2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Review
Pros & Cons
- Appealing engines, including a thrifty diesel V6 and a brawny V8
- Enough off-road ability to conquer practically any trail
- Plush interior with plentiful luxury and technology
- Impressive tow ratings for the class
- Diesel engine is noisy at idle and low speeds
- Ride quality may disappoint, even with air suspension
Which Grand Cherokee does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
It's hard to find a truly off-road-ready SUV these days, especially at a reasonable price. But if you're shopping for one, Jeep has you covered with the 2017 Grand Cherokee.
Off-road prowess isn't the Grand Cherokee's only trick, though. Three compelling engines help set the Jeep Grand Cherokee apart. The base 3.6-liter gasoline V6 delivers decent power and fuel economy; the optional turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel V6 increases fuel economy considerably and also pumps up the low-end torque. As for the available 5.7-liter V8, it sounds great and rivals the diesel with its robust towing capacity.
In addition to its well-sorted powertrains, the Grand Cherokee offers just about every upscale amenity and high-tech option you can think of. A premium interior and serious versatility make the Grand Cherokee a standout in the class. For Trail Rated luxury in a stylish package, the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee is certainly tough to top.
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee models
The 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a five-passenger midsize SUV that comes in five trim levels: Laredo, Limited, Trailhawk, Overland and Summit. Each is available with rear-wheel drive (2WD) or four-wheel drive (4WD), except the Trailhawk, which is 4WD-only. One of our favorite things about the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee is that it feels relatively plush whatever trim level you choose. Certain desirable upgrades are offered only on higher trims, however, including the 8.4-inch touchscreen and the optional diesel V6 and gasoline V8 engines.
The base Laredo comes fairly well-equipped, including a 3.6-liter V6 engine (295 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque) with an eight-speed automatic transmission, 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, heated mirrors, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with a 5-inch touchscreen, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.
If you're looking for a few more creature comforts (or if you just need heated seats for cold winter commutes), then check out the Limited trim level. On Limited and above, you can go with the standard V6 or you can opt for one of two more capable motors. The first is a 5.7-liter V8 (360 hp, 390 lb-ft), and the second is a turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel V6 (240 hp, 420 lb-ft). An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard for both. Other standard equipment on the Limited includes 18-inch wheels, additional chrome exterior trim, remote start, an auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirror, a power liftgate, a 115-volt power outlet, satellite radio, a heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), driver-seat memory settings and an additional USB charging port.
New to the Grand Cherokee lineup this year is the Trailhawk trim level. Without a doubt, it's one of the most capable off-road SUVs in its class. On top of the Limited trim, it adds unique exterior styling flourishes, different 18-inch wheels with off-road tires, four-wheel drive with low-range gearing (Quadra-Drive II), an adjustable air suspension (Quadra-Lift) with increased suspension travel and other Trailhawk-specific tuning, hill ascent and descent control, an electronic limited-slip rear differential, underbody skid plates, trim-specific interior styling, and an upgraded instrument cluster display with exclusive off-road features. The Trailhawk also adds power-folding mirrors, ventilated front seats, an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface with voice controls and a nine-speaker sound system.
Next in the Grand Cherokee lineup is the Overland. It has a few more luxury options and shares the Trailhawk's latter four standard features as well as a mainstream version of its air suspension. It also adds 20-inch wheels, automatic wipers, xenon headlights with auto leveling and auto high-beam control, LED daytime running lights and foglights, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a navigation system, HD radio, a power-adjustable steering wheel and extended leather upholstery. Consider the Overland if you're looking for something classy and well-equipped right near the top of the range.
If you want everything you can get out of a Grand Cherokee, the top-of-the-line Summit trim is the one to have. It includes the Overland's standard equipment plus polished 20-inch wheels, headlamp washers, front parking sensors, a self-parking system (both parallel and perpendicular), illuminated doorsills, additional noise-reducing acoustic glass for the windows, active noise-canceling technology, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a forward collision mitigation system with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and upgraded leather upholstery with diamond-quilted accents. (A full leather interior with even more coverage is an extra-cost option.)
Many of the higher trims' standard features are offered on lesser models as options. A dual-screen rear entertainment system with Blu-ray capability is optional for the Limited, Trailhawk, Overland and Summit. Quite a few aesthetic upgrades are also available, including a 75th Anniversary package that adds gloss-black exterior trim.
Trim tested
Driving3.5
Comfort3.5
Interior4.0
Utility4.0
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.5 / 5
|Driving
|3.5
|Comfort
|3.5
|Interior
|4.0
|Utility
|4.0
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Grand Cherokee models:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Along with rear cross-traffic alert, the Grand Cherokee's blind-spot monitor helps detect cars that aren't visible in your mirrors.
- Forward Collision Warning with Crash Mitigation
- This optional system can detect objects (or cars that have stopped short) in your path and apply emergency braking.
- Lane Departure Warning
- This feature warns you when you're drifting out of your lane and prompts you to correct your heading.
