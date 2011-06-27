When I received this car as a gift, it had 140,000 miles on it. I immediately needed to replace the front and back brakes, which cost over 1,000.00. The transmission then went out around 155,000 miles, and the rebuild cost over 2,000.00. Barely over a year later the transmission went out again and had to be repaired, luckily it was still under warranty. I have spent more on this car than it is worth. It's sad because I LOVE the way this car drives, great acceleration with the V8, and it handles very well for a bulky SUV. Now the power steering needs to be replaced at 177,000 miles. We are good about regular service,but this car will nickle and dime you to death if it has high mileage

Read more