Consumer Rating
(89)
1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Rear disc brakes are added to all models. An Orvis trim package is added to the Limited 4WD. New options are an integrated child safety seat and a flip-up liftgate window. Optional V8 engine gets a torque increase. A 2WD Limited model is newly available. A power sunroof is added to the options list.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

5(51%)
4(33%)
3(13%)
2(1%)
1(2%)
4.3
89 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Jeep Hates me
enicole,04/04/2011
When I received this car as a gift, it had 140,000 miles on it. I immediately needed to replace the front and back brakes, which cost over 1,000.00. The transmission then went out around 155,000 miles, and the rebuild cost over 2,000.00. Barely over a year later the transmission went out again and had to be repaired, luckily it was still under warranty. I have spent more on this car than it is worth. It's sad because I LOVE the way this car drives, great acceleration with the V8, and it handles very well for a bulky SUV. Now the power steering needs to be replaced at 177,000 miles. We are good about regular service,but this car will nickle and dime you to death if it has high mileage
Great vehicle!
logic7,10/10/2012
I've had this vehicle for around a year now, it has 240k with nothing rebuilt. It has the 5.2l V8. (not sure why it's not listed in here) Very fun vehicle and I love opening it up and listening to the engine (got a glasspack on it so it's a little louder). Good for offroad although it could use a locker in the rear.
Solid on and off road
M. Swanson,03/04/2002
Purchased from dealer with 49,000 miles. Command-trac works very well off-road. This thing will traverse logging camp paths that look impossible. Very little mechanical problems - cat converter and exhaust manifold. An honest vehicle - does just what it was designed to do very well. I have 87,000 miles and plan to keep it for at least 3-4 more years.
Never seen anything like it!!!
cherok1988_man,01/28/2012
this was my first owned vehicle and i must say it has me bewildered! where can you not take this car and i bought it used and it runs like i just bought it brand new! now i am a proud jeep owner and i dont think i will ever change that!!!
See all 89 reviews of the 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Used 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overview

The Used 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee is offered in the following submodels: Grand Cherokee SUV. Available styles include Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD, Limited 4dr SUV, Laredo 4dr SUV, SE 4dr SUV 4WD, SE 4dr SUV, Limited 4dr SUV 4WD, and Orvis 4dr SUV 4WD.

