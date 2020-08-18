Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me

5,127 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sonata Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,127 listings
  • 2011 Hyundai Sonata SE in Silver
    used

    2011 Hyundai Sonata SE

    75,801 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,499

    $1,585 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    105,082 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $6,577

    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS in Gray
    used

    2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    158,458 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,489

    $1,448 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Sonata SE in White
    used

    2011 Hyundai Sonata SE

    83,315 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,900

    $1,560 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Sonata SE in Black
    used

    2011 Hyundai Sonata SE

    73,346 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $1,934 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited in Gray
    used

    2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited

    89,921 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,495

    $1,862 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS PZEV in Gray
    used

    2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS PZEV

    126,713 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $5,900

    $1,182 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS PZEV in Light Brown
    used

    2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS PZEV

    136,916 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,500

    $1,129 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited in Gray
    used

    2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited

    92,410 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,988

    $1,552 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV in Black
    used

    2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV

    119,565 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $4,999

    $3,055 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS PZEV in Gray
    used

    2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS PZEV

    121,857 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,591

    $1,256 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS PZEV in Black
    used

    2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS PZEV

    79,107 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    $1,401 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Sonata SE in Gray
    used

    2011 Hyundai Sonata SE

    119,183 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,800

    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS in Black
    used

    2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    113,470 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,400

    $1,241 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited in Black
    used

    2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited

    112,307 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,990

    $1,206 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited in Silver
    used

    2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited

    86,916 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,995

    $1,009 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited in Silver
    used

    2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited

    104,193 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,388

    $1,509 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS PZEV in White
    used

    2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS PZEV

    105,878 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,899

    $737 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Sonata searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,127 listings
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata
  4. Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Sonata

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Sonata
Overall Consumer Rating
4.5633 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 633 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (3%)
It saved our lives( I'm not kidding)
kwilli024,06/05/2011
I bought my Sonata in October and it's been a great car. I recently was reminded on how good it really was. I was driving with my family a couple of weeks ago, when we we struck by another vehicle. We were t-boned at an intersection on the driver's side. Both front and rear airbags deployed and the car was considered a total loss. Fortunately, my family was fine, with a few bumps and bruises. I am grateful that the car protected us in such a violent crash. Needless to say, I'm shopping for another Sonata. Thanks Hyundai!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Hyundai
Sonata
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Hyundai Sonata info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings