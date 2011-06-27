  1. Home
2020 GMC Savana

What's new

  • A new torque converter for the optional diesel engine's eight-speed automatic
  • Part of the first Savana generation introduced for 1996

Pros & Cons

  • Three available engines all have enough torque to move a fully loaded van
  • Towing and payload capabilities are at or near the top of this class
  • No high-roof cargo option
  • Harsher ride than most rivals
  • Dated touchscreen interface and interior styling
2020 GMC Savana Review

The 2020 GMC Savana is a passenger van that values utility over all else. The Savana's underpinnings are body-on-frame rather than unibody, making it the only van left on the market with that setup (aside from its twin brother, the Chevy Express). That setup, however, sacrifices comfort, leaving passengers with a stiff, bumpy ride. On the inside, the interior is cheap and dated. There aren't any roof-height options to choose from like you get from more recently redesigned rivals.

If you're looking for sheer capability, though, the 2020 Savana stands out for its available 12- and 15-passenger seating configurations (thanks to two body lengths). The heavy-duty underpinnings also mean it's capable of towing as much as 9,600 pounds. And depending on configuration, you can take the rear seats out and you've got 255 cubic feet of cargo space. The 2020 GMC Savana is lacking in the modern-charm department, but it makes up for some of its drawbacks with a bit of brute force and some old-school tenacity.

Which Savana does Edmunds recommend?

Since there are a wide variety of configurations available on the Savana, it's best to choose based on your needs first, then your desired equipment. For maximum towing, we recommend the optional 6.0-liter V8 engine. From there, if additional cargo or passenger space is a priority, you can upgrade to the extended-wheelbase model. And finally, for trim-level selection, we recommend the LT for its added convenience and safety features.

GMC Savana models

The 2020 GMC Savana is available in 2500 and 3500 load ratings. The 2500 is short-wheelbase only, while the 3500 is available in a short or long wheelbase and has a higher GVWR. The longer wheelbase also means that 3500 increases seating capacity from 12 to 15 passengers. All Savanas come with a choice of three engines:

  • A standard 4.3-liter V6 (276 hp, 298 lb-ft) paired to an eight-speed automatic
  • An available 6.0-liter V8 (341 hp, 373 lb-ft) matched to a six-speed automatic
  • A 2.8-liter Duramax diesel four-cylinder engine (181 hp, 369 lb-ft) with an eight-speed automatic

GMC offers the Savana in two trim levels: LS and LT.

LS
Starts you off with:

  • Vinyl upholstery and single-zone manual air conditioning
  • Power windows and locks
  • A rearview camera
  • A 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot and a 120-volt household-style power outlet
  • A two-speaker stereo system with AM/FM radio and an auxiliary port
  • Tilt-only steering wheel and cruise control (standard on 3500, optional on 2500)

LT
Comes with the above plus:

  • Cloth upholstery, carpeted floors and chrome bumpers
  • Remote locking and unlocking
  • Lane departure warning and forward collision alert

Options (available in bundled or stand-alone form) for both LS and LT models include:

  • A larger touchscreen infotainment interface with a CD player and a USB port
  • A navigation system and satellite radio
  • A heavy-duty trailering package
  • Rear parking sensors and a blind-spot monitor
  • A heavy-duty locking rear differential
  • A sliding rear door (instead of swing-out)
  • Power-adjustable front seats and power-adjustable mirrors

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 GMC Savana.

Trending topics in reviews

    Safety

    Our experts' favorite Savana safety features:

    OnStar
    Provides third-party assistance in the event of a collision, vehicle theft or other emergency.
    Rear Vision Camera
    Displays a view of the area immediately behind the Savana in the rearview mirror or in the central display when the touchscreen is ordered.
    Rear Park Assist
    Sounds an alert when the rear of the Savana is close to an object.

    GMC Savana vs. the competition

    GMC Savana vs. Chevrolet Express

    The Chevy Express and the GMC Savana are nearly identical. They share the same engine choices, the same body-on-frame underpinnings, and many of the interior fittings are the same. Even their prices match up. Really, if you're choosing between a Savana and an Express, it's a decision about style.

    GMC Savana vs. Ford Transit Passenger Van

    The Ford Transit is more modern than the Savana in every way. It rides on a unibody platform, which makes it more maneuverable in the city and more comfortable on the highway. It offers all-wheel drive, several roof and body-length configurations, and appealing powertrains to choose from. The Savana can out-tow the Transit, but that's about all it's got up its sleeve.

    GMC Savana vs. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

    The Sprinter is right at the tippy-top of the van world. It offers the most refined interior in its class with the excellent MBUX infotainment system leading the way and available high-tech features such as adaptive cruise control. The Sprinter is quiet, comfortable, capable and available in all sorts of configurations including mid- and high-roof setups, and multiple wheelbase options. You'll be paying for that refinement with a higher price tag up front, but driving the Mercedes will be a much more enjoyable experience.

    FAQ

    Is the GMC Savana a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Savana both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a GMC Savana. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 GMC Savana?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 GMC Savana:

    • A new torque converter for the optional diesel engine's eight-speed automatic
    • Part of the first Savana generation introduced for 1996
    Learn more

    Is the GMC Savana reliable?

    To determine whether the GMC Savana is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Savana. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Savana's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 GMC Savana a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 GMC Savana is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Savana is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 GMC Savana?

    The least-expensive 2020 GMC Savana is the 2020 GMC Savana LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,900.

    Other versions include:

    • LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,900
    • LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,700
    • LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,200
    • LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,000
    • LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,000
    • LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,900
    Learn more

    What are the different models of GMC Savana?

    If you're interested in the GMC Savana, the next question is, which Savana model is right for you? Savana variants include LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), and LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of Savana models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 GMC Savana

    2020 GMC Savana Overview

    The 2020 GMC Savana is offered in the following submodels: Savana Van. Available styles include LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), and LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A).

    What do people think of the 2020 GMC Savana?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 GMC Savana and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Savana.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 GMC Savana and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Savana featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 GMC Savana?

    2020 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)

    The 2020 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,200. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) is trending $2,910 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $2,910 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,290.

    The average savings for the 2020 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) is 7.2% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2020 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2020 GMC Savanas are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 GMC Savana for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2020 Savanas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $40,660 and mileage as low as 5 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 GMC Savana. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,605 on a used or CPO 2020 Savana available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2020 GMC Savanas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new GMC Savana for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $8,229.

    Find a new GMC for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,294.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 GMC Savana?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Related 2020 GMC Savana info

