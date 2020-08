Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me

Hendrick Volkswagen Frisco - Frisco / Texas

Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Non-Smoker vehicle. Multi-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty. Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Alarm, Electronic Stability Control. Hyundai GLS with Midnight Black exterior and Camel interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 198 HP at 6300 RPM*. Cargo space: over 16.0 cubic feet. Great Gas Mileage: 35 MPG Hwy.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 35 Highway)

VIN: 5NPEB4AC0BH117714

Stock: L16064A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020