecuriCode illuminated door entry keypad, and Second row reclining 60/40 split fold-flat bench seat -inc: EasyFold seat release, fold-down armrest w/(2) cupholders. See it for yourself at Mountain States Toyota, 201 W 70th Ave, Denver, CO 80221.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Edge SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK3JC7BBA19387
Stock: YBBA19387
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 189,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$5,995$1,499 Below Market
Superior Auto Sales - Miamisburg / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK4JC0BBA89142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,241 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$5,995$2,443 Below Market
Bob's Auto Ranch - Circle Pines / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Edge SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK3JC8BBB44785
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,326 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,900$1,718 Below Market
Moore Chrysler Jeep - Peoria / Arizona
Visit Moore Chrysler Jeep at 8600 West Bell Road, Peoria, AZ 85382 and Peoria Subaru at 8590 West Bell Road, Peoria, AZ 85382. Prices may not include, tax, title, license, and dealer prep fees. Call dealer for details.FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT!! MOORE Chrysler Jeep, Where you get MOORE FOR LESS! Home Of The Sun City Trade!Prices may not include, tax, title, license, and dealer prep fees. Call dealer for details. FREE FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT!! MOORE Chrysler Jeep, Where you get MOORE FOR LESS! Home Of The Sun City Trade!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Edge SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK3JC1BBA88611
Stock: S9592A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 169,235 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$4,984$3,154 Below Market
Chiefland Ford - Chiefland / Florida
This mid-size suv has a 3.5 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this mid-size suv. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. Front wheel drive on this Ford Edge gives you better traction and better fuel economy. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this model. This mid-size suv is accented with a stylish rear spoiler. The Ford Edge has heated side mirrors to keep your vision clear in winter weather. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on this model. This Ford Edge is equipped with front side curtain airbags. This mid-size suv has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on this model.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Edge SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK3JCXBBB20035
Stock: 5B20035
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 247,661 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$4,598$751 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Chrome Wheels 3.5L Ti-Vct V6 Engine This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. The Ford Edge Limited will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. The quintessential Ford -- This Ford Edge Limited speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Edge Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK3KC2BBB18858
Stock: BBB18858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 144,822 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$7,998$1,861 Below Market
Raleigh Pre-Owned - Raleigh / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Edge Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK4KC5BBA76692
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$7,900$1,871 Below Market
Fraher Ford - Pontiac / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Edge SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK3JC9BBA06771
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 165,285 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$7,787$1,087 Below Market
Honda Marysville - Marysville / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* BACKUP CAMERA, AWD, BACKUP SENSORS, HEATED SEATING, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER, HOMELINK, MULTI-ZONE AC, KEYLESS ENTRY.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# BBA62036A FEATURES NO LESS THAN $1,015 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES. Specifically this Honda Marysville 2011 Ford Edge reconditioning process Included: Performed a Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail, Resurfaced front brake rotors, Resurfaced rear brake rotors, Evacuate and recharged a/c system, Performed complete used car vehicle inspection, and Performed oil and filter change!Of all the used cars for sale in Ohio this all wheel drive 2011 Ford Edge Limited features an impressive 3.50 Engine with a Ingot Silver Metallic Exterior with a Medium Light Stone Leather Interior. With only 165,285 miles this 2011 Ford Edge is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2011 Ford Edge represents one of many of Honda Marysville used vehicles for sale in Columbus, OH and includes: Premium Sony Audio System, Steering Wheel Climate Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Memory Seats, Outside Temperature Gauge, MP3 Compatible Radio, Garage Door Opener, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# BBA62036A* Honda Marysville has this 2011 Ford Edge Limited ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Honda Marysville will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Honda Marysville today at *(888) 639-8830 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2011 Ford Edge Limited! Honda Marysville of Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH. You can also visit us at, 640 Coleman's Blvd Marysville OH, 43040 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 25.0 Highway MPG and 18.0 City MPG! This Ford Edge comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.50 engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Power Passenger Seat, Telescoping Wheel, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Rear Window Wiper, Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Trip Computer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Marysville, OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Compass, Power Drivers Seat, Overhead Console, Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Illuminated entry, Rear Reading Lamps, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Reading Light(s), Tilt Steering Wheel, Split Folding Rear Seat, Rear Window Defroster*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Whether driving to From New Albany to Westerville, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Color Matched Bumpers, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* If you're making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Delay-off headlights, Occupant sensing airbag, Dual Air Bags, Anti-Lock Brakes, Overhead airbag, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 439 Honda used cars for sale at our Columbus, OH Honda dealership. Honda Marysville has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service. This week you'll select from one of the 7 Ford Edge suvs like this Ingot Silver Metallic 2011 Ford Edge Limited that we have in stock!*Bluetooth may not work with all mobile phones
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Edge Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK4KC0BBA62036
Stock: BBA62036A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 114,174 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,900$1,599 Below Market
Shea Buick GMC - Flint / Michigan
Welcome to Shea Automotive! We have 500+ used cars in ONE LOCATION! Stop on in or call 810-732-7500 to schedule a test drive!Clean CARFAX. Black 2011 Ford Edge SEL AWD 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 3.16 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/MP3 Capable, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Unique Cloth Bucket Seats, Variably intermittent wipers.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 16136 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK4JC9BBB48950
Stock: 0-1839T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 111,759 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,583$1,459 Below Market
Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Lawrenceburg - Lawrenceburg / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Edge SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK3JC3BBB31880
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,675 milesGreat Deal
$9,993$1,332 Below Market
Chapman Ford of Horsham - Horsham / Pennsylvania
2011 Ford Edge Limited 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift AWD Bordeaux Reserve Red MetallicPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX.Pricing includes all costs to be paid by consumer except for sales tax, registration, title, and ONLY a $389 Pennsylvania REGULATED documentation fee. Prior sales are excluded.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Edge Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK4KC7BBA58565
Stock: H200549A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 132,031 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$6,750$1,615 Below Market
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
EXCLUSIVE MARKET PRICING NO HAGGLE WITH NO PRESSURE AND CLEAN TITLE @ 10790 South State St Sandy UT 84070. Bring this ad with you ! ! Call (801) 307-1990. Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee... They say All roads lead to Rome but who cares which one you take when you are having this much fun behind the wheel!!! Web Special on this muscular SUV!!! Real gas sipper!!! 26 MPG Hwy* NEW LOW PRICE!!! Big grins! Safety equipment includes: ABS Traction control Passenger Airbag Curtain airbags Stability control - Stability control with anti-roll...Other features include: Power locks Power windows Auto Air conditioning Cruise control... Call (801) 307-1990 NOW FOR THE BEST DEAL!!! All internet prices include the NAP $3500 rebate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Edge SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK3GC6BBB33243
Stock: A5796A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
