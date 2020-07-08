Used 2014 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me

Patterson Buick GMC - Wichita Falls / Texas

2014 TOYOTA 4RUNNER POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS 3RD ROW SEATING POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS RUNNING BOARDS TOW PACKAGE ALLOY WHEELS CLEAN CARFAX Located at 2900 Jacksboro Hwy Wichita Falls,TX. 76302. Patterson Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Kia. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. The Toyota 4Runner SR5 offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Toyota 4Runner SR5 is a perfect addition to any home. More information about the 2014 Toyota 4Runner: The Toyota 4Runner debuted in the U.S. more than 25 years ago. Now in its fifth generation, this midsized SUV uses the same platform as the FJ Cruiser and maintains its truck-like body-on-frame construction. A third row of seats is available and both the second and third rows fold completely flat without having to remove the headrests, providing a cavernous 90 cubic feet of cargo space. The optional sliding rear cargo deck can support up to 440 pounds. This model sets itself apart with smooth and comfortable ride, incredible off-road handling and capability, Great combination of truck-like performance and car-like comfort, and durability and strength Patterson Auto Group Mission: From the beginning, owner Harry Patterson stressed a simple philosophy... 'If it's only good for me, it's not right. The transaction has to be good for the buyer and seller alike.' Still active in the day to day operations, Patterson has continually made changes that make the buying experience easy. A few examples include: By listening to our clients, our team of trained, professional associates consistently provide a shopping, service and total ownership experience that exceeds each individual's expectations and fosters a 'Client For Life' relationship. We are committed to being the best... We'll Prove it! 'We are ladies and gentlemen serving ladies and gentlemen.' Simplified Pricing Who really likes to haggle over a car? Not us - and probably not you. So we cut to the chase up front and offer the rock-bottom price on each vehicle from the start. It's simple, hassle-free and it saves you money. Actual Cash Value We don't juggle numbers by showing you an inflated trade-in value - matched by an equally inflated price on the vehicle you're purchasing. We appraise your trade-in at actual market value. And we'll buy your trade-in even if you don't buy your vehicle from us. The Patterson Difference Patterson's is different from other dealerships in many ways our customers appreciate. These differences have made us the area's top volume dealer over the last three decades.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTEZU5JR8E5076643

Stock: D74001B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-25-2020