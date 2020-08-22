Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me

11,745 listings
Grand Cherokee Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 11,745 listings
  • 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Black
    certified

    2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    12,606 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,996

    $6,646 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    32,076 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,984

    $5,924 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    15,480 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $31,399

    $5,357 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    8,464 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $27,995

    $4,061 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo E in Black
    used

    2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo E

    24,309 miles
    Great Deal

    $23,499

    $3,860 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Gray
    certified

    2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    10,109 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $27,995

    $3,946 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    10,543 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $27,995

    $3,915 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Gray
    certified

    2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    10,747 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $27,995

    $3,901 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Black
    certified

    2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    12,634 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,500

    $4,870 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in White
    certified

    2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    30,387 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,500

    $4,842 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    19,658 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,888

    $3,600 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Black
    certified

    2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    41,881 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,999

    $4,461 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Silver
    used

    2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    21,849 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,970

    $3,694 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo E in Silver
    used

    2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo E

    11,651 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $27,995

    $2,914 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    37,276 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $22,700

    $6,265 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit in Silver
    used

    2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit

    9,537 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $35,000

    $5,059 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in White
    used

    2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    36,425 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $22,700

    $6,365 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    11,417 miles
    Great Deal

    $24,900

    $3,557 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Grand Cherokee searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 11,745 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Grand Cherokee

Read recent reviews for the Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overall Consumer Rating
3.8
64 Reviews
See all 64 reviews
  • 5
    (52%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (16%)
Safety excellent!!!
Savanna,08/16/2018
Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I had my jeep grand cherokee for 3 weeks and was in an accident on the highway. I was tboned st 60mph and rolled. If I could post photos I would...Everyone I have spoken to EMT, Police, the Insurance Adjuster say that I am lucky to be alive.. I tell you all of my airbags went off and after the accident was over I walked away with only one fracture. The car was completly totaled but the driver's seat and cabin area looked untouched by damage other than the airbags and the rearview mirror being torn off in impact. It looked like I was in a bubble of protection and the car was destroyed around the cabin but I was completely saved. Thumbs up to Jeep for safety design this Grand Cherokee took a big hit but absorbed impact from me. I will definitely be buying another because I feel safe in a Jeep.
Report abuse
