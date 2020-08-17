Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 193,529 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,500$2,712 Below Market
Patriot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of McAlester - Mcalester / Oklahoma
Save THOUSANDS! We have the absolute BEST prices, BEST selection, and BEST service anywhere! Get WARRANTY FOR LIFE at zero additional charge on any vehicle we have with under 100,000 miles on it when you take it home! WOW!! We make buying your next vehicle FAST, FUN, and HASSLE-FREE! Our Professional Sales Consultants are the friendliest anywhere! We have financing for everyone that is fast and EASY! We will get you the best rate available for ALL types of credit! We also have an in-house financing department for challenged credit! We LOVE trades, all trades no matter what it is! Did you know we ship nationwide??! Now customers coast to coast can take advantage of our low prices! Ask us for more details!Natural Green Pearlcoat 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVTCome see your friends today at Patriot CDJR in McAlester, OK! Visit our online showroom at www.PatriotMac.com today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4RR6GT8BC560585
Stock: PM2101AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- 151,830 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995$2,046 Below Market
Crossroads Car and Truck - Milford / Ohio
Crossroads Car and Truck will remain open during these temporarily tough times. We offer clean facilities numerous options for online and over the phone business and will deliver your vehicle to your home or place of work free of charge* (*within a certain radius of our location). Call or Text 513-831-6900 anytime and we will do all we can to earn your business safely! 4x4 Good Tires Good Brakes 17 x 8.0 Aluminum Wheels 4-Wheel Disc Brakes 6 Speakers ABS brakes Air Conditioning Anti-whiplash front head restraints CD player Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats Dual front impact airbags Dual front side impact airbags Electronic Stability Control Four wheel independent suspension Front anti-roll bar Front Bucket Seats Front dual zone A/C Front fog lights Fully automatic headlights Heated door mirrors Illuminated entry Low tire pressure warning MP3 decoder Occupant sensing airbag Overhead airbag Panic alarm Power door mirrors Power driver seat Power steering Power windows Quick Order Package 26E Rear anti-roll bar Rear window wiper Roof rack: rails only Speed control Split folding rear seat Steering wheel mounted audio controls Telescoping steering wheel Tilt steering wheel Variably intermittent wipers. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Dark Charcoal Pearlcoat 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4D Sport Utility 4WD 3.6L V6 Flex Fuel 24V VVT 5-Speed Automatic Visit Crossroads Car and Truck online at https://crossroadscarandtruck.com/ to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 513-831-6900 today to schedule your test drive. We have all types of financing available! Please click the GET DEALER FINANCING link below to securely apply for credit! Visit Crossroads Car and Truck online at https://crossroadscarandtruck.com/ to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 513-831-6900 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4RR4GGXBC635682
Stock: 11635682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 151,987 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,818$4,523 Below Market
Grayson Subaru - Knoxville / Tennessee
REDUCED FROM $12,750! Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, DVD, Power Liftgate, 4x4, Tow Hitch, Panoramic Roof. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Dual Moonroof, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry. OPTION PACKAGES: 5.7L VVT V8 HEMI MDS ENGINE 220 amp alternator, 3.45 rear axle ratio, HD 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes, dual exhaust w/bright tips, electronic limited slip differential rear axle, 6800lb GVWR, HD engine cooling, Quadra-Drive II 4WD system, trailer tow group IV, REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTER pwr sunroof, rear overhead console, rear seat video system, SIRIUS backseat TV, OFF-ROAD ADVENTURE II front suspension skid plate, fuel tank skid plate shield, transfer case skid plate shield, underbody skid plate, 18" polished aluminum wheels, P265/60R18 on/off road OWL tires, front tow hooks, TRAILER TOW GROUP IV 220 amp alternator, 7 & 4 pin wiring harness, class IV receiver hitch, rear load leveling suspension, HD engine cooling, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. EXPERTS REPORT: CarAndDriver.com explains "The new Grand Cherokee is a return to form for Jeep. Based on the next-gen Mercedes ML architecture, the Jeep is a refined and luxurious SUV that looks elegant inside and out.". EXCELLENT VALUE: Was $12,750. WHO WE ARE: Welcome to Grayson, where we always put the needs of our customers first. If you are from Knoxville or around the areas of Morristown, Johnson City, Cleveland, and Cookeville, TN, and you need a car for a good price, our floor is open for you to peruse. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4RR6GT5BC583872
Stock: 179172G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 172,549 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,980$1,719 Below Market
Lithia Chrysler Jeep of Reno - Reno / Nevada
Laredo trim. JUST REPRICED FROM $11,780, $1,800 below Kelley Blue Book! CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Satellite Radio, 3.6L VVT V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4x4, Alloy Wheels CLICK ME! PREMIUM FEATURES ON THIS JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE INCLUDE: 3.6L VVT V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE (STD), 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) IT'S NEVER BEEN A BETTER TIME TO OWN THIS GRAND CHEROKEE: An Exceptional Price for an Exceptional Vehicle. Was $11,780. This Grand Cherokee is priced $1,800 below Kelley Blue Book. KEY FEATURES ON THIS GRAND CHEROKEE INCLUDE: 4x4, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks. GRAND CHEROKEE: BEST IN CLASS: The Most Awarded SUV Ever. (www.jeep.com) The Grand Cherokee offers more 2nd Row Leg Room than Honda Pilot and Toyota 4Runner. You will also get More Highway and City Cruising Range Miles than the Ford Flex, Ford Explorer, and Honda Pilot. With 35.1 cubic feet of Cargo Volume (behind 2nd row), the Grand Cherokee will fit 5 carry-on suitcases and 2 sets of golf clubs. VISIT US TODAY: At Lithia Chrysler Jeep of Reno our first and foremost goal is to make your car-buying and ownership experience better than any other you've had near Carson City, Auburn CA, Sparks and beyond. If you're ready to answer the call of fun, style and peace of mind; be sure to contact us today. And prepare to have your expectations exceeded. Price does not include $449 Dealer Doc fee, taxes, and license fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4RR4GGXBC586029
Stock: BC586029A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 137,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,995$1,548 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4RR4GG3BC552837
Stock: 552837A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,064 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995$3,004 Below Market
Hamilton Avenue Auto Sales - Brooklyn / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4RR5GT4BC556284
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,063 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999$1,601 Below Market
Performance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Delaware - Delaware / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* ONLY 2 OWNERS, REMOTE ENTRY, 4X4, BLUETOOTH, FOG LAMPS, MULTI-ZONE A/C.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# BC681554 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $1,075 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES including the following items: Mounted & Balanced 2 New Tires, Performed A Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail, Performed A Comprehensive 125-point Inspection Along With An Oil & Filter Change, New Wipers & Tire Rotation, and Recharged Air Conditioning!This four wheel drive 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo features an impressive 6cyl, 3.6l, 290.0hp Engine with a Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Exterior with a Dark Graystone Medium Grayston Fabric Interior. With only 118,063 miles this 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee is your best buy in Delaware, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee in Delaware,OH Includes: Keyless Start, Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, MP3 Compatible Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# BC681554 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has this 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram today at *(740) 369-9611 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo! Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Delaware serves Delaware, Westerville & Marion OH. You can also visit us at, 2815 Stratford Rd Delaware OH, 43015 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 22.0 Highway MPG and 16.0 City MPG! This Jeep Grand Cherokee comes Factory equipped with an impressive 6cyl, 3.6l, 290.0hp engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Telescoping Wheel, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Rear Window Wiper, Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire (Small Size), Power Steering, Tachometer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Delaware, Westerville & Marysville used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Deleware, OH dealership over these interior options: Power Drivers Seat, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Overhead Console, Compass, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cloth Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Rear Reading Lamps, Illuminated entry, Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Tilt Steering Wheel, Floor Mats, Split Folding Rear Seat, Bench Seat, Reading Light(s), Rear Window Defroster, Vanity Mirrors*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* From Marysville to Marion you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Aluminum Wheels, Oversize Off-Road Tires, Power Folding Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether steering your way to work in Westerville or soccer practice in Scioto County, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Dual Air Bags, Overhead airbag, Rear Head Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Drivers Air Bag, Occupant sensing airbag, Delay-off headlights, Front Head Air Bag, Child Proof Locks, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag*DISCLAIMER:* Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, $250 Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Any available rebates included in sales price in lieu of any special financing / lease incentives unless otherwise indicated. Internet prices are available to everyone.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4RR4GG0BC681554
Stock: BC681554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 125,781 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,494$3,035 Below Market
Fairfield Chevrolet - Fairfield / California
Summary Our experienced Fairfield Chevrolet Subaru team is excited to assist you in your next vehicle purchase. Welcome to the best source for online deals. We are honored at the opportunity to earn your business. Vehicle Details It is designed to handle any icy road condition that Mother Nature can throw at you. Your passengers will feel safe with stable braking and handling on all road conditions. The vehicle has dependability you can trust. This mid-size suv is as tough as they come. With these performance numbers you wont be disappointed when you take it for a test drive. Equipment This mid-size suv has a 5.7 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this model and drive with confidence. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this unit. This vehicle projects refinement with a racy metallic gray exterior. This 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee has air conditioning that feels like a walk-in refrigerator. See what's behind you with the back up camera on this vehicle. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on this vehicle. This Jeep Grand Cherokee is equipped with front air bags. The vehicle is equipped with front side curtain airbags.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4RR4GT9BC649621
Stock: S19933A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2019
- 97,762 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,995$2,045 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***HEATED SEATS, LEATHER, REAR BACK UP CAMERA.............................4WD LAREDO, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT, ALL POWER, KEYLESS GO, SIRIUS/ MP3, TINTED GLASS, PARKTRONIC, FOGLIGHTS, ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4RR4GG8BC724604
Stock: MAX17359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-13-2019
- 130,850 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,999$1,980 Below Market
Mountain States Toyota - Denver / Colorado
Check out this 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L/220 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Grand Cherokee comes equipped with these options: P245/70R17 ON/OFF ROAD BSW TIRES (STD), MINERAL GRAY METALLIC, BLACK INTERIOR, CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 3.6L VVT V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE (STD), 26E LAREDO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine, 5-speed auto trans, 17' ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD), Vehicle information center, Trailer sway damping, and Tire pressure monitoring system. See it for yourself at Mountain States Toyota, 201 W 70th Ave, Denver, CO 80221.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4RR4GG6BC643262
Stock: YBC643262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 127,755 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,990$2,197 Below Market
Twin Motors - Madison / Ohio
Wow!!!! This is a very nicely equipped Jeep Grand Cherokee! This has a POWERFUL 5.7L HEMI! It has multiple terrain modes to optimize your traction in any setting! The interior is really nice looking with all of the bells and whistles, were talking Navigation, Moonroof, Bluetooth and much more. This one runs and drives really nice and the body has no signs of rusting! This vehicle can go pretty much where ever you want to take it!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4RR6GT6BC606902
Stock: 2590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 161,405 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$1,379 Below Market
Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Sterling Heights / Michigan
This 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee doesn't compromise function for style. This Grand Cherokee has 161405 miles, and it has plenty more to go with you behind the wheel. Never be bored with the numerous built-in features, such as: Real cars. Real prices. Real people. Ready for immediate delivery. Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep, your 5 star dealer! Serving Michigan and beyond for over 25 years! Dedicated professionals to serve all of your automotive needs. We will never be undersold, always keeping the customer's satisfaction first! We build a relationship with our customers, not just a sale. We can help you with all of your transportation needs. Financing available for everybody!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4RR4GG2BC570309
Stock: W20024B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 119,815 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$2,148 Below Market
Mike's Motors LLC - Stratford / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4RR4GG1BC554716
Stock: 554716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,364 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,100$2,219 Below Market
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4RR5GTXBC641761
Stock: 02850
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 83,942 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,995$2,311 Below Market
Baxter Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of La Vista - La Vista / Nebraska
WAS $12,591. Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat exterior, Laredo trim. Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, 4x4,5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 3.6L VVT V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE, Aluminum Wheels. CLICK NOW!THIS JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE IS FULLY EQUIPPED3.6L VVT V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE (STD), 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)IT'S NEVER BEEN A BETTER TIME TO BUY THIS GRAND CHEROKEEAn Exceptional Price for an Exceptional Vehicle. Was $12,591.KEY FEATURES ON THIS GRAND CHEROKEE INCLUDE4x4, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls.GRAND CHEROKEE: BEST IN CLASSThe Most Awarded SUV Ever. (www.jeep.com) The Grand Cherokee offers more 2nd Row Leg Room than Honda Pilot and Toyota 4Runner. You will also get More Highway and City Cruising Range Miles than the Ford Flex, Ford Explorer, and Honda Pilot. With 35.1 cubic feet of Cargo Volume (behind 2nd row), the Grand Cherokee will fit 5 carry-on suitcases and 2 sets of golf clubs.MORE ABOUT USBaxter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram La Vista, a full-service car dealership in La Vista, is your source for new cars, trucks and SUVs both online and in our showroom. We also sell used vehicles and certified pre-owned vehicles. At our 7010 South 124th Circle location, we also provide Mopar parts and auto repair service. We're part of Baxter Auto, the largest dealer group in Nebraska.Pricing analysis performed on 8/17/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4RR4GGXBC622267
Stock: J627397A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 121,152 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995$4,017 Below Market
West Alabama Ford - Sulligent / Alabama
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4RS6GT8BC509897
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,185 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,912$3,576 Below Market
Sansone's Route 1 Genesis - Avenel / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4RR4GGXBC557887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,634 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,995$2,835 Below Market
M and B Auto Group - Bealeton / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4RR4GG5BC636299
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Grand Cherokee searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 5(61%)
- 4(18%)
- 3(14%)
- 2(3%)
- 1(3%)
Related Jeep Grand Cherokee info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2018
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2018
- Used Lexus RX 350 2015
- Used Toyota Highlander 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Used Toyota Camry
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Acura MDX
- Used INFINITI G35
- Used Lexus RX 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class
- Used Ford Expedition
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe
- Used BMW X5
Shop used models by city
- Used Jeep Commander Long Island City NY
- Used Jeep Liberty Springfield MO
- Used Jeep Compass Sarasota FL
- Used Jeep Liberty Rochester MN
- Used Jeep Commander Lansing MI
- Used Jeep Gladiator Toledo OH
- Used Jeep Commander Rockville MD
- Used Jeep Liberty Ann Arbor MI
- Used Jeep Commander Houston TX
- Used Jeep Gladiator Beaumont TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Jeep Liberty 2012 Anaheim CA
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2011 Erie PA
- Used Jeep Renegade 2015 Oakland CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- 2020 Silverado 1500
- 2020 Charger
- Kia Telluride 2021
- Chevrolet Corvette 2020
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 BMW 3 Series
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid