Used 2018 GMC Yukon Consumer Reviews

Solid Effort with great new Transmission MikeO , 11/02/2017 Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Great engine and new 10 speed transmission. Shifts really smooth and its never guessing on when to down shift or search for gears. Great on the highway. Rear visibility due to the middle row seat and C pillars is poor at best. Must use your mirrors and trust the tech. The tech is awesome and unrivalled by others. Touch screen is easy to use, love the layout, response time is great. High step in, but its a big car and I knew that. Gas mileage is ok for a big car, cylinder deactivation is seemless. Turning radius is good for a big SUV. Overall please so far, two weeks under my belt. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value

So far great SUV but little issue! Greg Kosmatka , 06/29/2018 Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Very excited to take delivery of our new 2018 Yukon Denali. Was very surprised at the power and handling as my wife is very pleased! I will say there are a couple of things that took me. We did not purchase the XL but the regular length SUV (thank god we don't have to fit in the third row) as the rear cargo area is small as expected. Automatic folding seats are nice when doing a Costco trip or traveling. What we did notice, which really had me wondering is the very rear cargo area does not have a light! Strange enough, with LED technology being so inexpensive you would think that they would have addressed it. Other than the issue with lighting, we are very pleased. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Owned a lot of vehicles this one is the best Steven N. , 01/05/2019 SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Only time will tell for sure but after owning my Yukon SLT for 3 months and 2600 miles I absolutely love everything about it. The 0ne exception is the 3rd row seat is short on leg room for average size adults. Not a problem for us because we seldom if ever us it. I would buy this vehicle again in a second. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Wife with mobility problems loves it! Larry L. Letzer Sr. , 07/31/2018 SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful My wife had a 2006 Yukon and loved it. Only reason she got rid of it was expense to maintain it. She got another SUV and hated the mirrors. She felt very uncomfortable attempting to back up. Visibility was the problem. She traded it in on the 2018 Yukon and loves this. Only problem is the rocking on uneven ground. We park on the front yard and its bumpy. The vehicle feels like we are at sea. It rocks from side to side. Other than this, the comfort is the best we have experienced. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value