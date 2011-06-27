I purchased this Grand Cherokee Overland, new, in 2004. This is the third Grand Cherokee (WJ) and my first Overland. First of all, after spending the first 12 years in the USA, I exported my Jeep to Costa Rica. I converted the instrument cluster to metric per import requirements which is why the title wording. The Jeep had 262,000 miles at export and has had it's typical share of maintenance and repair items. Mileage is now over 300,000 with the original engine and transmission. The Jeep does have some modifications. Some for performance, some for mileage and some just for looks. I added a suspension lift to clear larger tires. Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland’s have a different axle gear ratio. This is for performance but fuel mileage suffers on the highway. By adding 31” tall tires I gained 1-2 MPH just by slowing the engine RPM’s Of course I needed to adjust the speedometer with a “tuner”, but also changed the fuel required to regular gas and better performance for highway driving. Mileage, on the interstate with moderate hills and mountains always averages 22-23 MPG. This is staying at the speed limit and easy acceleration. The addition of a cold air intake bumps the mileage up another notch too. I have always used Mobile 1 synthetic oil and a premium oil filter. Change intervals are 10,000 miles. Every three years I flush ALL fluids…brake, transmission, cooling, transfer case and differentials. Not all is perfect. I needed to rebuild my front differential due to excessive bearing wear. I replaced the front hubs and drive shafts at the same time since they were already out of the Jeep. Brakes are indeed a weak point on these Jeeps. The factory brakes didn’t seem to last long before warping became an issue. I replaced them with PowerStop brand and they lasted about 100k miles. I have accomplished this procedure three times now with the same predicted mileage…100k per set. The interior leather is not of the highest quality and the center arm rest needs to be recovered in synthetic leather. All in all, the Jeep performs very well, even in the tough third world environment. Like a contributor before stated…”take care of the Jeep and it’ll take care of you” Sound words of advice.

