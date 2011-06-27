  1. Home
1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lightweight unibody construction, excellent on and off-road manners, optional V-8, standard ABS, dual airbags, lots of standard equipment
  • Spare tire hogs cargo area, engines hog gas, not as roomy inside as some competitors, price climbs rapidly as options are added
List Price Estimate
$1,906 - $3,841
Used Grand Cherokee for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

For years, the Ford Explorer has been the best-selling sport-utility vehicle in this country, but in 1993 a new challenger called Grand Cherokee arrived to try to wrest the sales crown away from the champ. It was not successful. However, it did outsell every other sport utility on the market, and became the Explorer's biggest threat.

Indeed, this Jeep has the most car-like feel of sport utilities, and is among the most stable on pavement. In fact, with the optional 5.2-liter V8 pumping away under the hood, the Grand Cherokee becomes the Porsche of sport-utes. Equipped with a dual airbag system and four-wheel antilock disc brakes, Grand Cherokee buyers have long list of equipment to wade through, including three different drive systems (2WD, part-time 4WD, full-time 4WD), four different trim levels (Laredo, TSi, Limited, Orvis), and a host of luxury and convenience items.

The exterior is all hard edges and angles, but is instantly recognizable as a Jeep product and looks rugged. A retro touch we could do without is the location of the spare tire. The Grand Cherokee doesn't have tiny tires, and the cargo area is among the smallest in the class to begin with, so why is the tire in the cargo area? It should be under the cargo floor, mounted under the truck or placed on a rack on the liftgate. Otherwise, we have few quibbles with this sport ute.

Jeep improved the Grand Cherokee for 1997. Mechanical changes are limited to the availability of the optional 5.2-liter V8 on 2WD models, and a revised 4.0-liter inline six that allows the JGC to qualify as a Transitional Low Emissions Vehicle in California. According to Jeep, the anti-lock brake system has been refined this year.

Inside, Jeep modified the tilt steering column, extended the rear seat heating ducts, and improved the fit and appearance of the floor carpeting. The entry-level cassette stereo has been upgraded as well. Outside, Jeep adds three new exterior colors, and all Grand Cherokees have a full-body anti-chip coat of primer under the paint. As you can see, Jeep isn't resting on its laurels waiting for the competition to leave the Grand Cherokee in the dust.

In January, the TSi model debuted, sporting specific alloy wheels, monotone paint in a choice of three shades, dark blue pinstriping, leather seats, high powered audio system, and more luxurious interior trimmings.

Unfortunately, just as Jeep caught up to and surpassed the Explorer in comfort and safety features last year, Ford went and squeezed a V8 under the Explorer's hood. This year, Ford is offering a new overhead cam V6 engine in the Explorer which puts out 20 more horsepower than the Jeep inline six. The Ford also has more room, a more comfy rear seat, and a lower price tag. Plus, you don't have to load cargo around a big ol' tire in the back. The verdict? For around town family hauling, we prefer the value-packed Explorer XLT. But for speedy fun and off-road prowess, the JGC Laredo V8 gets our vote.

1997 Highlights

Last year's integrated child safety seat has mysteriously disappeared from press kit and dealer order sheet radar. Other big news is the availability of the optional 5.2-liter V8 engine in 2WD models, and a six-cylinder that qualifies the JGC as a transitional low emission vehicle (TLEV) in California. Refinements have been made to the ABS system, entry-level cassette stereo and floor carpet fit. In January, a sporty TSi model debuted with monotone paint, special aluminum wheels and other goodies.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

5(39%)
4(44%)
3(10%)
2(5%)
1(2%)
4.1
128 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 128 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Jeep
Brandon,12/30/2015
Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD
Well this jeep is highly dependable, but there are quite a few sensors that tend to go bad and cause it to stall/lose power/misfire. Main things I have had to replace are Crankshaft Position sensor, fuel pump, and Idle air control valve. Gas mileage is great for a 1997 SUV. If you own one make sure you do a lot of research if something is going wrong with it. I have found tons of help from jeep forums guiding me to what my problem is.
Impressed with the 4.0
BBull,11/13/2010
Purchased used in 98 with 28K miles, still driving with 242K. Very impressed with the inline 6. Have replaced water pump, EX manifold, computer, etc. mostly myself for low cost. Trans rebuild at 152K. Recently changed idle air control valve and throttle body sensor; got back to average 19MPG in city & 23 MPG HWY. Solid engine, would recommend the inline 6 and would buy again but this one is till running literally like it was 12 years ago.
What a ride
David Wayne Given,09/18/2016
Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD
What a spectacular vehicle. It has been with me many miles. I drove it to Florida and back then to California and all around Green River in the winter of 2015. Then from Green River back home. It has been my entertainment center, my dinning room, my bedroom, my changing room, my home away from home my refuge in the wilderness and in times of trouble my sanctuary where I have prayed and poured my heart out to God in supplication and fervent prayers during times of trouble
Can't expect much more
Bull,10/25/2010
Bought in 98 to replace small pick-up, smart buy; still primary vehicle. Have 240K and it literally runs like it did, with little effort. Inline 6 is awesome engine. Around 225K gas mileage began to fall, didn't run smooth. Changed idle air control valve sensor and throttle body sensor (both less than $80) and got back its original mileage & performance. Had trans rebuilt @162K, changed radiator, water pump, some other minor I did myself. The inline 6 is a good buy. Friend has 96 with 483K still running & driving.
See all 128 reviews of the 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

More about the 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee

