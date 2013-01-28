Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat for Sale Near Me
- 87,220 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,000
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWBP7A32DC102987
Stock: T05983
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,662 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,400
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWCN7A36DC074153
Stock: T06479
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,534 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995$2,627 Below Market
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
40 MPG on the highway!! Even at first glance you can tell this car was cared for immaculately! Serviced regularly and kept really clean!! I MEAN CLEAN! The seats are perfect. The floors look new and it even has new mats!! It is loaded with all the options possible. Power sliding sunroof, heated leather seats with 8-way power adjustable settings and memory, premium sound system with CD, AUX ports, Bluetooth, and steering wheel controls for the radio, beautiful premium wheels with new matching tires, and so much more. Must come see to appreciate. Buy it with cash or finance with only $2,200 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWBN7A30DC105375
Stock: 105375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,727 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,000
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWCN7A3XDC062524
Stock: T06512
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,784 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,988$1,844 Below Market
Haims Motors - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida
*** LIKE NEW*** WITH SUNROOF*** EXCELLENT CONDITION!!! ** BLOWOUT PRICES!!! Why wait? Call today for a test drive. Fast approval guarantee. 2013 Volkswagen Passat SE. Great Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained interior. Front wheel drive. Here at Haims Motors we get you approved fast and easy, regardless of your credit history * We have credit programs for every credit situation including Bad credit, No credit or No Social * We guarantee approvals * We offer extended warranties on all vehicles *Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, Dealer maintained, This Volkswagen is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales LL at 954-308-8580 or sales2@haimsmotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWBP7A37DC107215
Stock: 107215
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-05-2020
- 80,895 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,200$2,630 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWBN7A31DC148042
Stock: R7089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 46,207 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,149$2,863 Below Market
Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia
This Volkswagen Passat is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. It is a one-owner car in great condition. The title records confirm this. If you are looking for a great low mileage Passat, you can't go wrong with this one. The interior of this beautiful Volkswagen Passat is completely smoke free. No need to stress over if this Volkswagen Passat has been maintained over the years. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY and are happy to provide you with it. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Volkswagen Passat through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at allThe powerful 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO DIESEL engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. The 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO DIESEL engine gives good performance and saves on gas too. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Volkswagen Passat. Like the outdoors? This car is off-road ready to help you on your next outdoors adventure. You want nothing less than the best and the luxurious accommodations on-board will give you exactly what you are looking for in that special ride. Nothing was spared in outfitting this highly functional car. You will find every desirable feature accounted forYou won't find a mechanical difference between this car and the same car fresh off the factory floor. It is obvious that the previous owner took really good care of it because the exterior finish is immaculate. The interior is spotless with no rips, stains, or blemishes of any kind. Our inspection of this car confirms that all major mechanical features are in great shape and ready to go. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this car is still in beautiful conditionWe also provide a free CARFAX report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. Our CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to CARFAX's rigorous standards. Looking to buy a one owner car? Not a problem. We have the CARFAX report to prove that this car has had only one owner. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Our AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to AutoCheck's rigorous standards. This car is a one-owner vehicle according to the report by AutoCheck, which we run on every vehicle that we sellRest assured knowing that this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY. Call us or stop by for more information. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. Call us now to find out how our GUARANTEED FINANCING program will put you in this ride today! Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 441-0111 or come by to see if you qualify. Want a great deal? This car has been set under the BLUE BOOK value and won't last long.Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! SE HABLA ESPANOL!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWBN7A30DC104470
Stock: 104470
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,849 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,988$2,438 Below Market
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! WARRANTY 71,849 MILES 5CYL AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWAP7A34DC072628
Stock: VIN2628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,885 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,500
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWBN7A34DC094638
Stock: T06406
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,661 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,500
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWBN7A30DC052791
Stock: T06542
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,467 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,500$2,099 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWCN7A37DC124185
Stock: R7042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 53,313 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,750$2,171 Below Market
Bommarito Volkswagen of Hazelwood - Hazelwood / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Silver 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic DSG 2.0L TDI Turbodiesel ONE OWNER, O ACCIDENTS, NON SMOKER, HEATED LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY RECONDITIONED UNLIKE OTHER DEALERS, GREAT MPG'S AND SO MUCH MORE.........VW LIMITED WARRANTY STILL APPLIES..........., Titan Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces. Odometer is 18748 miles below market average! Bommarito VW of Hazelwood will deliver any vehicle NO CHARGE within 150 miles. Call for details. CALL OR TEXT SHANNON THOMPSON FOR YOUR VIP APPOINTMENT TODAY!!! 314-623-1218.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWBN7A31DC038933
Stock: TD4499
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,003 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,888$1,814 Below Market
National Motors of Ellicott City - Ellicott City / Maryland
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!This 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium will not make it to the weekend!! Please call now to reserve your test drive appointment!! (410) 465-4545.30/40 City/Highway MPG 30/40 City/Highway MPGPrices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees or average Reconditioning Fee of $1295.. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWCN7A31DC052982
Stock: 052982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 70,343 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,594$2,178 Below Market
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
((**2.5 SE**SUNROOF**BLUETOOTH**HEATED SEATS**SCOTTSDALE TRADE**ASE CERTIFIED TOP TO BOTTOM SERVICE INSPECTION**TRADES WELCOME**)) New Price! Platinum Gray Metallic 2013 Volkswagen Passat 2.5 SE w/Sunroof/Nav FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 5-Cylinder DOHC Moonrock w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, Compass, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front side impact airbags, Heatable Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Radio: Premium 8 Touch-Screen w/6-CD Changer, Rear seat center armrest, Remote keyless entry, Telescoping steering wheel. Odometer is 36484 miles below market average! 22/31 City/Highway MPG Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2013 Volkswagen Passat 2.5 SE w/Sunroof/Nav
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWBP7A30DC061758
Stock: MZ1170A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,275 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,300$2,241 Below Market
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AUTOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWBH7A37DC008469
Stock: 008469
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,295$1,995 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWBN7A39DC009275
Stock: 9275A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,601 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,747$1,909 Below Market
Napleton Hyundai Hazelwood - Hazelwood / Missouri
2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE Glacier Blue Metallic, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Air Conditioning, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Radio: Premium 8 Touch-Screen w/6-CD Changer, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat.Napleton Hyundai and Napleton Genesis serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWBN7A32DC017220
Stock: PJD1580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 50,460 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995$1,905 Below Market
Bommarito Volkswagen of Hazelwood - Hazelwood / Missouri
Clean CARFAX. Black 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE w/Sunroof FWD 6-Speed Automatic DSG 2.0L TDI Turbodiesel NO ACCIDENTS, NON SMOKER, HEATED LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY RECONDITIONED UNLIKE OTHER DEALERS, GREAT MPG'S AND SO MUCH MORE.........VW LIMITED WARRANTY STILL APPLIES..........., Titan Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces. Odometer is 5057 miles below market average! Bommarito VW of Hazelwood will deliver any vehicle NO CHARGE within 150 miles. Call for details. CALL OR TEXT SHANNON THOMPSON FOR YOUR VIP APPOINTMENT TODAY!!! 314-623-1218.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1VWBN7A37DC139569
Stock: TD4509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
