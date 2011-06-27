Been looking at this car since 2014 model and pulled the trigger on the 2016 because of replaced shifter and fixed bugs from previous model years. Fit and finish is fantastic so far. Chrysler took the Mercedes refinement and stuck it into JGC interior. Very nice. Seats are very comfortable (keeping an eye on Leather durability). Uconnect is intuitive. Italian EcoDiesel gets great highway mileage and tows like a champ . Astonishing actually. Pulls my 5500lb boat like its not even there. 8 speedTransmission (german I believe) works well. My only trepidation is all the electronics/computer components-- which is true for most cars these days. The Advanced Technology Group is very slick. I also like the fact that it can be turned off. Regardlesss, for the price I paid -- this Diesel is hard to beat. Pay no attention to the EPA accusations about the 3.0 Eco Diesel. Compared to my old Duramax-- the JGC emissions are non existent. IMHO My guess is FCA will be exonerated from EPA shakedown. The only Vehicle that could top this (for the money) would be a Diesel version of the Durango (which shares most components and has a third row)...... Stay tuned , I will update in 6 months. 2/1 /2019 Update : Mileage 25,652 I have yet to reset my mpg and I am averaging 26mpg. That is with towing a boat ocasionally and using the remote start( in winter mostly). Pretty darn good. Leather seats are holding up pretty well. The good and bad. Bad: The remote start did not work under 20dgrs and it took two trips to CJDR dealer to figure out it was a voltage problem and basically just a bad AGM battery. Passenger side rear seat heater crapped out. Fixed under warranty. Exterior Roof rails (which dont seem to have any purpose) cracked at front ends. Replaced under warranty. The OEM Tires (Bridgestone Ecopias) were good for the first year but were absolutely terrible in the snow this year. Replaced them with Continental Terrain/ Contacts A/T -- wow-- huge difference ! Better in every category including towing ride. Continentals are a tad more aggressive but no noticeable tire noise difference from OEM. Good: This JGC is a joy to drive....particularly on longer drives. We load this truck with kids,dogs ,paddleboards (roof rack) and sometimes tow a boat (6000lbs). The JGC takes it all in stride. The fit and finish are holding up nicely. The adjustable hydraulic suspension is a huge plus for easy in and out and automatic load leveling for towing. My wife loves both the Uconnect touch screen (very intuitive) and the fact that there are manual buttons and dials as well. Also the BSM, adjustable cruise control and safety sensors have saved us many times. The highway mpg registers 30+ at times. Crazy. So far the JGC is still the Goldilocks vehicle for our family. I still do recommend it (Diesel) -- particularly if you tow toys from time to time. Update 2/10/ 2020 : Lots to unpack since last update above. Contrary to my prediction above -FCM did settle with EPA On Diesel admissions . Good news / Bad news. Bad News first: The settlement includes a download update , extended warranty and $3000 to owner from FCA. Did the update and eventually received payout from FCA. The Download was not supposed to affect performance- - It absolutely reduced mpg and performance. The gas pedal ( Turbo lag ) was borderline dangerous. Not good. Good news: After researching JGC Diesel blogs I did the following. I purchased the “Green Diesel JGC Hot tune” for $700 and installed. Now the JGC performs better than It ever has. No turbo lag whatsoever and mpg is closer to 30mpg now. I’m still ahead about $2200. Other than the FCA gymnastics- - the Eco Diesel is still great. Highly recommend the 2016. Continental Tires are still great.

Read more