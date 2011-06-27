2020 GMC Savana
- A new torque converter for the optional diesel engine's eight-speed automatic
- Part of the first Savana generation introduced for 1996
- Three available engines all have enough torque to move a fully loaded van
- Towing and payload capabilities are at or near the top of this class
- No high-roof cargo option
- Harsher ride than most rivals
- Dated touchscreen interface and interior styling
The 2020 GMC Savana is a passenger van that values utility over all else. The Savana's underpinnings are body-on-frame rather than unibody, making it the only van left on the market with that setup (aside from its twin brother, the Chevy Express). That setup, however, sacrifices comfort, leaving passengers with a stiff, bumpy ride. On the inside, the interior is cheap and dated. There aren't any roof-height options to choose from like you get from more recently redesigned rivals.
If you're looking for sheer capability, though, the 2020 Savana stands out for its available 12- and 15-passenger seating configurations (thanks to two body lengths). The heavy-duty underpinnings also mean it's capable of towing as much as 9,600 pounds. And depending on configuration, you can take the rear seats out and you've got 255 cubic feet of cargo space. The 2020 GMC Savana is lacking in the modern-charm department, but it makes up for some of its drawbacks with a bit of brute force and some old-school tenacity.
The 2020 GMC Savana is available in 2500 and 3500 load ratings. The 2500 is short-wheelbase only, while the 3500 is available in a short or long wheelbase and has a higher GVWR. The longer wheelbase also means that 3500 increases seating capacity from 12 to 15 passengers. All Savanas come with a choice of three engines:
- A standard 4.3-liter V6 (276 hp, 298 lb-ft) paired to an eight-speed automatic
- An available 6.0-liter V8 (341 hp, 373 lb-ft) matched to a six-speed automatic
- A 2.8-liter Duramax diesel four-cylinder engine (181 hp, 369 lb-ft) with an eight-speed automatic
- Vinyl upholstery and single-zone manual air conditioning
- Power windows and locks
- A rearview camera
- A 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot and a 120-volt household-style power outlet
- A two-speaker stereo system with AM/FM radio and an auxiliary port
- Tilt-only steering wheel and cruise control (standard on 3500, optional on 2500)
Comes with the above plus:
- Cloth upholstery, carpeted floors and chrome bumpers
- Remote locking and unlocking
- Lane departure warning and forward collision alert
- A larger touchscreen infotainment interface with a CD player and a USB port
- A navigation system and satellite radio
- A heavy-duty trailering package
- Rear parking sensors and a blind-spot monitor
- A heavy-duty locking rear differential
- A sliding rear door (instead of swing-out)
- Power-adjustable front seats and power-adjustable mirrors
|LS 2500 3dr Van
4.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$34,900
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 12
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 5200 rpm
|LT 3500 3dr Ext Van
4.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$39,700
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 12
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 5200 rpm
|LS 3500 3dr Van
4.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$37,200
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 12
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 5200 rpm
|LS 3500 3dr Ext Van
4.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$38,000
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 12
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 5200 rpm
- OnStar
- Provides third-party assistance in the event of a collision, vehicle theft or other emergency.
- Rear Vision Camera
- Displays a view of the area immediately behind the Savana in the rearview mirror or in the central display when the touchscreen is ordered.
- Rear Park Assist
- Sounds an alert when the rear of the Savana is close to an object.
GMC Savana vs. Chevrolet Express
The Chevy Express and the GMC Savana are nearly identical. They share the same engine choices, the same body-on-frame underpinnings, and many of the interior fittings are the same. Even their prices match up. Really, if you're choosing between a Savana and an Express, it's a decision about style.
GMC Savana vs. Ford Transit Passenger Van
The Ford Transit is more modern than the Savana in every way. It rides on a unibody platform, which makes it more maneuverable in the city and more comfortable on the highway. It offers all-wheel drive, several roof and body-length configurations, and appealing powertrains to choose from. The Savana can out-tow the Transit, but that's about all it's got up its sleeve.
GMC Savana vs. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
The Sprinter is right at the tippy-top of the van world. It offers the most refined interior in its class with the excellent MBUX infotainment system leading the way and available high-tech features such as adaptive cruise control. The Sprinter is quiet, comfortable, capable and available in all sorts of configurations including mid- and high-roof setups, and multiple wheelbase options. You'll be paying for that refinement with a higher price tag up front, but driving the Mercedes will be a much more enjoyable experience.
The least-expensive 2020 GMC Savana is the 2020 GMC Savana LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,900.
- LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,900
- LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,700
- LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,200
- LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,000
- LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,000
- LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,900
The 2020 GMC Savana is offered in the following submodels: Savana Van. Available styles include LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), and LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A).
