  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Grand Cherokee
  4. Used 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(68)
Appraise this car

1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,106 - $2,229
Used Grand Cherokee for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Side-door guard beams are added for 1994. Grand Wagoneer trim level is dropped. Base model is now called SE. Limited gets rear disc brakes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

5(43%)
4(41%)
3(9%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.2
68 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 68 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

94 Grand
dave,04/09/2010
Have Owned for over ten years. Bought from father in law due to 160,000 miles and he thought it was ready to die. It now has 310,000 miles; uses a quart every 1600 miles. Normal maintenance, and been in the woods many years for hunting. No major problems, and have to run it till it drops dead. My quest was to make it to 300,000 but the dumb thing keeps going, going,and going. Great on ice.
Great Vehicle
LauraB,06/16/2010
Just traded this Jeep in with 247,000 miles on it. It was a great vehicle to own and went it everywhere, off-road and on the interstate. Great in snow. I had the 4.0 L motor which I liked except the gas mileage wasn't anything to brag about. I liked this one so much I got a newer Grand Cherokee to replace it. I think I'm hooked on Jeeps.
Far better than its general reputation
Todd,06/10/2010
Bought from original owner with 130k, put 58 k on it in 3 years. Does everything you could ask of an SUV. No electrical problems, had to replace original water pump and radiator at 160k. Now have to fix rear hatch and 1 window motor. Great for 3 years ownership of a 17 year old Chrysler. If you need an inexpensive SUV buy one. Its an early SUV so you get what it is not some fluffed up car based nonsense that can't tow or go off road. Does all we want and more. Original paint still 90%+ only a few scratches, quality is great. Best Chrysler product made.
For a 16 year old rig very pleased.
mrlypage,03/31/2010
No big complaints. Getting ready to sell it after 2 years of ownership. I figure with repairs and maintenance it cost me $100 month in depreciation-- not bad, especially considering the abuse the previous teenage owner surely put it through. Very torquey (V8) and grabby 4WD. Speaking of grabby 4WD, I do NOT like the full- time 4WD-- it costs you in gas mileage and the front wheels differential doesn't work well when making low speed, tight turns.
See all 68 reviews of the 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Used 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overview

The Used 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee is offered in the following submodels: Grand Cherokee SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV 4WD, Laredo 4dr SUV, SE 4dr SUV 4WD, SE 4dr SUV, and Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokees are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Can't find a used 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokees you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $11,002.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,578.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,313.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,382.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jeep lease specials
Check out Jeep Grand Cherokee lease specials

Related Used 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles