Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat for Sale Near Me

Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia

Rest assured, once you take this Volkswagen Passat home you will know you've made a solid investment. It is a super clean one-owner car, one of the best that we have ever seen. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this Passat's mileage reads low at 23,848. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. Have no fear the complete SERVICE HISTORY is here. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wreckedWe know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This Volkswagen Passat is equipped with a 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO DIESEL engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. The 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO DIESEL engine gives good performance and saves on gas too. You will love the feel of the sports tuned suspension as you cruise gracefully through even the toughest of twists and turns. You'll always be prepared for an adventure with the superior all-terrain suspension. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This car has all of the comforts that you could want. You will not find another Volkswagen Passat fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this priceWe have checked and double checked the mechanics of this car to make sure it is perfect. It is obvious that the previous owner took really good care of it because the exterior finish is immaculate. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. The interior shows only the slightest amount of wear and is in excellent overall conditionWant a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. Our CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to CARFAX's rigorous standards. Check out the included CARFAX report which shows this car to be a one-owner vehicle. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. As an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with an AutoCheck report and are completely inspected before going on the lot Looking to buy a one owner car? Not a problem. We have the AutoCheck report to prove that this car has had only one ownerWe want you to feel secure in your purchase, so we've included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this car. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. Credit keeping you from getting a vehicle. Let us help with our BUY HERE - PAY HERE program. GUARANTEED FINANCING! Approval for Everyone! Call us now and get back on the road today! We offer great low monthly payments to qualified buyers with low money down and your clean used trade-in. Call us to day at (703) 441-0111 to find out more. Want a great deal? This car has been set under the BLUE BOOK value and won't last longUNIQUE AUTO IMPORT is conveniently located near Vienna.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

34 Combined MPG ( 30 City/ 40 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1VWBN7A30EC083248

Stock: 083248

Certified Pre-Owned: No

