Used 2013 Nissan Altima for Sale Near Me

  • 2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV in Gray
    used

    2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV

    129,688 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Gray
    used

    2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    96,533 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $6,990

    $2,503 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV in Gray
    used

    2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV

    103,455 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,495

    $1,614 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    132,737 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $4,995

    $1,515 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Silver
    used

    2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    64,932 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $2,163 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV

    52,154 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,999

    $2,304 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Red
    used

    2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    43,312 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,595

    $2,405 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV in Light Brown
    used

    2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV

    82,396 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,750

    $1,995 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Gray
    used

    2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    118,981 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $5,500

    $2,811 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Gray
    used

    2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    52,624 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,999

    $2,444 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL in Black
    used

    2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL

    74,100 miles
    Great Deal

    $7,995

    $2,972 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in White
    used

    2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    71,987 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,900

    $1,521 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Silver
    used

    2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    126,286 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $5,997

    $1,456 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Light Brown
    used

    2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    138,891 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $4,995

    $2,756 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in Light Brown
    used

    2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    135,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $5,990

    $1,766 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV in Silver
    used

    2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV

    175,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,998

    $1,129 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 S in White
    used

    2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 S

    80,118 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,995

    $1,916 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Nissan Altima 3.5 SV in Black
    used

    2013 Nissan Altima 3.5 SV

    118,537 miles
    Great Deal

    $7,570

    $1,503 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 11,770 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Altima

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Altima
Overall Consumer Rating
3.5293 Reviews
See all 293 reviews
  • 5
    (31%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (19%)
  • 2
    (11%)
  • 1
    (15%)
It's the alternator folks.
Beth,09/10/2016
2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I bought mine in October used at a Nissan dealer with 11,000 miles. I test drove it and it seemed fine. After driving the car a month I noticed the rumbling at slow speeds. Took it back to the dealer and they replaced the alternator at no charge to me. Rumbling sound gone and car was performing so much better. Fast forward to June of the next year I start using the AC and I started having a few intermittent incidents where the AC compressor does not come on. I was still learning the car and thought maybe I didn't have the controls set properly. In August it quit altogether. I took it back to the dealer and they replaced the AC compressor, again no charge. At this point the car is out of warranty and the Certified Used Car Warranty does not cover AC components. The original faulty alternator had destroyed the internal workings of the compressor and it failed at 15,800 miles. Now with a new alternator and new ac compressor the car is as it should be and I love it. It has the most comfortable front seats with fantastic lumbar support. It handles well, gets great gas mileage, is roomy, easy to get in and out of, including the back seat as the roof doesn't slope so much as other models in this range. It has many safety features found only in high end cars. The CVT gives the car a smooth quiet ride. Nissan knows and the dealerships know it's the alternator and a good dealer will replace it and the components it damaged without charge for their customers. My dealer told me that Nissan paid for the replaced parts and labor I am a low mileage driver. Car is performing well. There have been no new issues at all. Update - 32,000 miles no issues. Car performing as it should.
Report abuse
