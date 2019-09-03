2020 Jeep Cherokee
What’s new
- No significant changes for 2020
- Part of the second Cherokee generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Available V6 and turbocharged engines provide smooth and assertive power
- Absorbent suspension smooths out rough surfaces
- Capable and user-friendly 8.4-inch touchscreen on many models
- Trailhawk offers unique off-road capability for a small crossover
- Sluggish acceleration with the base 2.4-liter engine
- Less cargo capacity than other small crossovers
2020 Jeep Cherokee Review
Comfortable on the highway, capable on the trail, and better-looking than it was just a scant two years ago, the 2020 Jeep Cherokee is a strong choice in the compact SUV segment. More than just a comfy crossover that can tackle rocks, though, the Cherokee has appealing high-tech features, a surprisingly sporty nature, two respectable optional powertrains, and some class-leading numbers when it comes to towing.
While the standard 2020 Cherokee comes with a non-turbocharged four-cylinder engine, there are two others you can choose from: a V6 or a turbocharged four-cylinder. Both are strong performers, with the turbo engine pulling ahead in both power and fuel economy. Under the vehicle itself, there are multiple all-wheel-drive systems to choose from, including the sophisticated system used in the Cherokee Trailhawk, which can get you much further off the beaten path than the average crossover. What's more, the Cherokee, when equipped correctly, can tow as much as 4,500 pounds — a class-leading number.
Inside, the Cherokee comes standard with features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. And there are all sorts of available safety options including adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic braking, and blind-spot monitoring. On top of all that, you can get Jeep's 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system, which is one of our favorites in the class.
The 2020 Cherokee has some stiff competition, though, in the form of vehicles such as the well-rounded Honda CR-V, the value-packed Subaru Forester and the newly rugged Toyota RAV4. We'd still recommend taking the Cherokee for a test drive, especially if you're a fan of plush seats, a quiet ride and above-average off-road capability.
What's it like to live with the Cherokee?
As a part of our long-term vehicle test program, the Edmunds' editorial team acquired and lived with a 2014 Jeep Cherokee for a year, putting over 20,000 miles on the odometer. We tested the Cherokee in all kinds of environments and reported on its off-road capability, cabin comfort, in-car tech and more. There are some differences between the 2014 and 2020 worth noting — the Cherokee's styling was refreshed in 2019 and an optional turbocharged four-cylinder engine was added to the lineup. But the 2020 is in the same generation as our test Cherokee, so many of our observations still apply.
Our verdict7.8 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
The brake pedal has a good amount of effort and response, making it easy and predictable to stop smoothly in everyday driving. Off-roading is above average, too, with multiple trim levels from which to choose that offer varying levels of dirt-capability.
How comfortable is it?7.5
The climate control system maintains temperature well, and the controls are easy to locate and adjust. Some functions such as the seat- and steering-wheel heaters are located in the touchscreen, requiring an extra step, but pop up immediately when you start the car — a nice touch. Seat heaters get toasty quickly, too.
How’s the interior?8.0
This Jeep is not only easy to use, it's also easy to figure out, thanks to a straightforward Uconnect infotainment system and large, easy-to-wield knobs and buttons. However, those who are eyesight-challenged might want to upgrade to the larger 8.4-inch infotainment screen.
How’s the tech?8.5
Our test car did not have many driver aids, but the alerts (such as blind-spot warning) can be configured to be audible or visual only. Adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist are only available on higher trims.
How’s the storage?8.0
Child safety seat anchors are clearly marked and accessible between the rear seatback and bottom cushion. Likewise the rear tethers are also easy to access on the back of the seats. For those who tow trailers, an optional tow package increases the Cherokee's capacity to a useful 4,500 pounds.
How economical is it?6.5
Is it a good value?7.0
The Cherokee has a three-year/36,000-mile basic and five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, which matches most rivals. Roadside assistance is covered for five years/60,000 miles, which is better than some rivals. For pure value, segment leaders offer more standard features, but many of the Jeep's add-ons are affordable, and some are not offered by competitors. Ultimately, you're paying more for Jeep capability
Wildcard8.0
Which Cherokee does Edmunds recommend?
Jeep Cherokee models
The 2020 Jeep Cherokee is a small crossover SUV offered in five main trim levels: Latitude, Latitude Plus, Limited, Trailhawk, and Overland.
