What is the Grand Cherokee?

The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a midsize SUV with two rows of seats. The Grand Cherokee received a much-needed redesign for the 2022 model year, with styling influenced by its more luxurious Grand Wagoneer sibling. The interior was also redesigned and features Jeep's latest Uconnect 5 infotainment system as well as a new digital gauge cluster display and an optional supplemental display for the front passenger.

The V6 and V8 engines are carryovers from the previous model, but there's also an available plug-in hybrid version called the 4xe that joined the lineup for 2022. On a full charge, the 4xe can drive roughly 20-25 miles on all-electric power before the gasoline four-cylinder engine switches on. As another bonus, the 4xe generates a maximum of 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, which is more than the Grand Cherokee's already potent V8.

The Grand Cherokee competes with the Honda Passport, which we praise for its athletic qualities. It also delivers a comfortable ride, generous passenger and cargo space, and an impressive list of standard features. It also competes with the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, which has a boxy yet stylish look that is popular with SUV buyers, and the Ford Edge, a solid SUV that doesn't quite feel as elegant as the Grand Cherokee.

Given that the Grand Cherokee had a major redesign last year, we don't expect any significant changes on the 2023 model.