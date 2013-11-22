Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat for Sale Near Me
- 54,886 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,700
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWCN7A32EC031706
Stock: T06552
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,187 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,500
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWCN7A30EC115829
Stock: T06541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,752 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,000
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWCN7A38EC055671
Stock: T06518
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,848 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,799$2,298 Below Market
Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia
Rest assured, once you take this Volkswagen Passat home you will know you've made a solid investment. It is a super clean one-owner car, one of the best that we have ever seen. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this Passat's mileage reads low at 23,848. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. Have no fear the complete SERVICE HISTORY is here. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wreckedWe know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This Volkswagen Passat is equipped with a 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO DIESEL engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. The 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO DIESEL engine gives good performance and saves on gas too. You will love the feel of the sports tuned suspension as you cruise gracefully through even the toughest of twists and turns. You'll always be prepared for an adventure with the superior all-terrain suspension. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This car has all of the comforts that you could want. You will not find another Volkswagen Passat fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this priceWe have checked and double checked the mechanics of this car to make sure it is perfect. It is obvious that the previous owner took really good care of it because the exterior finish is immaculate. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. The interior shows only the slightest amount of wear and is in excellent overall conditionWant a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. Our CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to CARFAX's rigorous standards. Check out the included CARFAX report which shows this car to be a one-owner vehicle. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. As an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with an AutoCheck report and are completely inspected before going on the lot Looking to buy a one owner car? Not a problem. We have the AutoCheck report to prove that this car has had only one ownerWe want you to feel secure in your purchase, so we've included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this car. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. Credit keeping you from getting a vehicle. Let us help with our BUY HERE - PAY HERE program. GUARANTEED FINANCING! Approval for Everyone! Call us now and get back on the road today! We offer great low monthly payments to qualified buyers with low money down and your clean used trade-in. Call us to day at (703) 441-0111 to find out more. Want a great deal? This car has been set under the BLUE BOOK value and won't last longUNIQUE AUTO IMPORT is conveniently located near Vienna.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWBN7A30EC083248
Stock: 083248
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,248 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,000
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWBN7A37EC021989
Stock: T06513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,432 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,250$1,996 Below Market
Bommarito Volkswagen of Hazelwood - Hazelwood / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic DSG 2.0L TDI Diesel Turbocharged ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, NON SMOKER, HEATED LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY RECONDITIONED UNLIKE OTHER DEALERS, GREAT MPG'S AND SO MUCH MORE.........VW LIMITED WARRANTY STILL APPLIES..........., Titan Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces. Bommarito VW of Hazelwood will deliver any vehicle NO CHARGE within 150 miles. Call for details. CALL OR TEXT SHANNON THOMPSON FOR YOUR VIP APPOINTMENT TODAY!!! 314-623-1218.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWBN7A34EC091269
Stock: TD4641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,115 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,988$2,944 Below Market
Subaru of Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWBN7A35EC075954
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,462 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,699$2,170 Below Market
Auto Center - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
FOR SALE: 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium Sedan 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*!NAVIGATION SYSTEM! DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT! HEATED SEATS! SUNROOF! PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR!ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENT!2014 Volkswagen Passat is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. It has been well maintained and well taken care of, fully serviced and ready to go. One of the nicest vehicle you will find, Priced to Sell!!! This car is so clean and sturdy - you'll feel like it is brand new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today!!! Don't wait no more, stop by and check it out - you can't lose on this deal. You will be happy! 'Set apart by its European-style refinement, roomy interior and fuel-efficient diesel engine option, the 2014 Volkswagen Passat is a solid choice for a family sedan.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- High-quality cabin with above-average passenger and cargo space - refined and quiet ride - fuel-efficient diesel engine - strong V6 - top safety scores.Vehicle was registered as lease vehicle.For additional vehicle information and to schedule a test drive,please ask to our sales department at 774-225-0595 Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE CARFAX REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICEWhat are you waiting for?Call now (774)225-0595 or visit our website: www.acenterstore.com Do you thinking about finance?We have 98% approval rate and working with any credit. Our finance department is dedicated to finding the best possible rates and terms for you. Please, write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected: Driver license, Two recent paystubs, References, Phone or utility bill (in customer name), Title for your trade. Even if you buying car from out of state we can do FINANCING for you and offer low cost DELIVERY SERVICE to your door.Thanks for visiting ACenterstore.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________863 North Main st West Bridgewater MA 02379Office 774-225-0595 email AcenterSales@gmail.com www.ACenterSales.com*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWCN7A33EC094264
Stock: 11-3556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,287 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,990$1,989 Below Market
Dan Perkins Subaru - Milford / Connecticut
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Gray 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium 4D Sedan FWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TDI Diesel Turbocharged 30/40 City/Highway MPG Enjoy the benefits of a lifetime powertrain warranty on all pre-owned Acura, Honda, Hyundai, INFINITI, Kia, Lexus, Nissan, Subaru, and Toyota vehicles with less than 55,000 miles on the odometer that are 5 years old or newer. Speak with one of our customer friendly Sales professionals for more details. Warranty coverage like this can only be found at Dan Perkins Subaru of Milford! Visit us at www.danperkinssubaru.com, or call us at 866-979-1012!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWCN7A33EC084852
Stock: J25407
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 45,946 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,995$1,804 Below Market
Bommarito Volkswagen of Hazelwood - Hazelwood / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium FWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TDI Diesel Turbocharged ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, NON SMOKER, HEATED LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY RECONDITIONED UNLIKE OTHER DEALERS, GREAT MPG'S AND SO MUCH MORE.........VW LIMITED WARRANTY STILL APPLIES......., Beige w/Partial Leather Seating Surfaces. Odometer is 5957 miles below market average! Bommarito VW of Hazelwood will deliver any vehicle NO CHARGE within 150 miles. Call for details. 30/40 City/Highway MPG CALL OR TEXT SHANNON THOMPSON FOR YOUR VIP APPOINTMENT TODAY!!! 314-623-1218.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWCN7A3XEC038600
Stock: TD4767
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,709 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$6,995$1,441 Below Market
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Air filtration|Front air conditioning|Front air conditioning zones - single|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Antenna type - diversity mast|Auxiliary audio input - Bluetooth MP3 jack|In-Dash CD - MP3 Playback single disc|Radio - AM/FM|Total speakers - 6|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 12.3|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Front brake width - 1.0|Power brakes|Rear brake diameter - 10.7|Rear brake type - disc|Rear brake width - 0.4|Armrests - front center|Dash trim - metallic|Interior accents - metallic-tone|Assist handle - front rear|Center console - front console with storage|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear|Multi-function remote - fuel filler door release keyless entry panic alarm trunk release|One-touch windows - 2|Power outlet(s) - 12V cargo area 12V front 12V rear|Power steering|Power windows - lockout button|Rearview mirror - manual day/night|Retained accessory power|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio cruise control phone|Storage - cargo tie-down anchors and hooks door pockets front seatback|Vanity mirrors - dual|Axle ratio - 3.87|Body side moldings - body-color|Door handle color - body-color|Front bumper color - body-color|Grille color - chrome|Mirror color - body-color|Rear bumper color - body-color|Window trim - black|Clock|Digital odometer|Driver information system|External temperature display|Fuel economy display - MPG range|Gauge - tachometer|Trip computer|Trip odometer|Warnings and reminders - low fuel level tire fill alert turn off headlights|Daytime running lights|Headlights - auto on/off halogen|Taillights - LED|Side mirror adjustments - manual folding power|Side mirrors - integrated turn signals|Active head restraints - dual front|Automatic hazard warning lights|Body side reinforcements - side impact door beams|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors - LATCH system|Crumple zones - front rear|Emergency interior trunk release|Energy absorbing steering column|Impact absorbing bumpers|Impact sensor - door unlock fuel cut-off post-collision safety system|Safety brake pedal system|Steel body panels|Emergency locking retractors - front rear|Front seatbelts - 3-point|Rear seatbelts - 3-point|Seatbelt force limiters - front rear|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Seatbelt warning sensor - front|Driver seat manual adjustments - Array height lumbar|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - bucket|Passenger seat manual adjustments - Array height lumbar|Rear headrests - adjustable 3|Rear seat folding - split|Rear seat type - 60-40 split bench|Upholstery - cloth|2-stage unlocking doors|Anti-theft system - alarm engine immobilizer|Power door locks - auto-locking|Stability control|Traction control|Steering ratio - 16.4|Turns lock-to-lock - 3.0|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar|Front struts|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - lower control arms|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear stabilizer bar|Rear suspension classification - independent|Rear suspension type - multi-link|Wireless data link - Bluetooth|Spare tire mount location - inside|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel type - steel|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Wheel covers - full|Wheels - steel|Front wipers - variable intermittent|Power windows - safety reverse|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWAP7A32EC013305
Stock: EC013305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-20-2019
- 45,847 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,480
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat V6 SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWCM7A34EC034190
Stock: 10432021
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 59,341 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,977$1,840 Below Market
Bohn Toyota - Harvey / Louisiana
We are excited to offer this 2014 Volkswagen Passat. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Volkswagen Passat S speaks volumes about it's driver, uncompromising individuality, passion for driving, and standards far above the ordinary. It's exceptional fuel-efficiency is a clear sign that not all vehicles are created with the same standards. With less than 59,340mi on this Volkswagen Passat, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. More information about the 2014 Volkswagen Passat: The Passat is a midsized sedan, fully competitive in price and features with other high-value mid-size models such as the Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima. The Passat remains one of the few mid-size sedans to offer the option of a manual transmission and the only non-luxury mid-size to offer a diesel. That TDI model manages an astonishing 43 mpg EPA highway rating--enough to beat many hybrids. This model sets itself apart with smooth available VR6, excellent efficiency from the TDI model, comfortable ride, crisp handling, and Vast backseat space We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat Wolfsburg Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWAS7A3XEC039133
Stock: EC039133
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 84,990 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,000$1,406 Below Market
Napleton Hyundai Hazelwood - Hazelwood / Missouri
2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE Silver, One Owner, Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Emergency communication system, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Power moonroof, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Napleton Hyundai and Napleton Genesis serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWBN7A31EC043583
Stock: PJD1562
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 79,297 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,200$2,091 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWCN7A36EC064627
Stock: R6994
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 44,572 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,250$1,455 Below Market
Bommarito Volkswagen of Hazelwood - Hazelwood / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic DSG 2.0L TDI Diesel Turbocharged ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, NON SMOKER, HEATED LEATHERETTE, ALLOY WHEELS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, FULLY RECONDITIONED UNLIKE THE OTHER DEALERS, GREAT MPG'S, AND SO MUCH MORE..........VW LIMITED WARRANTY STILL APPLIES.............., Beige w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces. Odometer is 4723 miles below market average! Bommarito VW of Hazelwood will deliver any vehicle NO CHARGE within 150 miles. Call for details. CALL OR TEXT SHANNON THOMPSON FOR YOUR VIP APPOINTMENT TODAY!!! 314-623-1218.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWBN7A37EC039201
Stock: TD3302
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,235 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$9,498$2,819 Below Market
HGreg.com Orlando - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWBN7A36EC093931
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,675 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$11,450$1,278 Below Market
Bommarito Ford - Hazelwood / Missouri
Night Blue Metallic 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium FWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TDI Diesel Turbocharged Titan Black w/Partial Leather Seating Surfaces, Bluetooth Hands Free Calling, ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS, POWER LEATHER HEATED SEATS, 120-POINT FORD PRE-OWNED INSPECTION IN OUR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED SERVICE DEPARTMENT, SYNC, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Power moonroof, RNS 510 Navigation System. 30/40 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWCN7A38EC082837
Stock: TD3011
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
