Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror W/Compass & Homelink Pearl White Paint Cargo Mat Bluetooth Connection Bumper Applique Cargo Net Ipod Cable Camel; Cloth Seats Pearl White Standard Equipment Pkg 1 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2011 Hyundai Sonata we recently got in. Why spend more money than you have to? This Hyundai Sonata will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Hyundai has put longtime mid-size best-sellers, including the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry, directly into its sites with the all-new Sonata. Hyundai meets or exceeds those models in most respects. With new EPA fuel economy ratings of up to 24 mpg city, 35 highway, thanks to a new direct-injection 4-cylinder engine, the Sonata has fuel-efficiency and power performance numbers that are both better than most base-model mid-size sedans. The 2011 Sonata is now classified by the EPA as a large car, and has more passenger room than most of its competitors, while it has significantly more trunk space than the Toyota Camry, Nissan Altima, Ford Fusion and Chevrolet Malibu. The Sonata is also lighter than almost all of its rivals and has a short 35.8-foot turning diameter that's also shorter than most other mid-size sedans. The Sonata also has a trump card in safety, as it's already been named a Top Safety Pick by the IIHS. Click for more information, Call to set up an appointment, or better yet, come on down to Lexus of Cerritos and get behind the wheel and test drive it today! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS PZEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5NPEB4AC4BH178175

Stock: BH178175

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020