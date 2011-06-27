1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee Review
Other years
Used Grand Cherokee for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Rear disc brakes are added to all models. An Orvis trim package is added to the Limited 4WD. New options are an integrated child safety seat and a flip-up liftgate window. Optional V8 engine gets a torque increase. A 2WD Limited model is newly available. A power sunroof is added to the options list.
Most helpful consumer reviews
enicole,04/04/2011
When I received this car as a gift, it had 140,000 miles on it. I immediately needed to replace the front and back brakes, which cost over 1,000.00. The transmission then went out around 155,000 miles, and the rebuild cost over 2,000.00. Barely over a year later the transmission went out again and had to be repaired, luckily it was still under warranty. I have spent more on this car than it is worth. It's sad because I LOVE the way this car drives, great acceleration with the V8, and it handles very well for a bulky SUV. Now the power steering needs to be replaced at 177,000 miles. We are good about regular service,but this car will nickle and dime you to death if it has high mileage
logic7,10/10/2012
I've had this vehicle for around a year now, it has 240k with nothing rebuilt. It has the 5.2l V8. (not sure why it's not listed in here) Very fun vehicle and I love opening it up and listening to the engine (got a glasspack on it so it's a little louder). Good for offroad although it could use a locker in the rear.
M. Swanson,03/04/2002
Purchased from dealer with 49,000 miles. Command-trac works very well off-road. This thing will traverse logging camp paths that look impossible. Very little mechanical problems - cat converter and exhaust manifold. An honest vehicle - does just what it was designed to do very well. I have 87,000 miles and plan to keep it for at least 3-4 more years.
cherok1988_man,01/28/2012
this was my first owned vehicle and i must say it has me bewildered! where can you not take this car and i bought it used and it runs like i just bought it brand new! now i am a proud jeep owner and i dont think i will ever change that!!!
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
Related Used 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee info
