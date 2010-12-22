Used 2011 Volkswagen Touareg for Sale Near Me

289 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Touareg Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 289 listings
  • 2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux in Silver
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux

    73,544 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,000

    $3,999 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux

    85,672 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,500

    $1,966 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport in Black
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport

    96,683 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $11,990

    $2,113 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Lux in White
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Lux

    94,612 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,222

    $1,748 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Executive in Gray
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Executive

    74,076 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,595

    $2,024 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Sport in Silver
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Sport

    120,547 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,991

    $1,112 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport in Black
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport

    79,567 miles
    Great Deal

    $15,413

    $676 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Sport in Gray
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Sport

    78,047 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $12,959

    $901 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux in Black
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux

    75,815 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $15,993

    $1,952 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Lux in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Lux

    56,192 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,988

    $637 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux in Gray
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux

    104,364 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $15,250

    $491 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux in White
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux

    116,402 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $13,999

    $776 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux in Black
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux

    78,715 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Executive in Black
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Executive

    94,060 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $16,995

    $482 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Lux in Black
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Lux

    113,047 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,474

    $223 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Executive in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Executive

    83,610 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $16,777

    $1,255 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport in Black
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport

    74,285 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,082

    $491 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport in Black
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport

    78,334 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $15,997

    $205 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Touareg searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 289 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Touareg
  4. Used 2011 Volkswagen Touareg

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Touareg

Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Touareg
Overall Consumer Rating
4.825 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (4%)
been 'lookin for a year
parksi,11/07/2010
11/7/10 - For the last three months I have been test driving every mid size SUV from Toyota to Porsche. I test drove the new Touareg last Thursday and drove it home that afternoon! It's like you know when it's " right ".... and it was. It's everything that I have been looking for and more. Luxurious appointments, comfortable, and a perfect vehicle for the mountains and city driving. I bought the Lux TDI in Gallapogos Gray with black interior. It's awesome.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volkswagen
Touareg
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Volkswagen Touareg info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings