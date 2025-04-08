2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Everything We Know

The Grand Cherokee is getting a little refresh, and we know exactly what's changing

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee Spy Shots
  • written by
    edited by
  • The Jeep Grand Cherokee is getting an update.
  • Expect some fresh tech inside, with a slightly changed appearance outside.
  • There's a chance the Grand Cherokee will get a new engine too.

The Wrangler might be Jeep's most iconic model, but the Grand Cherokee is what keeps its bread buttered. The current generation was a major step forward for the brand when it came out a few years ago, but in order to keep it fresh, Jeep is giving its stalwart SUV a face-lift for 2026. Here's everything you need to know. 

See 474 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles for sale near you
See All for Sale
Consider These Recommendations
2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee spy shots

Modest changes outside

The 2026 Grand Cherokee looks like it's going down a more rugged route when it comes to aesthetics. The front bumper now has three separate intakes instead of two, the headlight clusters are getting a slight rework, and the seven-slot grille has a few tweaks. There are also new wheel designs for the 4xe model our spy photographers captured. 

The exterior changes are clearly minimal, and we don't expect much to change under the hood either. The long-standing 293-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 will likely carry over unchanged as the Grand Cherokee's base engine. We can also confirm the return of the 4xe powertrain thanks to the big red kill switch on the dashboard of the Grand Cherokee we spotted. Those switches are typically there in cars with electrified power units so that, in the event something goes wrong, a fire can potentially be prevented. 

While we're hoping for major refinements to the 4xe powertrain after our turbulent year with the current version of that plug-in hybrid system, there is a chance Jeep offers gas-only buyers an upgrade. There is a new turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine that Ram and Jeep have both used in various SUVs and trucks, and we wouldn't be surprised if there was either a high-performance Grand Cherokee in the works with the most robust version of this engine. Shoving the high-output version of this engine (which makes 540 hp and 521 lb-ft of torque) might even warrant the return of the much-loved but short-loved Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. 

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee Spy Shots

Interior refinements

We also have a glimpse into how Jeep plans on refining the GC's interior. It looks as though the array of physical climate controls has been nixed in favor of a larger screen that looks to be running the same software as before. We're not a fan of the negation of physical climate controls in general, but we'll reserve judgment until we drive the refreshed Grand Cherokee. 

The digital instrument cluster also looks like it will get some refinements and new graphics, though it's hard to tell in these photos. We'll just have to wait and see.

When is the 2026 Grand Cherokee coming?

You can expect to see all these revisions (and likely more) when the 2026 Grand Cherokee makes its debut in the middle of this year. An on-sale date is harder to predict, but we think the 2026 model will be on dealer lots no later than the end of 2025. 

2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee Spy Shots
Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Steven Ewingedited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top
Back to Top