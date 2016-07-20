Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me
11,745 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 91,958 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,998$3,731 Below Market
- 123,375 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,215$4,344 Below Market
- 83,917 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,900$3,860 Below Market
- 31,918 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,391$7,304 Below Market
- 69,292 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,500$2,834 Below Market
- 136,239 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,994$2,053 Below Market
- 113,711 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,599$2,402 Below Market
- 39,196 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,000$3,452 Below Market
- 92,228 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,990$3,267 Below Market
- 31,011 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,990$2,296 Below Market
- 145,265 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,911
- 41,112 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,995$2,360 Below Market
- 38,548 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,983$2,226 Below Market
- 111,314 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,199$2,538 Below Market
- 100,375 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,921$2,204 Below Market
- 113,446 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$14,799$2,011 Below Market
- 45,423 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,997$6,146 Below Market
- 139,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,999$3,382 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Grand Cherokee searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Grand Cherokee
Read recent reviews for the Jeep Grand Cherokee
Write a reviewSee all 224 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.6224 Reviews
Report abuse
Phil,07/20/2016
Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Just got the car this week. Our old 99 grand Cherokee was on life support. The 99 had served its purpose, hauling, towing, winter driving, but had been troublesome from day one. Reads lots of reviews and it appears things have improved. Got a 2014 with 28k miles, v6, 4wd. Drives nice, quiet, plenty of power and tows our boat very well. Loads of nice features. The car has a heavy, solid feel. But the damn shift lever! What is that about? It's a ridiculous design and it takes total concentration to get the thing in D or R. Maybe we'll get used to it in time. Update Have put about 10 k miles on this car. Still hate the shift level and the fussy dash screen for climate, radio controls. The screen died and dealer had to reprogram the thing. Great car for traveling, hauling and towing. Base v6 and 8 speed trans are excellent match. Very solid car, no squeaks or rattles, very quiet cabin. At 70 mph the car is quiet as a tomb. We have the base model, didn't want all the confusing and troublesome digital stuff but memory seat adjustments would be nice as wife and I are so different in size. Otherwise the car is very nicely equipped for a bottom line model. I would recommend this car. Interested to see how it holds up long term. Pretty good so far. Update About 30 k miles now. No problems. Car is still solid, no problems, squeaks or rattles. Still impressed with base power train, V6 with 8 speed TRANS works flawlessly. Still do not like fussy shift lever and touch screen for climate and sound system, but would highly recommend this car. Great for towing and traveling. Update: About 42 K miles now. Just got a recall,for cruise control fix, reprogram the module. No other problems. Still really dislike the shifter. This is a great car for towing, hauling, traveling but it does feel big and heavy. For around town driving I prefer our Chevy equinox. Update: The Jeep is used mostly for towing our boat which it does easily, probably 3000 lbs. The base v6 and 8 speed trans is a surprisingly stout drive train. I put snow tires on in the winter and it does great in northern Michigan. Just now getting an annoying rattle in the dash somewhere but otherwise no problems. Still hate the fussy shifter and dash touch screen. It’s like trying to text while driving to change the HVAC settings. Update Jeep has about 50 K miles now. No problems. Just took 1200 mile trip, car performed flawlessly. Still hate fussy dash, shifter and keyless ignition but no escaping that junk in cars now I guess. Still impressed with base v6 power train. It will haul ass on the slab and tows like a truck.
Related Jeep Grand Cherokee info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2015
- Used Audi A5 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2017
- Used Ford Ranger 2011
- Used BMW X5 2015
- Used Subaru Forester 2016
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
- Used Nissan Sentra 2013
- Used Nissan Altima 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Buick Enclave
- Used Subaru Impreza
- Used Toyota Celica
- Used BMW 4 Series
- Used BMW 7 Series
- Used Genesis G80
- Used Lincoln Navigator
- Used HUMMER H3
- Used Subaru Ascent
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia
- Used Ram Dakota
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Shop used models by city
- Used Jeep Liberty Edison NJ
- Used Jeep Liberty Silver Spring MD
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK Tyler TX
- Used Jeep Gladiator Lafayette LA
- Used Jeep Commander Boise ID
- Used Jeep Gladiator Hayward CA
- Used Jeep Compass Gainesville FL
- Used Jeep Gladiator Santa Rosa CA
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK Newark NJ
- Used Jeep Gladiator Jacksonville FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Jeep Patriot 2017 Baltimore MD
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018 Bowling Green KY
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016 Memphis TN
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Audi R8 2020
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- Mazda MX-5 Miata 2020
- 2020 BMW M4
- 2020 BMW X1
- 2020 Ford EcoSport
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracan
- 2020 Lexus IS 350
- Chevrolet Spark 2021
- 2020 Jaguar I-PACE
- 2020 Kia Niro
- 2021 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 CTS-V
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class News
- 2020 GLS-Class
- 2020 RAV4
- 2021 Subaru BRZ News
- Subaru BRZ 2020
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT350