2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful 4.7-liter V8, all-terrain capability, roomy comfort for four.
  • Noisy and unrefined, questionable reliability, trucklike on-road handling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Jeep Grand Cherokee wins high marks for its off-road prowess. But if, like most SUV buyers, you're merely seeking a rugged-looking daily driver to haul your groceries around the suburbs, there are more comfortable rides to be had.

Vehicle overview

The Jeep Grand Cherokee has been around the block and beyond. The 'ute first kicked up dust in 1993 when it was introduced as Jeep's flagship entry into the mainstream SUV market, providing the off-road charms of the more utilitarian Cherokee but spruced up and smoothed out for slightly more upscale tastes. Families looking for a stylish minivan alternative flocked to the Grand Cherokee; it became the second-best-selling SUV in America, and managed to hold on to that coveted title for years.

For the 1999 model year, the Grand Cherokee received a top-to-bottom redesign. New steering, suspension and brake systems were introduced, along with two new engines.

In recent years, there has been a steady influx of capable new entrants in the SUV race; this has taken a toll on the Grand Cherokee's popularity. In an effort to restore the 'ute to its former glory, Jeep gave the Grand Cherokee additional nips and tucks in 2002, the biggest of these, a new high-output 4.7-liter V8 that offered 30 more horsepower and 35 more lb-ft of torque.

But the Acura MDX, Honda Pilot, Lexus RX 300/330 and Toyota Highlander have spoiled SUV buyers who rarely venture off the pavement. These vehicles supply a smooth ride and competent handling at the expense of the off-road prowess. This means the Grand Cherokee, engineered to tackle the toughest trails and survive unscathed, suffers when it comes time for Mom-and-Pop Suburbia to choose their next set of pseudo-rugged wheels. Today, most folks have come to realize that they really don't want to buy trucks; rather, they want to buy cars that look like trucks. To this end, the purpose-built off-roader known as the Jeep Grand Cherokee misses the mark.

2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee models

The Grand Cherokee now comes in six trim levels: Laredo, Limited, Freedom Edition, Special Edition, Overland and Columbia Edition. Standard features on the Laredo include a six-way power driver seat and 60/40-split folding rear seats with folding head restraints. Step up to the Limited and you also get amenities such as electroluminescent instrument lighting and the Jeep Memory System keyed into the driver seat, radio and driver-side mirror. Freedom versions include a unique chrome trim on the grille, graphite-painted 17-inch wheels, tubular side rails and Freedom Edition badging. The Special Edition offers monochromatic paint similar to the Limited and four-wheel-drive versions get foglights, Quadra Trac II, a 10-disc CD changer with Infinity speakers and special badging. Luxurious Overland offers special leather seats, a 4.7-liter V8 as standard, dual-zone climate control and a 10-disc CD changer. Options available on all trim levels include adjustable brake and accelerator pedals, a tire-pressure monitor system and an engine block heater. The Columbia Edition offers unique wheels, a sunroof, foglights, two-tone seats, aluminum dash trim, the Infinity stereo and a complimentary Columbia parka.

2004 Highlights

For 2004, the Grand Cherokee gets a factory-installed DVD navigation system integrated into the radio. Columbia, Freedom and Special Edition trims are also new for 2004. All of these models incorporate subtle cosmetic touches and equipment upgrades. Additionally, each Columbia Edition Jeep comes with a complimentary Columbia parka.

Performance & mpg

The Grand Cherokee is available with Jeep's old standby 4.0-liter inline six or a 4.7-liter V8. The six is good for 195 horsepower and 230 pound-feet of torque and the V8 is available in high-output form making 265 hp and a 235-hp version. The more powerful high-output V8 is standard on the Overland and optional on the Limited and Freedom. The Overland offers only a V8, Laredo offers only a six-cylinder and all other trim levels have a choice of six or eight cylinders. All Grand Cherokees are available in two- or four-wheel drive. The Laredo 4x4 features Select-Trac full-time transfer case or Quadra-Trac for users who don't tow heavy loads. The more advanced Quadra-Trac II on-demand system is standard on the Special Edition and Limited models.

Safety

Multistage driver and front-passenger airbags are standard across all trims; ceiling-mounted side curtain airbags are standard for the Freedom trim and optional for Laredo and Limited models. In NHTSA frontal-impact crash testing, the Grand Cherokee earned three stars for the driver and front passenger. In side-impact testing, the Grand Cherokee rated four stars out of five for front-seat occupants and a full five stars for rear-seat occupants. In rollover resistance, it merits just two stars. The IIHS gave the 'ute an overall "Marginal" rating in offset crash testing.

Driving

The Jeep isn't a pleasant companion for the daily slog. It feels heavy, steers slowly and exhibits ample body roll. Taken off-road, its story changes; the Grand Cherokee is the best midsize SUV on the market when it comes to boulder-bashing.

Interior

The Grand Cherokee seats up to five passengers, and offers ample head- and shoulder room. However, maximum cargo space is a mere 71 cubic feet. Overland and Freedom models offer comfy seating, but rear-seat legroom is lacking.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

5(71%)
4(21%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.6
475 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

482,803 km ( 300,000 miles) and still going strong
Rotorhead,07/26/2017
Overland 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
I purchased this Grand Cherokee Overland, new, in 2004. This is the third Grand Cherokee (WJ) and my first Overland. First of all, after spending the first 12 years in the USA, I exported my Jeep to Costa Rica. I converted the instrument cluster to metric per import requirements which is why the title wording. The Jeep had 262,000 miles at export and has had it's typical share of maintenance and repair items. Mileage is now over 300,000 with the original engine and transmission. The Jeep does have some modifications. Some for performance, some for mileage and some just for looks. I added a suspension lift to clear larger tires. Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland’s have a different axle gear ratio. This is for performance but fuel mileage suffers on the highway. By adding 31” tall tires I gained 1-2 MPH just by slowing the engine RPM’s Of course I needed to adjust the speedometer with a “tuner”, but also changed the fuel required to regular gas and better performance for highway driving. Mileage, on the interstate with moderate hills and mountains always averages 22-23 MPG. This is staying at the speed limit and easy acceleration. The addition of a cold air intake bumps the mileage up another notch too. I have always used Mobile 1 synthetic oil and a premium oil filter. Change intervals are 10,000 miles. Every three years I flush ALL fluids…brake, transmission, cooling, transfer case and differentials. Not all is perfect. I needed to rebuild my front differential due to excessive bearing wear. I replaced the front hubs and drive shafts at the same time since they were already out of the Jeep. Brakes are indeed a weak point on these Jeeps. The factory brakes didn’t seem to last long before warping became an issue. I replaced them with PowerStop brand and they lasted about 100k miles. I have accomplished this procedure three times now with the same predicted mileage…100k per set. The interior leather is not of the highest quality and the center arm rest needs to be recovered in synthetic leather. All in all, the Jeep performs very well, even in the tough third world environment. Like a contributor before stated…”take care of the Jeep and it’ll take care of you” Sound words of advice.
Very reliable and well built Vehicle.
Chris,02/17/2016
Laredo 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A)
I was a foreign car technician for almost 20yrs, and have found this vehicle to be very well built. I purchased it as a Certified Used with 18K and now have only 135K on the Odometer. The vehicle has received more than the required maintenance, by cutting required fluid changes in half. I do mostly Hwy driving, and get 60K out of average M&S tires. Have only had to replace the Crank Position Sensor @ 110K, and all coolant hoses @120K service, other than normal wear items. This Vehicle has a timeless exterior, functional clean and comfortable interior. The ride is harsher than others in its class do to the solid axles F&R ( one of the main reasons I purchased it). The other being the Dinasaur inline 6 cyldr all cast iron, pushrod engine. This easy to work on , smooth running engine defies "Murphys Law" - If its hard to get to - it will break! I would recommend using high quality motor oil or adding a Zinc additive to it , do to the flat tappet design of the lifters in the engine, and the reduction of Zinc in modern oils due to environmental concerns. Fuel economy is the only negative , I average 17 mpg @ 75% highway.
2004 Rocky Mountain Edition Grand Cherokee
vatowerman,08/27/2011
I purchased my Rocky Mountain Edition as a dealer demo. Fully loaded with all options except the navigation system. It is a Jeep - meaning that it has its quirks and faults. That being said; I wouldn't own anything else. I use this vehicle for my job which is building cell towers in extremely remote and rural areas such as mountain top sites. This Grand Cherokee has never left me stranded and no major problems. But keep in mind that a Jeep does need constant maintenance and care. It is not a Honda or a Toyota that you can abuse and not have any consequences. Flush the tranny every 30k, flush the cooling system every 30k, change out the differential and transfer case fluids every 40k.
Good SUV!
beekmanta1,11/17/2012
I have owned my 2004 since 2006. Bought with 85k miles and now have over 172k miles. Only minor repairs during life of vehicle so far. Very comfortable, performance lacking big time but isn't a V8, MPG awful! Probably get 12-14 MPG on average. Most get is 18MPG hwy but with very conservative driving. Only major repairs is a transmission solenoid about 450 at 160k miles, fuel pump at 90k miles (ran the gas too low for a long period of time my own fault). Other than that change all fluids when your supposed to and has been a good reliable vehicle for me.
See all 475 reviews of the 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

More about the 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overview

The Used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee is offered in the following submodels: Grand Cherokee SUV. Available styles include Laredo 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A), Overland 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Laredo Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A), Overland Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A), and Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland is priced between $6,998 and$6,998 with odometer readings between 147320 and147320 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokees are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2004 Grand Cherokees listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,998 and mileage as low as 147320 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Can't find a used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokees you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,947.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $19,436.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $7,634.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,356.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jeep lease specials
Check out Jeep Grand Cherokee lease specials

