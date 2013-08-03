Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 93,412 milesGreat Deal
$6,995$2,368 Below Market
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, all vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price, We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details.All vehicles are subject to availbilty, not all vehicles maybe in stock or online, call or email to confirm availibilty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HR58218C116708
Stock: 116708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,202 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,995$2,357 Below Market
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, most vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price, PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price, qualifying vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details. Visit us online at WWW.WESELLJEEP.COM for more information and additional pictures. You can apply for credit, get directions to our dealership, or get additional information. We look forward to serving you! Welcome to Auto Expo of Huntington a family owned and operated automobile dealership with over 25 years of experience. We specialize in a variety of Pre-owned Jeeps such as Wrangler, Compass, Patriot, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, Commanders, Liberty's and many more. At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. We invite you to come see our selection of Jeeps in our Huntington Location and speak with a sales associate. We have over 200 Jeeps Available! We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the Jeep of you dreams. Everyone gets approved for credit regardless of credit history.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HR58N28C226291
Stock: 226291
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 158,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,900$1,756 Below Market
Wheels Auto Sales - Bloomington / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8GR48K78C201589
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 179,042 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$4,999$1,998 Below Market
Russ Darrow Kia of Wauwatosa - Wauwatosa / Wisconsin
2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Black Clearcoat RWD 3.7L V6 5-Speed Automatic CARFAX(R)- ACCIDENT FREE !, GPS SATELLITE NAVIGATION SYSTEM, REAR BACK-UP CAMERA w/DISPLAY, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry, Universal Garage Door Opener. Clean CARFAX.~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8GS48KX8C179107
Stock: K20537A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 165,287 milesGreat Deal
$5,000$1,471 Below Market
Bill Marsh Buick GMC - Traverse City / Michigan
Wholesale to the Public, As-Is with NO warranty. No 5-Day Moneyback Guarantee. This vehicle is offered for sale to the public before it is wholesaled at an auction. This vehicle HAS NOT BEEN MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and is likely to have mechanical defects. We encourage potential buyers to have this vehicle inspected (at the buyer's expense). This vehicle is sold in its current condition with any and all defects. No warranties or guarantees apply to this vehicle. Wholesale to the Public, As-Is with NO warranty. No 5-Day Moneyback Guarantee.Call For More Details!Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8GR48K58C176286
Stock: BM26984
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 126,420 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,150$1,466 Below Market
Performance Kings Honda - Cincinnati / Ohio
Free CARFAX report!This 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo features a Light Graystone Pearl exterior and a Dark Slate Gray Fabric interior.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:*This Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo includes Keyless Entry, Anti Theft System, Single-Disc CD Player.*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Anti-Lock Brakes, Delay-off headlights, Overhead airbag, Occupant sensing airbag. EPA rated fuel economy of 19.0 highway, 15.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)Some used vehicles come with a standard warranty, and some may still qualify under the Manufactures Warranty. Please see dealer for further warranty on specific models and years. We offer nearly 250 vehicles at our Kings AutoMall location plus a wide array of financing options. Plus convenient Sunday service hours from 12-5 for many maintenance items! To get our below market retail value price on this Jeep Grand Cherokee contact Kings Honda before this Jeep is gone! We will also give you top dollar for your trade!Kings Honda has been family owned business in Cincinnati serving Honda shoppers for over 40 years. We also serve Montgomery, Milford, Loveland, Maineville, Lebanon, Anderson, West Chester, Hyde Park, Madeira, Indian Hill, Kenwood, Blue Ash, and Mason. Please stop by Kings Honda in the Automall at 4521 Kings Water Drive or call (513) 793-7777 to schedule a test drive.. We Will Put A Smile On Your Face!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8GR48K68C139571
Stock: 8C139571
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 78,309 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$6,995$1,660 Below Market
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, most vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price, PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price, qualifying vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details. Visit us online at WWW.WESELLJEEP.COM for more information and additional pictures. You can apply for credit, get directions to our dealership, or get additional information. We look forward to serving you! Welcome to Auto Expo of Huntington a family owned and operated automobile dealership with over 25 years of experience. We specialize in a variety of Pre-owned Jeeps such as Wrangler, Compass, Patriot, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, Commanders, Liberty's and many more. At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. We invite you to come see our selection of Jeeps in our Huntington Location and speak with a sales associate. We have over 200 Jeeps Available! We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the Jeep of you dreams. Everyone gets approved for credit regardless of credit history.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8GR48K78C139661
Stock: 139661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,475 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$6,995$1,232 Below Market
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, most vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price,PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION!!! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price,qualifing vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details. . Visit us online at WWW.WESELLJEEP.COM for more information and additional pictures. You can apply for credit, get directions to our dealership, or get additional information. We look forward to serving you! )))) Welcome to Auto Expo of Huntington a family owned and operated automobile dealership with over 25 years of experience. We specialize in a variety of Pre-owned Jeeps such as Wrangler,Compass,Patriot,Cherokee,Grand Cherokee, Commanders,Libertys and many more....At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. Our online dealership was created to assist in your buying needs and enhance your experience in choosing the perfect Jeep for you. We invite you to come see our selection of Jeeps in our Huntington Location and speak with a sales associate.We have over 100 Jeeps Available!!! We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the Jeep of you dreams.Everyone gets approved for credit reguardless of credit history.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8GR48K48C198893
Stock: 198893
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 250,657 milesGood Deal
$4,500$784 Below Market
Mills Toyota - Willmar / Minnesota
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled and delivered to the guest for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4WD Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8GR48K18C197717
Stock: 4N200077A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 121,287 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,999$1,298 Below Market
Beaver Toyota of St. Augustine - Saint Augustine / Florida
Clean CARFAX.Silver 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4WD 4.7L V8We provide you with world class service using the most advanced technology to service your car, by our friendly and compassionate team of sales specialists! Our Sales team consists of individuals handpicked to deliver a sales experience like no other. We want your experience to be unique and cater to your individuality. Our Sales team is committed to providing this experience! We want you to know we’re listening, so please, feel free to always let us know how we can better serve you, or merely to express how unique your experience was here at Beaver Toyota!!Silver 2008 Beaver Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited is a 4D Sport Utility 4WD . This Florida SUV has a 4.7L V8 engine. Call right now and schedule a test drive. Ask for stock number M333886B, the Florida 2008 Beaver Jeep Grand Cherokee . Shop Us Online at www.beavertoyotastaugustine.com. Serving Jacksonville, Palm Coast, Daytona, Gainesville and St Augustine. Beaver Toyota St Augustine on 2995 US Hwy 1 South in St Augustine.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HR58N38C150919
Stock: M333886B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 78,075 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,990$758 Below Market
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, most vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price, PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price, qualifying vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details. Visit us online at WWW.WESELLJEEP.COM for more information and additional pictures. You can apply for credit, get directions to our dealership, or get additional information. We look forward to serving you! Welcome to Auto Expo of Huntington a family owned and operated automobile dealership with over 25 years of experience. We specialize in a variety of Pre-owned Jeeps such as Wrangler, Compass, Patriot, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, Commanders, Liberty's and many more. At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. We invite you to come see our selection of Jeeps in our Huntington Location and speak with a sales associate. We have over 200 Jeeps Available! We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the Jeep of you dreams. Everyone gets approved for credit regardless of credit history.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8GR48K08C160092
Stock: 160092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,775 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,990
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, most vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price, PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price, qualifying vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details. Visit us online at WWW.WESELLJEEP.COM for more information and additional pictures. You can apply for credit, get directions to our dealership, or get additional information. We look forward to serving you! Welcome to Auto Expo of Huntington a family owned and operated automobile dealership with over 25 years of experience. We specialize in a variety of Pre-owned Jeeps such as Wrangler, Compass, Patriot, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, Commanders, Liberty's and many more. At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. We invite you to come see our selection of Jeeps in our Huntington Location and speak with a sales associate. We have over 200 Jeeps Available! We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the Jeep of you dreams. Everyone gets approved for credit regardless of credit history.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8GR48KX8C122000
Stock: 122000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 182,470 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,990$757 Below Market
Vito Rinaldi Chevrolet - Shenandoah / Pennsylvania
Providing our customers exceptional pricing and service since 1967, the team at Vito Rinaldi Chevrolet is here to serve you! This notable Limited, with its grippy 4WD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HR58248C231269
Stock: 2921C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-23-2019
- 70,043 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$7,995$313 Below Market
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, most vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price, PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price, qualifying vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details. Visit us online at WWW.WESELLJEEP.COM for more information and additional pictures. You can apply for credit, get directions to our dealership, or get additional information. We look forward to serving you! Welcome to Auto Expo of Huntington a family owned and operated automobile dealership with over 25 years of experience. We specialize in a variety of Pre-owned Jeeps such as Wrangler, Compass, Patriot, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, Commanders, Liberty's and many more. At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. We invite you to come see our selection of Jeeps in our Huntington Location and speak with a sales associate. We have over 200 Jeeps Available! We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the Jeep of you dreams. Everyone gets approved for credit regardless of credit history.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8GR48K68C126254
Stock: 126254
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,768 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$6,742$253 Below Market
Koch 33 Toyota - Easton / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8GR48K48C102311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 148,762 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Best Choice Motors - Tulsa / Oklahoma
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HR58258C168294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,588 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,721
Kareem Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
Free 30 Days /3,000 Limited Warranty !, Detailed Service Records On Carfax, 3.7L V6, 5-Speed Automatic, Light Graystone Pearlcoat. Clean CARFAX. Laredo RWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 4D Sport Utility 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, CD Audio, Cruise Control Front Seat Heaters, Full Roof Rack, Leather Seats, Memory Seat(s), Overhead Airbags, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Sunroof(s), Traction ControlThanks for looking , If you need more information such as additional Photo's or a copy of your Free Car Fax History Report we are here to help . You can email us www.Kareemautosales.com or come visit us at our easy to get to location right off Fulton Ave ,Sacramento CA. And As Always Promised... BEST DEALS IN TOWN !-All Vehicles come with FREE warranty (call dealer for details)-We offer great extended warranty on our vehicles-Free CarFax Report History-Check us out on Yelp! 4.5 Stars-275+ Vehicles to choose from-Financing for all types of credit-CUDL (Credit Union Direct Lending)-Great 1st time buyer program-All vehicles pass Smog & Safety Inspection and receive a fresh oil change-Our buyers have over 10+ years of buying experience-Business HoursMonday - Saturday: 10:00am 7:00pmSunday: 10:00am - 5:00pm
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8GS48K08C117893
Stock: 11127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 91,746 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,495$694 Below Market
Original Owners Autos - Eden Prairie / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J8HR58N88C209334
Stock: 3013
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Grand Cherokee searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 5(69%)
- 4(16%)
- 3(8%)
- 2(4%)
- 1(2%)
Related Jeep Grand Cherokee info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2012
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2016
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Lexus GS 350 2015
- Used Ford Taurus 2018
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2017
- Used Toyota Prius 2015
- Used Jeep Compass 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Buick Enclave
- Used Subaru Impreza
- Used Toyota Celica
- Used BMW 4 Series
- Used BMW 7 Series
- Used Genesis G80
- Used Lincoln Navigator
- Used HUMMER H3
- Used Subaru Ascent
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia
- Used Ram Dakota
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Shop used models by city
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK Portland OR
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Salem OR
- Used Jeep Gladiator Nashville TN
- Used Jeep Commander Wichita KS
- Used Jeep Commander Melbourne FL
- Used Jeep Gladiator Myrtle Beach SC
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK Lancaster PA
- Used Jeep Liberty Birmingham AL
- Used Jeep Commander San Diego CA
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK Rochester MN
Shop used model years by city
- Used Jeep Renegade 2018 Springfield IL
- Used Jeep Patriot 2013 Bellevue WA
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016 Pittsburgh PA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW M5 2020
- 2021 BMW M5 News
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 XC60
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- 2020 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 Lamborghini Aventador
- 2020 XF
- 2021 Canyon
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2021 Transit Connect
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf R
- 2020 Prius Prime
- 2020 INFINITI Q60
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- 2019 e-Golf