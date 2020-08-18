Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me
- 75,801 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,499$1,585 Below Market
Napleton Northlake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lake Park / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. 2011 Hyundai Sonata SE Radiant Silver FWD 2.4L 4-Cylinder DGI 200 hp 4D Sedan BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING, *CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED*, Active ECO System, Alloy wheels, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Controls, Automatic Light Control, Cruise Control, Dual front side impact airbags, Front Active Head Restraints, Front, Front Seat Side Impact & Curtain Airbags, Fully automatic headlights, Integrated BluetoothÂ Hands-Free Phone System, Leather Bolster/Cloth Insert Seating Surfaces, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Proximity Entry w/Push Button Start, Radio: Autonet AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3, Solar Control Glass, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, XM Satellite Radio. Odometer is 26312 miles below market average! 22/35 City/Highway MPG #1 since 1931! Shop with us and experience the NAPLETON ADVANTAGE. Call 561-622-0101. We proudly serve the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens.At Ed Napleton's Northlake Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram you can buy with confidence as every pre-owned vehicle gets a 110 point inspection. We provide excellent financing for everyone!!! See us today at WWW.NORTHLAKECJD.COM!!!!!!! All prices are plus tax, tag and 1098.00 dealer fees. Plus Napleton Experience and reconditioning fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEC4ACXBH076778
Stock: ATCG076778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 105,082 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$6,577
Hendrick Volkswagen Frisco - Frisco / Texas
Hendrick Affordable. Midnight Black exterior and Camel interior, GLS trim. Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Non-Smoker vehicle.HYUNDAI SONATA: UNMATCHED QUALITYOur Certified Pre-Owned Program ensures your used Hyundai drives like it never left the lot. Multi-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyKEY FEATURES ON THIS HYUNDAI SONATASatellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Alarm, Electronic Stability Control. Hyundai GLS with Midnight Black exterior and Camel interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 198 HP at 6300 RPM*.HYUNDAI SONATA: BEST IN CLASSCarry more with the Hyundai Sonata. At over 16.0 cubic feet of cargo space you can easily fit 2 golf bags and a small cooler. The Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, and Nissan Altima have less room. Great Gas Mileage: 35 MPG Hwy.WHY BUY FROM USAs the #1 Volkswagen dealership in Texas, our goal is to provide you with the best buying experience possible. In order for Hendrick Volkswagen Frisco to become the best, we know we must listen and learn from all our Texas customers, whether they are our Frisco neighbors or VW shoppers commuting from Dallas, Plano or Carrollton. Come visit us today or contact us online at www.hendrickvwfrisco.comPrices do not include additional fees and costs of closing, including government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer documentation fees, any emissions testing fees or other fees. All prices, specifications and availability subject to change wiThis Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEB4AC0BH117714
Stock: L16064A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 158,458 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,489$1,448 Below Market
Car's Trade Center - Orlando / Florida
2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS with a 4 Cylinder 2.4 Liter gas Engine and an Automatic Transmission. With this very nice SEDAN you get plenty of options. Here are just a a few of them. Power adjustable Windows Door Locks and Side Mirrors. Bluetooth. Cruise Control. Power adjustable Diver's Seat. AM/FM Radio. Included is an Anti Theft Alarm Cool A/C. You don't get many Sedans with so many options we can't list them all here so check out the Options list on our web site: www.carstradecenter.com .� Please feel free to contact us with any questions you may have. We strive to give each and every customer complete and accurate descriptions.*** WE ARE OPEN TO OFFERS AND TRADES *** *** WE LOVE TRADES .........*** EVERYONE IS APPROVED ***................................................ $1 000 DOWN.....$200 per month with approved credit We are able to finance any credit situation!!! - no credit - bad credit - repo - foreclosure - old bankruptcy - ANY SITUATION!!!! Give us a chance to get you a great loan with very low interest rates. He has over 20 years experience in this area. We work with more than 20 lenders or BHPH. We have every option to find you the best loan to fit your needs .... WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! Guaranteed financing for all credit types!!! .......................***WARRANTY AVAILABLE *** (407)930-5052 / (888)326-3654
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEB4ACXBH225323
Stock: 2537
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-12-2019
- 83,315 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,900$1,560 Below Market
Heritage Toyota Owings Mills - Owings Mills / Maryland
2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited **POWER DRIVERS SEAT**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **POWER SUNROOF**, **NAVIGATION SYSTEM**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **HANDS FREE BLUETOOTH**, **PREMIUM SOUND**, Black w/Leather Bolster/Cloth Insert Seating Surfaces, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Mirrors, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power Tilt-&-Slide Glass Sunroof, Radio: Autonet AM/FM/XM/6-Disc CD Changer/MP3, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry & Alarm, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control, Traction Control System, XM Satellite Radio. Active ECO System, 30 day Warranty Certified, Black w/Leather Bolster/Cloth Insert Seating Surfaces, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Mirrors, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power Tilt-&-Slide Glass Sunroof, Radio: Autonet AM/FM/XM/6-Disc CD Changer/MP3, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry & Alarm, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control, Traction Control System, XM Satellite Radio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, Advanced Trip Computer w/Custom Settings, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Controls, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Light Control, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Chrome Exterior Door Handles, Chrome Interior Door Handles, Chrome Window Belt-Line Moldings, Cruise Control, Dark Chrome Front Grille, Daytime Running Lights, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual Automatic Climate Control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electrochromic Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Floor Console Mounted Rear Vents, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Active Head Restraints, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Fog Lights, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front, Front Seat Side Impact & Curtain Airbags, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, HomeLink Integrated Transceiver, Integrated BluetoothÂ Hands-Free Phone System, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Locks, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Premium Door Sill Plates, Proximity Entry w/Push Button Start, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Security system, Side Mirror Turn Signal Indicators, Solar Control Glass, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($500 Maryland; not required by law); ($389 Pennsylvania). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEC4AC8BH174109
Stock: 7P174109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 73,346 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,995$1,934 Below Market
Furnace Brook Motors - Easton / Massachusetts
ONE OWNER!!!! EXTRA KEY REMOTE!!!!! LOW MILES!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEC4AC0BH039786
Stock: 3996
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,921 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,495$1,862 Below Market
Grand Motors - National City / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEC4AB8BH213711
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,713 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$5,900$1,182 Below Market
AutoFair Hyundai - Manchester / New Hampshire
2011 Hyundai Sonata FRESH ARRIVAL! This Hyundai Sonata with 126713 has just arrived and is ready for immediate delivery. When you buy a car at AutoFair Hyundai your purchase is guaranteed under New Hampshrie State Inspection. The greatest feature that we offer is Peace of Mind. Peace of Mind knowing that you will be able to drive away with your new purchase and you won't have to spend a dime in our service department to leave with your new car. Give us a call or click our chat to schedule a test drive. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. 22/35 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS PZEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEB4AC5BH294596
Stock: HY03805T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 136,916 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,500$1,129 Below Market
Carbone Nissan - Yorkville / New York
: FUEL EFFICIENT 35 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! $1,300 below Kelley Blue Book! CAMEL PEARL exterior and BEIGE interior, GLS PZEV trim. Bluetooth, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR W/COMPAS. Satellite Radio. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Hyundai GLS PZEV with CAMEL PEARL exterior and BEIGE interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 190 HP at 6300 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR W/COMPASS & HOMELINK. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. EXPERTS REPORT: "The previous Sonata was a solid contender, but for 2011, the Hyundai Sonata vaults itself to the top of the class." -Edmunds.com. AFFORDABLE TO OWN: This Sonata is priced $1,300 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: At Carbone Nissan, our goal is to exceed your expectations at all times. The moment your walk into our showroom we intend to help you find a new or used car you'll love. But, our relationship doesn't end there. Once you drive your new vehicle off the lot, you want to make sure that you get as much good use of out of it as possible. Basically, you'll know you are in good hands, from beginning to end. Pricing analysis performed on 8/18/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS PZEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEB4AC2BH112210
Stock: N84264A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 92,410 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,988$1,552 Below Market
West Jefferson Chevrolet Buick GMC - West Jefferson / North Carolina
West Jefferson Chevrolet has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2011 Hyundai Sonata. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Hyundai Sonata Ltd. It is incomparable for the price and quality. The quintessential Hyundai -- This Hyundai Sonata Ltd speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. Hyundai has put longtime mid-size best-sellers, including the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry, directly into its sites with the all-new Sonata. Hyundai meets or exceeds those models in most respects. With new EPA fuel economy ratings of up to 24 mpg city, 35 highway, thanks to a new direct-injection 4-cylinder engine, the Sonata has fuel-efficiency and power performance numbers that are both better than most base-model mid-size sedans. The 2011 Sonata is now classified by the EPA as a large car, and has more passenger room than most of its competitors, while it has significantly more trunk space than the Toyota Camry, Nissan Altima, Ford Fusion and Chevrolet Malibu. The Sonata is also lighter than almost all of its rivals and has a short 35.8-foot turning diameter that's also shorter than most other mid-size sedans. The Sonata also has a trump card in safety, as it's already been named a Top Safety Pick by the IIHS. Ask us about our delivery service. To schedule an appointment to take a look at this or any other vehicle in our inventory give us a call at 1-866-228-8156.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEC4AB7BH296502
Stock: P9810A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 119,565 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$4,999$3,055 Below Market
Auto Express - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEC4AC3BH119664
Stock: 119664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,857 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,591$1,256 Below Market
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The 2011 Hyundai Sonata is an all-new midsize sedan, completely redesigned and re-engineered. This is a high quality sedan, in all of its iterations, with remarkably good manners and markedly improved quality and efficiency, all at an impressively competitive price. Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM/XM CD Player, Blue Tooth and more... CALL OR TEXT AND ASK FOR BRETT MARTIN 928-710-2376 (CELL PHONE) -OR- ***480-354-5521***(OFFICE PHONE)*** WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE....COME SEE US AT OUR APACHE JUNCTION LOCATED AT 1891 W APACHE TRAIL APACHE JUNCTION AZ (85120) Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. (132RR)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS PZEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEB4ACXBH109796
Stock: C9796RR
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,107 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,995$1,401 Below Market
Griffeth Ford Lincoln - Caribou / Maine
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS PZEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEB4AC9BH104024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,183 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,800
John Roley Autocenter Levelland - Levelland / Texas
CLICK THE LINK SEE MORE DETAILS TO SEE LIVE STREAMING VIDEO ON THIS GRAY 2011 Hyundai SONATA JOHN ROLEY AUTO CENTER LEVELLAND, PROUDLY SERVING LUBBOCK, AMARILLO, CLOVIS, PLAINVIEW, LEVELLAND, AND SURROUNDING TEXAS LOCATIONS.THIS GRAY 2011 Hyundai SONATA IS EQUIPPED WITH A 2.0L DOHC 16-valve I4 turbo GDI engine, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AND RECEIVES AN ESTIMATED 22 City/33 Hwy MPG. CONTACT JOHN ROLEY AUTO CENTER LEVELLAND INC. TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE AND TAKE THIS 2011 Hyundai SONATA HOME TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEC4AB6BH317632
Stock: C0305B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 113,470 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,400$1,241 Below Market
Paradise Motor Sports - Lexington / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEB4AC6BH044638
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,307 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,990$1,206 Below Market
Walker Toyota - Miamisburg / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEC4AC0BH039142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,916 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,995$1,009 Below Market
Nissan of Queens - Ozone Park / New York
Thank you for visiting another one of Titan Nissan of Queens's exclusive listings!The paint has a showroom shine.This vehicle is fully-loaded.Mainly highway mileage.100% CARFAX guaranteed!100% AutoCheck guaranteed!Very clean interior!Ask me about how to get an extended warranty on this vehicle.Still has the new car smell!This vehicle runs like it has 10,000 miles on it.This is a one-owner car.The 2011 Hyundai Sonata: the benchmark of what all luxury car manufactures aspire to be.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEC4AC7BH031488
Stock: QN5677B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 104,193 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,388$1,509 Below Market
Jones Ford Verde Valley - Camp Verde / Arizona
FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Ltd trim. Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Satellite Radio, Turbo, Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound System, Heated Rear Seat. AND MORE! AutoCheck One Owner KEY FEATURES ON THIS HYUNDAI SONATA Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. BEST IN CLASS: HYUNDAI SONATA More Cargo Volume than the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord. With over 16 cubic feet of Trunk Space, the Hyundai Sonata will fit 4 carry-on suitcases. Great Gas Mileage: 33 MPG Hwy. VISIT US TODAY At Jones Ford Verde Valley, a Ford dealer in Camp Verde, we offer superior sales and service for our valued customers. We are committed to serving our friends and customers and look forward to hearing from you! Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEC4AB7BH263757
Stock: 20321A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 105,878 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,899$737 Below Market
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror W/Compass & Homelink Pearl White Paint Cargo Mat Bluetooth Connection Bumper Applique Cargo Net Ipod Cable Camel; Cloth Seats Pearl White Standard Equipment Pkg 1 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2011 Hyundai Sonata we recently got in. Why spend more money than you have to? This Hyundai Sonata will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Hyundai has put longtime mid-size best-sellers, including the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry, directly into its sites with the all-new Sonata. Hyundai meets or exceeds those models in most respects. With new EPA fuel economy ratings of up to 24 mpg city, 35 highway, thanks to a new direct-injection 4-cylinder engine, the Sonata has fuel-efficiency and power performance numbers that are both better than most base-model mid-size sedans. The 2011 Sonata is now classified by the EPA as a large car, and has more passenger room than most of its competitors, while it has significantly more trunk space than the Toyota Camry, Nissan Altima, Ford Fusion and Chevrolet Malibu. The Sonata is also lighter than almost all of its rivals and has a short 35.8-foot turning diameter that's also shorter than most other mid-size sedans. The Sonata also has a trump card in safety, as it's already been named a Top Safety Pick by the IIHS. Click for more information, Call to set up an appointment, or better yet, come on down to Lexus of Cerritos and get behind the wheel and test drive it today! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS PZEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPEB4AC4BH178175
Stock: BH178175
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
