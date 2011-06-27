2021 Volvo XC90
What’s new
- T8 plug-in hybrid model now known as Recharge
- Minor changes to standard feature availability
- Part of the second XC90 generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Elegant interior and exterior styling
- Precise handling
- Spacious second- and third-row seating
- Many standard safety tech features
- Comes up short in performance and real-world fuel economy
- Some touchscreen controls can be hard to use
2021 Volvo XC90 Review
A three-row SUV with a spacious interior and style to spare, the 2021 Volvo XC90 is well suited for luxurious family duty. It's Volvo's biggest vehicle and it gives you seven-passenger seating plus more available cargo space than its smaller XC60 sibling.
Every XC90 with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine. This might seem odd given that six-cylinder engines are the norm for this class, but Volvo has applied enough techno-wizardry to make it work. There are actually three engine versions, which Volvo calls the T5, T6 and Recharge (formerly called the T8). The Recharge is a plug-in hybrid with an impressive 400 horsepower plus 18 miles of electric range. Volvo made noticeable improvements to the suspension and brakes last year that significantly elevated the hybrid's standing in our eyes.
With that upgrade in the rearview mirror, and a next-generation model a few years away, not much changes for the 2021 model. Adaptive headlights, a wireless charging pad and front parking sensors are just a few of the newly standard features, and the interior trim and upholstery color combinations have been shuffled slightly.
Otherwise, the XC90 is the same as it's always been, which is to say a fully competitive luxury crossover SUV with a surprisingly affordable price tag. It costs less than other three-row SUVs yet offers a broader range of standard safety and convenience features. At the same time, the XC90's distinctive exterior and cabin designs help it stand out. Whether you're looking to make a statement or simply save a few dollars, the pull of the XC90 is hard to resist, even in this illustrious class.
Which XC90 does Edmunds recommend?
Volvo XC90 models
The 2021 Volvo XC90 is a three-row midsize luxury SUV. It comes with one of three available powertrains that Volvo calls the T5, T6 or Recharge (last year's T8). These powertrains can then be matched to one of three trim levels that influence how many features the XC60 comes with. The trim levels are Momentum (called Inscription Expression for the Recharge powertrain), R-Design and Inscription.
The XC90 comes with one of three available engines:
- The T5 has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (250 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque).
- The T6 upgrades to a turbocharged and supercharged version of that engine (316 hp, 295 lb-ft of torque).
- The Recharge uses the same engine as the T6 but adds an electric motor and battery pack (combined 400 hp, 472 lb-ft). This is a plug-in hybrid powertrain that allows you to go about 18 miles on all-electric power before it switches over to regular gasoline power.
All XC90s come with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The T5 comes standard with front-wheel drive and offers optional all-wheel drive. All other XC90s come standard with all-wheel drive.
Seating for seven is standard, though the T6 and T8 powertrains in Momentum/Inscription Expression or Inscription trims can have a six-seat configuration with second-row captain's chairs.
Momentum (called Inscription Expression for the XC90 T8)
This base trim level comes with:
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Adaptive LED headlights (swivel as you turn the steering wheel for better illumination in curves)
- Panoramic sunroof
- Hands-free liftgate
- Four-zone automatic climate control
- Driver-seat memory settings
- Heated front seats (AWD only)
- Faux leather upholstery (T5) or leather upholstery (T6 and Recharge)
- 9-inch touchscreen
- Navigation system (T6 and Recharge only)
- 10-speaker audio system
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- Wireless charging pad
Advanced driving aids and safety features include:
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Volvo and the car in front)
- Lane keeping system (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
- Rear automatic braking (brakes if sensors detect an imminent collision with an object behind the vehicle)
There are several packages and stand-alone options available for the Momentum/Inscription Expression trim level. They include:
- Advanced package
- Ambient interior lighting
- Navigation system (T5 only)
- 360-degree camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Volvo and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
- Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line onto the windshield)
- Climate package
- Heated wiper blades
- Heated front seats (FWD only)
- Heated rear seats (AWD only)
- Heated steering wheel
- 20- or 21-inch wheels
- Leather upholstery
- 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
- Integrated booster cushions for outboard rear seats
- Air ionizer (helps further filter and clean air in the cabin)
R-Design
The R-Design is positioned as the sporty XC90. Upgrades over the base model include:
- 20-inch wheels
- Black exterior trim
- Illuminated door sills
- Ambient interior lighting
- Front sport seats with thigh cushion extension and heating
- Passenger-seat memory settings
- Leather upholstery
- Rear sunshades
- Navigation system
- 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
Unless already included, the optional features listed above for the Momentum trim are available for the R-Design, except the 21-inch wheels. Additional options include:
- 22-inch wheels with performance tires
- Air suspension (adapts to provide greater ride comfort or sportier handling)
- Automated parking system (steers into a parking spot with no driver intervention)
- 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system
Inscription (T6 and T8 only)
The Inscription offers more luxury features, building off the Momentum with these additions:
- 20-inch wheels
- Chrome exterior trim
- Illuminated door sills
- Ambient interior lighting
- Heated and ventilated front seats with thigh cushion extension and side bolster adjustment
- Passenger-seat memory settings
- Upgraded leather upholstery
- Rear sunshades
- Navigation system
- 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
Unless already included, all features on the Momentum/Inscription Expression trim are available for the Inscription. Additional options include:
- Lounge package
- Massaging front seats
- Simulated suede headliner
- 21-inch wheels
- Air suspension
- Automated parking system
- 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system
- Wool blend upholstery (removes front-seat ventilation)
Features & Specs
|T5 Momentum 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$49,000
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5500 rpm
|T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
|MSRP
|$62,650
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|316 hp @ 5700 rpm
|T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
|MSRP
|$56,950
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|316 hp @ 5700 rpm
|T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
|MSRP
|$63,250
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|316 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite XC90 safety features:
- Volvo On Call
- Notifies emergency services in the case of an accident or stolen vehicle and allows for remote door locking and unlocking.
- 360-Degree Surround-View Camera
- Displays a 360-degree (aka bird's-eye) view of the car, showing obstacles around the entire car, not just those behind it.
- Lane Keeping Aid
- Makes small steering corrections if it senses that the vehicle is drifting out of its lane without a turn signal activated.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|19.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volvo XC90 vs. the competition
Volvo XC90 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
The Mercedes-Benz GLE is a seriously impressive three-row luxury SUV. Redesigned just last year, the GLE offers a classy interior, comfortable accommodations, and plenty of cool tech features. We do prefer the GLE's infotainment system. It's easier to use, and it's a bit more refined overall. But watch out for the creeping price tag — the Mercedes-Benz is far more expensive than the Volvo.
Volvo XC90 vs. BMW X5
The BMW X5 is another solid pick in the midsize class, and it too was recently redesigned. As you'd expect of a vehicle of this price, the X5 is powerful, smooth, comfortable and loaded with tech goodies. It's a little sportier than the XC90, but it's also typically more expensive.
Volvo XC90 vs. Audi Q7
Unlike the Mercedes and the BMW, you don't have to pay extra for a third row of seating on the Audi Q7. The Audi is well regarded for its sprightly V6 engine, cushy ride and excellent build quality. And while it's still expensive compared to the XC90, the Q7 is more affordable than its German rivals.
More about the 2021 Volvo XC90
2021 Volvo XC90 Overview
The 2021 Volvo XC90 is offered in the following submodels: XC90 SUV, XC90 Hybrid. Available styles include T5 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), T6 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), T5 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription Expression 4dr SUV AWD w/6 Passenger Seating (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).
What do people think of the 2021 Volvo XC90?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Volvo XC90 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 XC90.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Volvo XC90 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 XC90 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
