Edmunds Rating
8.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(1)

2020 Audi A7

#4 Midsize luxury sedan

What’s new

  • Minor changes to feature availability for 2020
  • Part of the second A7 generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Strong overall performance
  • Attractive and refined interior
  • High levels of comfort
  • Lots of high-tech features
  • New infotainment interface can be distracting to use
  • Engine noise is coarse at full throttle
  • Limited rear headroom
  • Price is a little high compared to similarly equipped Audi stablemates
MSRP Starting at
$69,000
2020 Audi A7 Review

Ever since its introduction to the U.S. in 2012, the Audi A7 has been a bit of a curiosity. It's based on Audi's A6 midsize sedan but has a sleeker profile and a hatchback design instead of a traditional trunk, essentially gaining more style and practicality in exchange for less rear headroom. Untraditional as it may be, the A7 has found enough of an audience for Audi to keep it going, with the second-generation car debuting just last year.

The 2020 Audi A7 doesn't fit neatly into a category so its competition ranges from station wagons to sport-oriented SUVs. Ironically, most of those can be bought under the Audi badge in the form of the A6 Allroad wagon, the A6 sedan and the Q8 SUV. Looking outside the brand, the Volvo V90 wagon offers sophisticated styling and superior practicality, while the Porsche Panamera SUV serves up elevated levels of performance with a similar hatchback body style. For its part, the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe SUV balances practicality with its own unique style.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

8.1 / 10
As a luxury hatchback, the 2019 Audi A7 is unusual. Yet it's a terrifically impressive machine, with a supple interior, strong engine and surprisingly sporty handling. There aren't many faults. However, its touchscreen can be distracting to use, so be sure to check it out before buying.

How does it drive?

8.5
Acceleration is strong. Our test A7 logged the 0-60 sprint in just 4.7 seconds. It also posted short emergency-stopping distances, though much of the credit went to our test car's optional summer performance tires. Fitted with the optional S line sport package, the A7 handles surprisingly well. But there's quite a difference in steering feel across the driving modes — Comfort is almost too light, while Dynamic tends to feel needlessly heavy in some situations.

The power delivery when leaving a stop can be a little jerky, which is somewhat unrefined for a car of this class. Sport mode helps smooth out the delivery a bit and doesn't hang onto gears unnecessarily long. Upshifts are nearly imperceptible, no matter which gear you're in or how much throttle you're giving it.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
The A7 is a comfortable cruiser offering a smooth ride over a variety of surfaces. The base seats feel great but don't have as many adjustments as those in rivals. Massaging seats with more customization are available, but they are expensive. The climate control system works great.

While the engine is barely audible at highway speeds, there's more wind and road noise than we'd expect for this class. Ambient noises from outside the car seep in readily too. None of it is terribly distracting, however, and keeping the radio at even a low level will drown it all out. You'll always feel the aforementioned driveline shocks in first gear.

How’s the interior?

7.5
While the swoopy roofline suggests rear visibility will be impeded, the A7 actually has excellent sightlines all around. Alas, the slinky profile hampers entry, exit and rear headroom. It's not the most spacious midsize car, so if you sit in the rear behind a tall person, you'll need to scrunch and rotate your body 90 degrees before exiting.

Audi's latest dual-panel touchscreen is attractive but difficult to use. Navigating the menus of the setup requires far too much driver attention and presents a steep learning curve. There are many menus and selecting items require a firm, deliberate press when in haptic mode. A few functions can be accessed by drawing on the lower screen, but you have to navigate to those input screens first.

How’s the tech?

9.0
The A7 cabin is an oasis for tech lovers. The instrument panel and touchscreen displays are crisp, while the sound system is so good you might swear off talk radio forever. The voice command system works great, which is fortunate due to how confounding the touchscreen interface is.

Our test A7 was equipped with four USB ports — two under the front armrest and two behind the center console for rear passengers. There was also a wireless charging pad under the front armrest. Wireless Apple CarPlay is a great feature, and the system reacts quickly to user inputs.

The A7's driver aids are generally very good. The adaptive cruise control operates smoothly. Lane-keeping is subtle and deals with gentle corners well, but it's disconcertingly flummoxed by tighter corners. Rear cross-traffic braking assist is too sensitive.

How’s the storage?

7.5
The hatchback design gives the A7 more cargo room and space flexibility than the A6 sedan and other competing four-doors. Since the A7 is a hatchback, the cargo area has a flat, wide space with side pockets, tiedown rings and LED strips. There's nowhere to stow the cargo cover if you don't want it, but at least it's short. The 40/20/40-split rear seat folds almost flat and doesn't require the front seats be moved forward.

Like the Audi A6, there aren't many places to store things inside, so drivers should probably declutter before settling in. Easily accessible car-seat anchors aid in fitting a safety seat.

How economical is it?

9.0
The EPA estimates the A7 earns 24 mpg in combined driving (22 city/29 highway). These numbers are slightly higher than the class average,and great for an engine with this much power. Our test car averaged 27.5 mpg over our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route, indicating that the EPA's estimates are achievable.

Is it a good value?

7.5
The quality of materials and construction is excellent, though the blinding chrome trim and a rattling speaker in our test car diminished the primo luxury vibe. Still, the A7 can be expensive, and you can get more cargo room from the Q8 SUV for less money. Warranty coverage for a luxury automaker is average.

Wildcard

9.0
There aren't many midsize luxury hatchbacks, and Audi went out of its way to make this car feel special. The S line package and sticky tires endow this tech-heavy people mover with performance chops, and the turbo V6 is more powerful than you might think.

For better or worse, the A7 greatly differentiates itself from the A6 it's based on. Its rear hatch allows for more cargo room at the expense of rear-seat headroom. The styling makes it look a bit sleeker too. Otherwise, it has the same high-tech interior and spirited dynamics we love in the A6.

Which A7 does Edmunds recommend?

The midgrade Premium Plus is our pick of the A7 lineup thanks to its additional standard features such as wireless charging and Audi's impressive Virtual Cockpit fully digital instrument cluster. It also opens up the door to option packages such as the sporty S line package and the luxurious Executive package.

Audi A7 models

The 2020 A7 is offered in three trim levels: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. All trims are powered by a 335-horsepower turbocharged V6 engine. All-wheel drive is standard.

Premium
Comes well equipped from the start with:

  • LED headlights
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Dual-screen infotainment system
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

Premium Plus
Adds equipment and new options packages, such as:

  • Integrated navigation system
  • Wireless charging
  • Premium audio system
  • Digital gauge cluster display (Virtual Cockpit Plus)

Notable option packages for the Premium Plus include:

  • Executive package (more features, including heated rear seats and upgraded headlights)
  • Driver Assistance package (traffic-adaptive cruise control, plus other safety features)

Prestige
Tops the A7 line. Includes all of the above plus:

  • Head-up display
  • Soft-close doors
  • Upgraded headlights
  • Dual-pane sound-insulating glass

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Audi A7.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • fuel efficiency
  • interior
  • sound system

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, The A7 is the BEST CAR ON THE ROAD
frank F,
Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

Nothing on the road compares to the A7. It is unique. Drives like a GT, rides on rails, beautifully crafted sedan, and tremendous hatchback storage options. The gas mileage is amazing at 32 true mpg highway. This is my second A7 and i will never own another car or suv. The Bang & Olufsen sound is without competition. The A7 is marvelous to drive, practical with the hatchback, and a head turner all in one. frank farese

Write a review

See all 1 reviews

Features & Specs

Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
MSRP$73,600
MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower335 hp @ 5000 rpm
Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
MSRP$79,700
MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower335 hp @ 5000 rpm
Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
MSRP$69,000
MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower335 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all 2020 Audi A7 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite A7 safety features:

Audi Pre Sense Front
Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
Intersection Assistant
Detects if a side or oncoming vehicle collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
Vehicle Exit Warning
Alerts the driver if a vehicle or cyclist is approaching from behind as a door is opened into traffic.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Audi A7 vs. the competition

Audi A7 vs. Porsche Panamera

With its combination of hatchback and sedan body, the Porsche Panamera is one of the closest competitors to the A7. The Panamera's strength lies with its handling performance, where it has a clear leg up over the Audi. But only the entry-level Panamera is remotely close in price to the A7. Most likely, you'll spend a lot more to get the Porsche.

Audi A7 vs. Audi Q8

Audi's Q8 is just as stylish as the A7 but with the added practicality of an SUV. We like the spacious rear seats and the long list of standard features of the Q8. It's also lower priced than a comparably equipped A7. But the Q8's cutdown roofline makes it less practical than a traditional SUV such as the Audi Q7.

Audi A7 vs. Volvo V90

For the maximum in style and practicality, look no further than Volvo's V90 wagon. It lacks the outright performance of the A7 but has the upper hand in cargo capacity, a lower price, and the modern cool factor as a station wagon. But the Volvo charges you extra for all-wheel drive. It comes standard with the Audi.

More about the 2020 Audi A7

2020 Audi A7 Overview

The 2020 Audi A7 is offered in the following submodels: A7 Sedan. Available styles include Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), and Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM).

What do people think of the 2020 Audi A7?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Audi A7 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 A7 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 A7.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Audi A7 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 A7 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

