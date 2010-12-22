Used 2011 Volkswagen Touareg for Sale Near Me
- 73,544 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,000$3,999 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGFK9BPXBD006916
Stock: R7034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 85,672 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,500$1,966 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGFK9BP2BD003007
Stock: R6986
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 96,683 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$11,990$2,113 Below Market
PA Auto Select - Downingtown / Pennsylvania
Black 2011 Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI CARFAX One-Owner. AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 TDI DOHCOur new dealership is a state of the art facility that offers a large indoor showroom where you can browse our inventory. Regardless of the weather conditions, you and the vehicles stay clean, warm and dry. The Service Department has all new up to date equipment for all makes and models. We can handle anything from routine maintenance to PA state inspections and most repairs. 19/28 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2011 IIHS Top Safety PickReviews:* Confident driving dynamics; high-class interior; impressive equipment roster; powerful and fuel-efficient powertrain options; high towing capacity. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGFK9BP5BD002451
Stock: P3023
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-15-2019
- 94,612 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,222$1,748 Below Market
DCH Toyota of Oxnard - Oxnard / California
White 2011 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 FSI AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DOHC Hang Around Bro.WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR OR TRUCK EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY FROM US! Recent Arrival!Awards:* 2011 IIHS Top Safety PickReviews:* Confident driving dynamics; high-class interior; impressive equipment roster; powerful and fuel-efficient powertrain options; high towing capacity. Source: Edmunds This vehicle comes with the following: 125-point Inspection and Quality Guarantee, 90-Day/Unlimited Mileage $0-Deductible Platinum Warranty, CARFAX® Vehicle History Report, Fair Market Price and Competitive Validation, Complimentary 12-month Motor Club Membership *See dealer for details.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Lux with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGFF9BP6BD006092
Stock: TXP13023
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- 74,076 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,595$2,024 Below Market
Bethod Buick GMC - Glenwood Springs / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Executive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGFK9BP7BD001785
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,547 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,991$1,112 Below Market
APX Auto Brokers - Lynnwood / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGFF9BP3BD000833
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,567 milesGreat Deal
$15,413$676 Below Market
Bergstrom Chevrolet of Madison - Madison / Wisconsin
2011 Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 TDI DOHC Cornsilk Beige W V Tex Seating Surfaces Artificial Leather, 3.27 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Cornsilk Beige W V Tex Seating Surfaces Artificial Leather. 19/28 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick Reviews: * Confident driving dynamics; high-class interior; impressive equipment roster; powerful and fuel-efficient powertrain options; high towing capacity. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGFK9BP4BD002120
Stock: BD002120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 78,047 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$12,959$901 Below Market
Germain Volkswagen of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
Schedule home delivery or curbside test drive and pick up. Our dealership is disinfected and we practice social distancing. We offer Extra discounts for active and retired Military, active and retired Law Enforcement, first response teams, and for recent college grads. . We Are #1 in New & CPO Volkswagen volume in our designated area, including most of Ohio and parts of Pennsylvania for the first half of 2020. All New VW vehicles come standard with Apple Car Play or Android Auto and backup camera! All pre-owned vehicles will be safety inspected and road tested. Ask for a copy of the vehicle inspection and a free Carfax vehicle report. We will also provide a complimentary market report for any vehicle in stock upon request.We can offer the best interest rates for excellent credit or challenged credit! Want to get pre-approved? Click on the link; https://www.germainvwofcolumbus.com/finance-application.htm Thank you! Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Black Anthracite w/Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Bucket Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Rain sensing wipers, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. Clean CARFAX.Canyon Gray Metallic 2011 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 FSI AWD 3.6L V6 DOHC 8-Speed AutomaticOdometer is 34349 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGFF9BP2BD000824
Stock: VBD000824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 75,815 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$15,993$1,952 Below Market
SZ Motorcars - Woodbury / New York
19'' x 8.5'' Everest Alloy Wheels, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Rear Parking Sensors. Vehicle is equipped with: 19'' x 8.5'' Everest Alloy Wheels, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Rear Parking Sensors, 3.27 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. Awards: * 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick Reviews: * Confident driving dynamics; high-class interior; impressive equipment roster; powerful and fuel-efficient powertrain options; high towing capacity. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGFK9BP8BD007210
Stock: 11344
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,192 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,988$637 Below Market
Haims Motors - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN FORT LAUDERDALE~~~ 2000 North State Road 7 Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 RARE VR6 LUX LIMITED EDITION *** LIKE NEW*** LOW MILES*** CLEAN CARFAX*** EXCELLENT CONDITION!!! WITH BACKUP CAMERA*** BLOWOUT PRICES!!! Why wait? Call today for a test drive. Fast approval guarantee. 2011 Volkswagen Touareg VR6. Great Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained interior. Rear wheel drive. Here at Haims Motors we get you approved fast and easy, regardless of your credit history * We have credit programs for every credit situation including Bad credit, No credit or No Social * We guarantee approvals * We offer extended warranties on all vehicles *Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, Dealer maintained - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Homelink System, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 115V Power Outlet, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Internet Dept. Lauderdale at 954-981-1119 or sales2@haimsmotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Lux with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGFF9BP8BD000567
Stock: 000567
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 104,364 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$15,250$491 Below Market
Impex Auto Sales - Greensboro / North Carolina
*One Owner*, Touareg V6 TDI Lux, 4D Sport Utility, AWD, 19' x 8.5' Everest Alloy Wheels, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Navigation System, Power moonroof. 8-Speed Automatic 19/28 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. Impex Auto Sales is the Triad's LARGEST independent Pre-Owned dealer! Now accepting all major credit and debit cards! Because we sell so many cars trucks motorcycles and commercial vehicles our prices are the ABSOLUTE LOWEST!!! We are a family owned and operated business serving the Carolina's since 2004.We pride ourselves on our reputation for honest service and delivering quality automobiles. Come by today and let us show you how purchasing a Pre-Owned vehicle SHOULD BE! We offer free shuttles from Greensboro's PTI Airport (GSO) Greensboro Amtrak Station (GRO) and the Greensboro Greyhound Bus Terminal. We respect and honor your time so we can ship autos all over the United States and export all over the world! We are proud to have sales representatives fluent in English, Spanish, French, Arabic and Japanese for the convenience of our valued customers. *****Please note while we make every effort to ensure that our vehicles are listed accurately, we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Please verify all options, colors, vehicle condition, pricing and AVAILABILITY prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGFK9BP3BD005526
Stock: VC5526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2019
- 116,402 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$13,999$776 Below Market
Ramsey Corp - West Milford / New Jersey
RAMSEY CORP IS HOME OF AUTO LOAN SPECIALIST ! THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FREE 3 MONTH WARRANTY EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. FAMILY OWNED, NO COMMISSION SALES, NATIONWIDE SHIPPING RATES Leather / Heated Seating Rear Parking Camera Xenon Headlamps Panoramic Sunroof Navigation ONE OWNER 2011 VOLKSWAGEN TOUAREG TDI WVGFK9BP6BD005522 4 DOOR SPORT UTILITY 3.0L V6 F 24V DIESEL ALL WHEEL DRIVE While Volkswagen recently moved to make two of its best-sellers the new Jetta and Passat more affordable by spending less on interior refinements, it s going the opposite direction with its redesigned Touareg SUV. The Touareg s powerful base engine, standard high-tech features and comfortable ride endeared it to me. It s a near-luxury machine and starting around $45,000, it had better be. Because if you re shopping this class, you re likely to shop for similarly priced models from Mercedes and BMW, let alone Acura, Lincoln and Lexus. That s stiff competition. And