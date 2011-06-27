Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,545
|$14,738
|$16,839
|Clean
|$11,912
|$14,007
|$15,968
|Average
|$10,647
|$12,543
|$14,227
|Rough
|$9,382
|$11,080
|$12,486
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,000
|$12,932
|$14,780
|Clean
|$10,445
|$12,290
|$14,015
|Average
|$9,336
|$11,006
|$12,487
|Rough
|$8,227
|$9,722
|$10,959
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord EX-L V6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,978
|$17,367
|$20,558
|Clean
|$13,273
|$16,505
|$19,495
|Average
|$11,864
|$14,780
|$17,369
|Rough
|$10,454
|$13,056
|$15,243
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,196
|$13,133
|$14,990
|Clean
|$10,631
|$12,481
|$14,215
|Average
|$9,502
|$11,178
|$12,665
|Rough
|$8,373
|$9,874
|$11,115
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,171
|$14,140
|$16,034
|Clean
|$11,557
|$13,438
|$15,205
|Average
|$10,330
|$12,034
|$13,547
|Rough
|$9,103
|$10,630
|$11,889
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,150
|$11,960
|$13,692
|Clean
|$9,638
|$11,366
|$12,984
|Average
|$8,614
|$10,179
|$11,568
|Rough
|$7,591
|$8,991
|$10,152
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,843
|$14,906
|$16,891
|Clean
|$12,196
|$14,166
|$16,018
|Average
|$10,900
|$12,686
|$14,271
|Rough
|$9,605
|$11,206
|$12,525
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,247
|$14,295
|$16,262
|Clean
|$11,629
|$13,586
|$15,421
|Average
|$10,394
|$12,166
|$13,739
|Rough
|$9,159
|$10,747
|$12,058
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,068
|$13,381
|$15,574
|Clean
|$10,510
|$12,717
|$14,769
|Average
|$9,394
|$11,388
|$13,159
|Rough
|$8,278
|$10,060
|$11,548
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,168
|$12,365
|$14,444
|Clean
|$9,656
|$11,751
|$13,698
|Average
|$8,630
|$10,524
|$12,204
|Rough
|$7,605
|$9,296
|$10,710
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,193
|$12,093
|$13,905
|Clean
|$9,679
|$11,493
|$13,186
|Average
|$8,651
|$10,292
|$11,748
|Rough
|$7,623
|$9,092
|$10,310
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,186
|$12,022
|$13,777
|Clean
|$9,672
|$11,425
|$13,065
|Average
|$8,645
|$10,232
|$11,640
|Rough
|$7,618
|$9,038
|$10,215
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,982
|$12,965
|$14,859
|Clean
|$10,428
|$12,321
|$14,091
|Average
|$9,321
|$11,034
|$12,554
|Rough
|$8,213
|$9,747
|$11,018
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord EX-L V6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,871
|$14,769
|$16,604
|Clean
|$12,222
|$14,036
|$15,746
|Average
|$10,924
|$12,569
|$14,029
|Rough
|$9,626
|$11,103
|$12,312
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,836
|$12,710
|$14,505
|Clean
|$10,290
|$12,079
|$13,755
|Average
|$9,197
|$10,817
|$12,255
|Rough
|$8,105
|$9,555
|$10,755
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,681
|$14,700
|$16,642
|Clean
|$12,042
|$13,970
|$15,782
|Average
|$10,763
|$12,510
|$14,061
|Rough
|$9,484
|$11,051
|$12,340
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord EX-L V6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,675
|$14,479
|$16,229
|Clean
|$12,036
|$13,760
|$15,390
|Average
|$10,758
|$12,322
|$13,711
|Rough
|$9,480
|$10,885
|$12,033
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,661
|$13,607
|$15,474
|Clean
|$11,073
|$12,931
|$14,674
|Average
|$9,897
|$11,581
|$13,074
|Rough
|$8,721
|$10,230
|$11,474
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,068
|$13,114
|$15,066
|Clean
|$10,510
|$12,463
|$14,287
|Average
|$9,394
|$11,161
|$12,729
|Rough
|$8,278
|$9,859
|$11,171
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord Touring V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,972
|$16,104
|$18,162
|Clean
|$13,267
|$15,305
|$17,223
|Average
|$11,858
|$13,706
|$15,345
|Rough
|$10,449
|$12,107
|$13,467
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,324
|$14,407
|$16,404
|Clean
|$11,703
|$13,692
|$15,555
|Average
|$10,460
|$12,261
|$13,859
|Rough
|$9,218
|$10,831
|$12,163