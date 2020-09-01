2021 Jeep Gladiator
What’s new
- New diesel-powered V6 engine option
- Part of the first Gladiator generation introduced in 2019
Pros & Cons
- Rugged Jeep character and off-road prowess
- The only convertible truck you can buy
- Offers bigger back seat than other midsize pickups
- Steering is slow and vague, particularly on the Rubicon trim
- Ride quality can get jiggly at times
- Subpar fuel economy
2021 Jeep Gladiator Review
Look! Up there on the ridge. It's a truck! No, it's a Jeep. Wait, no, it's both. The Jeep Gladiator is classified as a midsize pickup, but it's certainly not your typical truck. It's probably easier to think of it as a longer four-door Wrangler with a 5-foot cargo bed in place of the traditional cargo area. As such, the Gladiator isn't quite as capable in the wilderness as a Wrangler. Nor is it as maximally utilitarian as some other midsize trucks. But it does get you a unique mix of the two.
The Jeep Gladiator enters its third year of production in 2021. Notable for this year is a new optional diesel engine. This 3.0-liter diesel V6 provides 260 horsepower and a stout 442 lb-ft of torque. More than just an extra powertrain choice, this addition gives the Gladiator even greater appeal if you're one for road-tripping or overlanding and want the most range possible out of your rig.
Is the 2021 Gladiator right for you? Read our Expert Rating below for our in-depth take on what's great and what's not so great about this distinctive midsize pickup.
Our verdict7.9 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
The Gladiator Rubicon is a champ when the pavement turns to dirt. It has plenty of ground clearance and traction to see you through or over just about any obstacle. The Gladiator's longer wheelbase does make it a little less wieldy than a Wrangler on tight trails, but it's not that far off.
On-pavement handling is compromised by the same giant tires and solid front axle that make the Gladiator excel off-road. The steering lacks precision, and crosswinds and road ruts demand some attention. Overall, though, it's easier to drive than a Wrangler.
How comfortable is it?7.5
How’s the interior?8.0
Visibility out of the front and rear is excellent, and drivers can easily place their tires where they need to go. A standard rearview camera can be paired with an optional forward-looking one meant for crawling off-road.
How’s the tech?8.5
How’s the storage?8.5
The rear seat's volume and folding strategy make it good for cargo and child seats alike. The Gladiator's main weak point is a lack of storage nooks for your personal items. The glove box and center console are small, and in-door storage is nothing more than a net pocket.
How economical is it?6.0
Jeep doesn't offer a more fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine option, though the new diesel V6 is promising for maximizing fuel economy.
Is it a good value?7.0
Wildcard9.0
Which Gladiator does Edmunds recommend?
Jeep Gladiator models
The 2021 Jeep Gladiator is a five-passenger, four-door midsize truck. It only comes in a crew-cab configuration that's available in four trim levels: Sport, Overland, Rubicon and Mojave. All come with a 5-foot cargo bed and four-wheel drive.
A choice of two engines is available. They are:
- A 3.6-liter V6 (285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque)
- A diesel-powered turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (260 hp, 442 lb-ft)
A six-speed manual transmission is standard with the 3.6-liter engine, and an eight-speed automatic is optional. The diesel comes exclusively with an eight-speed automatic. The diesel isn't available on the range-topping Mojave, but all other engine-transmission combos are available across the Gladiator lineup.
The Gladiator's base trim, the Sport, is equipped with:
- Crank windows, manual door locks and manually adjustable mirrors
- Manually adjustable tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel
- Cruise control
- Eight-speaker audio system
- 5-inch central display
- One USB port and voice control capability
Other standard Gladiator equipment includes:
- Folding soft top
- Removable doors
- Fold-down front windshield
Several packages are available for the Sport, including the Willys Sport, the Sport S, the Willys and the 80th Anniversary Edition. They offer a variety of aesthetic touches on the exterior of the Gladiator along with various upgrades to the Jeep's interior tech, breaking up most of the features that come standard on the Overland.
The Overland adds to the Sport's standard features with:
- Automatic headlights
- Power windows
- Power door and tailgate locks
- Heated power mirrors and an auto-dimming rearview mirror
- 7-inch central display with a newer infotainment interface
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Two USB ports
- Automatic climate control
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
The Rubicon trim provides more off-road capability with standard features such as:
- 4.10 rear axle ratio for increased towing and off-road capability
- 33-inch all-terrain tires
- Fenders with increased clearance
- Locking front and rear differentials
- Electronically disconnectable front stabilizer bar
- Fox shock absorbers
- Body-protecting rock rails and skid plates
- Special two-speed transfer case for better off-road gearing
Finally, there's the Mojave. It's similar to the Rubicon but lacks the locking front differential and disconnecting stabilizer bar. Instead, it's designed for higher-speed off-road driving with:
- Reinforced frame
- Transfer case tuned to run four-wheel drive at higher speeds
- Fox internal bypass shock absorbers with hydraulic jounce bumpers
- 1-inch lift for the front suspension
- Desert Rated badge (instead of Trail Rated)
All trims can be equipped with a variety of options including:
- Auxiliary switch group for wiring up to four electrical devices
- Spray-in bedliner and a semi-rigid roll-up tonneau cover
- Black hardtop with removable roof panels or a premium soft top
Additional notable options for the Gladiator, available as stand-alone items or in packages, include:
- LED headlights
- Larger 8.4-inch infotainment display
- Leather seating surfaces
- Premium Alpine sound system
- Class IV tow hitch
Available driver safety aids include:
- Blind-spot monitoring (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear parking sensors
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Gladiator and the car in front)
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
3.6L 6cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$33,545
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Mojave 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
3.6L 6cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$43,875
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Willys 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
3.6L 6cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$39,240
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Sport S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
3.6L 6cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$36,745
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Gladiator safety features:
- Collision Warning Plus
- Alerts the driver about an imminent forward collision. Can apply the brakes automatically if the driver doesn't react in time.
- Blind-Spot Monitor w/Cross-Traffic Alert
- Warns the driver of other cars in the blind spot and approaching cars from out of the driver's view while in reverse.
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Trigger audio alerts when approaching objects from the rear, helping to minimize low-speed bumps in parking scenarios.
Jeep Gladiator vs. the competition
Jeep Gladiator vs. Toyota Tacoma
Like the Gladiator, the Tacoma comes in specialized trim levels that offer substantial off-road capability. Gladiator Rubicon or Tacoma TRD Pro — it's pretty much a toss-up which truck is more capable off-road. The Tacoma has less space for passengers and fewer customization options, but it counters with slightly more comfortable on-pavement performance and comfort.
Jeep Gladiator vs. Chevrolet Colorado
The Chevrolet Colorado offers a comfortable ride on the highway and impressive towing capability. It's also the only rival truck (besides its sibling, the GMC Canyon) to offer a diesel engine option. Regular Colorados aren't as capable off-road as the Gladiator, but Chevy does come in a top-dog ZR2 trim level that's a close match to the Rubicon.
Jeep Gladiator vs. Ford Ranger
We like the Ford Ranger for its powerful turbocharged engine, its tech-heavy list of standard features (especially on upper trim levels) and its impressive fuel economy ratings. Otherwise, it has a hard time competing with the Gladiator. The Ranger's poor ride, limited interior cargo space and subpar off-road performance are big drawbacks.
FAQ
Is the Jeep Gladiator a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Jeep Gladiator?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Jeep Gladiator:
- New diesel-powered V6 engine option
- Part of the first Gladiator generation introduced in 2019
Is the Jeep Gladiator reliable?
Is the 2021 Jeep Gladiator a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Jeep Gladiator?
The least-expensive 2021 Jeep Gladiator is the 2021 Jeep Gladiator Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,545.
Other versions include:
- Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $33,545
- Mojave 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $43,875
- Willys 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $39,240
- Sport S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $36,745
- Willys Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $35,245
- Rubicon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $43,875
- High Altitude 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $51,500
- Overland 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $40,395
- 80th 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $41,740
What are the different models of Jeep Gladiator?
More about the 2021 Jeep Gladiator
2021 Jeep Gladiator Overview
The 2021 Jeep Gladiator is offered in the following submodels: Gladiator Crew Cab. Available styles include Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Mojave 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Willys 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Sport S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Willys Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Rubicon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M), High Altitude 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Overland 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M), and 80th 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2021 Jeep Gladiator?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Jeep Gladiator and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Gladiator.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Jeep Gladiator and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Gladiator featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Jeep Gladiator?
2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $49,750. The average price paid for a new 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $1,196 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,196 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $48,554.
The average savings for the 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 2.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Jeep Gladiator Sport S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Sport S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,795. The average price paid for a new 2021 Jeep Gladiator Sport S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $1,336 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,336 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $46,459.
The average savings for the 2021 Jeep Gladiator Sport S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 2.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2021 Jeep Gladiator Sport S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Jeep Gladiator Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,920. The average price paid for a new 2021 Jeep Gladiator Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $1,173 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,173 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,747.
The average savings for the 2021 Jeep Gladiator Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 2.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 8 2021 Jeep Gladiator Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2021 Jeep Gladiators are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Jeep Gladiator for sale near. There are currently 30 new 2021 Gladiators listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $39,975 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Jeep Gladiator. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,708 on a used or CPO 2021 Gladiator available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Jeep Gladiators you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Jeep Gladiator for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $25,597.
Find a new Jeep for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,622.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Jeep Gladiator?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Jeep lease specials
