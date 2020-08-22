Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me

Rydell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - San Fernando / California

CARFAX 1-OWNER AND JEEP CERTIFIED! 2018 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LAREDO WITH THE ALTITUDE PACKAGE AND ONLY 12,606 MILES. FEATURES INCLUDING LEATHER TRIMMED SEATING, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, POWER DRIVER'S SEAT, 20 INCH BLACK WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA. FACTORY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY EXTENSION AND ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C4RJEAG4JC460422

Stock: CE4789

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-20-2020