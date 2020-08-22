Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me
- 12,606 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,996$6,646 Below Market
Rydell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - San Fernando / California
CARFAX 1-OWNER AND JEEP CERTIFIED! GREAT DEAL OFFERED ON THIS HARD TO FIND BLACK ON BLACK 2018 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LAREDO WITH THE ALTITUDE PACKAGE AND ONLY 12,606 PLUS MILES! THIS HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED BY OUR FACTORY TRAINED TECHNICIANS. IT'S ALSO LOADED WITH GREAT FEATURES INCLUDING LEATHER TRIMMED SEATING, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, POWER DRIVER'S SEAT, 20 INCH BLACK WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA AND MORE! GET ALL THE BENEFITS AND VALUE OF A FACTORY CERTIFIED CAR INCLUDING A WARRANTY EXTENSION AND ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE. THIS ONE IS A REAL WINNER SO HURRY BECAUSE IT WILL SELL FAST. AT RYDELL WE WANT OUR CUSTOMERS TO BE HAPPY WITH YOUR PURCHASE SO WE OFFER A 7 DAY RETURN POLICY ON THIS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. IF YOU SIMPLY CHANGE YOUR MIND OR FIND A BETTER DEAL JUST RETURN IT WITHIN 7 DAYS, IN IT'S ORIGINAL CONDITION AND WITHIN 250 MILES FROM THE TIME OF DELIVERY AND WE'LL TAKE IT BACK! PLEASE CONTACT OUR INTERNET SALES DEPARTMENT FOR ASSISTANCE. ASK FOR SILVANA, APRIL, JIM, MICHELE OR JOHN. WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU. VOLUME AND CUSTOMER SATISFACTION ARE THE CORNERSTONES OF OUR DEALERSHIP. WE HAVE CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA INCLUDING SAN FERNANDO, VAN NUYS, SANTA CLARITA, SIMI VALLEY, LOS ANGELES, VENTURA, ORANGE COUNTY AND BEYOND. WE WANT YOU AS A CUSTOMER FOR LIFE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJEAG4JC460422
Stock: CE4789
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 32,076 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,984$5,924 Below Market
LaBelle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - LaBelle / Florida
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) (STD), BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, MANUFACTURER'S STATEMENT OF ORIGIN, VELVET RED PEARLCOAT, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BA -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE), FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, Rear Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-Terrain, Tires - Rear All-Terrain, Temporary Spare Tire, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Power Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Cloth Seats, Bucket Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Floor Mats, Smart Device Integration, Keyless Start, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Parking Aid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJEAG4JC181794
Stock: 5181794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 15,480 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$31,399$5,357 Below Market
Waconia Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Waconia / Minnesota
1 Owner Trade,Jeep Certified, Loaded with Options, Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 15,480! PRICE DROP FROM $32,999, $5,600 below Blue Book!, 25 MPG Hwy/18 City! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seat, Power Liftgate AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Heated Leather Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release. OPTION PACKAGES: LUXURY GROUP II Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, Active Noise Control System, 506 Watt Amplifier, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Automatic Headlamp Leveling System, Ventilated Front Seats, Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps, #1 Seat Foam Cushion, Cargo Compartment Cover (DISC), Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Front LED Fog Lamps, LED Daytime Running Headlamps, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" TECH GRAY ALUMINUM Tires: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR, JEEP ADVANCED ACTIVE SAFETY GROUP Advanced Brake Assist, Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Full Speed FWD Collision Warn Plus, Lane Departure Warning Plus, BLIND SPOT & CROSS PATH DETECTION Auto Dim Exterior Passenger Mirror, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD). AutoCheck One Owner 125-Point Inspection and Reconditioning , 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited warranty, Rental Car Allowance, 24-Hour Towing and Roadside Assistance, 3-Month/3,000-Mile Maximum Care Coverage, Lifetime Certified Warranty Upgrades Available Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFBG4JC404369
Stock: X18590
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-18-2020
- 8,464 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$27,995$4,061 Below Market
Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Sterling Heights / Michigan
You'll feel like a new person once you get behind the wheel of this Certified 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee. This Grand Cherokee offers you 8464 miles, and will be sure to give you many more. You'll enjoy first-class features such as: You'll always feel welcome at Sterling Heights Dodge. Appointments are recommended due to the fast turnover on models such as this one. Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep, your 5 star dealer! Serving Michigan and beyond for over 25 years! Dedicated professionals to serve all of your automotive needs. We will never be undersold, always keeping the customer's satisfaction first! We build a relationship with our customers, not just a sale. We can help you with all of your transportation needs. Financing available for everybody!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFAG4JC492616
Stock: Q18753
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 24,309 milesGreat Deal
$23,499$3,860 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $6310 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo E with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFAG5JC147742
Stock: O299950
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-08-2020
- 10,109 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$27,995$3,946 Below Market
Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Sterling Heights / Michigan
This Certified 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee has all you've been looking for and more! This Grand Cherokee offers you 10109 miles, and will be sure to give you many more. Additionally, you'll be more than pleased with extras like these: Buy with confidence knowing you're getting the best price and the best service. Do not Hesitate on such a great offer. Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep, your 5 star dealer! Serving Michigan and beyond for over 25 years! Dedicated professionals to serve all of your automotive needs. We will never be undersold, always keeping the customer's satisfaction first! We build a relationship with our customers, not just a sale. We can help you with all of your transportation needs. Financing available for everybody!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFAG0JC492614
Stock: Q18749
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 10,543 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$27,995$3,915 Below Market
Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Sterling Heights / Michigan
You'll have a memorable drive every time you start this Certified 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee up. This Grand Cherokee has been driven with care for 10543 miles. As you re cruising down the street in style, you ll be happy to know that it comes with great features like: You'll always feel welcome at Sterling Heights Dodge. With an affordable price, why wait any longer? This vehicle will sell fast. Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep, your 5 star dealer! Serving Michigan and beyond for over 25 years! Dedicated professionals to serve all of your automotive needs. We will never be undersold, always keeping the customer's satisfaction first! We build a relationship with our customers, not just a sale. We can help you with all of your transportation needs. Financing available for everybody!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFAG6JC492617
Stock: Q18754
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 10,747 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$27,995$3,901 Below Market
Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Sterling Heights / Michigan
This Certified 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee doesn't compromise function for style. This Grand Cherokee has 10747 miles, and it has plenty more to go with you behind the wheel. You may be pleasantly surprised by the many features of this Grand Cherokee such as: At Sterling Heights Dodge, it's all about you and your happiness. Not finding what you're looking for? Give us your feedback. Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep, your 5 star dealer! Serving Michigan and beyond for over 25 years! Dedicated professionals to serve all of your automotive needs. We will never be undersold, always keeping the customer's satisfaction first! We build a relationship with our customers, not just a sale. We can help you with all of your transportation needs. Financing available for everybody!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFAG9JC492613
Stock: Q18748
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 12,634 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,500$4,870 Below Market
Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bronx / New York
FACTORY CERTIFIED WARRANTY AVAILABLE THROUGH 2026!! CERTIFIED CARFAX!!! One Owner Vehicle - Bluetooth - Alloy Wheels - Backup Camera - Navigation - Power Seats - Sunroof - Premium Leather Seats - Heated Seats - Rear Heated Seats - V6 - Power Accessories - Immaculate Condition - Save yourself Time and Money by shopping with the award winning Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, a 3 time consecutive CUSTOMER FIRST AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE dealer! Buy with Confidence. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at www.eastjeep.com "Pay the Least in the East" at Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge-This Brand New State of the Art Dealership is only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. Over 200 Certified cars available for Immediate Delivery. To take advantage of the special pricing for this vehicle, the purchase must be consummated based on mutually agreed upon method of payment (cash or finance) and customer must present ad at arrival and take same day delivery. $0 down available. Prices are adjusted and modified frequently -weekly, daily, and sometimes hourly. Price adjustment is a function of website traffic, inquiries, and bidding on any one vehicle. For more information and up to date accuracy of pricing and terms of sale, please visit our website, www.eastjeep.com. Excludes sales tax, registration fees, finance and reconditioning charges (dealer fees may apply). Aftermarket/Mopar warranties and coverages are available but not necessary to purchase any vehicle. A complete listing of these items are available on site and upon request. Vehicles sold cosmetically as is, not responsible for typos. Customer Inquiries only- No Dealer or Wholesale calls please.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFBG5JC357675
Stock: U201076
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 30,387 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,500$4,842 Below Market
Hoblit Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Woodland / California
Low Mileage, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, 4x4, Jeep Factory Certified, 5-Passenger Seating, Parking Sensors, Keyless Entry, Push Button Stat, Remote Start, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirrors, Alloy Wheels, Satellite Radio, Uconnect, USB/AUX Ports, Power Seat, Heated Seats, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, and Cruise Control. Jeep Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of a 3Mo/3,000Mile Maximum Care Limited Warranty, but also up to a 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, a 125-point inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car benefits, and a complete CARFAX vehicle history report. Call Hoblit today!!Hoblit Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM SRT is one of the last remaining Family Owned and Operated dealerships left in the Sacramento area. We are a proud, fourth generation dealership, serving Northern California since 1949. Still located in Historic Downtown Woodland, our way of doing business is represented by our small town ways, where business can still be done with a hand shake. Hoblit Dodge Services Sacramento, San Francisco, The Bay Area, Reno, Tahoe, Yuba City, and all of California. Hoblit Dodge is the #1 Ram Truck Dealership in California. This 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo SUV is available, for a limited time, with special financing rates! Call us today at (888) 255-1741!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFAG9JC180470
Stock: 16715
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 19,658 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,888$3,600 Below Market
Orlando Hyundai - Orlando / Florida
EQUIPPED WITH POWER DRIVER SEAT, 17" ALLOY WHEELS, APPLE CARPLAY, GOOGLE ANDROID AUTO, FOUR WHEEL DRIVE, DUAL ZONE FRONT AUTOMATIC AC, PARKSENSE REAR PARKING SENSORS, BACK UP CAMERA, VEHICLE'S MAINTENANCE REQUIREMENTS HAVE ALL BEEN BROUGHT UP TO CURRENT! THIS VEHICLE HAS PASSED ALL SAFETY INSPECTIONS AND IS READY TO GO TODAY!!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AT GREENWAY ORLANDO HYUNDAI.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFAG6JC277030
Stock: LU007646A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 41,881 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,999$4,461 Below Market
Freehold Chrysler Jeep - Freehold / New Jersey
Clean Carfax, No accidents and 1 owner reported to Carfax. This 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited comes equipped with 4 wheel drive, Remote keyless entry, Remote engine start, Power liftgate, Heated front seat, Heated steering wheel, Heated second row seat, Power driver seat with memory and 18-Inch Gray Aluminum Wheels. Please call today to schedule your appointment. Every Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Fiat and Ram CPOV can be counted on to go the distance. Our CPO vehicles must pass a stringent certification process that guarantees only the finest late model vehicles get certified. Every vehicle that passes is then subjected to a comprehensive 125-point inspection and a thorough reconditioning process. For even more peace of mind our Certified Preowned Vehicles come with a factory-backed 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, a 3-Month/3,000-Mile Maximum Care Coverage, 24-Hour Towing and Roadside Assistance, Car Rental Allowance, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and an introductory 3-month subscription to SiriusXM Satellite Radio. Why Buy Here Upfront Pricing One Year Free Oil Changes No Window Etch Fee 127 Point Inspection on all Pre-owned Cars 3 Day Return Policy Free Car Wash with Service We also give complementary Trade Appraisals We'll buy your car with no purchase required See Dealer Website for Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFBGXJC119773
Stock: JJC119773U
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 21,849 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,970$3,694 Below Market
McDonald Volkswagen - Littleton / Colorado
1 -- OWNER ** 21k Low Mileage ** FOUR WHEEL DRIVE ** 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo ** Mechanically inspected and reconditioned **McDonald Volkswagen specializes in the very best Pre-Owned vehicles of every make. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are fully inspected and reconditioned to our high standard. McDonald Automotive is a family owned dealer group, dedicated to community involvement and ensuring that we provide the very best quality vehicles for over 50 years. Please call us today at 303-376-4734 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFAGXJC309574
Stock: PJC309574
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 11,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$27,995$2,914 Below Market
Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Sterling Heights / Michigan
Every time you get behind the wheel of this Certified 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, you'll be so happy you took it home from Sterling Heights Dodge. This Grand Cherokee has been driven with care for 11651 miles. You won't be able to pass up on these extra features: Visit us to learn how you can add this vehicle to your family lineup. We encourage you to experience this Grand Cherokee for yourself. Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep, your 5 star dealer! Serving Michigan and beyond for over 25 years! Dedicated professionals to serve all of your automotive needs. We will never be undersold, always keeping the customer's satisfaction first! We build a relationship with our customers, not just a sale. We can help you with all of your transportation needs. Financing available for everybody!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo E with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFAG9JC478291
Stock: J478291
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 37,276 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$22,700$6,265 Below Market
Auto Outlet - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4dr features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Redline 2 Coat Pearl with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-662-7780 or sales.autooutlet@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFBG2JC347539
Stock: 347539
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 9,537 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$35,000$5,059 Below Market
Tim Short Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Middlesboro / Kentucky
**PRICE REDUCED**, **BLUETOOTH**, **USB PORTS**, **PUSH START**, **4WD**, **HEATED BACK SEATS**, **HEATED MIRRORS**, **HEATED STEERING WHEEL**, **HEATED/COOLED SEATS**, **TOWING ABILITY**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER**, **NAVIGATION/GPS**, **REAR BACKUP CAMERA**, **REAR BACKUP SENSORS**, **REMOTE START**, **LOW MILES**, **POWER SEATS**, *PANORAMIC SUNROOF*, *POWER WINDOWS*, *AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS*, *HARMON CARDON AUDIO*, *POWER LIFTGATE*, *POWER LOCKS*, *SEAT MEMORY*, 4WD, 19 Speakers, Alloy wheels, harman/kardon® Speakers, Navigation System, Quick Order Package 2BR, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 10401 miles below market average!Take the "SHORT" drive to Satisfaction.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFJG9JC418530
Stock: A130
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-03-2019
- 36,425 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$22,700$6,365 Below Market
Auto Outlet - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4dr features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Bright White Clearcoat with a Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Four Wheel Drive, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-662-7780 or sales.autooutlet@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFBG1JC347547
Stock: 347547
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 11,417 milesGreat Deal
$24,900$3,557 Below Market
Garlitch Ford - North Vernon / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJEAG5JC216472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
