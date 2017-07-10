Used 2013 Nissan Altima for Sale Near Me

I bought mine in October used at a Nissan dealer with 11,000 miles. I test drove it and it seemed fine. After driving the car a month I noticed the rumbling at slow speeds. Took it back to the dealer and they replaced the alternator at no charge to me. Rumbling sound gone and car was performing so much better. Fast forward to June of the next year I start using the AC and I started having a few intermittent incidents where the AC compressor does not come on. I was still learning the car and thought maybe I didn't have the controls set properly. In August it quit altogether. I took it back to the dealer and they replaced the AC compressor, again no charge. At this point the car is out of warranty and the Certified Used Car Warranty does not cover AC components. The original faulty alternator had destroyed the internal workings of the compressor and it failed at 15,800 miles. Now with a new alternator and new ac compressor the car is as it should be and I love it. It has the most comfortable front seats with fantastic lumbar support. It handles well, gets great gas mileage, is roomy, easy to get in and out of, including the back seat as the roof doesn't slope so much as other models in this range. It has many safety features found only in high end cars. The CVT gives the car a smooth quiet ride. Nissan knows and the dealerships know it's the alternator and a good dealer will replace it and the components it damaged without charge for their customers. My dealer told me that Nissan paid for the replaced parts and labor I am a low mileage driver. Car is performing well. There have been no new issues at all. Update - 32,000 miles no issues. Car performing as it should.

