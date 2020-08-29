Used 2011 Ford Edge for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

Feel right at home behind the wheel of this Ford Edge. It is a one-owner SUV in great condition. The title records confirm this. Yes, the odometer does read only 123,253 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this Edge is one really great deal. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. It has also been meticulously maintained, and we have the complete SERVICE HISTORY to prove it. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Ford Edge through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Our customer's safety is important to us. We guarantee that this vehicle has never suffered damage from a wreck. The powerful 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. Enjoy life a little more freely with the responsibility of this fuel efficient Ford Edge. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Ford Edge. With it's superior ground clearance and tough off-road suspension, you will be able to take on anything that mother nature throws at you. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this SUV. You will not find another Ford Edge fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. Unless you plan on driving this one straight into a mud pit you won't have to worry about any exterior maintenance for quite some time. Given that this is a used SUV, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. Leave your credit worries at the door and shop at ease with the knowledge that we offer true GUARANTEED FINANCING. We get you approved! Get great financing and low monthly payments on this Edge with approved credit. Call us today at (703) 685-9312 for more information. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Pomfret!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2FMDK4JCXBBB20610

Stock: B20610T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

