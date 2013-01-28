Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat for Sale Near Me

Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia

This Volkswagen Passat is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. It is a one-owner car in great condition. The title records confirm this. If you are looking for a great low mileage Passat, you can't go wrong with this one. The interior of this beautiful Volkswagen Passat is completely smoke free. No need to stress over if this Volkswagen Passat has been maintained over the years. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY and are happy to provide you with it. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Volkswagen Passat through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at allThe powerful 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO DIESEL engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. The 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO DIESEL engine gives good performance and saves on gas too. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Volkswagen Passat. Like the outdoors? This car is off-road ready to help you on your next outdoors adventure. You want nothing less than the best and the luxurious accommodations on-board will give you exactly what you are looking for in that special ride. Nothing was spared in outfitting this highly functional car. You will find every desirable feature accounted forYou won't find a mechanical difference between this car and the same car fresh off the factory floor. It is obvious that the previous owner took really good care of it because the exterior finish is immaculate. The interior is spotless with no rips, stains, or blemishes of any kind. Our inspection of this car confirms that all major mechanical features are in great shape and ready to go. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this car is still in beautiful conditionWe also provide a free CARFAX report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. Our CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to CARFAX's rigorous standards. Looking to buy a one owner car? Not a problem. We have the CARFAX report to prove that this car has had only one owner. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Our AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to AutoCheck's rigorous standards. This car is a one-owner vehicle according to the report by AutoCheck, which we run on every vehicle that we sellRest assured knowing that this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY. Call us or stop by for more information. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. Call us now to find out how our GUARANTEED FINANCING program will put you in this ride today! Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 441-0111 or come by to see if you qualify. Want a great deal? This car has been set under the BLUE BOOK value and won't last long.Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! SE HABLA ESPANOL!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

34 Combined MPG ( 30 City/ 40 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1VWBN7A30DC104470

Stock: 104470

Certified Pre-Owned: No

