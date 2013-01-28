Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat for Sale Near Me

4,309 listings
Passat Reviews & Specs
  • 2013 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV in White
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV

    87,220 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,000

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium in Gray
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium

    79,662 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,400

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE in Black
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE

    42,534 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    $2,627 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium in Silver
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium

    93,727 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV in Black
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV

    99,784 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,988

    $1,844 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE in Black
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE

    80,895 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,200

    $2,630 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE in Black
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE

    46,207 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,149

    $2,863 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV in Black
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV

    71,849 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,988

    $2,438 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE in Red
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE

    76,885 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,500

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE in Gray
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE

    76,661 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,500

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium in White
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium

    99,467 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,500

    $2,099 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE in Silver
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE

    53,313 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,750

    $2,171 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium

    87,003 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,888

    $1,814 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV in Gray
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV

    70,343 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,594

    $2,178 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Passat SE in Silver
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Passat SE

    133,275 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,300

    $2,241 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE in Silver
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE

    41,700 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,295

    $1,995 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE

    41,601 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,747

    $1,909 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE in Black
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Passat TDI SE

    50,460 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    $1,905 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Passat

Overall Consumer Rating
4.393 Reviews
First VW, first diesel = Don't know why I waited!
sheepleking,01/28/2013
Traded in a 2011 Rav4 Limited because the fit and finish (i.e. squeaks, rattles, road/wind noise) were terrible. I looked at countless vehicles and finally looked at the Passat. Once I read everything I could, scoured the reviews for any negatives (there weren't any) and convinced my wife that diesels aren't what they used to be, I took one for an extended test drive and was hooked. Fantastic fit and finish, little or no wind noise at highway speeds (75 to 80), solid "thunks" when the doors are closed and no odd noises from the cabin. Overall - Very happy and look forward to years of quiet, 40+ mpg drives. I'll post follow-up's every few months (as comments) for anyone interested.
