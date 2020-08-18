  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.9 / 10

2021 BMW X3 M

What’s new

  • Wi-Fi hotspot now standard
  • No other significant changes for 2021
  • Part of the third X3 generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Wickedly quick acceleration
  • Grip and handling are excellent
  • Still as practical as a standard X3
  • Excessively stiff ride, even in the softest suspension setting
  • Tire roar on the highway can be wearing on long drives
Other years
2021
2020
2021 BMW X3 M Review

A pumped-up version of the standard X3, the 2021 BMW X3 M offers more power, more high-performance parts, and more exclusivity than the standard car. Under the hood of the X3 M is a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine that produces 473 horsepower. Not enough? Go for the X3 M Competition version that ups the ante to 503 hp. It also comes with a few extra performance enhancements such as thicker suspension stabilizer bars and an upgraded exhaust.

BMW still keeps an eye toward luxury. Much like the standard X3, the X3 M offers a plush and practical interior. It comes with plenty of standard features, but of course you can add even more high-end features that are available in packages or as stand-alone options. But how much does the X3 M's harsh ride overwhelm this small luxury SUV's appeal? Read our Expert Rating below to learn more.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.9 / 10
The BMW X3 M dials up huge levels of performance without compromising an ounce of practicality. The engine is a near masterpiece, and the drivetrain fights hard to ensure optimal (and fun) use of all its prodigious power. But its dedication to performance comes at the cost of traditional luxury SUV strengths such as comfort. Simply put, the ride is quite brittle on anything but a perfectly smooth surface. If you want something a little less punishing, consider getting a regular X3 in M40i guise.

How does it drive?

8.0
This hopped-up X3 does its M badge justice. We tested the Competition model with its 503-horsepower motor. In our testing, it sprinted to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds and ripped through the quarter-mile in 11.9 seconds at an impressive 116.4 mph. It's fast, though other high-performance SUVs are similar — the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 S and Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio logged identical 0-60 sprints of 3.5 seconds.

Braking performance is impressive. Our X3 M stopped from 60 mph in a scant 104 feet. The brakes are also smooth in daily driving situations. High levels of grip are on offer, and the X3 M pulled a stunning 0.99 g on the skidpad. As exciting as all that grip may be, the X3 M, like BMWs in general, offers nearly zero feedback through the steering wheel. That critical lack of feel can prevent you from having the utmost confidence during spirited driving.

Around town, you'd be hard-pressed to remember you're in a 503-hp SUV. The main issue is a trigger-happy gas pedal. It's tricky to pull away from a stop smoothly.

How comfortable is it?

7.0
The X3 M Competition has special sport front seats. They're comfortable and remain so after long distances. They also have heating and ventilation, although we found the ventilation fans a bit noisy.

It's a good thing the seats are as comfortable as they are because the ride most certainly is not. You expect to have a firm ride in such a high-performance vehicle, but the X3 M Competition's ride borders on punishing on anything but an immaculate surface.

This SUV, though, is remarkably quiet. The only constant source of noise is roar from the wide performance tires. Engine noise is nicely subdued with just enough growl to enhance the driving experience without being obnoxious.

How’s the interior?

8.0
The X3 M has the same general interior design as the regular X3. One noticeable difference is the gear shifter, which is the same one BMW puts in the M5. It has a unique gear-selection pattern that continually caught us out. Can we just have a normal shifter, please?

The other sources of frustration are also located in the center console area. The high-gloss black plastic around the shift lever causes excessive glare on sunny days. Also, there are too many flush-mounted buttons. Their similar shape and size make it difficult to locate the right one while you're driving. Otherwise, all the hallmarks of a standard X3 are here, including a spacious interior for all passengers, expansive forward and side visibility, and a comfortable driving position.

How’s the tech?

7.5
The X3 M uses the same infotainment system as the standard X3. That's a good thing — we like the crisp graphics and fairly intuitive and easy-to-use control knob. Unfortunately, the system doesn't support Android Auto smartphone integration, though it should be coming for 2021. Wireless Apple CarPlay is included, and wireless charging and onboard Wi-Fi are options.

The X3 M also comes with a high-quality Harman Kardon audio system and BMW's excellent voice recognition system. Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability is still part of an option package. We experienced a few false alarms from the X3's frontal collision mitigation system (it applies the brakes automatically to stop the vehicle to avoid or minimize a collision) that resulted in unneeded braking.

How’s the storage?

8.0
BMW didn't diminish the X3's already excellent practicality in the conversion to M duty. There's still 28.7 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats. Fold them down and you get 62.7 cubic feet of space. That's considerably more than competitors such as the Porsche Macan Turbo, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 and Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio.

Up front, there's ample space from various pockets and cubbies to store smaller items. Even rear passengers have fairly generous door pockets for drinks and larger items. And thanks to the spacious back seat and easy-to-access anchor points, installing a child safety seat is straightforward.

How economical is it?

7.0
The X3 M Competition has an EPA estimate of just 16 mpg combined (14 city/19 highway). But in our time with this super SUV, we found it quite easy to exceed the EPA's estimates. On our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route, we saw a credible 19.1 mpg. And that included some fairly brisk driving. City mileage was closer to 16 mpg, but if you use a light foot, the X3 M won't need fuel as often as you might expect.

Is it a good value?

7.5
With the X3 M40i offering a good deal of performance and the X3 M Competition not offering much in the way of luxurious upgrades, you might wonder if the M Competition's extra price is worth the money. But if you're into high-performance hardware, the M Competition is worth every penny. From the bespoke motor to the trick M5-sourced driveline parts, the M Competition delivers the goods and is definitely special.

Even with all the unique performance parts and amazing engine, BMW still offers its standard warranties of four years/50,000 miles for basic and powertrain protection. That's average for the segment, but the four years/unlimited miles of roadside assistance and three years/36,000 miles of free maintenance are above average.

Wildcard

9.0
If you set out to build a perfect modern-day sleeper — something capable of incredible speed but without any hint of its capability — you'd likely wind up with the X3 M Competition. The engine makes a thumping 503 hp yet uses a stealthy exhaust system so as to not alert the authorities (or your neighbors). It rivals an all-wheel-drive sports car in traction and handling capabilities too.

There are other high-performance SUVs that shout louder and likely handle a bit better, but the low-key packaging of the X3 M and tremendous performance envelope make this SUV a compelling option.

Which X3 M does Edmunds recommend?

Stick with the standard X3 M. The ride quality is better, and you still have that staggeringly swift acceleration from the 473-hp turbocharged six-cylinder. Also check out the Driving Assistance package and the Executive package if you want maximum-level tech and some extra creature comforts.

BMW X3 M models

The 2021 BMW X3 M is a high-performance version of the BMW X3 small SUV. Two versions are available: the standard X3 M and the even more potent X3 M Competition. Both use a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine that powers all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. It develops 473 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque in the X3 M. The Competition increases output to 503 hp, while torque remains the same.

X3 M
Standard features for the X3 M include:

  • 20-inch wheels
  • Adaptive LED headlights
  • Power liftgate
  • Adaptive suspension dampers
  • Three-zone climate control and heated front seats
  • Leather upholstery
  • 10.25-inch touchscreen with Navigation
  • 16-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay

The X3 M also comes with a number of advanced safety systems, such as:

  • Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
  • Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
  • Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane)
  • Front and rear parking sensors (alerts you to obstacles that may not be visible behind or in front of the vehicle when parking)

X3 M Competition
The X3 M Competition is distinguished from the standard X3 M by its:

  • More powerful engine
  • 21-inch wheels and sport exhaust
  • Thicker suspension stabilizer bars
  • Black-painted exterior trim
  • Premium leather upholstery and upgraded sport seats

In typical BMW fashion, the X3 M is offered with a few packages and stand-alone options. These include:

  • Driving Assistance Plus package
    • Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the X3 M and the car in front)
    • A more advanced version of the forward collision mitigation system
  • Executive package
    • Panoramic sunroof
    • Heated steering wheel and heated rear seats
    • Wireless charging pad
    • Rear side window shades
    • Gesture control (allows you to control certain aspects of the infotainment system by gesturing in the air)
    • 360-degree camera (gives you a bird's-eye view of the car for tight parking situations)
    • Automated parking system (steers into a parking spot with no driver intervention)
    • Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line onto the windshield)
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Carbon-fiber exterior accents
  • Upgraded sport seats (X3 M only)

Consumer reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    4dr SUV AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$69,900
    MPG 14 city / 19 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower473 hp @ 6250 rpm
    See all 2021 BMW X3 M features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite X3 M safety features:

    Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go
    Maintains a set distance between the X3 M and the car in front while cruise control is activated.
    Active Blind Spot Detection
    Notifies you when a vehicle is in the X3 M's rear blind spot.
    Lane Departure Warning
    Alerts you when the X3 M drifts over the lane markers without an activated turn signal.

    BMW X3 M vs. the competition

    BMW X3 M vs. Porsche Macan

    The Macan isn't quite as quick as the X3 M is in a straight line, but it counters with more nimble and engaging handling. You also get an exquisitely tasteful interior and a smoother ride on the highway. The Macan is the driver's pick of these two dynamic small SUVs.

    BMW X3 M vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

    Like BMW's X3, the Mercedes GLC is available in a number of trim levels with several engines to choose from, including the turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 in the AMG GLC 63 that produces 469 horsepower. To go along with its powerful V8, the AMG GLC 63 also has a top-notch interior with plenty of space for adults.

    BMW X3 M vs. Tesla Model Y

    Check out the Tesla Model Y if you're looking for a bit less conventional choice for your next high-performance luxury SUV. Yep, that's right, a Tesla. Like all other Tesla models, the Model Y is powered by electricity and is capable of stunning acceleration in its Performance trim level. It's less expensive than the X3 M too. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Tesla Model Y.

