Consumer Rating
(146)
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lightweight unibody construction, excellent on and off-road manners, optional V-8, standard ABS, dual airbags, lots of standard equipment
  • Spare tire hogs cargo area, engines hog gas, not as roomy inside as some competitors, price climbs rapidly as options are added
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

For years, the Ford Explorer has been the best-selling sport-utility vehicle in this country, but in 1992 a new challenger called Grand Cherokee arrived to try and wrest the sales crown away from the champ. It was not successful. However, it did outsell every other sport utility on the market, and became the Explorer's biggest threat.

Indeed, this Jeep has the most car-like feel of sport utilities, and is among the most stable on pavement. In fact, with the optional 5.2-liter V8 pumping away under the hood, the Grand Cherokee becomes the Porsche of sport-utes. Equipped with a dual airbag system and four-wheel antilock disc brakes, Grand Cherokee buyers have a long list of equipment to wade through, including three different drive systems (2WD, part-time 4WD, full-time 4WD), four different trim levels (Laredo, TSI, Limited, 5.9 Limited), and a host of luxury and convenience items.

The exterior is all hard edges and angles, but is instantly recognizable as a Jeep product and looks rugged. A retro touch we could do without is the location of the spare tire. The Grand Cherokee doesn't have tiny tires, and the cargo area is among the smallest in the class to begin with, so why is the tire in the cargo area? It should be under the cargo floor, mounted under the truck or placed on a rack on the liftgate. Otherwise, we have few quibbles with this sport-ute.

Jeep included several perks with the Grand Cherokee 5.9 Limited for 1998 (the Ferrari of sport-utes). Mechanical changes are limited to a torque-monster 5.9-liter V8 engine and free-flowing exhaust system, reducing back pressure by 25 percent and making the big engine a little easier on gas. The interior sports "premium calf's nap grain" leather seats, a new Infinity 180-watt, 10-speaker audio system, 60/40 folding rear seat with armrest, and leather trim on the doors, armrests and console. The 5.9 Limited is nothing if not organic. The 5.9 Limited exterior is treated to a body-colored side molding, hood louvers, a front grille with a silvery mesh and 16-inch aluminum wheels.

Last year, the TSI model debuted, sporting specific alloy wheels, monotone paint in a choice of three shades, dark blue pinstriping, leather seats, high powered audio system and more luxurious interior trimmings.

Unfortunately, just as Jeep caught up to and surpassed the Explorer in comfort and safety features, Ford went and squeezed a V8 under the Explorer's hood. Last year, Ford began offering a new overhead cam V6 engine in the Explorer, which puts out 20 more horsepower than the Jeep inline six. The Ford also has more room, a more comfy rear seat and a lower price tag. Plus, you don't have to load cargo around a big ol' tire in the back. The verdict? For around town family hauling, we prefer the value-packed Explorer XLT. But for speedy fun and off-road prowess, the JGC Laredo V8 gets our vote.

1998 Highlights

A 5.9-liter V8 making 245 horsepower and 345 pound-feet torque powers the Grand Cherokee 5.9 Limited, making it the mightiest of all Jeeps. With the addition of the 5.9, the putrid Orvis model dies. Two new colors and "next-generation" airbags round out the changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

5(40%)
4(40%)
3(15%)
2(4%)
1(1%)
4.1
146 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 146 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love my 5.9
ptowntsi,12/29/2006
This has to be one of the best SUV's available used. I would take it over any mid-size SUV or wimpy crossover. Yes it is true many of these need to have their front and rear axles rebuilt around 100k miles, but that is not so bad. For the price of the vehicle it is easy to spend that money to have them done. When they are rebuilt they will last an easy 100k+ or more. It is completely justifiable. These Jeeps have awesome power, and very luxurious interiors. The 5.9 limited has better leather seats than any Jeep, heated seats, heated mirrors, a great AWD system, and timeless classic styling. I recommend this Jeep for anyone looking for a reliable vehicle.
Most sought JEEP model
joanne,06/19/2016
5.9 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD
They didn't make too many of them, they're in high demand. There's also a club for just this model. Minimal repairs since owning vehicle. Most luxurious Jeep model and year I've seen. Gas Mileage could be better, 20-22 on the freeway, less in town. Still going strong after 20 years. Still looks nearly new. Has 194,000 miles, had to put in a new cooling fan two years ago. Shop could not find a replacement, had to put in a different one. The cooling fan is electric and has two speeds. The low speed fan switch just went out, the high speed switch is OK. The shop was unable to find a replacement that day as they're not stock, I'll have to find one on my own. Oh yes, when I put in the new cooling fan, I found out at a later date the shop stole the front part of the drive shaft. The vehicle didn't have the power it as supposed to have while climbing a mountain. I called a friend and told him, he didn't know what to make of it. When I reached my destination, the starter went out. A guy from Auto Zone crawled under there, replaced the starter, told me the front part of the drive shaft was gone, as in stolen. I just read another guy's post. He runs the heck out of it, stomps on the gas, drag races from one traffic signal to the next. He also states he has to run premium fuel. I always run mid-grade when driving in town, but I drive the vehicle gently. For a while, I was accidentally running 87 as that's what my other vehicle uses, I didn't notice a difference. There was some slight pinging but I had to put the window down and drive by a concrete barrier to hear it. When I'm traveling cross country and going into the mountains, I use premium fuel.
Last of the ZJ Series
William,02/10/2018
Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD
This is my 2nd Jeep Grand Cherokee, so I already know what to expect. I had a 96 prior to getting my 98. They're the same with very few changes if any that a typical buyer would even know, and most dealers wouldn't know either. Overall mine is great condition, and considered low mileage (150k) for being 20 years old. I have the 4.0L Straight 6 and it gets up and moves just fine. Gets mid 20's for fuel economy on the highway...its a box on wheels going down the road its not going to get excellent fuel economy...if you want that buy a Prius. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is quite a capable vehicle in stock form, handles snow/ice/mud very well (with the right driver of course). I opted for the Selec-Trac 4WD system in my 98. My 96 had the Quadra-Trac 4WD system. Both do great in snow/ice, but the Selec-Trac gives you the best of all worlds, 2WD, 4WD part time and full time, neutral and low range. The Quadra-Trac is full time 4WD with neutral and low range. These were offered with the 4.0L Straight 6 engine, a 318 (5.2L) V8, or a 360 (5.9L) V8 for only the 98 model year. Any of these engines will give you great performance, the 5.9L V8 was a special package option of course. Fuel economy averages around 12-14 in town, depending on your driving style, 4WD usage, terrain, speed, etc. Highway fuel economy is going to be mostly based on your speed and driving style as well as the tires you have. Expect low to mid 20's for regular highway driving at a steady speed and around 65mph, any faster and your fuel economy will of course drop just like any other vehicle. My 96 Grand Cherokee had 232,000 miles on it when I sold it, and it still ran and drove great. My current 98 has 151,000 miles on it and needs new stabilizer bushings and such, but nothing that keeps it from being extremely reliable. The 6 cylinder models are rated to tow 5,000lbs, I can tell you they'll tow more but I wouldn't recommend doing so on a regular basis...also they no longer have an auxiliary external transmission cooler so if you want to do any towing I'd definitely recommend having one installed. The V8 models are rated for 6,500lbs towing. The back seat split folds 60/40 giving a very nice roomy cargo area. My Jeep has the flip up glass in the rear hatch, making loading and unloading smaller items pretty easy, and keeping things from falling out that have been stuffed into the cargo area. The spare tire does take up quite a bit of interior space on the left side of the cargo area, however. Regular maintenance and good quality fuel and these things are going to take you anywhere you want to go anytime you want to go regardless of weather. They have very good road manners even in crosswinds and they are balanced very well making them go in the snow/ice much better than many other similar vehicles.
Limited 5.9 Still a BEAST
princeofpeace,02/22/2011
We bought this as a step up in a second car. It quickly became our favorite. From 0-100 it takes just 16 seconds! Stops from 100 m.p.h. in a amazing 126ft. This is a 1/4 mile high 14's Jeep! Bone stock,179K miles still idles at 600rpm smooth as glass. Stomping on the gas lurches you forward without any tire spin just flat out acceleration. Gets 15m.p.g. overall a stout 18@ 65mph for any length. The interior is laid out perfect! Cruise and radio/CD control on the steering wheel.Climate control that really works! Slick leather seats in dove Grey.Leather and wood everywhere! Faster than 5.0's n Vettes in the 1990's! Still shocks kids at red light jumps. Only in a Jeep!
See all 146 reviews of the 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

More about the 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Used 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overview

The Used 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee is offered in the following submodels: Grand Cherokee SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV, Laredo 4dr SUV, Limited 4dr SUV 4WD, Special Edition 4dr SUV, 5.9 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD, Special Edition 4dr SUV 4WD, TSi 4dr SUV, Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD, and TSi 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokees are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

