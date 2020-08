Used 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me

Hillsboro Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hillsboro / New Hampshire

This 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee includes features such as: 4.0L (242) SMFI I6 'POWER TECH' ENGIN. Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, QUADRA-TRAC II ON-DEMAND 4-WHEEL DRIV. SKID PLATE GROUP, TRAILER TOW GROUP III, 4-SPEED ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED AUT. OPTION PACKAGES QUADRA-TRAC II ON-DEMAND 4-WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM, TRAILER TOW GROUP III 3.73 axle ratio, 5000# max trailer weight, 750# max tongue weight, frame-mounted weight-equalizing receiver hitch, 7-way round wiring connector, plastic receiver cover, 7-way round to 4-way flat plug adapter, SKID PLATE GROUP front suspension/fuel tank/transfer case skid plates, tow hooks, 4-SPEED ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD). WHY BUY FROM US Hillsboro Ford and Hillsboro Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep are family owned and operated serving the Hillsboro area and throughout the US for over a decade. Find out for yourself why we have earned the reputation of 'What a Dealership Should Be!' VEHICLE REVIEWS Edmunds Editors' Most Wanted Midsize SUV.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1J4GW48S0YC330512

Stock: R9068D

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020