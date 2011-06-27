Bought from original owner with 130k, put 58 k on it in 3 years. Does everything you could ask of an SUV. No electrical problems, had to replace original water pump and radiator at 160k. Now have to fix rear hatch and 1 window motor. Great for 3 years ownership of a 17 year old Chrysler. If you need an inexpensive SUV buy one. Its an early SUV so you get what it is not some fluffed up car based nonsense that can't tow or go off road. Does all we want and more. Original paint still 90%+ only a few scratches, quality is great. Best Chrysler product made.

Read more