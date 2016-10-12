Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me
- 28,315 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$21,995$6,841 Below Market
Inline Auto Sales - Fuquay-Varina / North Carolina
LAREDO 4X4 BACKUP CAMERA We strive our very best to ensure all info is accurate online but options trim and body style may very. Call us and we will confirm the vehicle's equipment trim and condition. We do not guarantee vehicle options listed on the website. We finance with outside banks lenders and credit unions. We also offer third party warranty options. If you are active Military we provide a $150 Discount with Military ID. Please confirm the vehicle is in stock prior to driving as our inventory moves quickly.***On the window sticker please scan the QR Code to view the vehicle's options and history.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFAG2HC728111
Stock: 728111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,322 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,996$9,837 Below Market
Rydell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - San Fernando / California
JEEP CERTIFIED! GREAT DEAL OFFERED ON THIS 2017 BILLET SILVER JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LAREDO! THIS SUV HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED BY OUR FACTORY TRAINED TECHNICIANS. IT'S WELL EQUIPPED INCLUDING A BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ALUMINUM WHEELS AND MUCH MORE. GET ALL THE BENEFITS AND VALUE OF A FACTORY CERTIFIED CAR INCLUDING A WARRANTY EXTENSION AND ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE. THIS ONE IS A REAL WINNER SO HURRY BECAUSE IT WILL SELL FAST. AT RYDELL WE WANT OUR CUSTOMERS TO BE HAPPY WITH YOUR PURCHASE SO WE OFFER A 7 DAY RETURN POLICY ON THIS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. IF YOU SIMPLY CHANGE YOUR MIND OR FIND A BETTER DEAL JUST RETURN IT WITHIN 7 DAYS, IN IT'S ORIGINAL CONDITION AND WITHIN 250 MILES FROM THE TIME OF DELIVERY AND WE'LL TAKE IT BACK! PLEASE CONTACT OUR INTERNET SALES DEPARTMENT FOR ASSISTANCE. ASK FOR SILVANA, APRIL, JIM, MICHELE OR JOHN. WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU. VOLUME AND CUSTOMER SATISFACTION ARE THE CORNERSTONES OF OUR DEALERSHIP. WE HAVE CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA INCLUDING SAN FERNANDO, VAN NUYS, SANTA CLARITA, SIMI VALLEY, LOS ANGELES, VENTURA, ORANGE COUNTY AND BEYOND. WE WANT YOU AS A CUSTOMER FOR LIFE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJEAG7HC903396
Stock: CE4935
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 34,374 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$19,999$5,561 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $7008 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFAG9HC881813
Stock: B298805
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- 19,572 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,813$4,890 Below Market
Tri-City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Somersworth / New Hampshire
Another recent addition to our pre-owned inventory. This vehicle is currently in the process of Tri-City Dodge's comprehensive pre-owned vehicle inspection process and then off to the recon department for a complete detail. Once finished we will update the pictures and it will be out front ready for a new owner. Feel free to click the Carfax to review the vehicle highlights and history. Vehicles like this have been known to sell before they make it out front, so don't hesitate to contact us to schedule a time to come in, take a look, and claim it as your own.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFAGXHC865507
Stock: 209U778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 29,437 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,990$7,018 Below Market
NY Luxury Motors - Elmont / New York
The internet advertised price excludes all other offers and discounts and does not include: (1)applicable taxes/fees, including sales, use and tire taxes/fees; (2) title/license plate/registration/DMV fees; (3) vehicle inspection fees (4) vehicle destination and transportation costs; (5) repair/reconditioning costs and fees incurred by the dealer, including but not limited to brakes, tires, and fluids; (6) dealer document/service fees; (7) finance charges; and (8) any additional fees required by law. Prices also exclude any additional charges included with the cost of closing/financing, including any governmental charges and taxes, any finance charges, documentation, preparation or VSC. The internet advertised price for this vehicle is a reflective after $1995 down payment @ 5.9% with excellent credit (720+), must be financed through dealer and subject to primary lenders approval. With the exception of CarGurus and True car Customers. Cash Buyers are also welcomed. All internet advertised Vehicles are special promotion prices and offered on a first come first serve basis. Vehicle availability, inventory, pricing, and description are subject to change without prior notice. The internet advertised price represents the Vehicle in its current AS IS condition and subject to change depending on any additional costs incurred and/or market fluctuations. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous certified and backed inspection. Some of our vehicles may be subject to a government and/or manufacturer safety recalls. To check for a vehicles recalls, visit http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ All Pre-Owned Vehicles have been Certified for an additional cost of CPO.,($1995-$4995) depending on year, make, model and mileage. Dealer prep/Reconditioning ($995). Up to 10 Year 100,000-mile coverage available with CPO. Some High Line cars do not qualify. Cash purchases will be charged up to 20% additional to the selling price as a dealer convenience adjustment. Dealer not responsible for availability of any vehicle due to the high demand of a particular vehicle also due to prior sales, removal and transport elsewhere, awaiting title and ownership confirmation. Please be advised we cannot extend special internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line advertisement. Our in-store price may exceed our special on-line advertisement. While we make a reasonable effort to adequately represent the condition and features of all inventory including vehicle information, pictures, pricing, and status, there may be inaccuracies. Updates may be delayed. We assume no responsibility for errors, omissions, inaccuracies in online information. We cannot guarantee a vehicle will be available for delivery when requested. We cannot guarantee a recall-free vehicle. Please verify vehicle information, availability and pricing with a customer service rep. This is easily done by calling us at 516-673-4784 or by visiting us at the dealership. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol. All internet prices expire at 12:01 AM. Please verify any information with our sales manager.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFBG3HC867565
Stock: 7565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 29,061 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$20,999$4,931 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $6935 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFAG4HC845057
Stock: O301393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-17-2020
- 25,676 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,397
Tyler DriveTime - Tyler / Texas
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFAG2HC745104
Stock: 1040225207
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,669 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,000$4,546 Below Market
Cronic Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Griffin / Georgia
YOUR SEARCH JUST ENDED CLICK ME! I am the one. The only way to know that I am the right choice is for you to come in and see me, touch me, drive me and get to know me! I discourage all of my potential buyers from buying sight unseen. It is just good business and good common sense to see what you are buying. I hope to see you very soon to take me home. If you inquire about me via e-mail, please use a valid e-mail address and phone number so that someone will be able to get in touch with you to discuss me. If you do not leave a phone number, please check your e-mail Inbox, Spam and Junk folders regularly. There are 2 Cronic locations in Griffin. I am located at the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM store 5 miles south of the Atlanta Motor Speedway on the RIGHT or just North of Griffin on the LEFT! Call now for directions and to set up that test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJEAG3HC756963
Stock: U31033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 26,715 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,998$4,777 Below Market
Tom Ahl Buick GMC - Lima / Ohio
You can now buy your next vehicle all online! We have added the WebBuy app to our website so you can select you new vehicle, get a trade-in value on your vehicle, even arrange financing all from the safety of your own home. Do it at your own pace, be in control and buy your new vehicle on your terms. Click the Buy Now button to get started.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! INCLUDES LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS!, ONE OWNER, SIRIUS XM, BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, 4WD, 18" Wheel & 8.4" Radio Group, 8.4" Touchscreen Display Radio, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp. Pages, Nav-Capable! See Dealer for Details, Radio: Uconnect 3C w/8.4" Display, Roadside Assistance & 9-1-1 Call, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Uconnect Access, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Satin Silver Aluminum.Odometer is 824 miles below market average!For over 50 years, Tom Ahl has been committed to earning your business, trust and friendship by providing you with the greatest value in a vehicle for the lowest cost to you. We offer full disclosure with every vehicle by providing a complimentary Autocheck vehicle history report and a copy of repairs made following our extensive 72 point inspection. For a "deal so good it'll knock your socks off", visit Tom Ahl's today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFAG2HC874993
Stock: C60249A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 28,018 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,993$4,914 Below Market
Tom Ahl Buick GMC - Lima / Ohio
You can now buy your next vehicle all online! We have added the WebBuy app to our website so you can select you new vehicle, get a trade-in value on your vehicle, even arrange financing all from the safety of your own home. Do it at your own pace, be in control and buy your new vehicle on your terms. Click the Buy Now button to get started.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! INCLUDES LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, ONE OWNER, 4WD, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Bright Side Roof Rails, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver/Manual Passenger Seat, Power Liftgate, Quick Order Package 23E, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Remote Start System, Security & Convenience Group, Security & Convenience Group (DISC), Security Alarm, Universal Garage Door Opener.Odometer is 6757 miles below market average!For over 50 years, Tom Ahl has been committed to earning your business, trust and friendship by providing you with the greatest value in a vehicle for the lowest cost to you. We offer full disclosure with every vehicle by providing a complimentary Autocheck vehicle history report and a copy of repairs made following our extensive 72 point inspection. For a "deal so good it'll knock your socks off", visit Tom Ahl's today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFAG7HC836949
Stock: C60346A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- certified
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited26,204 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,300$6,921 Below Market
Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bronx / New York
FACTORY CERTIFIED WARRANTY AVAILABLE THROUGH 2025!! CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!!! One Owner Vehicle - Bluetooth - Alloy Wheels - Backup Camera - Navigation - Power Seats - Moonroof - Premium Leather Seats - Heated Seats - Rear Heated Seats - V6 - Power Accessories - Immaculate Condition - Save yourself Time and Money by shopping with the award winning Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, a 3 time consecutive CUSTOMER FIRST AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE dealer! Buy with Confidence. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at www.eastjeep.com "Pay the Least in the East" at Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge-This Brand New State of the Art Dealership is only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. Over 200 Certified cars available for Immediate Delivery. To take advantage of the special pricing for this vehicle, the purchase must be consummated based on mutually agreed upon method of payment (cash or finance) and customer must present ad at arrival and take same day delivery. $0 down available. Prices are adjusted and modified frequently -weekly, daily, and sometimes hourly. Price adjustment is a function of website traffic, inquiries, and bidding on any one vehicle. For more information and up to date accuracy of pricing and terms of sale, please visit our website, www.eastjeep.com. Excludes sales tax, registration fees, finance and reconditioning charges (dealer fees may apply). Aftermarket/Mopar warranties and coverages are available but not necessary to purchase any vehicle. A complete listing of these items are available on site and upon request. Vehicles sold cosmetically as is, not responsible for typos. Customer Inquiries only- No Dealer or Wholesale calls please.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFBG8HC904447
Stock: U201014
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 22,044 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,450$5,524 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4dr Limited features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat with a black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, GPS Navigation, Navigation System, SiriusXM Traffic, Quick Order Package 23H, 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, 6 Speakers, Audio memory, GPS Antenna Input, HD Radio, Integrated Voice Command with Bluetooth, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3 with 5 Display, Radio: Uconnect 3C Nav with 8.4 Display, Radio: Uconnect 8.4 NAV (DISC), SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Uconnect Access, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, Normal Duty Suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Power Liftgate, Brake assist, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Engine Oil Cooler, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, 1 Year Trial (Registration Required), 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 8.4 Touchscreen Display, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Front reading lights, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Instrument Cluster with Off-Road Disp. Pages, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Roadside Assistance & 9-1-1 Call, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Split folding rear seat, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 18 x 8.0 Tech Gray Aluminum, Rear window wiper, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Front Heated Seats, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFBG8HC836666
Stock: 836666
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 23,050 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,926$4,441 Below Market
South Hills Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat - McMurray / Pennsylvania
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee LaredoCHRYSLER FACTORY CERTIFIED, Back Up Camera, **4WD/AWD**, **Bluetooth/MP3**, 4WD, 18" Wheel & 8.4" Radio Group, 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, ABS brakes, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Bright Side Roof Rails, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp. Pages, Low tire pressure warning, Nav-Capable! See Dealer for Details, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver/Manual Passenger Seat, Quick Order Package 23E, Radio: Uconnect 3C w/8.4" Display, Remote keyless entry, Roadside Assistance & 9-1-1 Call, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Traction control, Uconnect Access, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Satin Silver Aluminum.Conveniently located on Route 19 in Peters Township. Every South Hills Vehicle comes with Nitrogen Filled tires for increased gas mileage and decreased tire wear AND the South Hills Value Package worth over $2000. Sale price does not include tax, title, and license. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information; South Hills is not responsible for errors or omissions contained on these pages.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFAG3HC863534
Stock: 0Y00381
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 44,688 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,977$5,359 Below Market
Wright Way Hyundai - Waynesboro / Virginia
Less than 45k miles!!! You don't have to worry about depreciation on this wonderful SUV!!!!** Gets Great Gas Mileage: 25 MPG Hwy** My!! My!! My!! What a deal!! If you've been hunting for just the right Vehicle, well stop your search right here** 4 Wheel Drive!!!4X4!!!4WD*** Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFAG3HC706439
Stock: 15507A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-13-2020
- 28,220 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$25,260$4,505 Below Market
Crosstown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Littleton / New Hampshire
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee LaredoCARFAX One-Owner. AT HOME TEST DRIVE/DELIVERY AVAILABLE, BIG DEAL PLUS+, 2 YEARS UNLIMITED SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE AT NO EXTRA CHARGE, SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS., FACTORY CERTIFIED, SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, 4WD, Brake assist, Bright Side Roof Rails, Electronic Stability Control, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver/Manual Passenger Seat, Quick Order Package 23E, Rear Parking Sensors. Recent Arrival! Certified. Clean CARFAX. FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 125 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits* Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $100The team at Crosstown Motors in Littleton, New Hampshire proudly offers this Grand Cherokee Laredo for sale.Take advantage of our exclusive Big Deal Plus+ plan which includes 2 years of UNLIMITED scheduled maintenance at no extra charge! You will enjoy 2 years of unlimited oil+filter changes*, unlimited tire rotations and unlimited multi-point inspections along with lifetime state inspections for as long as you own your vehicle. Plus the added value of roadside assistance, towing reimbursement, service rewards and so much more! All of this at no extra charge and included with every vehicle we sell. And don't forget to ask about complimentary delivery to your home or office. We have many financing options available to qualified buyers, and will always give you a fair and honest value for your trade. *Based on factory recommended oil change intervals. Must present this offer to qualify for any special pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFAG5HC940162
Stock: J20005A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 39,524 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,900$5,939 Below Market
Highline Automotive - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2017 has a low 39524 miles! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Bluetooth. This Jeep Grand Cherokee also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Four Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Eric Patrick at 215-613-6279 or ericpatrick@outlook.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFAGXHC728681
Stock: 2272
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-26-2019
- 30,040 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,200$5,323 Below Market
Sorg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Goshen / Indiana
Your safety is our top priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom and currently are working by appointment only. Or we can bring the car to you! Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you, will wear a mask & gloves, & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. You can even do the all the paperwork on our website. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. **JEEP CERTIFIED**, 18" Wheel & 8.4" Radio Group, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bright Side Roof Rails, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp. Pages, Nav-Capable! See Dealer for Details, Outside temperature display, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver/Manual Passenger Seat, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Quick Order Package 23E, Radio: Uconnect 3C w/8.4" Display, Rear Parking Sensors, Roadside Assistance & 9-1-1 Call, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Uconnect Access, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Satin Silver Aluminum.Odometer is 5766 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Roadside Assistance * 125 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFAG9HC803984
Stock: 4151A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 32,015 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,788$4,769 Below Market
East Hills Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Greenvale / New York
Certified. Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee To take advantage of our Internet Pricing, you must print this page and present it to your salesperson at time of sale. We cannot extend Internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line pricing and your in-store price may exceed our special on-line pricing. Internet pricing includes $1,000 finance discount and $1,000 customer loyalty discount. Ask for details. All discounts are included in our internet pricing. You must finance 85% through dealer to take advantage of Internet Pricing. All financing is subject to primary lender credit approval and vehicle qualification. Laredo 4WD 8-Speed Automatic *Clean Carfax, One Owner, Certified, 4WD.FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Vehicle History * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * 125 Point Inspection3.6L V6 24V VVTJeep Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of a 3Mo/3,000Mile Maximum Care Limited Warranty, but also up to a 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, a 125-point inspection, 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car benefits, and a complete CARFAX vehicle history report. Included with purchase is our exclusive East Hills EDGE rewards program, including annual New York State vehicle inspections, loaner vehicles with service (oil changes/tire rotation excluded), and a whole lot more. Contact us for details. Tax, tags and MV fees additional. Since certain vehicles may have open safety recalls, East Hills discloses the most accurate recall information available to you prior to actual sale. To find recall information, go to www.safercar.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RJFAG9HC654055
Stock: 20607U
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2019
