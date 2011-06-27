Used 2014 Honda Accord Consumer Reviews

Smart Buy rac10 , 11/13/2014 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 85 of 87 people found this review helpful I was going to buy the Accord coupe but the Sport was so much more car for the price. If Honda offered the Sport in the coupe I would have purchased it instead. The 2.4 engine is one of the best 4 cylinder engine made. Don't think it is too small and under power, it's not. I bought this new from a high volume dealer that had the best pricing in the state. For the price nothing comes close. After driving it for 6000 miles I like it more every time I drive it. I picked the CVT over the manual, both have their advantages but I didn't want to shift for the next ten years. The performance reviews for this class, Honda comes out on top. Many reviewer's pick the $6000 more Mazda 6 over the Honda. Update: 27000 miles later and I have no regrets. Got as high of 39 mpg and is rare to get below 30 mpg. This amazes me for how large the car is. Still fun to drive and when put on cruise control down the freeway it is so smooth and refine. This is not a track car but drives sporty in a nice way. The CVT transmission has operated flawlessly and I use the paddle snifters to quickly down shift, it amazes me that it's an economical 4 cylinder engine for the power it makes. I still admire how the car looks and how roomy it is. It doesn't have all the bells and whistles on it but has what most people would need and want. No rattles or weird noises and still drives like the first day but without the new car smell. This is a nice car and I look forward driving it for many more years. I change the oil earlier than what the indicator says, about every 5000 miles even though the indicator says I could go for 8000 - 9000 miles. This is a very good car. Update: 35,000 miles. I'm not sure but I think at times the car is getting faster. I still love this car and think that the value is excellent. The new Sports are even better but is basically the same car. UPDATE: 42,000 miles. No problems at all with the car. Drives like new. Still feel the same way about everything I said previously. Got caught in a 1 foot snow dump. The car got me home, 30 miles of the worst conditions with the original tires. Knowing how to drive in snow helped but the car did it's job, I was amazed. I would buy again without a second thought. The gas mileage is great and I didn't have to sacrifice a thing to get such great economy. I had great experience at multiple Honda dealerships also. Update: 50,000 miles. Not one problem with the car and I still love it. Drives like new. I had all the fluids flushed even though my Honda dealership said it wasn't needed. I'm having new tires installed next week. I'm amazed at the fuel economy and the great handling of this car and have no regrets at all. My next car will be a CR-V in about 4 years from now. UPDATE: 63,000 miles. I had a rear oxygen go out. It ran fine and I couldn't tell other than the check engine light came on. It was a $400.00 fix. Other than that nothing else has gone wrong with this car. It drives like new and performance great with fantastic gas mileage. The paint chips fairly easily on the front hood area. I really like the car and think it is worth every penny I paid for it. Update: 68,000 miles. The car runs great and I'm still amazed at the fuel mileage and the engine performance for a 4 cylinder. The car feels safe and handles well. I make sure I'm up on all the fluid changes. I plan on keeping this car for many more years and hopefully can get over 250.000 miles without any major issues. I am very pleased buying this car new and still have no regrets. The Honda dealerships that I have taken this car to for service have been a very good experience. I sure like the new 2L turbo but trading in a perfectly good car that I like would not be a smart buy at this time. The more I drive this car the cheaper it costs to own. UPDATE: At 74,000 miles I still think this car is car is great. Fuel consumption ranges from 30- 38 MPG. Runs flawlessly, still handles very competently and stops better than one would expect. These are the things I have spent while owning this car new: new tires at 50,000 miles, oxygen sensor at 60,000, new battery at 55.000. That's it besides normal service. I still enjoy driving this car as a daily driver and have no regrets buying this car new. I do change the oil at no less than 30%. The paint on the hood has some road chips on it but you can only see it if you are looking closely at it. The car still looks very nice and upscale. I was using the paddle shifters the other day at a couple of stop lights, having fun with the v-tech engine. I'm still very happy with the car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Home Run! lji1 , 03/20/2014 LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 34 of 34 people found this review helpful Waited a few months before reviewing, and Honda has hit a price-value sweet spot, especially with the LX model. Features at the entry price is amazing (see fav features). Compared against a Camry SE, Altima S, Mazda 6 and this was THE best bang for the buck. Love the handling, gas mileage, and the front end design. No complaints with the seats or the CVT (although I had some concerns before my purchase). After researching, found that the CVT judder was mostly relegated to the '13 MY Accords (TSB fix issued by Honda). This fix has been implemented on '14 MY Accords and I have no issues with the CVT (@6k miles now) 9/20/16 @ ~ 56k miles: Truly one of my best purchases. The car really is very low maintenance and it's easy to do maintenance on it yourself should you choose to. Would have liked the car to be a bit quieter, but I came from a Toyota and Lexus before this car, so it's subjective. Steering is absolutely fantastic, comfort strikes a good balance between sport and comfy (I personally haven't had any issues with the seats). No issues with the CVT, behaves just like a regular automatic transmission in normal driving. You only realize that it's a CVT when pushing the car hard on the highway. Just changed out the CVT transmission fluid as the maintenance system brought it up at 55,000 miles although I'll be changing the fluid out sooner the next time around (every 40k or so). The maintenance minder system isn't perfect as it only provides an estimate. The only "major" issue I have with the car is what's been one of Honda's weaker points over the years, the brake rotors. The braking function and distance is fine, but Honda seems to have used cheap rotors on this car (I have the LX, they have larger rotors on higher trims). I've had the rotors turned at ~12k miles due to steering wheel shake during some panic stops on the highway. It's still present now, but dealership has advised to turn the rotors again when the brake pads have to be replaced (don't reckon it'll be anytime soon as the original brake pads from the factory still have plenty of life left at last check - 55k miles). Another "minor" issue is with the bluetooth - folks on the other end of the line often say the sound is poor and I've had the system hang a few times over the years when the phone is paired after a while with the audio system. I've come to realize that the LX model is one of the better trim levels for gas mileage as it's the lightest model and I do prefer the audio layout with the large buttons than the two screen setup you get with EX-L and above. One of the highlights regarding mileage on this car was driving from Tuscaloosa, AL to Houston, TX on a single tank (tank size is 17.1 US gallons) of gas (over 600+ miles) averaging 35+ mpg with 4 people and a trunk full of stuff! 3/20/17 @ ~ 68k miles: This 2014 Honda Accord has been truly a great car for my needs. Gas mileage has gone up slightly (up 1 mpg over the life of the car) and there are no problems to speak of. I would recommend that owners of this vehicle change out the transmission fluid around 30k-40k depending on driving conditions as the maintenance minder waits a little too long (in my experience - mine came on at 56k or so). The car has been easy on wallet with regards to maintenance and I'm looking forward to the 2018 MY when Honda will put their turbo engines in these Accords. Looking forward to driving this car for 200,000+ miles. 9/22/17 @ ~ 81k miles At this juncture, nothing more to mention about the car than what's been said already. The original brake pads still have plenty of life left at 81k (amazing) - my drive is about 70/30 hwy/city. Thinking about replacing the rotors with the ones used in the Accord Sport as this is a much beefier rotor, but will have to check how it fits with the 16" wheels (Accord Sports come with 18" wheels). Noticed that the OEM battery that Honda supplies on the 4 cyl Accords is a piece of junk (type 51R). It was replaced under warranty originally in May 2015 and failed in Sept 2017 (each OEM battery lasted about 2 years). Replaced with a 24F type battery used in the V-6 Accords (aftermarket Diehard - rated highly in CR tests) and this should hopefully fare much better in the southern US weather. As predicted earlier, Honda is releasing the next gen Accords with turbo charged engines and a manual transmission. Mixed emotions as I've heard good things about the current gen V-6 and may go test drive the current V-6 and the next gen Accords to see how they differ. I saw how an infant car seat could be installed in 14MY Accord and the installation using the LATCH (ISOFIX) connectors and the access to the LATCH connectors in the rear seats are easily available (car seat installation ease depends greatly on the car seat is used). 9/26/19 @ 130k miles Going strong still, slight oil consumption, rides and drives like new. Last update since I've run of out of characters. Edmunds staff, can you fix this? I'd like to update this review.

It's only day one, but I think I'm in love hondaluvrva , 03/13/2014 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) 41 of 42 people found this review helpful I have never posted a review on anything in my 38 years on Earth, but I had to throw my thoughts on this car out there in the universe. I purchased a 2014 Sport model with the 6 speed manual. It is a comfortable, precise, economical, and believe it or not, for a family sedan it's a hoot to drive. I will continue to purchase manual transmissions until they are phased out. I must say that the shifter in this car is the best I've ever had the pleasure to row. If Honda can only toss in a better sounding radio and a sunroof, I think it could create world peace. If you can't drive stick you owe it to yourself to get out of your comfort zone. It's that good. As of 3/27/2019: I can't write enough accolades for this particular car. I'm a father of two small girls ages 6 and 4. With that comes the obligatory car seats, Cheez-it dry rub and enough finger prints to implicate either girl in any possible life of crime pursuit. This car has served witness to my inclusion into middle-agedom and my girls through their collective infancy. This machine has served as a faithful asphalt soldier through its last five years of service. I've been driving Honda products since my best friend bought a 1987 Accord LXi with 150k on the clock in high school back in 1992. My experience from that car has served as the basis for the majority of all of my car purchases since. This is not the perfect car by any stretch. It doesn't have leather, heated seats, a sunroof, or brake rotors that aren't prone to warping. Outside of that though I'm treated to a driving experience at this life stage that offers me more than its purchase price. This is a very refined, roomy, practical machine that offers 3 pedals and a shifter that is sublime. I still look for the long way no matter where I'm headed. It annoys my wife, but I get where I'm going with a smile on my face. This car has served me well in its almost 90k miles of faithful service. I will continue driving this amazing piece of engineering until it waves the white flag. I believe that to be a very long time in the future. I often joke that my almost 7 year old will learn how to drive with this car. At that time I'm sure the manual transmission will long have been phased out. I plan to buy a nice S2000 example before their price points hit 50k in the classic car market. Honda is a truly amazing engineering company. Everything I own with a internal combustion engine has the Honda logo on it. That includes a snow blower, generator, weed-trimmer, power washer, tiller, a lawn-mower, a 2012 Pilot thrown in for good measure. I have never been mechanically let down and I marvel at the fact at how incredibly well these machines run despite how old many of them are. I will continue to purchase Honda products and I can't say enough of how well their products have treated myself and my family. They truly propel, move and enrich our lives. Thank you Honda.

2014 Honda Accord EX-L review stockdox , 06/17/2014 EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I admit, I was a little bit reluctant to buy the V6 model Accord due to the negative press and some negative remarks on some chat boards. I really hope that Honda has really fixed the issues with VCM technology because it is quite amazing to get nearly the same gas mileage of the 4 Cylinder with the performance of the 6. I can tell you right now that my gas mileage is better than advertised. The car is packed with useful technology such as the side view camera and Collision avoidance and Lane Watch. The car is smooth and powerful. On balance, I am very happy with my choice. Update: After 2 years with the car, I still very happy with the car but did want to mention a couple of annoying things about it. When the car is in "ECO" mode, shifts sometimes are erratic or harsh under hard acceleration. Car seems to perform much better off of "ECO" mode. Never could get voice command to work properly on the car. Lastly, I had my battery go bad before the car was 2 years old. It was replaced under warranty but took 2-3 trips to the Honda dealer before they finally declared it dead. Otherwise, the car has been a complete joy to drive. Now I have 24,000 miles on the car and no other problems. VCM is not perfect I notice the switch from 3 Cylinder mode to 6 more so then the reverse.