the thing is, the Touareg almost outdrives all of them. Performance I can t say enough about the V-6 engine powering the base Touareg. There s a turbocharged diesel TDI model somewhat more expensive, at $47,950 and a Touareg Hybrid, which is much more expensive at $60,565, though that price includes a host of options. I tested the gas Touareg and the hybrid, and there s no question I d choose the standard V-6, no matter the size of my bank account. The 280-horsepower V-6 is a smooth operator. That s due in part to an eight-speed automatic transmission, but the revs come on in a delicate fashion, and the cabin is so quiet it feels like this rather large SUV is gliding over the pavement. It s not V-8 power, but it s as good as I ve tested from a V-6 SUV, and I ve driven them all, with the exception of the most recent BMW X5. Rest assured, no Lexus RX, Lincoln MKX, Acura MDX or Mercedes ML350 driver will be able to scoff at a new Touareg owner at a cocktail party. Plus, if they re fixated on nameplates, just tell them it s the same power plant you ll find under the hood of a Porsche Cayenne. That should shut them up. Mileage, at 16/23 mpg city/highway, is par for the course for an all-wheel-drive SUV of this size. The acceleration is nice to have, but I think I would take the Touareg s pleasing ride if I had to make such a decision. The MKX is probably closest in terms of luxury refinement and a perfectly cushioned ride, with the RX and MDX a bit on the firmer side. The Touareg is even better-controlled. It comes with 18-inch wheels, while the hybrid has 19-inch wheels standard. Nineteen- and 20-inch wheels are also available on standard and diesel Touaregs. Braking is solid, but as in several VWs I ve tested over the years, the brakes squealed a few times in low-speed efforts. That was in both the gas and hybrid versions I tested. All-wheel drive is also standard, and during a severe snowstorm the Touareg performed exceptionally well. The previous Touareg was always touted for its off-road capabilities, which came at the expense of a pleasing on-road driving experience. Thankfully, VW has figured out most car buyers spend their time on road, not off. Looks The exterior gets a manlier design than the past model, highlighted by standard LED daytime running lights. I think it was those lights that made one toll-taker on my commute home tell me, Nice car. I ve driven six-figure sports cars through that same toll booth countless times and rarely garnered a second glance from the folks taking my George Washington. Interior The inside is typical of past Volkswagens, before the new Jetta arrived. It s a clich to say, but if you were to cover up the VW logo, you d think you were in an Audi almost. I think this is where the price will be hard to justify. While the materials are quite good at Lexus and Acura levels I m not sure you d say they re at Audi or BMW levels, but those vehicles do cost more. The front seats are exceptionally comfortable, and I enjoyed the high riding position. The backseat had plenty of room, much like the MKX and unlike the cramped RX and MDX. Throw in child-safety seats like the two full-size convertibles I had in both Touaregs for more than a week, and you ll appreciate the room even more. A petite grandmother even managed to squeeze herself between the two for a few weekend outings. While I often relate the cars I review to my status as a parent, I really can see the Touareg being the choice of parents who don t want to upgrade to a luxury nameplate just to have it brutalized by their offspring. Indeed, the imitation leather seats in the base model may be the perfect surface for messy kids. Cargo room, at 32.1 cubic feet, is comparable to the MKX, at 32.3, but both the Lexus RX and the Jeep Grand Cherokee have more at 40 and 36.3 cubic feet, respectively. (When fully loaded, the Jeep costs less than a Touareg with a similar level of interior quality.) I found it funny when transferring some luggage from my own 2005 VW Passat Wagon into the Touareg for an airport run that the Passat definitely had more room. Touareg Hybrid The Touareg Hybrid uses a supercharged 3.0-liter V-6 borrowed from the Audi S4 teamed with an electric motor and the same eight-speed transmission as the regular Touareg. However, instead of simply trying to wring out more fuel efficiency not something $60,000 SUV shoppers put at the top of their lists VW wanted the combination to amplify the car s performance aspects. Did it achieve that goal? Not really. While the hybrid certainly has more power and torque the engine and motor combine for 380 horsepower and an impressive 425 pounds-feet of torque it didn t enthrall me like a traditional V-8 engine can. The brakes were typical of hybrids, overacting to most inputs at times and delayed at others. This led to some annoying stops for my family, eliciting curses from my spouse and cries from my son, whose toy went flying to the floor. It did outperform the base V-6 at the pump, though, returning about 3 more mpg overall in combined driving. It s rated 20/24 mpg city/highway and 21 mpg combined. The hybrid also comes with an E-mode that allows you to switch to purely electric power when accelerating gently at speeds under 35 mph. I used this switch extensively in bumper-to-bumper traffic during my morning commute. During other times, I drove the hybrid like I would any other car meaning not at peak efficiency. When stuck in traffic like that, though, why wouldn t you take the idle time to eke out better mileage? A graphic on the center LCD shows power flow from the respective energy generators gas engine, electric motor or both along with the regenerative braking and battery recharging when coasting. Features Since this review fixates on the Touareg s starting price, let me explain what you get for it. Most important is the standard navigation system. Generally, navigation on any vehicle is a $1,500-$2,000 option. Acura s $42,580 MDX charges an additional $3,675 for a navigation package. However, Acura makes a moonroof and leather seating standard. Adding those options to the Touareg costs $3,895, as part of a Lux option package. The Touareg s moonroof, though, is a panoramic one, which is not to be found on the MDX. Volkswagen says its buyers ask for navigation over any other feature in overwhelming numbers. If that s the case, the automaker may have a winning strategy. The navigation screen in the base model VW uses a different nav system for the hybrid and uplevel trims is crisp and clear, with easy-to-read traffic patterns. I relied on those green, yellow and red lines every day to choose my path to and from downtown Chicago. The Touareg s iPod integration, also standard, isn t perfect. While I wouldn t want a car without it, the Touareg s system makes it hard to pull up artists and albums, and there are a number of screens to sort through. The center screen also doesn t display the artist s name, which bugs people like me, who like to play 9,000 songs on shuffle all the time. That annoyance is mitigated a bit by the stunning LCD between the two gauges. This screen works much like the twin setup Ford uses in its MyFord system. This single-screen approach works better, though, switching among music, navigation, car and phone information with a single set of buttons on the steering wheel. Ford s, while working acceptably well, uses two different thumb pads for two separate screens. The Touareg s center screen is very crisp and clear, and the audio section there did display artist names from my iPod. The navigation system on the hybrid model I tested was slightly different the screen between the gauges only had options to display audio, phone and car information, not navigation cues. That wasn t the main problem with the system, though. The maps on the hybrid weren t as simple as the base model s, and the audio menu on the gauge-mounted screen kept malfunctioning, telling me the entertainment system wasn t turned on even though I listened to music during the entirety of my test. I tried turning both the system and the vehicle itself on and off many times, but the screen never righted itself. If I were shopping for the Touareg, I d probably end up with a base model just like my tester, with its $44,450 price tag and no options. Besides the base gasoline Sport and its Lux package, you can opt for a $9,550 Executive Package that adds a heated steering wheel, 20-inch wheels, heated rear seats, an automated parking feature, an upgraded stereo, and keyless entry and ignition. In this class, you d expect keyless entry and ignition at a lower price. The $47,950 diesel TDI also comes in Sport, Lux and Executive configurations, with the same equipment and pricing. The hybrid comes loaded with those options for its $60,565 price tag. My kids loved to look out the huge dual-panel moonroof, but it was too cold out to open it fully. I didn t think the upgraded stereo was particularly better than the base model s, which itself wasn t aurally stunning.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGFK9BP6BD005522
Stock: 12024G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2020
- 78,715 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,995
World Auto Brokers - Lilburn / Georgia
2011 VOLKSWAGEN TOUAREG TDI LUXURY UNI BLACK ON SADDLE BROWN 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION PANORAMIC ROOF NAVIGATION SYSTEM WITH PREMIUM 8'' COLOR SCREEN BACK UP CAMERA PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL BLUETOOTH AND HANDS FREE CALLING AND AUDIO STREAMING 18'' ALLOY WHEELS SILVER ROOF RAILS BI-XENON HEADLAMPS FRONT FOG AND CORNERING LAMPS RAIN-SENSING WINDSHIELD WIPERS HEATED WASHER NOZZLES DYNAMIC HEADLIGHT RANGE ADJUSTMENT HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS REMOTE OPENING CLOSING POWER TAILGATE WITH CLOSING ASSIST TRAILER HITCH PREPARATION AM/FM CD PLAYER WITH 8 SPEAKERS BLUETOOTH HEATED FRONT SEATS LEATHER-WRAPPED ADJUSTABLE MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL 40/20/40 SPLIT REAR SEAT HOMELINK POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS CRUISE TILT ABS COLD AC HEAT LOADED 4 BRAND NEW TIRES VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT LOOKS VERY SHARP AND RUNS GREAT THIS CAR HAS A AUCTION ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNI-BODY DAMAGE PLEASE CONTACT WORLD AUTO FOR MORE INFORMATION AT 770-921-2775.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGFK9BPXBD006432
Stock: 006432
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,060 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$16,995$482 Below Market
Meister Import Motors - Greenville / Wisconsin
Our Diesel powered 2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Executive 4MOTION displayed in Black is luxurious, efficient and welcoming. Fueled by a TurboCharged 3.0 Liter Diesel V6 that offers 225hp connected to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive is ready to go about anywhere life may take you with up to 28mpg on the highway! The modern exterior features 20-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights and Bi-Xenon adaptive headlights for a first-class presentation. The TDI cabin is sophisticated and refined, with rich interior appointments and keen attention to detail. Enjoy heated leather seats, heated steering wheel, Burl Walnut interior trim, along with easy to read gauges. Add in a panoramic sunroof, Bluetooth hands-free connection, 8-inch color touchscreen, full-color navigation, rain-sensing wipers, and premium sound system with CD changer make the ride enjoyable and safe for everybody on board. Volkswagen offers a multitude of airbags, ABS, rearview camera, park distance control, stability, and traction control all coming standard for added peace of mind. This Touareg combines sophistication and good road manners with impressive off-road capability. It'll deliver you anywhere you desire in smooth, luxurious comfort. It's a Volkswagen, needless to say, the engineering that went into it is impressive. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Executive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGFK9BP5BD006239
Stock: 1936
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 113,047 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,474$223 Below Market
Auffenberg Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - O'Fallon / Illinois
ONLY AT THE ECONO CORNER AT THE ST CLAIR AUTO MALL IN OFALLON, IL. LOCAL TRADE, Best price in town!!, Touareg VR6 FSI Lux, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 DOHC, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Black, Black Anthracite Leather. 3.6L V6 DOHCAt Auffenberg Econo Superstore all cars are $8,995 or less and truck/suv are $12,995 or less. We always have over 300 vehicles to choose from.Awards: * 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Lux with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGFF9BP5BD004849
Stock: 5222X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 83,610 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$16,777$1,255 Below Market
Northbay Imports - East Windsor / Connecticut
TDI EXECUTIVE!!! TDI Approved Emissions Modification Extended Warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Executive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGFK9BP6BD004225
Stock: XN8273
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 74,285 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$16,082$491 Below Market
Ricart Hyundai - Groveport / Ohio
Click the Express button, Free home delivery or 45 minute checkout.Clean CARFAX.Clean Carfax, Navigation | GPS | Navi, AWD All Wheel Drive, Leather, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Bucket Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, Remote CD player, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors.2011 Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDIBlack Uni3.0L V6 TDI DOHC8-Speed AutomaticHow Ricart Makes Shopping Easy:- Quality matters! With over $1300 on average for vehicle reconditioning, feel safe buying an used car.- Save Time With Express Checkout!! Do as much of your deal upfront from the comfort of work or home.- 1,000's vehicles at one location! Cars, trucks and suvs!- Complete transparency! View the service work done on the vehicle before you buy- Great prices! The majority of shoppers do hours of research before choosing a vehicle to purchase, so we put out incredibly competitive prices online.- Great people! We understand that you want to be around people that you enjoy that are able to help with any unanswered questions. Ricart was awarded with being one of the top places to work over the past 3 years, which helps you keep great company while making your vehicle purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGFK9BP1BD006285
Stock: PRT37104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 78,334 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$15,997$205 Below Market
LV Cars West - Las Vegas / Nevada
Visit Us Today!Stop by our store or browse our online inventory. We carry a variety of Premium Pre-Owned cars trucks and SUVs from various manufacturers. Each Pre-Owned vehicle is rigorously inspected to meet our standards. In-House Financing available with no credit check. BAD CREDIT NO PROBLEM!*** LOW DOWN PAYMENT ***Acura - Audi - BMW - Buick - Chevrolet - Chrysler - Dodge - Ford - Honda - Hyundai - Jaguar - Jeep - Kia - Lexus - Mazda - Mercedes Benz - MINI - Nissan - RAM - Subaru - Tesla - Toyota - Volkswagen
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGFK9BP7BD003102
Stock: LVCW003102
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Touareg
