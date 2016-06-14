Used 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me

11,745 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Grand Cherokee Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 11,745 listings
  • 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in White
    used

    2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    74,150 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $5,995

    $1,248 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in White
    used

    2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    142,898 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $5,999

    $1,199 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Silver
    used

    2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    206,479 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $2,977

    $1,620 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    220,946 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $2,488

    $1,921 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Silver
    used

    2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    214,580 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $2,487

    $2,270 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Red
    used

    2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    73,939 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    148,431 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $3,990

    $1,062 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    243,941 miles
    Good Deal

    $2,746

    $975 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Black
    used

    2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    89,591 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Dark Green
    used

    2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    204,421 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $3,995

    $819 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in White
    used

    2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    230,511 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $3,250

    $601 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in White
    used

    2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    110,980 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,955

    $857 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Red
    used

    2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    162,870 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,400

    $775 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Black
    used

    2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    139,585 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,999

    $1,063 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    173,291 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,550

    $2,394 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    99,254 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Black
    used

    2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    90,203 miles
    Fair Deal

    $4,995

    $546 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    107,736 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,995

    $637 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Grand Cherokee searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 11,745 listings
  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Grand Cherokee
  4. Used 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Grand Cherokee

Read recent reviews for the Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overall Consumer Rating
4.2451 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 451 reviews
  • 5
    (49%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 3
    (15%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Love my Grand Cherokee
ZPC1980,06/14/2016
Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
I've owned a total of 3 jeeps and I love them all dearly. I bought my 05 Grand Cherokee Limited 4.7 4x4 about a year ago and I'm still quite happy with my decision. The 4.7 has all the power I need and is surprisingly good on gas for a V8 (depending on your driving habits). I average about 14 city 21 highway. The Quadratrac 4x4 system is a beast in the snow, even better than my XJ or Ranger were. It has more than enough features. The brakes and suspension are both good -it rides pretty nice. I'm also a big fan of the aesthetics of the vehicle, the color scheme and design is tastefully done. If I had to nitpick it would have to be about the door panels. I would prefer more padding and I had to replace one of the door handles. Also had an issue with some leaking from the sunroof due to an issue with the drainage system. I got that all squared away though, ultimately no big deal. Really nice vehicle overall.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Jeep
Grand Cherokee
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Jeep Grand Cherokee info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings