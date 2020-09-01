2021 Jeep Gladiator Review

Look! Up there on the ridge. It's a truck! No, it's a Jeep. Wait, no, it's both. The Jeep Gladiator is classified as a midsize pickup, but it's certainly not your typical truck. It's probably easier to think of it as a longer four-door Wrangler with a 5-foot cargo bed in place of the traditional cargo area. As such, the Gladiator isn't quite as capable in the wilderness as a Wrangler. Nor is it as maximally utilitarian as some other midsize trucks. But it does get you a unique mix of the two. The Jeep Gladiator enters its third year of production in 2021. Notable for this year is a new optional diesel engine. This 3.0-liter diesel V6 provides 260 horsepower and a stout 442 lb-ft of torque. More than just an extra powertrain choice, this addition gives the Gladiator even greater appeal if you're one for road-tripping or overlanding and want the most range possible out of your rig. Is the 2021 Gladiator right for you? Read our Expert Rating below for our in-depth take on what's great and what's not so great about this distinctive midsize pickup.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.9 / 10

The Jeep Gladiator Rubicon is very easy to like. This burly off-road machine does almost anything the Jeep Wrangler can do, but it's also a practical pickup with a useful bed design and healthy payload and tow ratings. Inside, the cabin is nicely trimmed and easy to live with. It offers a more spacious back seat than any of its closest rivals too. And don't forget: It's the only convertible pickup.

How does it drive? 7.0

We tested a Gladiator Rubicon with the V6 engine. Our test truck needed 8.5 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph. That's a little slow for a midsize pickup, but it doesn't feel like it in everyday driving. The V6 is respectably strong and has no trouble getting you up to highway speeds. The automatic fires off quick and prompt shifts too.



The Gladiator Rubicon is a champ when the pavement turns to dirt. It has plenty of ground clearance and traction to see you through or over just about any obstacle. The Gladiator's longer wheelbase does make it a little less wieldy than a Wrangler on tight trails, but it's not that far off.



On-pavement handling is compromised by the same giant tires and solid front axle that make the Gladiator excel off-road. The steering lacks precision, and crosswinds and road ruts demand some attention. Overall, though, it's easier to drive than a Wrangler.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

There's no getting around the fact that its heavy solid-axle front suspension compromises ride comfort. You'll feel the Gladiator wiggle and jiggle when you drive over lumpy asphalt. You'll also hear more wind and road noise than in other trucks. Beyond that, things brighten considerably. The seats are supportive, and the climate control system is powerful and has vents for rear passengers.

How’s the interior? 8.0

The Gladiator has logically arranged controls that are easy to reach. The classic Jeep upright driving position works well here, and the superior backseat space is a real advantage over rival crew-cab pickups. The Gladiator Rubicon, which is the trim we tested, is tall and difficult to climb into, but ample grab handles and wide-opening doors ease the process. And did we mention it's a convertible?



Visibility out of the front and rear is excellent, and drivers can easily place their tires where they need to go. A standard rearview camera can be paired with an optional forward-looking one meant for crawling off-road.

How’s the tech? 8.5

The infotainment touchscreen has attractive graphics and quick response times. It's also easy to use thanks to a logical mixture of fixed buttons, knobs and touchscreen controls. Sound quality from the optional Alpine stereo is satisfactorily crisp. The Gladiator's available advanced driver aids work well too.

How’s the storage? 8.5

The Gladiator excels compared to rivals with a strong tow rating (even the Rubicon) and ample payload capacity. Its bed is thoughtfully designed, with low bedsides and a power-locking tailgate. If you're a frequent trailer tower, consider adding aftermarket tow mirrors since the Gladiator's narrow body means you won't be able to look past a wide load with the stock mirrors.



The rear seat's volume and folding strategy make it good for cargo and child seats alike. The Gladiator's main weak point is a lack of storage nooks for your personal items. The glove box and center console are small, and in-door storage is nothing more than a net pocket.

How economical is it? 6.0

Just by looking at its blocky styling, you can tell the Gladiator isn't intended to be a fuel economy champ. The EPA estimates the Gladiator with the V6 and automatic transmission gets 19 mpg combined. That's on par with other six-cylinder-equipped midsize 4WD pickups.



Jeep doesn't offer a more fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine option, though the new diesel V6 is promising for maximizing fuel economy.

Is it a good value? 7.0

The Gladiator is nicely built but expensive. A manual transmission is standard across the board, which is great if you want one but hides the fact that you'll pay around $2,000 out of the gate to get an automatic before you add any real options. Warranty coverage is decidedly average.

Wildcard 9.0

It's a Jeep Wrangler pickup. Need we say more? Yes, you give up some off-road capability when you go from a four-door Wrangler to this. But if you start from the point of view of "I need a truck," this one oozes outdoor fun and Jeep personality. Jeep really did it right.

Which Gladiator does Edmunds recommend?

We recommend the Gladiator in the midlevel Overland trim. Beyond the bare-bones base Sport trim, it offers power windows and locks as well as a larger infotainment system, smartphone connectivity, and access to most of Jeep's optional features. But we certainly wouldn't blame buyers for gravitating toward the Rubicon and Mojave trim levels since they offer a uniquely high level of rock-crawling and desert-hopping capability.

Jeep Gladiator models

The 2021 Jeep Gladiator is a five-passenger, four-door midsize truck. It only comes in a crew-cab configuration that's available in four trim levels: Sport, Overland, Rubicon and Mojave. All come with a 5-foot cargo bed and four-wheel drive.