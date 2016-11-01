  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Grand Cherokee
  4. Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
3.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(45)
Appraise this car

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Appealing engines, including a thrifty diesel V6 and a brawny V8
  • Enough off-road ability to conquer practically any trail
  • Plush interior with plentiful luxury and technology
  • Impressive tow ratings for the class
  • Diesel engine is noisy at idle and low speeds
  • Ride quality may disappoint, even with air suspension
Other years
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$14,456 - $39,995
Used Grand Cherokee for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Grand Cherokee does Edmunds recommend?

The 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers a lot of standard and optional features to choose from, but in general, we're most fond of the off-road-ready Trailhawk. It can go nearly anywhere and yet still comes with swanky equipment such as ventilated seats and the 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen. The Trailhawk's standard V6 is capable, but an upgrade to the diesel-powered V6 or the 5.7-liter V8 will significantly increase tow ratings. Beyond the extra pulling power, the diesel V6 offers impressive fuel economy, and the V8 gives this Jeep the character of a classic muscle car.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.5 / 5

It's hard to find a truly off-road-ready SUV these days, especially at a reasonable price. But if you're shopping for one, Jeep has you covered with the 2017 Grand Cherokee.

Off-road prowess isn't the Grand Cherokee's only trick, though. Three compelling engines help set the Jeep Grand Cherokee apart. The base 3.6-liter gasoline V6 delivers decent power and fuel economy; the optional turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel V6 increases fuel economy considerably and also pumps up the low-end torque. As for the available 5.7-liter V8, it sounds great and rivals the diesel with its robust towing capacity.

In addition to its well-sorted powertrains, the Grand Cherokee offers just about every upscale amenity and high-tech option you can think of. A premium interior and serious versatility make the Grand Cherokee a standout in the class. For Trail Rated luxury in a stylish package, the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee is certainly tough to top.

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee models

The 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a five-passenger midsize SUV that comes in five trim levels: Laredo, Limited, Trailhawk, Overland and Summit. Each is available with rear-wheel drive (2WD) or four-wheel drive (4WD), except the Trailhawk, which is 4WD-only. One of our favorite things about the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee is that it feels relatively plush whatever trim level you choose. Certain desirable upgrades are offered only on higher trims, however, including the 8.4-inch touchscreen and the optional diesel V6 and gasoline V8 engines.

The base Laredo comes fairly well-equipped, including a 3.6-liter V6 engine (295 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque) with an eight-speed automatic transmission, 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, heated mirrors, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with a 5-inch touchscreen, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.

If you're looking for a few more creature comforts (or if you just need heated seats for cold winter commutes), then check out the Limited trim level. On Limited and above, you can go with the standard V6 or you can opt for one of two more capable motors. The first is a 5.7-liter V8 (360 hp, 390 lb-ft), and the second is a turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel V6 (240 hp, 420 lb-ft). An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard for both. Other standard equipment on the Limited includes 18-inch wheels, additional chrome exterior trim, remote start, an auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirror, a power liftgate, a 115-volt power outlet, satellite radio, a heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), driver-seat memory settings and an additional USB charging port.

New to the Grand Cherokee lineup this year is the Trailhawk trim level. Without a doubt, it's one of the most capable off-road SUVs in its class. On top of the Limited trim, it adds unique exterior styling flourishes, different 18-inch wheels with off-road tires, four-wheel drive with low-range gearing (Quadra-Drive II), an adjustable air suspension (Quadra-Lift) with increased suspension travel and other Trailhawk-specific tuning, hill ascent and descent control, an electronic limited-slip rear differential, underbody skid plates, trim-specific interior styling, and an upgraded instrument cluster display with exclusive off-road features. The Trailhawk also adds power-folding mirrors, ventilated front seats, an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface with voice controls and a nine-speaker sound system.

Next in the Grand Cherokee lineup is the Overland. It has a few more luxury options and shares the Trailhawk's latter four standard features as well as a mainstream version of its air suspension. It also adds 20-inch wheels, automatic wipers, xenon headlights with auto leveling and auto high-beam control, LED daytime running lights and foglights, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a navigation system, HD radio, a power-adjustable steering wheel and extended leather upholstery. Consider the Overland if you're looking for something classy and well-equipped right near the top of the range.

If you want everything you can get out of a Grand Cherokee, the top-of-the-line Summit trim is the one to have. It includes the Overland's standard equipment plus polished 20-inch wheels, headlamp washers, front parking sensors, a self-parking system (both parallel and perpendicular), illuminated doorsills, additional noise-reducing acoustic glass for the windows, active noise-canceling technology, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a forward collision mitigation system with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and upgraded leather upholstery with diamond-quilted accents. (A full leather interior with even more coverage is an extra-cost option.)

Many of the higher trims' standard features are offered on lesser models as options. A dual-screen rear entertainment system with Blu-ray capability is optional for the Limited, Trailhawk, Overland and Summit. Quite a few aesthetic upgrades are also available, including a 75th Anniversary package that adds gloss-black exterior trim.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit (3.0L V6 diesel; 4x4; 8-speed automatic). NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Grand Cherokee has received some revisions, including a new gearshift lever, the addition of electric-assist power steering and a weight reduction courtesy of some aluminum suspension components. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Grand Cherokee.

Driving

3.5
The EcoDiesel V6 is the way to go if you're serious about fuel economy, towing and off-roading. Plus, it's quicker than the standard V6. Off-road grip is sensational, but on-road handling is mediocre at best. The top-level Summit model we tested is the only Grand Cherokee that's not Trail Rated.

Acceleration

3.5
The EcoDiesel 3.0-liter V6 is all about torque, a full 420 lb-ft worth. With 0-60 mph arriving in 7.7 seconds, it's quicker than the V6-gasoline GC. The eight-speed automatic is smooth, though its shifts are slow. For more thrilling acceleration, check out the V8.

Braking

3.0
Around town, the Grand Cherokee brakes provide decent power and pedal feel. At the test track though, the GC nosedives and squirms during full panic stops. It took 121 feet to stop from 60 mph, which is average for the class.

Steering

2.0
The GC's steering has a light effort and a chunky steering wheel that feels good in your hands, which should suit most people. Unfortunately it also doesn't have much in the way of feel, so you never really know what the front tires are up to on road or off.

Handling

2.0
Whether at the test track or on back roads, the Grand Cherokee feels lethargic and heavy. It has little roll control, meaning it leans considerably through corners. The stability control intervenes early and often.

Drivability

3.0
The eight-speed automatic shifts seamlessly on the highway, though there's some jerkiness in stop-and-go traffic, and the engine requires more revs than you expect to get going. The massive amount of turbodiesel torque means you can easily hold just one gear up long grades.

Off-road

4.0
The Summit model, with its low front fascia, isn't Trail Rated, despite the Quadra-Drive II four-wheel-drive system and height-adjustable air suspension. Still, it's ultra-capable when scurrying up steep off-road trails.

Comfort

3.5
The Grand Cherokee has excellent sound deadening, plus supportive seats and plenty of room to stretch out. Although we expected good things from the air suspension, it suffers in the city, struggling to soak up smaller bumps.

Seat comfort

4.0
The front seats are wide and overstuffed with padding, yet they are surprisingly firm. Adjustable lumbar and heating and cooling up front are complemented by well-padded armrests. Rear reclining seatbacks have easy-access levers. The rear middle seat is livable but not wide enough for adults.

Ride comfort

2.0
Oddly, the optional air suspension struggles to absorb smaller pavement ripples, allowing significant vibration into the cabin. It's definitely not the best urban vehicle. Big bumps, on the other hand, are absorbed with ease.

Noise & vibration

4.0
The optional diesel engine clatter makes it louder at idle than rival gas engines, but the EcoDiesel is considerably quieter at full throttle, partially because it doesn't rev as high. Dual-pane front glass means nearly zero wind noise on the highway.

Climate control

Large primary buttons and knobs for the climate control system are easy to operate and the system cools/warms the cabin well. Some of the secondary controls located in the infotainment screen are a bit harder to find, though, and can be frustrating even for owners used to the system.

Interior

4.0
Jeep's most recent improvements certainly make the Grand Cherokee's cabin a nice place to be. The Uconnect infotainment system, materials and controls are at the top of the class, though the touchscreen forces too many steps for certain functions.

Ease of use

3.0
The centerpiece is an excellent chunky steering wheel paired with solid, substantial controls. Large, grippy knobs for stereo volume/tuning/fan speed are nice, but some climate control functions require three to four button pushes through the touchscreen. Ridiculous.

Getting in/getting out

3.5
Wide-opening front doors help entry. The step-in height is higher than average, but the air suspension can be lowered when parked. The rear doors also open wide, though the opening is compromised by the intrusive rear wheelwell and wide rocker panels.

Roominess

4.5
Despite the high seating position, there's still generous headroom up front. Good elbow room, too, and the center console leaves room for the driver's right knee. Excellent rear foot- and kneeroom, plus plenty of headroom.

Visibility

4.0
The windshield pillars are fairly long and thick, hampering views on curvy roads. Most other pillars are narrow, though, and the tall side windows facilitate lane changes. Standard rearview camera and parking sensors are especially handy in a tall SUV.

