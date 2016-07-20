Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me

Just got the car this week. Our old 99 grand Cherokee was on life support. The 99 had served its purpose, hauling, towing, winter driving, but had been troublesome from day one. Reads lots of reviews and it appears things have improved. Got a 2014 with 28k miles, v6, 4wd. Drives nice, quiet, plenty of power and tows our boat very well. Loads of nice features. The car has a heavy, solid feel. But the damn shift lever! What is that about? It's a ridiculous design and it takes total concentration to get the thing in D or R. Maybe we'll get used to it in time. Update Have put about 10 k miles on this car. Still hate the shift level and the fussy dash screen for climate, radio controls. The screen died and dealer had to reprogram the thing. Great car for traveling, hauling and towing. Base v6 and 8 speed trans are excellent match. Very solid car, no squeaks or rattles, very quiet cabin. At 70 mph the car is quiet as a tomb. We have the base model, didn't want all the confusing and troublesome digital stuff but memory seat adjustments would be nice as wife and I are so different in size. Otherwise the car is very nicely equipped for a bottom line model. I would recommend this car. Interested to see how it holds up long term. Pretty good so far. Update About 30 k miles now. No problems. Car is still solid, no problems, squeaks or rattles. Still impressed with base power train, V6 with 8 speed TRANS works flawlessly. Still do not like fussy shift lever and touch screen for climate and sound system, but would highly recommend this car. Great for towing and traveling. Update: About 42 K miles now. Just got a recall,for cruise control fix, reprogram the module. No other problems. Still really dislike the shifter. This is a great car for towing, hauling, traveling but it does feel big and heavy. For around town driving I prefer our Chevy equinox. Update: The Jeep is used mostly for towing our boat which it does easily, probably 3000 lbs. The base v6 and 8 speed trans is a surprisingly stout drive train. I put snow tires on in the winter and it does great in northern Michigan. Just now getting an annoying rattle in the dash somewhere but otherwise no problems. Still hate the fussy shifter and dash touch screen. It’s like trying to text while driving to change the HVAC settings. Update Jeep has about 50 K miles now. No problems. Just took 1200 mile trip, car performed flawlessly. Still hate fussy dash, shifter and keyless ignition but no escaping that junk in cars now I guess. Still impressed with base v6 power train. It will haul ass on the slab and tows like a truck.

Read more