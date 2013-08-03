Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me

11,745 listings
Grand Cherokee Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 11,745 listings
  • 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Black
    used

    2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    93,412 miles
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    $2,368 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Red
    used

    2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    86,202 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    $2,357 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Gray
    used

    2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    158,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,900

    $1,756 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Black
    used

    2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    179,042 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $4,999

    $1,998 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Silver
    used

    2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    165,287 miles
    Great Deal

    $5,000

    $1,471 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Gray
    used

    2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    126,420 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,150

    $1,466 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    78,309 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $6,995

    $1,660 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Black
    used

    2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    80,475 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $6,995

    $1,232 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Black
    used

    2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    250,657 miles
    Good Deal

    $4,500

    $784 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Gray
    used

    2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    121,287 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,999

    $1,298 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in White
    used

    2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    78,075 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,990

    $758 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Gray
    used

    2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    73,775 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,990

    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Silver
    used

    2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    182,470 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,990

    $757 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Black
    used

    2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    70,043 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,995

    $313 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    147,768 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $6,742

    $253 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    148,762 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Gray
    used

    2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    94,588 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,721

    Details
  • 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Black
    used

    2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    91,746 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,495

    $694 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Grand Cherokee

Love the JEEP
disgustedagain,03/08/2013
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
I have heard many stories out there about the poor gas mileage of the Jeeps. Please, Do not believe them. The 2008 4.7 does great. Sure, they will drink down the gas in gulps if you are getting it on, which they will do! However in mixed driving to work 25 miles mixed city and freeway, with the smaller 4.7 V8, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited is AVERAGING 19.5 Miles per gallon. On the Highway, it is getting 24 miles per gallon AVERAGE! so, for a 4X4 SUV, I would say that is really good! The SUV rides smooth, nimble, small turning radius, all I can want. With Michelin LTX/MS , it digs in deep snow like child's play. If you want a real nice SUV, this is the one for you! Now at 95,000 doing good. We also have a 2007 Laredo 3.7L with 180,000 runs like new dispite the slight clitter clatter valve noise which is normal for that engine. 3.7 by design has weak starter soliniod. Been through 4 starters because of that pain! 2 rebuilds failed. Otherwise reliable.
Report abuse
