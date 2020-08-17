Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale Near Me

11,745 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Grand Cherokee Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 11,745 listings
  • 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland in Dark Green
    used

    2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland

    193,529 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,500

    $2,712 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Black
    used

    2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    151,830 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,995

    $2,046 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland in Gray
    used

    2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland

    151,987 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,818

    $4,523 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Silver
    used

    2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    172,549 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,980

    $1,719 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Dark Green
    used

    2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    137,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,995

    $1,548 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in White
    used

    2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    112,064 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    $3,004 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Black
    used

    2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    118,063 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    $1,601 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Gray
    used

    2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    125,781 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,494

    $3,035 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Off White/Cream
    used

    2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    97,762 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,995

    $2,045 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Gray
    used

    2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    130,850 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,999

    $1,980 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland in Black
    used

    2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland

    127,755 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,990

    $2,197 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Black
    used

    2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    161,405 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    $1,379 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Silver
    used

    2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    119,815 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $2,148 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in Gray
    used

    2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

    112,364 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,100

    $2,219 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Silver
    used

    2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    83,942 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,995

    $2,311 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland in Silver
    used

    2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland

    121,152 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    $4,017 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Off White/Cream
    used

    2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    94,185 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,912

    $3,576 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo in Dark Green
    used

    2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

    112,634 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,995

    $2,835 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Grand Cherokee searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 11,745 listings
  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Grand Cherokee
  4. Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Grand Cherokee

Read recent reviews for the Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overall Consumer Rating
4.3152 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 152 reviews
  • 5
    (61%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (14%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Not all it's hyped up to be...JGC 2012 5.7L Overland 4x4
jreworld,01/20/2013
I've had my JGC over 2.5 years, and although I enjoy the vehicle most of the time, I cannot recommend it due to it's numerous issues. The front sway bar bushings wore out last month. How is this possible on a relatively new vehicle? This weekend my check engine light came on again and the MDS is not working. I had this happen two years ago, and the end result was a bad cylinder valve that left me without a car for several weeks. If it's the same issue again, I'm done. Going foreign again. I've had more issues with this car than my last 10 vehicles combined. I wanted so much for Jeep to succeed, but even if you put lipstick on a pig, it's still a pig. Buyer beware.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Jeep
Grand Cherokee
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Jeep Grand Cherokee info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings