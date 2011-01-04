Used 2011 Ford Explorer for Sale Near Me
9,702 listings
- 110,758 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995$1,877 Below Market
- 92,581 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,599$1,869 Below Market
- 204,395 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,988$1,874 Below Market
- 141,910 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$10,330$1,784 Below Market
- 140,650 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$9,980$2,199 Below Market
- 136,831 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,900$2,275 Below Market
- 207,192 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,988$1,466 Below Market
- 184,007 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$1,651 Below Market
- 190,718 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,595$1,421 Below Market
- 138,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,900$1,418 Below Market
- 105,100 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,900$1,633 Below Market
- 96,602 miles
$10,688$544 Below Market
- 161,282 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,900
- 98,953 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,991$1,682 Below Market
- 119,021 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,999
- 110,024 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
- 102,171 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,800$820 Below Market
- 112,537 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,988$1,036 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Explorer
Read recent reviews for the Ford Explorer
Overall Consumer Rating3.773 Reviews
xeon,04/01/2011
Explorer is now a tech lovers car, I find more things in it than all of the others combined. The ride quality is comfortable and you really don't feel like you are driving a big vehicle. I've always driven toyota/honda my life and this is the first time with Ford (or any American)Was in the market for a larger SUV. Wanted to check out Edge because I liked ints interior. After looking, we were talking about how cool it would be to have a car like toyota highlander with the interior of ford edge. Funny we found explorer the next day, its exactly that!
