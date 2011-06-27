  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(104)
Appraise this car

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong and fuel-efficient engine lineup, including diesel V6
  • upscale interior
  • plenty of luxury and technology-oriented features
  • irrefutable off-road ability
  • outlandish SRT model.
  • Typically more expensive than competitors
  • diesel engine is noisy when idling.
List Price Range
$15,500 - $29,998
Used Grand Cherokee for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you want a midsize SUV that does a little of everything, the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee is the way to go. Its well-trimmed cabin is comfy for five, and it's one of the few remaining utility vehicles that can handle both off-road trails and daily commutes.

Vehicle overview

Four years ago, a complete redesign saw Jeep's senior SUV take a big trip uptown with major improvements in overall comfort, interior quality and styling. Adding an eight-speed automatic transmission and a fuel-saving diesel engine option last year further boosted the appeal of what had already become one of our favorite midsize SUVs. That's still true for the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which sees just minor changes to its feature content.

The Grand Cherokee's availability of diesel power gives it a sizable fuel economy advantage over nearly every one of its rivals. And you won't be sacrificing much in the way of performance either, as its tidal wave of low-end torque means you've got plenty of muscle for towing or venturing off road. The downsides are that the diesel engine is more expensive than the JGC's gasoline V8 engine (our math tells us that difference is made up at the pump in about 35,000 miles) and that the vehicle doesn't seem to ride and handle quite as well with the diesel.

Given that the current-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee is notably more comfortable and civilized in daily driving than older versions, one might naturally assume that this SUV with a long-standing reputation for off-road prowess has gone soft. Worry not, outdoor recreation and sports fans, as the 2015 Grand Cherokee still has plenty of cred. Jeep offers a few different four-wheel-drive systems to choose from, and there's even an optional off-road package that features an adjustable air suspension that allows you to change the ride height from 6.6 inches for easy entry into low-clearance garages to 11.3 inches for maximum ground clearance while tackling rough terrain. If it's towing you're interested in, the JGC has you covered with the diesel or V8 engines and an impressive towing capacity of more than 7,000 pounds.

Tally it all up and you're left with one of the best picks for a do-everything midsize SUV. The Grand Cherokee's closest competitor, the Toyota 4Runner, shares the Jeep's off-road aptitude, but it doesn't offer a V8 or diesel option, and its interior simply isn't as nice. The price tag on the JGC, however, typically exceeds that of the 4Runner or popular three-row crossover SUVs like the Ford Explorer or Hyundai Santa Fe. In that sense, the Grand Cherokee is similar to the Volkswagen Touareg, which also has a classy, well-trimmed interior and the availability of a diesel engine. The VW is tuned more for on-road performance rather than off-road pursuits, however. Yes, the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee will likely cost you more than other midsize SUVs you may be considering, but given its welcoming cabin and wide-ranging strengths, we're fairly certain that you won't mind paying a little more for it.

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee models

The 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a five-passenger midsize SUV that comes in six trim levels: Laredo, Altitude, Limited, Overland, Summit and SRT. Each is available with rear-drive (2WD) or four-wheel drive (4WD), except the high-performance SRT model, which is 4WD only.

Standard equipment for the Laredo includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, cruise control, foglights, keyless ignition and entry, full power accessories, dual-zone air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a 5-inch touchscreen, a CD player, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.

The optional 23E package adds roof rails, an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar) and satellite radio. Springing for the available Security and Convenience Group gets you a power liftgate, remote engine start, a 115-volt household-style power outlet, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. The Laredo with 4WD can also be had with the Off-Road Adventure I Group (skid plates, a two-speed transfer case, Selec-Terrain system, hill descent control, full-size spare tire and on/off-road tires). Individual option highlights for the Laredo include 18-inch wheels, a sunroof and an 8.4-inch touchscreen display (Uconnect) with HD radio and voice commands.

The Altitude is essentially a Laredo with the 23E and Security and Convenience Group options along with body-color grille, cladding and lower fascias, 20-inch gloss black wheels, gloss back exterior accents, chrome exhaust outlets and black suede upholstery.

The Limited trim level also includes all the features of the 23E and Security and Convenience Group options along with added chrome exterior trim, 18-inch wheels, remote start, an anti-theft system, leather seating, an eight-way power passenger seat (with four-way power lumbar), driver memory settings, heated rear seats, a cargo cover, rear USB charging ports, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors and a nine-speaker premium audio system.

Optional packages for the Limited include the aforementioned Off-Road Adventure I Group, the Off-Road Adventure II Group (similar to I but adds an air suspension system and a locking rear differential) and the Luxury Group II package (panoramic sunroof, automatic wipers, xenon headlights, automatic high-beam control, upgraded leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel). The 8.4-inch touchscreen is still optional on the Limited, but can be further enhanced with a navigation system.

The Overland model is like the Limited but further adds 20-inch wheels, a towing package, power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, the touchscreen with the navigation system and the contents of the Luxury Group II package.

The Advanced Technology Group is available for the Limited and Overland. It includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning (with crash mitigation), blind spot monitoring and rear cross-path detection.

The top-of-the-line Grand Cherokee Summit gets you polished 20-inch wheels, illuminated door sills, an acoustic windshield, active noise-cancelling technology, real wood cabin trim, front parking sensors, the Advanced Technology Group and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. You can further deck out the Summit with the Platinum Series package that includes a variety of exterior trim enhancements.

The high-performance SRT model is equipped like the Summit model minus a few standard features, such as the panoramic sunroof and 19-speaker audio system. The additional unique performance features include an exclusive V8 engine, 20-inch forged wheels with performance tires, LED running lights, an adaptive suspension, performance-tuned steering, Brembo brakes, a limited-slip rear differential, leather/suede sport seats and carbon-fiber cabin accents. Optional on the SRT is the Red Vapor package, which features black chrome wheels, gloss black exterior accents and silver, black and red cabin accents.

A Blu-ray-capable rear-seat entertainment system (with twin seat-mounted displays and HDMI and RCA inputs) is optional for the Limited, Overland, Summit and SRT. The towing package that's standard on the Overland and Summit models is available as an option on the Laredo, Limited and SRT trims.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Jeep Grand Cherokee lineup sees a minor shuffling of features while the high-performance SRT trim level gets a boost in engine output. The Summit trim level is quieter this year thanks to new noise-cancelling methods.

Performance & mpg

Every 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee except for the SRT version comes standard with a 3.6-liter V6 with 290 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. This is the only engine you can get on the Laredos, while the Limited, Overland and Summit models offer two additional engines: a 5.7-liter V8 (360 hp and 390 lb-ft) and a turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel V6 (240 hp and 420 lb-ft). The SRT comes exclusively with a 6.4-liter V8 that produces 475 hp and 470 lb-ft. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard across the board.

Non-SRT Grand Cherokees offer three available 4WD systems: the single-speed, light-duty Quadra-Trac I system (for the Laredos), Quadra-Trac II with a two-speed transfer case (optional on the Laredo E, standard on Limited and Overland) and Quadra-Drive II with a rear electronic limited-slip differential (optional on Limited and Overland, standard on Summit). An adaptive air suspension (Quadra-Lift) and a driver-selectable traction control system that adjusts to different terrain are also available (optional on the 4WD Limited, standard on 4WD Overland and Summit). The Grand Cherokee SRT features a specialized all-wheel-drive system tuned more for high-performance driving than off-road use.

Equipped with the standard 3.6-liter V6, the Grand Cherokee has EPA fuel economy ratings of 19 mpg combined (17 city/24 highway) with four-wheel drive and 20 mpg combined (17/25) with rear-wheel drive (2WD). At the test track, a Grand Cherokee Overland V6 with 4WD sprinted from zero to 60 mph in a fairly quick 7.9 seconds. Maximum towing capacity for a properly equipped V6 Grand Cherokee is 6,200 pounds.

Jeep Grand Cherokees equipped with the optional 5.7-liter V8 get an estimated 16 mpg combined (14 city/20 highway) with 4WD and 17 mpg combined (14/22) with 2WD. Towing capacity for Grand Cherokees with the 5.7-liter V8 tops out at 7,400 pounds. Fuel economy is vastly improved when you select the diesel V6 engine, which is EPA-rated at 24 mpg combined (21 city/28 city) with 4WD and 25 mpg combined (22/30) with rear-wheel drive. Impressively, the towing capacity with the diesel is the same as the 5.7-liter V8. During Edmunds testing, a Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD with the diesel engine sprinted from zero to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds.

The 2015 Grand Cherokee SRT returns an estimated 15 mpg combined (13 city/19 highway), while its towing capacity stands at 7,200 pounds.

Safety

The 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee comes with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, hill ascent control, hill descent control (optional on Laredo) front side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. The Advanced Technology Group (optional on the Limited and standard on Overland, Summit and SRT) includes forward collision warning (with crash mitigation), blind spot monitoring, rear cross-path detection and lane departure warning. Upper trims also come with a rearview camera and park assist features.

In Edmunds brake testing, a diesel 4WD Jeep Grand Cherokee stopped from 60 mph in 121 feet, a respectable distance for this class, while a 4WD Grand Cherokee with the gasoline V6 needed 133 feet, which is longer than average. Meanwhile, the last SRT model we tested stopped in 109 feet, a very short distance but about what we'd expect of a high-performance SUV fitted with summer performance tires and high-performance Brembo brakes.

In government crash tests, the 4WD Grand Cherokee earned five stars (out of a possible five) for overall crash protection, and the 2WD version earned an overall rating of four stars. Both rated five stars for total frontal crash protection and five stars for total side crash protection. The reason for the one-star difference in overall rating is the 2WD version's slightly lower rollover rating.

In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Jeep Grand Cherokee received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. It earned a second-lowest "Marginal" rating in the small-overlap frontal-offset test. The Grand Cherokee's seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Even when equipped with the base gasoline V6 engine, the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee is plenty powerful. It also provides a quiet, comfortable ride and commendable stability around turns. The eight-speed automatic transmission is a great ally, as it makes good use of the V6's power and shifts very smoothly to boot. All in all, most shoppers should be quite satisfied with the base-engine Grand Cherokee.

If you're looking for better fuel economy, though, the diesel-powered V6 is an interesting option to consider. Plus, the diesel's high torque output makes it ideal for big-league towing jobs and off-road use. Around town, the diesel V6 can sometimes lurch in stop-and-go traffic, and it clatters quite a bit. But once it's up to speed, it's exceptionally quiet. Perhaps the biggest downside of the diesel is the sheer weight of this heavy-duty engine; diesel Grand Cherokees weigh considerably more than other versions. This added heft over the front wheels has a negative impact on the way the Jeep steers and handles -- it simply doesn't feel as precise or balanced when going around turns. In addition, our diesel Grand Cherokee test vehicle, which was equipped with the optional Quadra-Lift air suspension, wasn't especially comfortable or smooth-riding on rough city streets (though it showed good composure over larger bumps and ruts on the highway).

If fuel economy is not of particular concern, the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT is a tower of power that accelerates and stops at rates that will impress even the most seasoned sports car driver. It's a sleeper performance vehicle if ever there was one, though its run-flat summer tires and aggressive suspension tuning result in a fairly stiff ride on city streets and highways alike.

Off-road, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is at the top of the mountain for its class. Trail obstacles and steep hills are easily dealt with regardless of which engine you choose (although the SRT version is built primarily for paved-road driving), thanks to the advanced four-wheel-drive systems and the Jeep's generous ground clearance.

Interior

Even in the lower trim levels, the Grand Cherokee's interior boasts excellent fit and finish. The dash houses a standard configurable 7-inch screen that can be used to display a wide range of information. We're especially fond of the optional center 8.4-inch touchscreen and highly recommend it. It features an easy-to-use interface and includes a WiFi hotspot and smartphone app integration (including media apps from Pandora and iHeartRadio). It also houses the navigation system if the vehicle is so equipped. Sometimes it takes a few too many touch inputs to make climate control adjustments through the touchscreen, but apart from that minor complaint, the Grand Cherokee has one of the most user-friendly cabins in this class.

While the Grand Cherokee has no third-row seat option, there's ample room for a family of four or five, and you can order up a significant amount of luxury ambience, including ventilated front seats and a dual-screen, Blu-ray-capable rear entertainment system with an HDMI input. Backseat passengers should be pretty comfortable, as the Grand Cherokee provides considerably more rear legroom than the Toyota 4Runner. With the rear seats in place, the cargo bay measures 36.3 cubic feet. With the rear seats folded down, the Jeep has 68.3 cubic feet of cargo capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

5(51%)
4(22%)
3(9%)
2(10%)
1(8%)
4.0
104 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 104 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Transmission Stalled and other issues -updated
Lisa,10/21/2015
Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I purchased my Jeep GC Limited on 9/5/2015. The engine light came on at 250 miles in the first week. The evaporation canister gasket was bad and needed to be replaced. Dealer was able to fix within 1 day. At 1,600 miles while driving in city traffic slowing down for a traffic light the vehicle jumped forward twice like I had been rear-ended. This was caused by the transmission shifting down from 3 to 2 and 2 to 1. The vehicle then went into to "limp" mode and I could not go over 5MPH and the transmission was stuck in 1st gear. I managed to get out of traffic and into a parking lot. Had this happened in a busy intersection or while merging into busy, fast moving highway it could have been deadly. I called roadside assistance and the JGC had to be towed to the nearest dealer. They have had the vehicle for 4 days and now have told me they will have to "tear down" the transmission to try to figure out what is wrong. When the cause is determined Chrysler will determine if the transmission will be fixed or replaced based on their "70% rule". The first time we put the back seat down the headrest fell off of the passenger-side rear seat and could not be put back in place. The dealer had to fix this because a clip was missing. Again, could have been dangerous if the headrest had fallen off in an accident and your head was whiplashed against against the two metal rod mounts. My family has been loyal to Chrysler and have owned nothing but Dodge's since 2000. We have owned 2 Ram 1500's, a Durango, and an Avenger. All were great vehicle. Chrysler and Jeep you missed the level of expected quality and reliability with the new Jeep Grand Cherokee models! When you pay upwards of $40,000 for a high-end vehicle you expect better quality, reliability and service than this. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is promoted as the "Most Awarded SUV" ever. Jeep has been long known for it quality and great products however, it seems Chrysler and Jeep are being very silent regarding all of the recent transmission issues. Perhaps the transmission issues are going to be ignored and swept under the rug to avoid bad publicity. Come on Chrysler and Jeep your loyal customers deserve better than this!!! Check out the reviews for the 2014's and the 2014 and 2015 Dodge Durango, these vehicles have the same transmissions. The electronic transmissions are shifting from park to reverse on their own, not staying in gear, getting stuck in gear, and shifting roughly. Also check out the Jeep Cherokee which also has many reports of transmission problems. The NHTSB also has many transmission issues reported and is contemplating a class-action lawsuit regarding the number of injuries and safety issues that surround the transmission coming out of park and rolling away causing injury to people and damage to the vehicle and surrounding property. 4/2017 - I have not had any additional issues with the JGC, it now has 23,000 miles on it. A recall was issued for the transmission "rolling away" issues. I did not have problems with this happening but have always been cautious and paid close attention to the gear shifter and indicator lights to ensure the proper gear was illuminated. I had the recall work completed this month and do note a bit of a hesitation at idle speeds, which I believe was the intent to prevent roll aways. I have not noted any additional changes with the operation of the vehicle. While I was very disappointed with the initial performance of my JGC it has been a very reliable vehicle since the transmission was replaced at 1,600 miles and I have not had additional issues. It performs well and provides a comfortable ride for highway and city driving. It handles well in rain, snow and ice. We took our JGC on a 3,000+ mile vacation to the Smoky Mountains and we're very pleased with how the JGC responded to mountain driving. There was enough room for 4 adults and a teen and all our luggage/gear in the JGC. It was a snug fit but not uncomfortable. When planned appropriately you can fit alot into the cargo area and other storage areas in the vehicle.
Jeep Grand Cherokee a 4 Star Car in a 5 Star World
Tyler Hoffmann,07/28/2015
Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I bought my 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4x4 on July 1, 2015. Took it off the lot with 25 miles on it, next day down to the ranch for some 4x4ing, performed great (even with the stock Michelin tires). Next week I was towing my 3500lb boat and a car load of friends. Again, the Jeep performed. I also work in a higher profile office, one where we wine and dine our clients. Again the Jeep performed well, numerous comments from clients. The only faults I have had are related to the transmission. After about 1500 miles it began to clunk and shift erratically. I took it to the dealer and they performed a TCM update and it has since fixed the problem. Granted I have only owned the Jeep for less than a month, however I figured this should have been installed from the factory, not a few weeks after. If you're new to Jeeping, check out JeepForum.com, more specifically the Easter Egg section. Found alot of useful information there. MPG has been so so, around 14 in the city and 25 on the highway. Only regret is not getting one with more options, as I can see this is going to be a vehicle I will want to hold on to.
A great all around SUV
Clarence Carlson,03/18/2016
Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Update 9/25/19. Owned my JGC 4 years, just rolled over 60K miles. No problems at all. Replaced the stock tires this summer. MPG combined is pretty much stuck at 23-24 in summer. On the highway, long trips, expect at least 26-27 MPG. I am as happy at the 4 year mark as I was driving off the lot. Mine is minimally equipped but very comfortable. Update 9/22/17: I've had it 2 years now. Trips to the mechanic have been for oil changes and tire rotation. Last winter went through 8 inch snow (before the plow) without any issues and honestly I have yet to spin a tire. I've owned 6 Jeeps since 1978 and this gets through bad weather better than any of them. Ave gas mileage is now 23-24 and once, while driving from Iowa to Kansas City MO I was getting 29 mpg @ 60 mph. It gives a solid ride, has great handling and is quiet. Still would recommend it. When I was shopping for this car all of the other SUV's/Crossovers on the lots had much higher sticker prices. It's a great value. What follows is my original review. I looked over all the SUV's on the market, did research for 3 months. I wanted something that held 5 passengers (don't need 7 passenger seating), decent gas mileage, reasonable creature comforts but not all the bells and whistles. Something that, if there was a sudden zombie takeover, I could drive off the road without worrying about how the car would hold up. Already had a 7 year old Patriot so I knew what I could expect in the way of service at my local Jeep dealer. I decided on a fairly basic Laredo with tow package and a few add ons. My dealer posts the bottom line no haggle price on line so I knew the cost (about three grand down from sticker). Finally saw one listed on line locally and went in to look at it. The test drive, used car evaluation (they gave me very close to book in spite of all the squeaks and rattles) and decision to buy took about 30 minutes. I've been buying cars since 1978 and this is the smoothest experience I've had to date. So what did I get? A very smooth ride: if you need a better ride you will pay much more. Great handling on dry pavement and in snow: I live in Minnesota where this is critical. Nice interior that is quiet on the road. Comfortable seats for everyone; I got the power drivers seat with adjustable lumbar support which is excellent. A peppy 3.6 L engine that does better than I really need (you have to have driven a 4 cylinder engine to appreciate this). Gas mileage: about 22-23 day to day and on one three hour trip I got 28 mpg all highway. I really like the gauges which are well done and controls are sensibly laid out. Room? I just returned from a vacation where we loaded 4 adults and all the luggage and had plenty of room. Overall I've had it six months and can't find anything I would change. So far I've not had any service issues. I did purchase an extended bumper to bumper warranty.
Outstanding Thus Far!
TJ,11/17/2015
Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I recently purchased a Summit V6 Platinium Edition. I will not bore you all with a regurgitation of all of the positive reviews. But thus far, I've nothing but very positive remarks concerning this truck. I am a long time BMW/Range Rover/Mercedes/Porsche owner/fan and believe me when I say that I am pleasantly surprised as the GC Summit has all of the amenities pound for pound of a much more expensive vehicle! I'm deeply impressed with the transmission, infotainment system, 825 HK sound system, ergonomics, etc! I paid 47K and trust me there is not a better ride per the price point! Below, I've listed my hits/misses. Pls note I test drove the RR Sport, BMW X6, Mercedes ML, Audi Q5/7 , and the Porsche Cayenne. All are fine vehicles in their own class but I chose the Summit based off of the criterion listed below coupled with the ability to take it off road. The RR Sport came in a close second but I was highly annoyed to find that it (as well as many other vehicles) utilize a sound resonator to give the vehicle a "acceleration growl". Maintenance was also a huge issue. Hands down, the BMW has the best warranty but initial cost of a similarly equipped vehicle would run over 70K. I also drove the GC SRT, V8, and V6. The SRT is a hug miss and although very aggressive, it seemed to be very clumsy. The V8 is outstanding but poor gas mileage was a deterrent. I chose the V6 as although it is short 30 HP less than the V8, it is peppy, uses regular gas, and gets over 26 MPG on the HWY. The vehicle lofts a bit (typical truck/SUV) when driving but I did not purchase for a sporty ride. I wanted a tough truck that I could utilize as a daily driver as well as take off road for the occasional camping trip. This vehicle has yet to disappoint thus far, I'm hoping the trend continues. Great Job Jeep! Hits: Air suspension, off road prowess/toughness, good looks, 825 watt sound system, ergonomics/display, usb/power ports galore, large heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, warning/safety features, heated/cooled seats, panoramic roof, voice control, multifunction display, smooth transmission, drive / ride comfort quality, and gas mileage...by the way, the V6 uses regular unleaded gas! Misses: Front seats are too boxy/boring and are the same found in some other Chrysler vehicles. There is an immediate need for thigh/side bolsters, quality of leather, the nav system is highly functional but looks cheap / cartoonish, heat/ac thermostat is not accurate, headlight washer only comes on every 12 swipes, wiper fluid is not heated, there is no dead petal for foot fatigue, the rear hatch should have an adjustable height option along with a glass panel opening option, sport mode is pretty much a waste of time, and the 36 month warranty reflects a lack of confidence in this vehicle.
See all 104 reviews of the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover20.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overview

The Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee is offered in the following submodels: Grand Cherokee SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited is priced between $16,924 and$27,900 with odometer readings between 22195 and126124 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo is priced between $15,563 and$29,998 with odometer readings between 12500 and126851 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland is priced between $18,499 and$25,691 with odometer readings between 34784 and124834 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude is priced between $15,500 and$26,511 with odometer readings between 42824 and125166 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit is priced between $23,997 and$25,900 with odometer readings between 62874 and76398 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude is priced between $20,990 and$20,990 with odometer readings between 103165 and103165 miles.

