2021 BMW X3 M
What’s new
- Wi-Fi hotspot now standard
- No other significant changes for 2021
- Part of the third X3 generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Wickedly quick acceleration
- Grip and handling are excellent
- Still as practical as a standard X3
- Excessively stiff ride, even in the softest suspension setting
- Tire roar on the highway can be wearing on long drives
2021 BMW X3 M Review
A pumped-up version of the standard X3, the 2021 BMW X3 M offers more power, more high-performance parts, and more exclusivity than the standard car. Under the hood of the X3 M is a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine that produces 473 horsepower. Not enough? Go for the X3 M Competition version that ups the ante to 503 hp. It also comes with a few extra performance enhancements such as thicker suspension stabilizer bars and an upgraded exhaust.
BMW still keeps an eye toward luxury. Much like the standard X3, the X3 M offers a plush and practical interior. It comes with plenty of standard features, but of course you can add even more high-end features that are available in packages or as stand-alone options. But how much does the X3 M's harsh ride overwhelm this small luxury SUV's appeal? Read our Expert Rating below to learn more.
Our verdict7.9 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
Braking performance is impressive. Our X3 M stopped from 60 mph in a scant 104 feet. The brakes are also smooth in daily driving situations. High levels of grip are on offer, and the X3 M pulled a stunning 0.99 g on the skidpad. As exciting as all that grip may be, the X3 M, like BMWs in general, offers nearly zero feedback through the steering wheel. That critical lack of feel can prevent you from having the utmost confidence during spirited driving.
Around town, you'd be hard-pressed to remember you're in a 503-hp SUV. The main issue is a trigger-happy gas pedal. It's tricky to pull away from a stop smoothly.
How comfortable is it?7.0
It's a good thing the seats are as comfortable as they are because the ride most certainly is not. You expect to have a firm ride in such a high-performance vehicle, but the X3 M Competition's ride borders on punishing on anything but an immaculate surface.
This SUV, though, is remarkably quiet. The only constant source of noise is roar from the wide performance tires. Engine noise is nicely subdued with just enough growl to enhance the driving experience without being obnoxious.
How’s the interior?8.0
The other sources of frustration are also located in the center console area. The high-gloss black plastic around the shift lever causes excessive glare on sunny days. Also, there are too many flush-mounted buttons. Their similar shape and size make it difficult to locate the right one while you're driving. Otherwise, all the hallmarks of a standard X3 are here, including a spacious interior for all passengers, expansive forward and side visibility, and a comfortable driving position.
How’s the tech?7.5
The X3 M also comes with a high-quality Harman Kardon audio system and BMW's excellent voice recognition system. Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability is still part of an option package. We experienced a few false alarms from the X3's frontal collision mitigation system (it applies the brakes automatically to stop the vehicle to avoid or minimize a collision) that resulted in unneeded braking.
How’s the storage?8.0
Up front, there's ample space from various pockets and cubbies to store smaller items. Even rear passengers have fairly generous door pockets for drinks and larger items. And thanks to the spacious back seat and easy-to-access anchor points, installing a child safety seat is straightforward.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.5
Even with all the unique performance parts and amazing engine, BMW still offers its standard warranties of four years/50,000 miles for basic and powertrain protection. That's average for the segment, but the four years/unlimited miles of roadside assistance and three years/36,000 miles of free maintenance are above average.
Wildcard9.0
There are other high-performance SUVs that shout louder and likely handle a bit better, but the low-key packaging of the X3 M and tremendous performance envelope make this SUV a compelling option.
Which X3 M does Edmunds recommend?
BMW X3 M models
The 2021 BMW X3 M is a high-performance version of the BMW X3 small SUV. Two versions are available: the standard X3 M and the even more potent X3 M Competition. Both use a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine that powers all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. It develops 473 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque in the X3 M. The Competition increases output to 503 hp, while torque remains the same.
X3 M
Standard features for the X3 M include:
- 20-inch wheels
- Adaptive LED headlights
- Power liftgate
- Adaptive suspension dampers
- Three-zone climate control and heated front seats
- Leather upholstery
- 10.25-inch touchscreen with Navigation
- 16-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
The X3 M also comes with a number of advanced safety systems, such as:
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane)
- Front and rear parking sensors (alerts you to obstacles that may not be visible behind or in front of the vehicle when parking)
X3 M Competition
The X3 M Competition is distinguished from the standard X3 M by its:
- More powerful engine
- 21-inch wheels and sport exhaust
- Thicker suspension stabilizer bars
- Black-painted exterior trim
- Premium leather upholstery and upgraded sport seats
In typical BMW fashion, the X3 M is offered with a few packages and stand-alone options. These include:
- Driving Assistance Plus package
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the X3 M and the car in front)
- A more advanced version of the forward collision mitigation system
- Executive package
- Panoramic sunroof
- Heated steering wheel and heated rear seats
- Wireless charging pad
- Rear side window shades
- Gesture control (allows you to control certain aspects of the infotainment system by gesturing in the air)
- 360-degree camera (gives you a bird's-eye view of the car for tight parking situations)
- Automated parking system (steers into a parking spot with no driver intervention)
- Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line onto the windshield)
- Ventilated front seats
- Carbon-fiber exterior accents
- Upgraded sport seats (X3 M only)
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 BMW X3 M.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$69,900
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|473 hp @ 6250 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite X3 M safety features:
- Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Maintains a set distance between the X3 M and the car in front while cruise control is activated.
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Notifies you when a vehicle is in the X3 M's rear blind spot.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts you when the X3 M drifts over the lane markers without an activated turn signal.
BMW X3 M vs. the competition
BMW X3 M vs. Porsche Macan
The Macan isn't quite as quick as the X3 M is in a straight line, but it counters with more nimble and engaging handling. You also get an exquisitely tasteful interior and a smoother ride on the highway. The Macan is the driver's pick of these two dynamic small SUVs.
BMW X3 M vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
Like BMW's X3, the Mercedes GLC is available in a number of trim levels with several engines to choose from, including the turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 in the AMG GLC 63 that produces 469 horsepower. To go along with its powerful V8, the AMG GLC 63 also has a top-notch interior with plenty of space for adults.
BMW X3 M vs. Tesla Model Y
Check out the Tesla Model Y if you're looking for a bit less conventional choice for your next high-performance luxury SUV. Yep, that's right, a Tesla. Like all other Tesla models, the Model Y is powered by electricity and is capable of stunning acceleration in its Performance trim level. It's less expensive than the X3 M too. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Tesla Model Y.
FAQ
Is the BMW X3 M a good car?
What's new in the 2021 BMW X3 M?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2021 BMW X3 M:
- Wi-Fi hotspot now standard
- No other significant changes for 2021
- Part of the third X3 generation introduced for 2018
Is the BMW X3 M reliable?
Is the 2021 BMW X3 M a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 BMW X3 M?
The least-expensive 2021 BMW X3 M is the 2021 BMW X3 M 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $69,900.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $69,900
What are the different models of BMW X3 M?
More about the 2021 BMW X3 M
2021 BMW X3 M Overview
The 2021 BMW X3 M is offered in the following submodels: X3 M SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2021 BMW X3 M?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 BMW X3 M and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 X3 M.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 BMW X3 M and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 X3 M featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 BMW X3 M?
2021 BMW X3 M 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2021 BMW X3 M 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $80,885. The average price paid for a new 2021 BMW X3 M 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $2,281 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,281 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $78,604.
The average savings for the 2021 BMW X3 M 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 2.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 BMW X3 M 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2021 BMW X3 MS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 BMW X3 M for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2021 X3 MS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $79,345 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 BMW X3 M.
Can't find a new 2021 BMW X3 Ms you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new BMW X3 M for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,175.
Find a new BMW for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,818.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 BMW X3 M?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out BMW lease specials
Related 2021 BMW X3 M info
