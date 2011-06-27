  1. Home
2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Review

Pros & Cons

  • Flawless 4.7-liter V8, all-terrain vehicle.
  • Gear whine, brakes feel slow to respond.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Competent on road and off, the Grand Cherokee has everything going for it: comfort, performance, looks...but not an untarnished reliability record.

Vehicle overview

The designers of the Jeep Grand Cherokee are taking some much needed RandR following last year's introduction of the second-generation Grand, so there have been no significant mechanical or appearance changes. It was the first redesign since its 1992 introduction (as a '93 model), and the public basically gained an all-new best-of-the-best Jeep. Signature items like the vertical slot grille and trapezoidal wheel openings remained but were altered just enough to distance it from the previous generation. It was also made 4 inches longer and outfitted with redesigned recirculating-ball steering, a fresh three-link rear suspension, and front Quadra Link coil suspension that make it stable and carlike, and handle like a pro. Another notable improvement was the new automatic transmission, which increases initial acceleration and provides smoother shifting between gears.

The Grand's standard engine is a 4.0-liter inline six, and the next step up is the optional 4.7-liter V8. In fact, this potent power-maker has been such a hit that Chrysler is morphing from it a version for the 2000 Durango and Dakota.

You'll find cloth surroundings standard inside the Laredo, while the Limited lets you slide behind the wheel in leather-trimmed comfort (optional on the Laredo); the leather front seats feature 10-way power-seating choices, but you'll likely find your comfort level short of that. We're huge fans of the behind-the-wheel stereo controls (standard on Limited, optional on Laredo), the Infinity sound system and the Infrared Dual Zone Climate Control System that allows the driver and passenger to have separate control settings.

Also new to the '99 Grand was the Quadra-Drive four-wheel-drive system that keeps things moving even if only one tire has traction, and its reaction time is faster than you can say "stuck." The Laredo's standard transfer case is the full-time Selec-Trac, while the Limited's is the on-demand Quadra-Trac II. While going off-road may not be something you've considered doing with your just-purchased luxury vehicle, remember that this is a Jeep, the original 4x4, and it hasn't lost any of its go-anywhere war heritage. It makes itself at home on the asphalt or in the boonies, and the 4x4 systems make it a walk in the park - even if it's a rocky one.

2000 Highlights

New exterior cladding has been slapped onto the Laredo, and both models have received interior touch-ups. Two-wheel drive is available with the 4.7-liter V8. Shale Green and Silverstone are the new skin tones.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome Car
Andrew,01/21/2016
Laredo 4dr SUV
If you are looking for a reliable SUV, that is an actual SUV not the mom-mobiles that are out on the road today; look no further than the Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo. I have the 4.0L inline 6 engine, which is known for being incredibly reliable, I've owned the car for about 3 years, purchased it back in 13 with just under 90K miles on it for 4K, today I have close to 145K miles on it and runs like a champ. I've put some money into it when I purchased it, about $750 to fix some steering issues but after I got that out of the way it has been a fantastic car. Basically just general maintenance and upkeep. I've put on new tires and brakes, but that comes with owning any car, as well as had a rusty brake line replaced as well as the crankshaft sensor which were both minor and relatively cheap repairs; it is a 16 year-old-car after all so it will need a few things replaced due to the age. The engine is smooth and never has given me any trouble. This car also handles great in poor driving conditions, the only thing you need to worry about in the snow are the other idiots on the road. I am nothing but confident driving in a snow-storm. The inline 6 makes getting stuck quite challenging, I have been in muddy conditions and the Jeep has gotten me out without a hitch. This is still before Jeeps became the luxury mom-mobiles of today. They were built when Jeep built reliable, tough, off-road, road ready vehicles. If you are considering getting one, get one. Don't shy away because the odometer has a reading of 150-200K miles, these are known for lasting well into the 300s. Great car and relatively cheap and easy to find nowadays. There's a reason why you still see a bunch on the road.
I LOVE my 00' Jeep Grand cherokee!
John C,09/07/2015
Limited 4dr SUV
I bought this as my first car, I got it for a cheap price but I was weary when I saw 130k mileage on the odometer. I did my research and asked previous Jeep owners, and I went with their overall responses. They said its has a great engine and transmission that will last for at least 200k miles easily with proper maintenance. I agree with them completely. The car has about 140k Miles on it now and the engine still runs great and quiet like it was still new. It has only been 10k miles, but that's mostly city driving and a couple of 300 mile trips. I have a rattling and shaking in my front end when I hit small bumps, But not all the parts are going to be perfect after 15 years of age. I have replaced the water pump, upper radiator hose, and tie rods so far. Besides changing oil every 3k miles, that's all I have replaced mechanically. I have also installed a higher performance muffler onto my Jeep by choice (Flowmaster Super 44). The Jeep runs amazing and I hope that it goes at least 250k before the engine dies. I live in a major city, So my gas mileage is piss poor (About 10 mpg), but I fill up with Plus so it lasts a little longer than regular unleaded. On the highway I get about 25 to 30 mpg. So not a city car. My interior is tan with brown moldings, the interior isn't entirely perfect but again its been 15 years. Overall an amazing car, a good build and very comfortable to travel with
Love My Jeep.....Looking for another
jeeplover8,12/17/2010
I purchased my 2000 Grand Cherokee Laredo in 2007 from an auction, it had 95000 miles on it, I would still be driving my jeep today, but someone hit it when it was parked, and totaled, it had 163000+ miles. I didnt experience any engine problems,any transmissions problems, I performed a tune-up when i purchased it and regular maintenace every 3000 miles..It is true what they say, be good to your Jeep and it will be good to you!!
Three Jeep Family
17thmichigan,12/05/2011
I bought my 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in August 2008 and love it. I've only had a few minor repairs done to it. My Jeep is properly maintained with all fluids being checked every time I take it in for an oil change at 3,000 miles. Of course having a son who is a service advisor at a Jeep Dealership helps. LOL We also own a 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo which is still going strong at 198,000 miles, and a 2010 Jeep Liberty Limited. We are and will remain a Jeep family. Before our current Jeeps we owned 94, 98, and 2000 Jeep Cherokees.
See all 229 reviews of the 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

More about the 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Used 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overview

The Used 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee is offered in the following submodels: Grand Cherokee SUV. Available styles include Laredo 4dr SUV, Limited 4dr SUV 4WD, Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD, and Limited 4dr SUV.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee?

Price comparisons for Used 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee trim styles:

  • The Used 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo is priced between $1,599 and$1,599 with odometer readings between 199940 and199940 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokees are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2000 Grand Cherokees listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $1,599 and mileage as low as 199940 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Can't find a used 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokees you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,172.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,904.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,156.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,959.

