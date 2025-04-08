- The Jeep Grand Cherokee is getting an update.
- Expect some fresh tech inside, with a slightly changed appearance outside.
- There's a chance the Grand Cherokee will get a new engine too.
2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Everything We Know
The Grand Cherokee is getting a little refresh, and we know exactly what's changing
The Wrangler might be Jeep's most iconic model, but the Grand Cherokee is what keeps its bread buttered. The current generation was a major step forward for the brand when it came out a few years ago, but in order to keep it fresh, Jeep is giving its stalwart SUV a face-lift for 2026. Here's everything you need to know.
Modest changes outside
The 2026 Grand Cherokee looks like it's going down a more rugged route when it comes to aesthetics. The front bumper now has three separate intakes instead of two, the headlight clusters are getting a slight rework, and the seven-slot grille has a few tweaks. There are also new wheel designs for the 4xe model our spy photographers captured.
The exterior changes are clearly minimal, and we don't expect much to change under the hood either. The long-standing 293-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 will likely carry over unchanged as the Grand Cherokee's base engine. We can also confirm the return of the 4xe powertrain thanks to the big red kill switch on the dashboard of the Grand Cherokee we spotted. Those switches are typically there in cars with electrified power units so that, in the event something goes wrong, a fire can potentially be prevented.
While we're hoping for major refinements to the 4xe powertrain after our turbulent year with the current version of that plug-in hybrid system, there is a chance Jeep offers gas-only buyers an upgrade. There is a new turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine that Ram and Jeep have both used in various SUVs and trucks, and we wouldn't be surprised if there was either a high-performance Grand Cherokee in the works with the most robust version of this engine. Shoving the high-output version of this engine (which makes 540 hp and 521 lb-ft of torque) might even warrant the return of the much-loved but short-loved Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.
Interior refinements
We also have a glimpse into how Jeep plans on refining the GC's interior. It looks as though the array of physical climate controls has been nixed in favor of a larger screen that looks to be running the same software as before. We're not a fan of the negation of physical climate controls in general, but we'll reserve judgment until we drive the refreshed Grand Cherokee.
The digital instrument cluster also looks like it will get some refinements and new graphics, though it's hard to tell in these photos. We'll just have to wait and see.
When is the 2026 Grand Cherokee coming?
You can expect to see all these revisions (and likely more) when the 2026 Grand Cherokee makes its debut in the middle of this year. An on-sale date is harder to predict, but we think the 2026 model will be on dealer lots no later than the end of 2025.