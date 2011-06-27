  1. Home
2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Wide range of potent engine options, true off-road capability, agile on pavement considering its rugged nature.
  • Very small backseat and cargo area limits functionality, bouncy highway ride, poor fuel economy with either of the Hemi V8s.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although most families will be better served by roomier and more fuel-efficient crossover SUVs, the 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee remains a viable, if pricey choice for consumers who want a real sport-utility vehicle that can really go off-road.

Vehicle overview

If you've followed the 15-year lifespan of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, you know it was one of the first sport-utility vehicles able to do traditional SUV tasks -- rock crawling on remote trails and the like -- while also being comfortable enough for weekend errands in the suburbs. Although the original Grand Cherokee was just as capable as most forebears in off-highway situations, it offered more in the way of style, interior room and amenities. The "JGC" was a popular choice for a family vehicle through the 1990s and the early years of the 21st century. Since then, though, more on-road-friendly crossover SUVs have debuted, leaving this midsize Jeep as part of the old guard. Alongside these newer crossovers with superior road manners and more passenger and cargo room, the 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers no clear advantage.

Jeep is well aware of the challenges the Grand Cherokee faces, and this year the company has given its five-passenger midsize SUV its first major refresh since the 2005 ground-up redesign. The always-popular 4.7-liter V8 is significantly revised. Thanks to a freer-flowing cylinder head design, higher compression and improved combustion, it now makes 305 horsepower -- 70 more than last year. Perhaps more important are the upgrades Jeep has made to the Grand Cherokee's interior, which has always been a weak spot for the third-generation JGC. Designers installed softer materials to surfaces that owners are likely to touch frequently (like the armrests), as well as a new set of gauges with LED illumination. In addition, the features list has grown considerably, and up-to-date electronics such as a hard-drive-based navigation system and a back-up camera are standard or optional on most models.

No fewer than five engines are offered on the 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee, with choices as disparate as a turbodiesel V6 capable of returning mileage in the 20s and a 6.1-liter V8 capable of delivering you to 60 mph in fewer than 5 seconds. Despite the JGC's range of features and performance, however, it comes up short in day-to-day functionality. Its continued mission as an off-road vehicle mandates relatively compact dimensions, and this Jeep has a very cramped backseat by midsize SUV standards. Consumers will likely find traditional SUV competitors like the Ford Explorer and Toyota 4Runner, and any number of car-based crossover SUVs to be more practical and comfortable. Even some less expensive SUVs, including the Nissan Xterra and Jeep's own Liberty (which has grown larger for '08), are more accommodating than the JGC, while offering similar off-road capability. All of this isn't to say that the Grand Cherokee is undesirable. But if you're in the market for a midsize SUV, you'll want to consider your options carefully.

2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee models

A five-passenger midsize SUV, the 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee comes in four trim levels: Laredo, Limited, Overland and SRT8. All trims are available with either two- or four-wheel drive except the SRT8, which is all-wheel drive only.

The Laredo comes with 17-inch wheels, a power driver seat, a tilt/telescoping steering wheel, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a trip computer and a CD stereo with an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. The Limited adds a sunroof, remote vehicle start, leather upholstery, wood-grain trim, heated seats in both rows, adjustable pedals, dual-zone automatic climate control, a back-up camera and an upgraded stereo with Boston Acoustics speakers and an in-dash CD/DVD changer. The ritzy Overland offers 18-inch chrome wheels, HID headlights, upgraded leather, real wood trim, Bluetooth and the MyGIG hard-drive-based audio/navigation system. The high-performance Grand Cherokee SRT8 is equipped much like the Laredo, but comes with 20-inch wheels, a street-biased sport suspension, larger brakes, special exterior styling enhancements and leather/suede upholstery with sport front seats.

Many of the features on the Limited and Overland are available as options on the Laredo and SRT8. Additional options, depending on the trim level, include a rear entertainment system, Sirius Backseat TV and towing preparation.

2008 Highlights

Jeep has heavily revised the Grand Cherokee's 4.7-liter V8 for 2008, and this popular engine is now rated at 305 horsepower -- nearly as much as the larger Hemi V8. The company has also given the cabin a much-needed refresh, adding more soft-touch surfaces, upgraded lighting and a telescoping steering wheel. Newly available features include xenon HID headlights, the MyGIG hard-drive-based audio/navigation system, a back-up camera, a rear entertainment system and Sirius Backseat TV. For buyers planning to tap into the JGC's utility, technology like hill descent control, hill start assist and trailer sway control is now offered as well. Finally, availability of the diesel V6 has been expanded to the base Laredo model.

Performance & mpg

The Grand Cherokee Laredo comes standard with a 3.7-liter V6 good for 210 hp and 235 pound-feet of torque, and delivers a meager 15 mpg city and 19 mpg highway. Optional on the Laredo and standard on the Limited is a 4.7-liter V8 rated at 305 hp and 335 lb-ft of torque, with 14 city and 19 highway. The 5.7-liter "Hemi" V8 is optional on 4WD Limited models and standard on the Overland. It produces 330 hp and 375 lb-ft of torque, and features cylinder-deactivation technology that "improves" fuel economy to 13/18 mpg. Optional on all of these trims is a 3.0-liter common-rail diesel V6 (available in non-California-emissions states) rated at 215 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque, with a fuel economy rating of 17/22 mpg. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard across the board.

Four-wheel-drive Laredos come with a single-speed system that essentially functions as all-wheel drive. The full-time Quadra-Trac II 4WD system adds a low-range set of gears; it's optional on the Laredo and standard on the Limited. Standard on Overland 4x4s and optional on the Limited is the Quadra-Drive II system, which combines a two-speed transfer case with front, rear and center electronic limited-slip differentials. Grand Cherokees equipped with Quadra-Drive include hill descent control, hill start assist and skid plates.

The high-performance Grand Cherokee SRT8 uses a bored-out, higher-compression version of the regular Hemi V8. This 6.1-liter engine pumps out 420 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic drives all four wheels through a special AWD system. Acceleration of this model is very impressive, with a 0-60-mph time of 4.7 seconds. That's quicker than the last Porsche Cayenne Turbo S we tested. Fuel economy is painful, however, at 11/14 mpg.

If you're interested in towing, your best options are the diesel V6 or the 5.7-liter V8, either of which gives a properly equipped Grand Cherokee a tow capacity of 7,400 pounds. With the 4.7-liter V8, the maximum is 6,500 pounds.

Safety

Safety features include standard side curtain airbags with a roll-detection system, antilock disc brakes and stability control. The stability control system includes trailer sway control on Overland models; it's optional on the Laredo and Limited. The 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee has a perfect five-star rating in all government front- and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

Acceleration is barely adequate with the gasoline V6, so we'd steer most buyers toward the 4.7-liter V8, or the diesel V6 in the states where it is sold. Either of the Hemis provides more exciting performance, but fuel economy suffers. Considering the 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee's all-terrain talents, its road manners are surprisingly good. Steering is precise and handling is mostly sure-footed, though the suspension loses composure over crumbling expressway pavement. In off-road situations, the Jeep's generous wheel travel and advanced 4WD hardware give it a high level of capability.

The specialized SRT8 model provides more than just wicked acceleration. A precisely tuned suspension and quick steering allow you to hustle it through turns as if it were a much smaller vehicle, while the oversized Brembo brakes skim off speed quickly while resisting fade. Those expecting the Grand Cherokee's typical ride quality will be disappointed, however, as the SRT modifications firm up the suspension considerably.

Interior

The Grand Cherokee's cabin is noticeably compact for a midsize SUV. The front seats are roomy enough, but the rear seat barely qualifies for family use. Materials quality has never been the Jeep's strong point, but this year's refresh yields some improvement in that area. The control layout is as user-friendly as ever, and given the large selection of electronics, it's unlikely anyone riding in the JGC will succumb to road-trip boredom. Cargo capacity is low for this class, with just 35 cubic feet behind the rear seat and 69 with the seats folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love the JEEP
disgustedagain,03/08/2013
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
I have heard many stories out there about the poor gas mileage of the Jeeps. Please, Do not believe them. The 2008 4.7 does great. Sure, they will drink down the gas in gulps if you are getting it on, which they will do! However in mixed driving to work 25 miles mixed city and freeway, with the smaller 4.7 V8, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited is AVERAGING 19.5 Miles per gallon. On the Highway, it is getting 24 miles per gallon AVERAGE! so, for a 4X4 SUV, I would say that is really good! The SUV rides smooth, nimble, small turning radius, all I can want. With Michelin LTX/MS , it digs in deep snow like child's play. If you want a real nice SUV, this is the one for you! Now at 95,000 doing good. We also have a 2007 Laredo 3.7L with 180,000 runs like new dispite the slight clitter clatter valve noise which is normal for that engine. 3.7 by design has weak starter soliniod. Been through 4 starters because of that pain! 2 rebuilds failed. Otherwise reliable.
LOVE LOVE LIKE
yesdnyl99,05/27/2012
This is my first Jeep after loving them since I was little. It's rugged while still comfortable. The speakers are loud and clear, it's comfortable on long trips, and it's quite trusting when you find yourself in bad weather. It swings around to get into parking spaces that other SUVs wouldn't be able to fit into because they don't have a sharp turn. This one does without being scared of embarrassing yourself with having to reverse a million times. SUVs are normally bumpy but this one is pretty fun when it does bounce. The style is masculine but feminine enough for women to drive it without feeling like a guy.
Great Jeep for fun and towing
Starguy,11/04/2010
I have the limited 4.7L with the towing package and air brake module. This thing pulls a 28' travel trailer like it was nothing. The trailer has the leveler bars which make it possible with this size. The motor strains some while passing up hill or really steep grades. So if you know the limits it's great. Gas mileage while pulling was between 13 if you push it and 16 if you keep it around 60 to 65 mph. but straight driving highway mileage I've gone from 18 to 25 depending on speed and wind conditions. I have everything except the 5.7 hemi and the trim package of the Overland model. The wife and I love it and are going to purchase it when the lease is up. Safety was a big factor also,solid.
My 3 for 1 Diesel Grand Cherokee
Gregg P.,03/19/2017
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
I bought a used 2008 Grand Cherokee CRD to replace a 2 seat GT DOHC 4V V8 convertible, a full size van used primarily for towing and my daily driver. I wanted a car that would be fun to drive, be good in snow, tow a 3,200 lb. camper and get good fuel economy. So far (4k miles, 4 months of ownership) I am very pleased with this SUV. The 3.0L Mercedes CRD engine and trans represent the best of MB components that were shared with Chrysler. I purchased a very well engineered tune that improves fuel economy and reliability while matching the power and torque of the current crop of 3.0L diesel SUVs (255 HP, 455 lb-ft). The acceleration with the tune is impressive and effortless; this torque is significantly more than the hot rod SRT Hemi V8 in the 2008 GC and peaks about 3,000 RPM sooner. I'm still on my first tank after the tune; most users claim a 2-4 MPG improvement. My baseline economy is 21 MPG overall (50/50 mix of city/hwy driving) which is decent for my heavy foot. The most surprising aspect is the handling; it is a lot of fun to power through the turns with this large SUV. The full time 4WD makes the front tires help pull it through the corners. It's not meant to be a "G" machine but Car and Driver magazine said it can stay with well driven sports sedans in the corners. It has a very comfortable ride and an attractive interior with a nice sized sunroof and all the features of a luxury vehicle (the 2008 Limited interior has notable improvements over the 2007 model). The biggest problem I had was finding a nice one with the options I wanted at a reasonable price (they only made about 2,000 2008 CRDs so they are fairly rare - low mileage units approach the cost of a 2-3 year old VM diesel equipped current generation GC). I bought mine with 120k miles; some say it is barely broken in. My tuner said a Sprinter van he tweaked (it has the same basic CRD engine/trans as the GC) now has 700k miles on it with no rebuilds. I hope to drive my Jeep to at least the 250k mile point. The biggest compliment I can pay it is that it puts a smile on my face every time I drive it whether it's confidently plowing through 8" of snow, out-accelerating a BMW or hustling through the turns on my favorite back roads. All this and a 7,200 lb towing capacity.
See all 98 reviews of the 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
305 hp @ 5650 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
330 hp @ 5000 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

If you're shopping for a diesel SUV, the 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited CRD is one of only four available and it's the cheapest of the bunch. But price is only one of many important considerations when shopping the diesel SUV market, as we learned after a week behind the wheel of the Jeep.

Anyone buying this vehicle to save money on fuel might need to reconsider their assumptions. Due to the volatility of diesel prices (they can even rise above those of premium gas), the meager improvement in fuel economy provided by the $1,655-Quick Order Package 22H's 215-horsepower 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel engine could take 15 years to pay for itself when compared to the standard 4.7-liter gas V8. Furthermore, while this Jeep stickers at $41,055, the diesel will not be to everyone's liking; at idle, you feel like you're in a bus stuck in city traffic.

Still, this version of the 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee does come with an extra-big 22-gallon fuel tank which, along with near-20 mpg fuel economy, means a cruising range of about 400 miles. Toss in Jeep's off-road pedigree and a surprisingly comfortable highway ride and this Cherokee will hit the mark for a limited number of buyers.

Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overview

The Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee is offered in the following submodels: Grand Cherokee SRT-8, Grand Cherokee SUV. Available styles include Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Laredo 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A), Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SRT-8 4dr SUV 4WD (6.1L 8cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), and Overland 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo is priced between $8,995 and$8,995 with odometer readings between 105664 and105664 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokees are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2008 Grand Cherokees listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,995 and mileage as low as 105664 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

