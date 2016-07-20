Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Dark Red
    2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    91,958 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    $12,998

    $3,731 Below Market
  • 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Gray
    2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    123,375 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    $15,215

    $4,344 Below Market
  • 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Silver
    2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    83,917 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    $13,900

    $3,860 Below Market
  • 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Dark Red
    2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    31,918 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    $21,391

    $7,304 Below Market
  • 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Gray
    2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    69,292 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    $15,500

    $2,834 Below Market
  • 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Black
    2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    136,239 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    $10,994

    $2,053 Below Market
  • 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Dark Red
    2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    113,711 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    $15,599

    $2,402 Below Market
  • 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Dark Green
    2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    39,196 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    $19,000

    $3,452 Below Market
  • 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Gray
    2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    92,228 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    $16,990

    $3,267 Below Market
  • 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Silver
    2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    31,011 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    $18,990

    $2,296 Below Market
  • 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Gray
    2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    145,265 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    $12,911

  • 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in White
    2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    41,112 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    $16,995

    $2,360 Below Market
  • 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in White
    2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    38,548 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    $19,983

    $2,226 Below Market
  • 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Gray
    2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    111,314 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    $14,199

    $2,538 Below Market
  • 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland in Silver
    2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland

    100,375 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    $15,921

    $2,204 Below Market
  • 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Gray
    2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    113,446 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    $14,799

    $2,011 Below Market
  • 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Silver
    2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    45,423 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    $19,997

    $6,146 Below Market
  • 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Gray
    2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    139,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    $10,999

    $3,382 Below Market
Great car but trans lever is horrible!
Phil,07/20/2016
Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Just got the car this week. Our old 99 grand Cherokee was on life support. The 99 had served its purpose, hauling, towing, winter driving, but had been troublesome from day one. Reads lots of reviews and it appears things have improved. Got a 2014 with 28k miles, v6, 4wd. Drives nice, quiet, plenty of power and tows our boat very well. Loads of nice features. The car has a heavy, solid feel. But the damn shift lever! What is that about? It's a ridiculous design and it takes total concentration to get the thing in D or R. Maybe we'll get used to it in time. Update Have put about 10 k miles on this car. Still hate the shift level and the fussy dash screen for climate, radio controls. The screen died and dealer had to reprogram the thing. Great car for traveling, hauling and towing. Base v6 and 8 speed trans are excellent match. Very solid car, no squeaks or rattles, very quiet cabin. At 70 mph the car is quiet as a tomb. We have the base model, didn't want all the confusing and troublesome digital stuff but memory seat adjustments would be nice as wife and I are so different in size. Otherwise the car is very nicely equipped for a bottom line model. I would recommend this car. Interested to see how it holds up long term. Pretty good so far. Update About 30 k miles now. No problems. Car is still solid, no problems, squeaks or rattles. Still impressed with base power train, V6 with 8 speed TRANS works flawlessly. Still do not like fussy shift lever and touch screen for climate and sound system, but would highly recommend this car. Great for towing and traveling. Update: About 42 K miles now. Just got a recall,for cruise control fix, reprogram the module. No other problems. Still really dislike the shifter. This is a great car for towing, hauling, traveling but it does feel big and heavy. For around town driving I prefer our Chevy equinox. Update: The Jeep is used mostly for towing our boat which it does easily, probably 3000 lbs. The base v6 and 8 speed trans is a surprisingly stout drive train. I put snow tires on in the winter and it does great in northern Michigan. Just now getting an annoying rattle in the dash somewhere but otherwise no problems. Still hate the fussy shifter and dash touch screen. It’s like trying to text while driving to change the HVAC settings. Update Jeep has about 50 K miles now. No problems. Just took 1200 mile trip, car performed flawlessly. Still hate fussy dash, shifter and keyless ignition but no escaping that junk in cars now I guess. Still impressed with base v6 power train. It will haul ass on the slab and tows like a truck.
