2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Price Range

  • Starting at $35,000 (estimated)

Release Date

  • TBD

What to expect

  • The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will be fully redesigned
  • Larger and more spacious than before, it could offer a third-row option
  • A variety of available engines including potential hybrid and diesel powertrains
  • The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will kick off the vehicle's fifth generation
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Review
by the Edmunds Experts08/14/2020

What is the Jeep Grand Cherokee?

Even though this generation has been on sale for what seems like forever, the Jeep Grand Cherokee remains one of the most versatile midsize SUVs on the market. It's spacious and comfortable, and it comes in a variety of trim levels. Engines range from a modest V6 to a 707-horsepower Hellcat supercharged V8.

Lately, the Grand Cherokee has fallen behind some of its rivals in a few key categories — such as ride quality and interior refinement — in part because of its seriously outdated platform. For 2022, however, we expect to see a full redesign of the Grand Cherokee, which should help make it more competitive. Based on a variation of the platform used by the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the new Jeep will likely feature a longer wheelbase that should produce a more compliant ride. Our first look at the interior shows a sharp new look, complete with a rotary shifter and a larger touchscreen than the one available in the current Grand Cherokee.

The new Grand Cherokee will likely be larger and more spacious and add the option for a third row of seating. There's also a strong chance that the new Jeep Grand Cherokee will get a series of updated or all-new powertrains, including a mild hybrid, a diesel and potentially a plug-in hybrid. And, of course, we'll keep our fingers crossed for an off-road-capable Trailhawk model as well as an updated version of the supercharged Trackhawk trim.

Edmunds says

The Grand Cherokee is in desperate need of an update, and all appearances indicate the new 2022 version is worth waiting for. Expect to see a more modern interior, new engines and a possible third row of seating when it is unveiled later this year.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Trending topics in reviews