Standard on the Cherokee is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 180 horsepower and 171 lb-ft of torque. You can also get an optional 3.2-liter V6 (271 hp and 239 lb-ft) or a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (270 hp and 295 lb-ft). A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard with all engines. The Trailhawk is all-wheel-drive only, and all other trims are available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.
Standard equipment highlights for the Latitude include 17-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights, 60/40-split folding rear seatback, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, two USB ports, a 7-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker audio system. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also standard.
The Latitude Plus trim adds simulated-leather inserts in the upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. Satellite radio is standard, along with an extra USB port, a blind-spot warning system with rear cross-traffic alert, rear parking sensors, and passive keyless entry with push-button starting. Options for the Latitude Plus include an auxiliary household power outlet, dual-zone climate control, a power liftgate, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and remote start.
The Limited trim includes most of the Latitude's options plus leather upholstery, an upgraded driver display in the gauge cluster, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a nine-speaker audio system..
The range-topping Overland comes standard with unique body-colored exterior trim, sound-deadening windshield and front windows, driver-seat memory functions, wood inserts, upgraded leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a navigation system, and HD radio. Many of the items from the upper trim levels are available on lower trim levels either as packages or stand-alone items.
The off-road-themed Trailhawk comes with similar equipment to the Limited trim level plus an advanced all-wheel-drive system (Active Drive II with Active Drive Lock). It also boasts wider wheels and all-terrain tires, increased ground clearance, off-road-oriented suspension tuning, a locking rear differential, hill ascent and descent control, skid plates, tow hooks, and unique upholstery.
The more advanced Active Drive II AWD system from the Trailhawk is available as an optional extra on AWD-equipped Latitude Plus, Limited and Overland Cherokees.
An available Trailer Tow package adds a stand-alone transmission cooler, Class III hitch, a trailer wiring harness for both four- and seven-pin systems, and a full-size spare tire. Versions with the V6 or turbocharged four-cylinder also receive additional engine cooling.
The Technology group package — offered on the Limited, Trailhawk and Overland trims — adds full-speed forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, traffic-adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, automatic wipers, automatic high-beam headlights, and an automatic parking system that works on both parallel and perpendicular spots.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Jeep Cherokee.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Not just great to look at, it’s a pleasure to drive. I kept close track of the fuel mileage and gave me a solid 24 miles per gallon at 75 miles an hour with the cruise on. I just wish it had a larger than 15 gallon fuel tank. And figure out a good way to disable that start stop feature. Most importantly, the Apple CarPlay worked seamlessly. I plugged my phone in and my my navigation apps popped right up there.
My 2020 Jeep Latitude Plus 4WD 4 cylinder is one of the best vehicles in over 40 years of driving. I rate 5 stars for the safety features, comfort, interior (cold weather package) and smooth drive. The stability on highways and city seems like a ride in the cloud. Also impressed with the turns, engine's horsepower transfer to wheels and Jeep warning devices. My past SUVs (Toyota, Honda, Nissan) were good but not comparable to this Jeep experience. Also, the city and highway MPG are higher than advertised and Consumers Report numbers.
Very well built rugged vehicle. Even the non-trailhawk versions are solid. Quiet ride and is very comfortable too. Plenty of rear seat space for people with longer legs and lots of hip room. I test drive this vehicle in many styles but the 4x4 drive with the V6 or turbo 4 is the best. Don't get scared by the 9 speed trans some make a big deal out of. That general sluggishness was several years ago and the software updates have improved it 10 fold. Love the interior layout and that there is NO plastic fantastic pieces making it look cheap. It's nice soft materials all around
Awesome 4x4. 2.0 Turbo has lots of power and torque. Very quiet going down the road and very hard to believe this is a 4x4 given the great ride. A very solid feeling SUV. Interior is very nice with nice materials. Front seats are very comfortable and even the passenger seat is electric. I have heard bad things about the 9 Speed tranny, but I have not noticed any issues to date. Very smooth shifting. The LED headlamps are very bright but do not blind oncoming drivers. Gas milage is a solid 25 MPG going down the interstate on cruise control. The 8,4 Infotainment system is among the best I have ever seen. Pairs right up with your phone and connects almost instantly with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Google maps works great as our go to NAV system. Map updates from Google almost constantly so you are always driving with the latest map. Contrast this with factory NAV which is expensive to purchase and expensive to update every year.. All around a great SUV that stands head and shoulders against the competition. After all, it's a Jeep. Since 1941
Features & Specs
|Limited 4dr SUV 4WD
3.2L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$34,845
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|271 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Latitude Plus 4dr SUV 4WD
2.4L 4cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$29,095
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD
3.2L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$34,755
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|271 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Latitude 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$25,840
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Cherokee safety features:
- Uconnect Access
- Automatically connects to 911 in an emergency, tracks the vehicle in case of theft, and sends an email or text alert if the alarm goes off.
- Trailer Sway Control
- Helps mitigate trailer sway by selectively applying the brakes and reducing power to keep the trailer in line with the car.
- Rear Cross Path Detection
- Helps prevent collisions by alerting the driver when a vehicle approaches from the side while the Cherokee is in reverse.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Jeep Cherokee vs. the competition
Jeep Cherokee vs. Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V is probably the most well-rounded vehicle in the compact-SUV class. It offers a high level of build quality, lots of features for the price, above-average interior space, respectable power and impressive fuel economy. What it doesn't have, though, is the Cherokee's off-road capability. The Cherokee is good, but the Honda is very hard to beat.
Jeep Cherokee vs. Mazda CX-5
While the Cherokee feels a bit more tough and rugged than the average compact SUV, the Mazda CX-5 seems more refined and luxurious. Interior materials in the Mazda are some of the best in the class. And from behind the steering wheel, it's one of the sportiest rides in the segment, too. The Cherokee is pretty close, though, with a surprisingly sporty feel of its own.
Jeep Cherokee vs. Subaru Forester
The Forester is a great value in the compact-SUV segment, giving the Cherokee a run for its money when it comes to off-road capability. Both are pros in the dirt but comfortable on the pavement as well. The Subaru, however, has modest towing limits, while the Cherokee leads the class in pulling capability.
FAQ
Is the Jeep Cherokee a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Jeep Cherokee?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Jeep Cherokee:
- No significant changes for 2020
- Part of the second Cherokee generation introduced for 2014
Is the Jeep Cherokee reliable?
Is the 2020 Jeep Cherokee a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Jeep Cherokee?
The least-expensive 2020 Jeep Cherokee is the 2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,840.
Other versions include:
- Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $34,845
- Latitude Plus 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $29,095
- Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $34,755
- Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $25,840
- Latitude Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $27,595
- Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $30,290
- Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $27,340
- Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $28,790
- Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $31,600
- High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $36,840
- Trailhawk Elite 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $37,950
- Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $30,720
- Overland 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/20 (3.2L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $36,995
- North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $31,800
- High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $35,540
- Overland 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/20 (3.2L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $38,495
- Latitude Lux 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $31,400
- Latitude Lux 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $29,900
What are the different models of Jeep Cherokee?
More about the 2020 Jeep Cherokee
2020 Jeep Cherokee Overview
The 2020 Jeep Cherokee is offered in the following submodels: Cherokee SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A), Latitude Plus 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A), Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Latitude Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A), Trailhawk Elite 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A), Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A), Overland 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/20 (3.2L 6cyl 9A), North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A), High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 9A), Overland 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/20 (3.2L 6cyl 9A), Latitude Lux 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A), and Latitude Lux 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 9A).
What do people think of the 2020 Jeep Cherokee?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Jeep Cherokee and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Cherokee 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Cherokee.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Jeep Cherokee and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Cherokee featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Jeep Cherokee?
2020 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,585. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) is trending $5,760 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,760 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,826.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) is 15.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 48 2020 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
The 2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,590. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is trending $5,689 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,689 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,901.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is 18.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 105 2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
The 2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,295. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is trending $5,309 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,309 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,986.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is 18.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 26 2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
The 2020 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,025. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is trending $6,016 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,016 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,009.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is 18.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 25 2020 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Lux 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Lux 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,400. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Lux 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) is trending $6,087 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,087 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,313.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Lux 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) is 19.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 19 2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Lux 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,495. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) is trending $4,824 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,824 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,671.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) is 13.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 17 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
The 2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,795. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is trending $4,899 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,899 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,896.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is 17.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 13 2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jeep Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Jeep Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,580. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) is trending $5,855 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,855 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,725.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) is 15.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 9 2020 Jeep Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
The 2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,335. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is trending $5,712 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,712 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,623.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is 19.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 9 2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Jeep Cherokees are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Jeep Cherokee for sale near. There are currently 740 new 2020 Cherokees listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $27,335 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Jeep Cherokee. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $12,684 on a used or CPO 2020 Cherokee available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Jeep Cherokees you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Jeep Cherokee for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $21,693.
Find a new Jeep for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $16,203.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Jeep Cherokee?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Jeep lease specials
