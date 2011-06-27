  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. Used 2014 Honda Accord
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Honda Accord LX Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Accord
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,955
See Accord Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,955
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,955
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)412.8/584.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,955
Torque181 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,955
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,955
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,955
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,955
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,955
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,955
Front head room39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.6 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,955
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,955
Front track62.8 in.
Length191.4 in.
Curb weight3192 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume119.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track62.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,955
Exterior Colors
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Modern Steel Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,955
205/65R16 95H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,955
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,955
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Accord Inventory

Related Used 2014 Honda Accord LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles