  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Grand Cherokee
  4. Used 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(61)
Appraise this car

1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Jeep Grand Cherokee for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,085 - $2,187
Used Grand Cherokee for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Introduced in April 1992, the Grand Cherokee gets a V8-engine option. Late in the year, 2WD models in Base and Laredo trim are introduced. A driver airbag and ABS that works in 2WD or 4WD are standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

5(44%)
4(46%)
3(7%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.3
61 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 61 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

So impressed I bought a 2nd one!
vinton69,12/26/2013
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD
I bought my 1st new and loved the comfort and reliability of my 1st Jeep. At 286,000 miles I hit a big buck on the way to work. I decided to let it go because of the mileage and damage. I couldn't get it out of my mind after over 20 years of ownership so I kinda kept a eye out for another one. I found one just like my old Limited with only 155,00 miles on it and now it's sitting in my driveway. Other than the lousy (EPA) paint job I think it is one of Jeeps best ever vehicles.
Wonderful vehicle
bobj99,03/20/2014
This is a 318 CI (5.2 L) V8, but they don't have that selection on the drop-down menu. I bought this Jeep used in 1999, and now have more than 288,000 km on it. I'm in the process of selling it after 15 years of great service. The only reason I'm selling is because we no longer need two vehicles -- the Jeep is as good as ever. There has never been any work done on the vehicle except regular oil changes and maintenance, tire and brake-pad changes, etc. It can tow heavy loads in mountainous areas with no problem. It burns a bit more gas than modern vehicles with smaller engines, but it's not too bad, in my opinion. A Jeep like this in decent shape will continue to provide good driving.
Bullet proof vehicle
reber1,09/25/2014
We purchased our GC new in 1993 and it has been one the best vehicles we have ever owned. It was retired to snow plow duty in 2011 and is still going strong with over 225,00 miles. the 318 ci (5.2) engine is awesome and is just now using about a half a quart of oil between changes. the only issues we have had are, a failure of the fuel pump (170,00 miles), water pump (150,000 miles) both front cv joint boots(dry rot from age at 195,000). We liked this vehicle so well we bought a new one in 2011.
Excellent car!
79camarogirl,01/13/2013
I loved my Jeep Grand Cherokee up til someone ran into me and totaled out my poor car, they bent the frame. had around 200,000 miles on him and was still running strong for the most part. It was our only car so my husband and I put lots of miles on it driving it back and forth to our jobs and he held up very well. Did have some issues with mysterious electrical problems. Sometimes car wouldn't start unless you jiggled the battery wires (battery was good) and the power windows decided they didn't want to work any more. Also, for some reason the cruise control and overdrive stopped working so I got really bad gas mileage, not it got good mpg to begin with.
See all 61 reviews of the 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Used 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overview

The Used 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee is offered in the following submodels: Grand Cherokee SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV, Laredo 4dr SUV, Limited 4dr SUV 4WD, Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD, and 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokees are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Can't find a used 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokees you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $16,447.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,015.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,487.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,493.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jeep lease specials
Check out Jeep Grand Cherokee lease specials

Related Used 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles