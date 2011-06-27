  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(65)
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Review

Pros & Cons

  • Diverse engine lineup, including thrifty diesel V6
  • upscale interior
  • plenty of luxury and technology-oriented features
  • irrefutable off-road ability
  • outlandish SRT model.
  • Can get pricey
  • diesel engine is noisy at idle and low speeds.
List Price Range
$16,363 - $36,200
Used Grand Cherokee for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you want a midsize SUV that does a little of everything, the 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a prime candidate. Its well-trimmed cabin provides comfy seating, and it easily masters both off-road trails and daily commutes alike.

Vehicle overview

Once a staple of the new-car market, the traditional midsize SUV has become something of an endangered species in recent years. But the 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee is quite alive, thank you very much, and in fact forges ahead with one of the best all-around skill sets you'll find for the money. Starting with rear-wheel drive, just like SUVs in the old days, the Grand Cherokee offers no fewer than three four-wheel-drive systems, and it's every bit a Jeep on tough trails when properly equipped. At the same time, its luxurious interior and smooth ride also make it quite suitable for everyday driving. It's a combination that few other SUVs can match.

The 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a handsome SUV that can fit in with just about any crowd.

If we stopped right there, the "JGC" would already be a highly desirable vehicle. But this Jeep also serves up a tantalizing array of engines that sets it apart from its main rivals. The base V6 is actually quite capable in its own right, but you can alternatively specify a powerful 5.7-liter V8 or a fuel-efficient, torque-rich 3.0-liter diesel V6, both of which are standout options in this segment. There's even an outlandish 475-horsepower V8 in the SRT model, which provides super-SUV performance for many thousands less than German interpretations of this formula.

For a traditional midsize SUV, there are a couple other choices still around. The Toyota 4Runner, for example, promises excellent resale value and shares the Jeep's off-road aptitude, though downsides include a back-to-basics interior and a single engine choice. If you want to class it up, the Volkswagen Touareg is a close match for the Jeep in terms of luxury features, and its cabin is arguably even nicer. However, its optional diesel engine is on hiatus for 2016, and it's not the serious off-roader that the Grand Cherokee can be. Shoppers interested in a third seating row should check out the Dodge Durango, which uses a stretched version of the JGC's platform and shares much of its equipment. But if you like the idea of a five-passenger SUV that can pretty much do it all, the 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a great choice.

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee models

The 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a five-passenger midsize SUV that comes in five trim levels: Laredo, Limited, Overland, Summit and SRT. Each is available with rear-drive (2WD) or four-wheel drive (4WD) except the high-performance SRT model, which is 4WD only.

The Grand Cherokee's interior is restrained and pleasingly trimmed, with features galore on offer.

Standard equipment for the Laredo includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, cruise control, foglights, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a 5-inch touchscreen, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.

The optional 23E package adds roof rails, an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar) and satellite radio. Springing for the available Security and Convenience Group gets you a power liftgate, a cargo cover, remote engine start, a 115-volt household-style power outlet, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. The Laredo with 4WD can also be had with the Off-Road Adventure I Group (skid plates, tow hooks, a two-speed transfer case, "Selec-Terrain" selectable drive modes, hill descent control, a full-size spare tire and all-terrain tires). Other options for the Laredo include a sunroof and an 18-Inch Wheel and 8.4-Inch Radio group that bundles 18-inch wheels, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and the 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen display with HD radio and voice commands.

The Limited trim level comes standard with 18-inch wheels and the auto-dimming rearview mirror, though not the 8.4-inch touchscreen, and it also gets the 23E package and Security and Convenience Group as standard, further adding leather upholstery, an eight-way power passenger seat (with four-way power lumbar), driver memory settings, heated rear seats, additional USB charging connectivity, a rearview camera and rear parking sensors.

Optional packages for the Limited include the Off-Road Adventure II Group (adding an air suspension system and a locking rear differential to the Off-Road Adventure I group), the 75th Anniversary Luxury Group (adding xenon headlights with automatic high beams, automatic wipers, LED running lights and foglights, a power-adjustable steering wheel, perforated leather upholstery, ventilated front seats and a nine-speaker audio system), and the Luxury Group II package (which starts with the 75th Anniversary Luxury Group items and adds a dual-pane panoramic sunroof and the 8.4-inch touchscreen).

The Overland model steps up to 20-inch wheels, dual chrome exhaust tips, a towing package (4WD only), power-folding mirrors, additional body-color exterior trim, a navigation system, an upgraded gauge cluster, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, extended leather upholstery, HD radio and the contents of the Luxury Group II package.

The Advanced Technology Group is available for both the Limited and the Overland. It includes adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking.

The Overland's exclusive High Altitude package adds 20-inch black wheels, a sport body kit, black exterior accents, aluminum pedals, unique leather upholstery and the Advanced Technology Group.

The top-of-the-line Grand Cherokee Summit adds polished 20-inch wheels, front parking sensors, illuminated door sills, additional noise-reducing acoustic glass for the windows, active noise-cancelling technology, real wood cabin trim, the Advanced Technology Group and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. You can further deck out the Summit with the Platinum Series Group, which includes a variety of exterior trim enhancements.

The high-performance SRT model is equipped like the Summit model minus a few standard features, such as the panoramic sunroof and 19-speaker audio system (both of which are optional). Additional features include an exclusive V8 engine, 20-inch forged wheels with performance tires, an adaptive suspension, performance-tuned steering, Brembo brakes, a limited-slip rear differential, selectable performance modes, a unique gauge cluster, leather and suede sport seats and carbon-fiber cabin accents.

A dual-screen rear entertainment system with Blu-ray capability is optional for the Limited, Overland, Summit and SRT. The towing package that's standard on the 4WD Overland and Summit is available as an option on the other models.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Grand Cherokee gets a new shift lever that physically remains in the selected position, while the 3.6-liter gasoline V6 receives standard automatic stop-start technology along with variable valve timing and lift to incrementally improve fuel economy and horsepower. All trims except the SRT gets standard electric-assist power steering (with adjustable effort), and weight reductions across the lineup come courtesy of additional aluminum suspension components. Finally, a new High Altitude package debuts for the Overland, and the Grand Cherokee SRT gets a new gauge cluster (with a center-mounted tachometer) and selectable performance modes.

Performance & mpg

Every 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee except for the SRT version comes standard with a 3.6-liter V6 making 295 hp. This is the only engine you can get on the Laredos, while the Limited, Overland and Summit models offer two additional engines: a 5.7-liter V8 (360 hp and 390 pound-feet of torque) and a turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel V6 (240 hp and 420 lb-ft). The SRT comes exclusively with a 6.4-liter V8 that produces 475 hp and 470 lb-ft. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard across the board.

Under the hood, the 2016 Grand Cherokee offers four different engines, giving shoppers an unusual degree of choice.

Rear-wheel drive is standard on non-SRT Grand Cherokees, but these models also offer three available 4WD systems: the single-speed, light-duty Quadra-Trac I system (Laredo only), Quadra-Trac II with a two-speed transfer case (Laredo, Limited, Overland and Summit) and Quadra-Drive II with a rear electronic limited-slip differential (Limited, Overland and Summit). An adaptive air suspension (Quadra-Lift) and a driver-selectable traction control system that adjusts to different terrain are also available (optional on 4WD Limited, standard on 4WD Overland and Summit).

The Grand Cherokee SRT comes standard with a specialized all-wheel-drive system tuned more for high-performance driving than off-road use.

We've yet to test the Grand Cherokee with its updated V6, but in prior testing an Overland V6 with 4WD sprinted from zero to 60 mph in an adequate 7.9 seconds. A Grand Cherokee Summit 4WD with the diesel engine hit 60 mph in 7.7 seconds.

Maximum towing capacity for a properly equipped Grand Cherokee with the gasoline V6 is 6,200 pounds. Towing capacity for the 5.7-liter V8, meanwhile, tops out at 7,400 pounds, an excellent rating for a midsize SUV. The towing capacity for the diesel V6 is the same as for the 5.7-liter V8. The Grand Cherokee SRT can tow up to 7,200 pounds.

Safety

The 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee comes with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, hill start assist, hill descent control (4WD only; optional on Laredo and standard on the others), front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. A rearview camera is standard from the Limited trim on up, as are rear parking sensors, while front parking sensors come standard on the Summit.

Additional safety technologies are available via the Advanced Technology Group option package that includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and a forward collision warning mitigation system with automatic braking.

In Edmunds brake testing, a diesel 4WD Jeep Grand Cherokee stopped from 60 mph in 121 feet, a respectable distance for this class, while a 4WD Grand Cherokee with the gasoline V6 needed 133 feet, which is longer than average.

In prior government crash tests, the 4WD Grand Cherokee earned five stars (out of a possible five) for overall crash protection, and the 2WD version earned an overall rating of four stars. Both rated five stars for total frontal crash protection and five stars for total side crash protection. The reason for the one-star difference in overall rating is the 2WD version's slightly lower rollover rating.

In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Jeep Grand Cherokee received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. It earned a second-lowest "Marginal" rating in the small-overlap frontal-offset test. The Grand Cherokee's seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

When equipped with the base gasoline V6 engine, the 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee delivers satisfactory acceleration. It also provides a quiet, comfortable ride and a commendable sense of stability around turns. The eight-speed automatic transmission is a great ally, as it makes good use of the V6's power and shifts very smoothly. All in all, most shoppers should be happy with the base-engine Grand Cherokee.

The 2016 Grand Cherokee is in its element on practically any surface, whether you're zipping around the city or crawling up a tough trail.

If you're looking for better fuel economy, though, the diesel-powered V6 is an interesting option to consider. Plus, the diesel's high torque output makes it ideal for big-league towing jobs and off-road use. Around town, the diesel V6 can sometimes lurch in stop-and-go traffic, and it emits the "clatter" unique to diesel engines. But once it's up to speed, it's exceptionally quiet. Perhaps the biggest downside of the diesel is the sheer weight of this heavy-duty engine; diesel Grand Cherokees weigh considerably more than other versions, and that has a negative impact on the way the Jeep steers and handles.

If fuel economy and budget are not of particular concern, you'll love the 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT. It accelerates and stops at rates that will impress even the most seasoned sports car driver. The SRT is a sleeper performance vehicle if ever there was one, though its ride is relatively stiff.

Off-road, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is at the top of the mountain for its class. Trail obstacles and steep hills are easily dealt with regardless of which engine you choose (although the SRT version is built primarily for paved-road driving), thanks to the advanced four-wheel-drive systems and the Jeep's generous ground clearance.

Interior

Even in the lower trim levels, the Grand Cherokee's interior boasts impressive fit and finish. We're especially fond of the optional 8.4-inch touchscreen and highly recommend it. It features an easy-to-use interface and includes a WiFi hotspot and smartphone app integration, also housing the navigation system if the vehicle is so equipped. Sometimes it takes a few too many touch inputs to make climate control adjustments through the touchscreen, but apart from that minor complaint, the Grand Cherokee has one of the most user-friendly cabins in this class.

The available dual-pane panoramic sunroof gives the Grand Cherokee an airy, premium vibe inside.

While the Grand Cherokee has no third-row seat option, there's ample room for a family of four or five, and you can order up a wide variety of luxury accoutrements, including ventilated front seats and a dual-screen, Blu-ray-capable rear entertainment system with an HDMI input. Backseat passengers should be pretty comfortable, as the Grand Cherokee provides enough space for two adults to relax (the center position is compromised by the prominent driveline "hump" on the floor). With the rear seats in place, the cargo bay measures 36.3 cubic feet. With the rear seats folded down, the Jeep has 68.3 cubic feet of cargo capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

5(57%)
4(17%)
3(15%)
2(8%)
1(3%)
4.2
65 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Compares nicely to more expensive competition
Randy G.,06/08/2016
Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I did a lot of research and reviewed Mercedes, BMW, Volvo, Land Rover and Lexus online before narrowing things down to the Mercedes GLC and Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit due to number of factors including price, proximity to dealer, reviews, etc. My estimated budget was $50k. I test drove both cars and gave them both high marks. However, Jeep blew me away. It is a solid, quiet, well put together car with fit and finish as good as the Germans. While the Merc may have a slight edge on technology, ease of use goes to the Jeep. It is intuitive and requires little training to understand where all the controls are located. The Jeep is also a larger, more capable SUV than the Merc GLC which gives more flexibility. Value-wise, the Grand Cherokee Summit was several thousand less than the comparably equipped GLC and the dealer was willing to give me quite a bit more in trade than the Mercedes dealer. After a few weeks of owning the Jeep, I continue to be a happy owner. The car runs great and the 6 cylinder engine provides even more power and response than my previous Lincoln MKX 8 cylinder while getting around 22 mpg combined. I am also greatly enjoying the Harmon Kardon sound system that comes in the Summit version. One of the best factory installed car stereos I've heard. Update 6/9/17 - Still enjoying the Jeep very much. I have about 15k miles on it now and car has mostly been solid with one exception. Last fall and winter when the weather turned cold, my check engine light came on and my remote starter would not operate. Since that indicator light is multi-function, it was important to bring in the vehicle asap as I didn't want to void my warranty if it was something serious. It turned out that the problem occurred with several other Grand Cherokees that the dealer had sold as well and they were having difficulty diagnosing it. The diagnostics indicated a problem with a cam shaft timing sensor. They replaced a solenoid and reset the engine check light but the problem reoccurred several weeks later when the weather got cold again. Eventually after a couple of trips to the dealer they worked with Chrysler and after several more weeks, Chrysler was able to solve the problem. It took three, time consuming trips to the dealer to finally sort it out which was frustrating. However, the dealer was good about providing loaners and treated me well and eventually were able to fix the car. The problem did not reoccur for the rest of the winter. I remain quite happy with the vehicle.
All Time Favorite Mid-Size SUV
Anon,05/21/2016
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The best mid-size SUV hands down. I've put a lot of miles on a 2014 Grand Cherokee and the 2016 is much improved. The power steering doesn't make that whirring noise (yet!), the shifter is SO much better than the previous electronic version, it's buttery smooth now. My only criticisms of the Grand Cherokee so far: The auto start/stop is not for everyone, there should be a way to disable it by default and not have to press the button on each start up. It's actually kind of safety hazard, I find myself making more rolling "California" stops so that I can avoid it from turning the engine off. No Apple CarPlay support, would love to see this supported on all Uconnect versions. They got rid of the dual exhaust, not a big deal but might be for some. They moved the backseat hand handles from the top roof to the front sides, not sure this was a great move seeing as the Grand Cherokee is more of a luxury SUV than off-road where you might need the forward handles.
High Altitude *Eco Diesel*
Homer,02/06/2017
High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Been looking at this car since 2014 model and pulled the trigger on the 2016 because of replaced shifter and fixed bugs from previous model years. Fit and finish is fantastic so far. Chrysler took the Mercedes refinement and stuck it into JGC interior. Very nice. Seats are very comfortable (keeping an eye on Leather durability). Uconnect is intuitive. Italian EcoDiesel gets great highway mileage and tows like a champ . Astonishing actually. Pulls my 5500lb boat like its not even there. 8 speedTransmission (german I believe) works well. My only trepidation is all the electronics/computer components-- which is true for most cars these days. The Advanced Technology Group is very slick. I also like the fact that it can be turned off. Regardlesss, for the price I paid -- this Diesel is hard to beat. Pay no attention to the EPA accusations about the 3.0 Eco Diesel. Compared to my old Duramax-- the JGC emissions are non existent. IMHO My guess is FCA will be exonerated from EPA shakedown. The only Vehicle that could top this (for the money) would be a Diesel version of the Durango (which shares most components and has a third row)...... Stay tuned , I will update in 6 months. 