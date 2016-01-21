Used 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me
11,745 listings



- 178,929 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,990$1,390 Below Market
- 185,156 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,999
- 268,491 miles2 Accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$2,450$303 Below Market
- 229,210 milesNo accidents, 9 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995$200 Below Market
- 94,108 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
- 128,350 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,890
- 184,744 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 199,940 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,599
- 76,567 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995$1,220 Below Market
- 228,866 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,221$938 Below Market
- 176,573 miles
$3,400
- 86,325 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995$1,111 Below Market
- 226,014 milesNo accidents, 9 Owners, Personal Use
$2,222
- 211,451 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,749
- 91,510 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,990
- 200,568 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- 163,739 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
- 96,546 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Grand Cherokee
Read recent reviews for the Jeep Grand Cherokee
229 Reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4229 Reviews

Andrew,01/21/2016
Laredo 4dr SUV
If you are looking for a reliable SUV, that is an actual SUV not the mom-mobiles that are out on the road today; look no further than the Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo. I have the 4.0L inline 6 engine, which is known for being incredibly reliable, I've owned the car for about 3 years, purchased it back in 13 with just under 90K miles on it for 4K, today I have close to 145K miles on it and runs like a champ. I've put some money into it when I purchased it, about $750 to fix some steering issues but after I got that out of the way it has been a fantastic car. Basically just general maintenance and upkeep. I've put on new tires and brakes, but that comes with owning any car, as well as had a rusty brake line replaced as well as the crankshaft sensor which were both minor and relatively cheap repairs; it is a 16 year-old-car after all so it will need a few things replaced due to the age. The engine is smooth and never has given me any trouble. This car also handles great in poor driving conditions, the only thing you need to worry about in the snow are the other idiots on the road. I am nothing but confident driving in a snow-storm. The inline 6 makes getting stuck quite challenging, I have been in muddy conditions and the Jeep has gotten me out without a hitch. This is still before Jeeps became the luxury mom-mobiles of today. They were built when Jeep built reliable, tough, off-road, road ready vehicles. If you are considering getting one, get one. Don't shy away because the odometer has a reading of 150-200K miles, these are known for lasting well into the 300s. Great car and relatively cheap and easy to find nowadays. There's a reason why you still see a bunch on the road.
