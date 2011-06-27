  1. Home
2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Diesel and flex-fuel engine options available, high-performance SRT8 variant, stellar off-road ability, simple controls.
  • Cramped backseat, subpar gas mileage with the V8 engine, ride can be bouncy over ruts.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee is one of the better midsize SUVs available for off-road capability and engine selection.

Vehicle overview

Since 1992, the Jeep Grand Cherokee has been well received by daily commuters and desert trekkers alike. Having practically invented the sport-utility vehicle first used by the military during WWII, Jeep continues to build reliable SUVs that deliver on the brand's promise of excellent off-road prowess. However, in the real world most Jeep owners spend more time on asphalt than dirt and gravel. Customers expect their SUVs to provide carlike handling characteristics and spacious interiors. Competitors like the Ford Explorer, Nissan Xterra and Toyota 4Runner have challenged Jeep's standing in the market.

The 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee, now in its third generation, went through a full redesign a few years ago. It offers increased capability and much improved on-road ride and handling dynamics, thanks to an advanced independent coil-over front suspension, four-wheel antilock disc brakes and electronically controlled four-wheel drive. The exterior design remains unmistakably Jeep, with its signature round headlights and seven-slot front grille.

A 3.7-liter V6 is the standard engine, but Grand Cherokee is also available with a 4.7-liter V8 and a 5.7-liter V8 with variable displacement technology. For 2007, a new 3.0-liter common-rail diesel (CRD) engine is available, as well as a new flex-fuel-capable 4.7-liter V8 engine. This gives customers the option of filling up with E85, a corn-distilled blend that uses up to an 85 percent concentration of ethanol.

Meanwhile, the Grand Cherokee SRT8 is Jeep's answer to the BMW X5 and Porsche Cayenne turbo. Chrysler's Street and Racing Technology (SRT) group is responsible for infusing the otherwise benign Grand Cherokee with some serious attitude. Packing a 6.1-liter Hemi V8 with 420 horsepower, raw power is not an issue. To get all that muscle to the pavement, the SRT folks replaced the Grand Cherokee's regular four-wheel-drive system with a custom all-wheel-drive setup.

Overall, we think pretty highly of the 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee. With its tasteful interior upgrade that includes a more upscale-appearing instrument cluster and shifter, the SUV offers more luxury and comfort than ever before, but still maintains the rugged character and function that made the Jeep nameplate what it is today.

2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee models

The 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee midsize SUV comes in four trim levels: Laredo, Limited, Overland and SRT8. The Laredo offers power windows, a CD player with an auxiliary input jack, 60/40 split-folding rear seat, reversible cargo floor with water-resistant storage and air-conditioning. The Limited adds the Quadra-Trac II four-wheel-drive system, 17-inch aluminum wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power adjustable pedals with memory and a six-speaker premium sound system with a six-disc CD changer and MP3 player. The Overland adds 17-inch chrome wheels, upgraded leather seating, rear park assist, power-fold mirrors, a navigation system and satellite radio. A number of options, depending on the trim level, allow further personalization, such as a power sunroof, heated front seats, remote start and an off-road package with skid plates and tow hooks. For the Grand Cherokee SRT8, Jeep includes nearly every feature as standard.

2007 Highlights

After going through a full redesign two years ago, the Jeep Grand Cherokee receives a few changes for 2007. Most notably, the Grand Cherokee is expanding its powertrain options and will now offer a diesel engine, as well as an all-new flex-fuel-capable V8 engine that can also run on E85. Additional safety features are now included as standard equipment across the lineup as well.

Performance & mpg

The Laredo comes standard with a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 210 hp and 235 pound-feet of torque. The Limited is equipped with a new 4.7-liter V8 that is now flex-fuel capable and pumps out 235 hp and 305 lb-ft of torque. However, the flex-fuel engine option is not available on cars sold in certain states (California, Connecticut, Maine, New York and Vermont). A 5.7-liter V8 comes optional on the Limited and standard on the Overland, and is good for 330 hp and 375 lb-ft of torque. The engine features the Multi-Displacement System, which deactivates four cylinders when they are not needed and improves fuel economy. The new 3.0-liter common-rail diesel engine is available on the Limited and Overland trim levels, and produces 215 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque. The diesel engine offers up to 30 percent improvement in fuel economy. All four engines are mated to a standard five-speed automatic transmission.

Laredo 4WD models come with a full-time all-wheel-drive system, while Limited 4WDs come with the advanced Quadra-Trac II (optional on the Laredo) system that utilizes a two-speed transfer case. The optional Quadra-Drive II system (standard on the Overland, optional on Limited) combines a full-time two-speed transfer case with front/rear/center electronic limited slip differentials. With the diesel engine, the Grand Cherokee is rated to pull 7,400 pounds.

The Grand Cherokee SRT8 sports a massaged 6.1-liter V8 that pumps out 420 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. A bored-out version of the regular Hemi, the 6.1-liter benefits from a higher compression ratio, a higher-flow cylinder head and redesigned intake and exhaust systems. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard, along with a full-time all-wheel-drive system for maximum traction and acceleration. The Grand Cherokee SRT8 is capable of 0-60-mph times of less than 5 seconds.

Safety

Safety features include standard side curtain airbags with a roll-detection system, four-wheel antilock brakes and stability control. The 2007 Grand Cherokee earned a perfect five-star rating in government front- and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

The 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee provides a smooth, engaging driving experience. The suspension dampens road imperfections very well, and the rack-and-pinion steering provides a responsive road feel. The all-wheel drive grabs the asphalt with confidence and on tight roads the vehicle is nimble and exhibits minimal body roll. The larger V8 provides gutsy low-end thrust and bragging rights, but those wanting better fuel economy will likely enjoy the new diesel engine.

Interior

Inside the Jeep Grand Cherokee, the seats are comfortably firm and supportive and the leather is rich and contemporary. On the upper trim levels, the wood trim and chrome accents are attractive and elegant. Panel fitment and finish is good; all of the switches and controls are comfortably placed, clearly marked and easy to use. A chronograph-style gauge cluster gives the vehicle a touch of European flair.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

5(34%)
4(29%)
3(21%)
2(13%)
1(3%)
3.8
166 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great and not great...
shane,08/01/2017
Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 5A)
First a bit of car owning history: I have owned the Chrysler P.T Cruiser that was an '07, I've owned a 2008 Chrysler Pacifica and now I'm the owner of a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo edition with 4 wheel drive. I bought this car for two reasons 1-I've been a long life Chrysler fan and so I took them up on the Jeep line. I will admit with owning a Chrysler product there will be maintence, it's just par for the course. Especially from the DaimlerChrysler years. I would like to say, however, that when Daimler owned Chrylser the designs, such as the one for the 2005-2010 Jeeps are some of the most handsome the company has ever put out. 2-I wanted a classic SUV with 4 wheel drive to get me through my Ohio winter commute to work. I can honestly say the only real issues I have had are the windows (the front two windows seem to act up, want to get stuck but eventually will work) the back window had to be repaired entirely with a new motor. I bought the car with a 100,000 miles even and at 106,000 I had to get a new alternator. Not bad because it had been the first replacement. The car is 10 years old after all. But, other than that, she runs like a champ. I'm in love with the look, much more than I am with the new Jeeps since Fiat bought Chrysler out. I also love the space, the interior design as well as the way the car handles. My Jeep is very responsive. The turn radius is very good for such a big car. The gas mileage for a V6 could be bit better but then again I can't complain because of how large the car is. My advice is this: if you aren't looking to spend a fortune on a Honda Pilot or Toyota Highlander (which often come at a much higher cost used) and you don't mind a few little things here and there then the Jeep is for you. Also, it's much nicer on the eyes then the latter two vehicles mentioned and the 4x4 works like a dream--also should comment on how the car detects when to go into 4 wheel drive which is a feature that I really like! And while it's nowhere on par with the infamous 4.0 engine from earlier Jeep models I still love my little buggy. Perhaps if you decide to purchase then also look at one of the larger engines. The V6 can have it's work cut out for it at times. 4/5
Worst car EVERRR!!!
heather2007,03/24/2011
I purchased my 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee brand new right off of the lot so that I would not have to worry about having car troubles. This car has been nothing but troubles! First it started stalling right after I would begin driving. I took it in and they replaced the ESM module. Then one year later it began stalling again, once while I was going 70 mph on the highway! So, I took it in again... and they replaced the ESM module... Again! I filed a complaint with Chrystler and they said that if it happens again they will look into it. Well, 6 months later, my car randomly won't start and is stalling more frequently than ever. They say they can't find anything wrong with my car. It won't start!!
My Crown Jewel!
stimp,07/22/2012
I cant say enough good things about this jeep. I have a fully loaded with 5.7L Hemi. Black with a factory upgraded chrome rim. I truly feel this product rivals anything from the luxury brands. I bought it used with 36k miles for $25k. Now it has 65k. I replaced the battery thats it. My payment is $368 a month and people act like im rich to be driving it. My wife drives it more than I and gets way too much attention. It turns heads everywhere we go, but im blown away by the interior cabin comfort and feel and how it handles. its like a sports car. My wife and I agree we are going to pay it off and keep it until I give it to my nephew. He is only 8 now so I will have it a while.
I've had 3 2005-2007 Grands and liked them all
Jenifer Ambler,06/07/2016
Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 5A)
After my 2005 Grand (Laredo 4.7L V8 4x4) was totaled while still going strong at 171,000 miles, I replaced it with a used 2007 Grand Laredo V6 which is now up to 182,000 miles and still doing great. So I added a second 2007 Grand Laredo V8 which is also doing great at 96,000 miles, and handed the V6 over to the college student. Excellent on snow and ice in the winter, as well as back roads and New England mud season, yet highway ride is fine too. Very little has had to be done to any of them except normal maintenance and replacing worn-out items which were no surprise for the mileage. Some reviews complain about headroom but I'm only 5'1" so no problem. I'd happily buy one again.
See all 166 reviews of the 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
330 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

More about the 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Used 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overview

The Used 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee is offered in the following submodels: Grand Cherokee SRT-8, Grand Cherokee SUV. Available styles include Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Laredo 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A), Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SRT-8 4dr SUV 4WD (6.1L 8cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), and Overland 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo is priced between $5,200 and$8,895 with odometer readings between 101915 and161069 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokees are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2007 Grand Cherokees listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,200 and mileage as low as 101915 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Can't find a used 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokees you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,268.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,815.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,066.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $15,667.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jeep lease specials
Check out Jeep Grand Cherokee lease specials

