2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Everything We Know

Modest changes outside

The 2026 Grand Cherokee looks like it's going down a more rugged route when it comes to aesthetics. The front bumper now has three separate intakes instead of two, the headlight clusters are getting a slight rework, and the seven-slot grille has a few tweaks. There are also new wheel designs for the 4xe model our spy photographers captured.

The exterior changes are clearly minimal, and we don't expect much to change under the hood either. The long-standing 293-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 will likely carry over unchanged as the Grand Cherokee's base engine. We can also confirm the return of the 4xe powertrain thanks to the big red kill switch on the dashboard of the Grand Cherokee we spotted. Those switches are typically there in cars with electrified power units so that, in the event something goes wrong, a fire can potentially be prevented.

While we're hoping for major refinements to the 4xe powertrain after our turbulent year with the current version of that plug-in hybrid system, there is a chance Jeep offers gas-only buyers an upgrade. There is a new turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine that Ram and Jeep have both used in various SUVs and trucks, and we wouldn't be surprised if there was either a high-performance Grand Cherokee in the works with the most robust version of this engine. Shoving the high-output version of this engine (which makes 540 hp and 521 lb-ft of torque) might even warrant the return of the much-loved but short-loved Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.