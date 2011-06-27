This is a 318 CI (5.2 L) V8, but they don't have that selection on the drop-down menu. I bought this Jeep used in 1999, and now have more than 288,000 km on it. I'm in the process of selling it after 15 years of great service. The only reason I'm selling is because we no longer need two vehicles -- the Jeep is as good as ever. There has never been any work done on the vehicle except regular oil changes and maintenance, tire and brake-pad changes, etc. It can tow heavy loads in mountainous areas with no problem. It burns a bit more gas than modern vehicles with smaller engines, but it's not too bad, in my opinion. A Jeep like this in decent shape will continue to provide good driving.

