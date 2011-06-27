Estimated values
2018 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,555
|$39,961
|$43,834
|Clean
|$35,705
|$39,040
|$42,823
|Average
|$34,004
|$37,198
|$40,802
|Rough
|$32,304
|$35,356
|$38,780
Estimated values
2018 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,468
|$41,255
|$44,430
|Clean
|$37,573
|$40,304
|$43,405
|Average
|$35,783
|$38,402
|$41,356
|Rough
|$33,994
|$36,500
|$39,308
Estimated values
2018 GMC Yukon SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,059
|$43,427
|$47,258
|Clean
|$39,127
|$42,426
|$46,168
|Average
|$37,263
|$40,424
|$43,989
|Rough
|$35,400
|$38,422
|$41,810
Estimated values
2018 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,468
|$38,774
|$42,530
|Clean
|$34,643
|$37,880
|$41,549
|Average
|$32,993
|$36,093
|$39,588
|Rough
|$31,343
|$34,305
|$37,627
Estimated values
2018 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,602
|$47,455
|$50,708
|Clean
|$43,564
|$46,361
|$49,539
|Average
|$41,489
|$44,173
|$47,201
|Rough
|$39,415
|$41,986
|$44,862
Estimated values
2018 GMC Yukon SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,520
|$39,239
|$42,333
|Clean
|$35,671
|$38,334
|$41,356
|Average
|$33,972
|$36,525
|$39,404
|Rough
|$32,273
|$34,716
|$37,452
Estimated values
2018 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,183
|$42,919
|$46,035
|Clean
|$39,249
|$41,929
|$44,973
|Average
|$37,379
|$39,951
|$42,850
|Rough
|$35,510
|$37,972
|$40,727
Estimated values
2018 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,875
|$49,767
|$53,065
|Clean
|$45,784
|$48,620
|$51,841
|Average
|$43,604
|$46,325
|$49,394
|Rough
|$41,423
|$44,031
|$46,947