Used 2011 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me

112 Auto Plaza - Patchogue / New York

ATTENTION! ! !!GENERAL PUBLIC!!! PLEASE READ!!! INVOICE CLEARANCE SALE!!!! THESE ARE OUR COST PRICES!! Feel free to come down and check out this BEAUTY!!! And MAKE US AN OFFER'' we can't refuse. $$$$$ NO REASONABLE OFFER ABOVE OUR COST PRICE REFUSED PLEASE BRING AD TO GET INTERNET SPECIAL PRICING ''MAKE US AN OFFER'' CASH OR FINANCE!!!!***** WE HAVE NEW FINANCING OPTIONS !! This is an opportunity to repair or start your credit!! All cars are SERVICED/ PREP AND SAFETY INSPECTED AND READY TO GO. Extended warranty plans available at an additional cost. TRADE-INS welcomed. Appointments are recommended due to SAME DAY DELIVERY and FAST TURN around NY PLATES available on the spot. We also provide TEMP PLATES FOR OUR OUT OF STATE CUSTOMERS.All vehicles pay applicable State Specific Taxes Tags Licenseand a Trans UCMR fee of $990.00(non – negotiable).

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Ford Explorer XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMHK8D8XBGA00931

Stock: 35440

Certified Pre-Owned: No