2/1 /2019 Update : Mileage 25,652 I have yet to reset my mpg and I am averaging 26mpg. That is with towing a boat ocasionally and using the remote start( in winter mostly). Pretty darn good. Leather seats are holding up pretty well. The good and bad. Bad: The remote start did not work under 20dgrs and it took two trips to CJDR dealer to figure out it was a voltage problem and basically just a bad AGM battery. Passenger side rear seat heater crapped out. Fixed under warranty. Exterior Roof rails (which dont seem to have any purpose) cracked at front ends. Replaced under warranty. The OEM Tires (Bridgestone Ecopias) were good for the first year but were absolutely terrible in the snow this year. Replaced them with Continental Terrain/ Contacts A/T -- wow-- huge difference ! Better in every category including towing ride. Continentals are a tad more aggressive but no noticeable tire noise difference from OEM. Good: This JGC is a joy to drive....particularly on longer drives. We load this truck with kids,dogs ,paddleboards (roof rack) and sometimes tow a boat (6000lbs). The JGC takes it all in stride. The fit and finish are holding up nicely. The adjustable hydraulic suspension is a huge plus for easy in and out and automatic load leveling for towing. My wife loves both the Uconnect touch screen (very intuitive) and the fact that there are manual buttons and dials as well. Also the BSM, adjustable cruise control and safety sensors have saved us many times. The highway mpg registers 30+ at times. Crazy. So far the JGC is still the Goldilocks vehicle for our family. I still do recommend it (Diesel) -- particularly if you tow toys from time to time. Update 2/10/ 2020 : Lots to unpack since last update above. Contrary to my prediction above -FCM did settle with EPA On Diesel admissions . Good news / Bad news. Bad News first: The settlement includes a download update , extended warranty and $3000 to owner from FCA. Did the update and eventually received payout from FCA. The Download was not supposed to affect performance- - It absolutely reduced mpg and performance. The gas pedal ( Turbo lag ) was borderline dangerous. Not good. Good news: After researching JGC Diesel blogs I did the following. I purchased the “Green Diesel JGC Hot tune” for $700 and installed. Now the JGC performs better than It ever has. No turbo lag whatsoever and mpg is closer to 30mpg now. I’m still ahead about $2200. Other than the FCA gymnastics- - the Eco Diesel is still great. Highly recommend the 2016. Continental Tires are still great.
Complete loss of power. Nice when it runs.
Bob B,07/01/2016
Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Sitting on the side of the highway just an hour ago with no power and I haven't even received my payment book yet:( I really want to like this car, but sitting dangerously close to speeding traffic in the sweltering summer heat is really dulling my enthusiasm. When it runs, life is good. Life is hell when it doesn't. On Edit: After two weeks at the dealership, the problem could not be found. The dealer gave us another new Grand Cherokee with the same options. Chrysler gave us an extended warranty on the replacement car. We are happy with the new Jeep. The old one is still out there and the problem was never diagnosed. The dealer is using it as his daily driver and being diligent in witnessing the problem first hand.
See all 65 reviews of the 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover20.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overview

The Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee is offered in the following submodels: Grand Cherokee SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Limited 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Limited 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo is priced between $16,363 and$26,995 with odometer readings between 17108 and109438 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited is priced between $19,591 and$36,200 with odometer readings between 21251 and93798 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland is priced between $23,500 and$32,950 with odometer readings between 21111 and93549 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 75th Anniversary is priced between $26,957 and$26,990 with odometer readings between 36359 and52832 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit is priced between $29,940 and$33,450 with odometer readings between 53887 and58380 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee 75th Anniversary is priced between $19,786 and$19,786 with odometer readings between 69412 and69412 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokees are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale near. There are currently 58 used and CPO 2016 Grand Cherokees listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,363 and mileage as low as 17108 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Check out Jeep lease specials
Check out Jeep Grand Cherokee lease specials

