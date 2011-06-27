This is my 2nd Jeep Grand Cherokee, so I already know what to expect. I had a 96 prior to getting my 98. They're the same with very few changes if any that a typical buyer would even know, and most dealers wouldn't know either. Overall mine is great condition, and considered low mileage (150k) for being 20 years old. I have the 4.0L Straight 6 and it gets up and moves just fine. Gets mid 20's for fuel economy on the highway...its a box on wheels going down the road its not going to get excellent fuel economy...if you want that buy a Prius. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is quite a capable vehicle in stock form, handles snow/ice/mud very well (with the right driver of course). I opted for the Selec-Trac 4WD system in my 98. My 96 had the Quadra-Trac 4WD system. Both do great in snow/ice, but the Selec-Trac gives you the best of all worlds, 2WD, 4WD part time and full time, neutral and low range. The Quadra-Trac is full time 4WD with neutral and low range. These were offered with the 4.0L Straight 6 engine, a 318 (5.2L) V8, or a 360 (5.9L) V8 for only the 98 model year. Any of these engines will give you great performance, the 5.9L V8 was a special package option of course. Fuel economy averages around 12-14 in town, depending on your driving style, 4WD usage, terrain, speed, etc. Highway fuel economy is going to be mostly based on your speed and driving style as well as the tires you have. Expect low to mid 20's for regular highway driving at a steady speed and around 65mph, any faster and your fuel economy will of course drop just like any other vehicle. My 96 Grand Cherokee had 232,000 miles on it when I sold it, and it still ran and drove great. My current 98 has 151,000 miles on it and needs new stabilizer bushings and such, but nothing that keeps it from being extremely reliable. The 6 cylinder models are rated to tow 5,000lbs, I can tell you they'll tow more but I wouldn't recommend doing so on a regular basis...also they no longer have an auxiliary external transmission cooler so if you want to do any towing I'd definitely recommend having one installed. The V8 models are rated for 6,500lbs towing. The back seat split folds 60/40 giving a very nice roomy cargo area. My Jeep has the flip up glass in the rear hatch, making loading and unloading smaller items pretty easy, and keeping things from falling out that have been stuffed into the cargo area. The spare tire does take up quite a bit of interior space on the left side of the cargo area, however. Regular maintenance and good quality fuel and these things are going to take you anywhere you want to go anytime you want to go regardless of weather. They have very good road manners even in crosswinds and they are balanced very well making them go in the snow/ice much better than many other similar vehicles.