Utility

4.0
When you consider all that it offers in one package, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is very utilitarian. It has above-average tow ratings, an optional adjustable air suspension and decent cargo space, although the latter could be better in terms of maximum capacity.

Small-item storage

The main front bin has little space and a cheap-feeling door. Up front, the door pockets are too narrow for most hands. There are, however, good anti-tip cupholders.

Cargo space

4.0
The Jeep Grand Cherokee's trunk isn't the largest in the department; it also doesn't have a very low load floor, but with the optional air suspension you can lower the ride height when you park. The trunk houses a full-size spare and still offers 36.3 cubic feet of space.

Child safety seat accommodation

There are two sets of two latches, each on the outboard positions of the rear seat. Realistically, you'll be able to put two child seats in the rear.

Towing

5.0
The EcoDiesel and Hemi V8 4x4s have the same tow rating: 7,200 pounds. Two-wheel-drive models can tow 7,400 pounds, while gasoline V6 models can tow 6,200 pounds. Most crossover SUVs don't come anywhere close to those numbers.

Technology

Though the Uconnect system in the Jeep Grand Cherokee is one of the most user-friendly on the market, our test vehicle had several issues with reliability during operation. Knobs often failed to respond to inputs, and the satellite radio cut out so many times that we lost track.

Audio & navigation

Audio and navigation controls are extremely user-friendly. Almost any novice can master the basic functions of the Uconnect system after just a few uses. The optional nine-speaker stereo has good sound quality and dynamic range.

Smartphone integration

Connecting via Bluetooth or USB is easy and quick with the Grand Cherokee. Songs and podcasts are indexed with lightning speed. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, however, are not available.

Driver aids

Optional systems such as blind-spot monitoring and forward collision mitigation are nice to have, but unfortunately they're oversensitive in the Grand Cherokee. Warnings sound with the slightest encroachment on other cars or even when a car is two lanes away in your blind spot.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall3.5 / 5
Driving3.5
Comfort3.5
Interior4.0
Utility4.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

5(64%)
4(8%)
3(7%)
2(11%)
1(10%)
4.1
45 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 45 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best SUV I've ever owned
GC,12/10/2016
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I have owned mostly smaller SUVs in the past including Honda CRV, 3 Subaru Outbacks and most recently Jeep Renegade. I finally made a leap to the mid SUV segment and got a 2017 Jeep GC Limited.. What a difference. For a bigger SUV, it drives smooth, very quiet and it is totally not a gas guzzler as I initially worried about. In fact for the power of the engine I was getting 24-25 during the summer time and about 21-22 in our winter so far. Interior is clean and upscale looking better than the Toyota Highlanders and Honda Pilot. I am very impressed with the Jeep Grand Cherokee. It's value at all levels.
My all black 2017 Altitude
Sarge,08/24/2017
Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
This is my third Grand Cherokee. And this by far is the best. I am in love with the updates and the comfort and obvious appearance of the Altitude. A few outward mods and I feel it represents me well driving down the street. Everything from turning radius to the feel of the wheel when driving, Stereo system, seat comfort, etc... Heads keep turning and the positive comments keep on coming in. I am a Mopar- Jeep guy at heart and am truly glad I leased another grand Cherokee. The comments about the engine turning off at stops is a bit ridiculous. All you have to do is PUSH a BUTTON to turn that feature off. C'mon. And this V6 is quick. Very quick with a "Sport" mode which I rarely use. How fast do you really want to go in an SUV ? But this one is quicker than my previous two. Plenty of power if you need to avoid someone or something, or pass another vehicle. I Just love this Jeep.
Blows away old Toyota fourrunner
Dave Suton,10/29/2017
Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I love my New Grand Cherokee! After owning another problematic Toyota, for 2 years, I'll never believe another paid for opinion from Consumers reports or here. The Toyota was a problem from the first month. Wheel cylinder froze up. Navigation screen flickered. Gas mileage was horrible at best. After a year, rattled like a can of marbles was under the seats. New Jeep? LOVE IT! No arrogant dealer personal. Great gas mileage. Fit and finish is way above Old Junky Fourrunner. I'll never believe another Consumers Reports review again
My first Chrysler product....and I love it!
Shawn M.,09/15/2017
Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
(JGC Summit with Hemi V8) I come from a Ford family. If you're not from Michigan you won't get it. Basically, my whole family works/worked for Ford. That means you buy a Ford. I've had a few, and they weren't bad, but I was always told to steer clear of Chrysler products because they were considered "bottom of the barrel". I took the plunge after 1.5 years of meticulous research (I do this for all of my auto purchases). I started to notice that many of my friends were buying Jeeps. I had no clue why, but I rode in a Limited and I was astonished! The fit, finish, and materials were really nice. It wasn't "bottom of the barrel" at all. So my search began. I used to drive a 2009 Acura TL SH-AWD and I liked it but it was time for a new car. After all of my research, I decided that I wanted either an SRT or Summit. In thinking about how long I wanted to keep the car, creature comforts, etc., I decided upon a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit with the 5.7L V8 (Black on Black). This car is AMAZING! Full disclosure, I've only had it for about a month, but I've put about 2100 miles on it and bought it new. So far no major issues, but I can say that there are a couple minor things I don't like. First, the multi-Cylinder Displacement system is annoying. I bought a V8 for a reason, and yes it does help with gas but I want the ability to turn it off completely or on. It makes all kinds of random "juddering" noises and that's annoying. Secondly, I have the air suspension, which I highly recommend based upon your state's roads. Michigan's are horrible so the air suspension is helpful. My issue is that its sort to of noisy at times, I don't know if that's inside or outside, but it can be a bit noisy. Third and finally, the sunroof shade rattles a bit when I go over large bumps. It comes and goes but it can be annoying. Overall, if you've never experienced a Jeep Grand Cherokee, I HIGHLY recommend testing one out or renting one for the weekend. The trims levels are all different in many ways but also similar as well in others (i.e. the interior to some degree). Take one for a spin, you won't be disappointed! I love my Jeep!! UPDATE: 6 or so months later, I still love my Jeep! Its still-functioning optimally and I have no complaints. I made it through my first Michigan winter and it was glorious. Moving to the snow position makes travel in this type of weather a breeze! The V8 engine is a must if it's in your budget. Worth every penny!! I also had the opportunity to take the Jeep on a road trip and it was amazing! Adaptive Cruise Control makes driving a breeze on the expressway and in normal traffic. Overall I would still recommend this car to anyone. Worth the $$! UPDATE: 12 months later, I still have no regrets. Are there some things I don't like sure. I had to have my moonroof repaired for rattle which was loose screws that came out. Covered under warranty and the dealership was great! Ride quality is still pretty good but is heavily dependant upon the tires and level of wear and roads. I live in Michigan so the roads are awful but overall I'm still happy with the ride. I did have to touch up my paint in a small spot due to a rock chip but it was easy and the factory paint was superb. The engine is still strong and sounds great! In fact, it sounds even better once its broken in (22k miles on her currently). I still love my Jeep and feel it still is worth the money. The lifetime warranty from Mopar is also a must as its worth the cost if you are keeping your Jeep longer than 6 years as I will. UPDATE: Almost 3yrs or so in I still love my Jeep. I've had to use my factory backed extended warranty, and it was very easy to use. In fact, the dealership alerted me toa problem and said, "we've applied your warranty, and this will cost you the deductible ($100 in my case)". In addition the cost of repair out of pocket was almost $500 bucks plus the service I was having done, oil change, rotation, etc. I am of the opinion that in today's fast-paced competitive automotive environment, one should add the cost of a factory-backed extended warranty into their purchase price. It is well worth the cost!
See all 45 reviews of the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
295 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
295 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
295 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
295 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Grand Cherokee models:

Blind-Spot Monitoring
Along with rear cross-traffic alert, the Grand Cherokee's blind-spot monitor helps detect cars that aren't visible in your mirrors.
Forward Collision Warning with Crash Mitigation
This optional system can detect objects (or cars that have stopped short) in your path and apply emergency braking.
Lane Departure Warning
This feature warns you when you're drifting out of your lane and prompts you to correct your heading.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover20.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overview

The Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee is offered in the following submodels: Grand Cherokee SUV, Grand Cherokee Diesel. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Limited 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Laredo 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Laredo 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Limited 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited is priced between $22,177 and$35,995 with odometer readings between 10040 and104941 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo is priced between $14,456 and$33,995 with odometer readings between 10100 and120008 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland is priced between $24,999 and$36,633 with odometer readings between 14152 and95213 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk is priced between $28,500 and$36,993 with odometer readings between 20219 and74987 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit is priced between $22,500 and$39,995 with odometer readings between 29599 and110473 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude is priced between $26,600 and$34,995 with odometer readings between 13196 and66403 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 75th Anniversary is priced between $27,300 and$28,950 with odometer readings between 31808 and33457 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 75th Anniversary is priced between $29,998 and$29,998 with odometer readings between 46925 and46925 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokees are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale near. There are currently 391 used and CPO 2017 Grand Cherokees listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,456 and mileage as low as 10040 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Can't find a used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokees you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $12,386.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $14,632.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,639.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,647.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jeep lease specials
Check out Jeep Grand Cherokee lease specials

Related Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles