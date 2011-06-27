  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. Used 2014 Honda Accord
  5. Appraisal value

2014 Honda Accord Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,545$14,738$16,839
Clean$11,912$14,007$15,968
Average$10,647$12,543$14,227
Rough$9,382$11,080$12,486
Sell my 2014 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,000$12,932$14,780
Clean$10,445$12,290$14,015
Average$9,336$11,006$12,487
Rough$8,227$9,722$10,959
Sell my 2014 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord EX-L V6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,978$17,367$20,558
Clean$13,273$16,505$19,495
Average$11,864$14,780$17,369
Rough$10,454$13,056$15,243
Sell my 2014 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,196$13,133$14,990
Clean$10,631$12,481$14,215
Average$9,502$11,178$12,665
Rough$8,373$9,874$11,115
Sell my 2014 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,171$14,140$16,034
Clean$11,557$13,438$15,205
Average$10,330$12,034$13,547
Rough$9,103$10,630$11,889
Sell my 2014 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,150$11,960$13,692
Clean$9,638$11,366$12,984
Average$8,614$10,179$11,568
Rough$7,591$8,991$10,152
Sell my 2014 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,843$14,906$16,891
Clean$12,196$14,166$16,018
Average$10,900$12,686$14,271
Rough$9,605$11,206$12,525
Sell my 2014 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,247$14,295$16,262
Clean$11,629$13,586$15,421
Average$10,394$12,166$13,739
Rough$9,159$10,747$12,058
Sell my 2014 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,068$13,381$15,574
Clean$10,510$12,717$14,769
Average$9,394$11,388$13,159
Rough$8,278$10,060$11,548
Sell my 2014 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,168$12,365$14,444
Clean$9,656$11,751$13,698
Average$8,630$10,524$12,204
Rough$7,605$9,296$10,710
Sell my 2014 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,193$12,093$13,905
Clean$9,679$11,493$13,186
Average$8,651$10,292$11,748
Rough$7,623$9,092$10,310
Sell my 2014 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,186$12,022$13,777
Clean$9,672$11,425$13,065
Average$8,645$10,232$11,640
Rough$7,618$9,038$10,215
Sell my 2014 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,982$12,965$14,859
Clean$10,428$12,321$14,091
Average$9,321$11,034$12,554
Rough$8,213$9,747$11,018
Sell my 2014 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord EX-L V6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,871$14,769$16,604
Clean$12,222$14,036$15,746
Average$10,924$12,569$14,029
Rough$9,626$11,103$12,312
Sell my 2014 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,836$12,710$14,505
Clean$10,290$12,079$13,755
Average$9,197$10,817$12,255
Rough$8,105$9,555$10,755
Sell my 2014 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,681$14,700$16,642
Clean$12,042$13,970$15,782
Average$10,763$12,510$14,061
Rough$9,484$11,051$12,340
Sell my 2014 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord EX-L V6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,675$14,479$16,229
Clean$12,036$13,760$15,390
Average$10,758$12,322$13,711
Rough$9,480$10,885$12,033
Sell my 2014 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,661$13,607$15,474
Clean$11,073$12,931$14,674
Average$9,897$11,581$13,074
Rough$8,721$10,230$11,474
Sell my 2014 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,068$13,114$15,066
Clean$10,510$12,463$14,287
Average$9,394$11,161$12,729
Rough$8,278$9,859$11,171
Sell my 2014 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord Touring V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,972$16,104$18,162
Clean$13,267$15,305$17,223
Average$11,858$13,706$15,345
Rough$10,449$12,107$13,467
Sell my 2014 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,324$14,407$16,404
Clean$11,703$13,692$15,555
Average$10,460$12,261$13,859
Rough$9,218$10,831$12,163
Sell my 2014 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Honda Accord on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,638 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,366 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Accord is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,638 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,366 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Honda Accord, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,638 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,366 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Honda Accord. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Honda Accord and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Honda Accord ranges from $7,591 to $13,692, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Honda Accord is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.