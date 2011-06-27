Well, I have been a Jeep fan for a long time. Owned a Cherokee before, was a decent car. I knew the reliability reputation full well and bought this GC against my better judgement. Let's say, I have paid. Right after 4 years of very mild driving and not even 40K on odometer things started happening. The speed sensor. $1000. The starter. $800. A pressure sensor leaking air. $90. Today - another pressure sensor leaking air (the car will be 6 years old this August). $150. A $150 tire flat fix. No more Chrysler products for me. Update: three pressure sensors leaked with two of them having been replaced before. Two weeks ago I was about to add some air and when unscrewing the cap, the whole threaded part of the barrel broke off so I could not even inflate the tire and was driving with it underinflated untill the weekend when I replaced all 4 at Midas at half price of what the dealer charges. Oh... did I mention the A/C compressor went in the beginning of September of the same year I wrote the initial review? After 6 years and 1 month? Like I sad before....No. More. Chrysler. Period. Update 12/2017 : 4 months after the last review, the driver's side window electric lift mechanism is gone: the cable got all chewed up, first making grinding noises and eventually barely moving, even refusing to close. Five month after it started, the mechanism was replaced as the block, $610 installed.

