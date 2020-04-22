2020 Audi A7
What’s new
- Minor changes to feature availability for 2020
- Part of the second A7 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Strong overall performance
- Attractive and refined interior
- High levels of comfort
- Lots of high-tech features
- New infotainment interface can be distracting to use
- Engine noise is coarse at full throttle
- Limited rear headroom
- Price is a little high compared to similarly equipped Audi stablemates
2020 Audi A7 Review
Ever since its introduction to the U.S. in 2012, the Audi A7 has been a bit of a curiosity. It's based on Audi's A6 midsize sedan but has a sleeker profile and a hatchback design instead of a traditional trunk, essentially gaining more style and practicality in exchange for less rear headroom. Untraditional as it may be, the A7 has found enough of an audience for Audi to keep it going, with the second-generation car debuting just last year.
The 2020 Audi A7 doesn't fit neatly into a category so its competition ranges from station wagons to sport-oriented SUVs. Ironically, most of those can be bought under the Audi badge in the form of the A6 Allroad wagon, the A6 sedan and the Q8 SUV. Looking outside the brand, the Volvo V90 wagon offers sophisticated styling and superior practicality, while the Porsche Panamera SUV serves up elevated levels of performance with a similar hatchback body style. For its part, the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe SUV balances practicality with its own unique style.
Our verdict8.1 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
The power delivery when leaving a stop can be a little jerky, which is somewhat unrefined for a car of this class. Sport mode helps smooth out the delivery a bit and doesn't hang onto gears unnecessarily long. Upshifts are nearly imperceptible, no matter which gear you're in or how much throttle you're giving it.
How comfortable is it?8.0
While the engine is barely audible at highway speeds, there's more wind and road noise than we'd expect for this class. Ambient noises from outside the car seep in readily too. None of it is terribly distracting, however, and keeping the radio at even a low level will drown it all out. You'll always feel the aforementioned driveline shocks in first gear.
How’s the interior?7.5
Audi's latest dual-panel touchscreen is attractive but difficult to use. Navigating the menus of the setup requires far too much driver attention and presents a steep learning curve. There are many menus and selecting items require a firm, deliberate press when in haptic mode. A few functions can be accessed by drawing on the lower screen, but you have to navigate to those input screens first.
How’s the tech?9.0
Our test A7 was equipped with four USB ports — two under the front armrest and two behind the center console for rear passengers. There was also a wireless charging pad under the front armrest. Wireless Apple CarPlay is a great feature, and the system reacts quickly to user inputs.
The A7's driver aids are generally very good. The adaptive cruise control operates smoothly. Lane-keeping is subtle and deals with gentle corners well, but it's disconcertingly flummoxed by tighter corners. Rear cross-traffic braking assist is too sensitive.
How’s the storage?7.5
Like the Audi A6, there aren't many places to store things inside, so drivers should probably declutter before settling in. Easily accessible car-seat anchors aid in fitting a safety seat.
How economical is it?9.0
Is it a good value?7.5
Wildcard9.0
For better or worse, the A7 greatly differentiates itself from the A6 it's based on. Its rear hatch allows for more cargo room at the expense of rear-seat headroom. The styling makes it look a bit sleeker too. Otherwise, it has the same high-tech interior and spirited dynamics we love in the A6.
Which A7 does Edmunds recommend?
Audi A7 models
The 2020 A7 is offered in three trim levels: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. All trims are powered by a 335-horsepower turbocharged V6 engine. All-wheel drive is standard.
Premium
Comes well equipped from the start with:
- LED headlights
- Panoramic sunroof
- Dual-screen infotainment system
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
Premium Plus
Adds equipment and new options packages, such as:
- Integrated navigation system
- Wireless charging
- Premium audio system
- Digital gauge cluster display (Virtual Cockpit Plus)
Notable option packages for the Premium Plus include:
- Executive package (more features, including heated rear seats and upgraded headlights)
- Driver Assistance package (traffic-adaptive cruise control, plus other safety features)
Prestige
Tops the A7 line. Includes all of the above plus:
- Head-up display
- Soft-close doors
- Upgraded headlights
- Dual-pane sound-insulating glass
Trending topics in reviews
- fuel efficiency
- interior
- sound system
Most helpful consumer reviews
Nothing on the road compares to the A7. It is unique. Drives like a GT, rides on rails, beautifully crafted sedan, and tremendous hatchback storage options. The gas mileage is amazing at 32 true mpg highway. This is my second A7 and i will never own another car or suv. The Bang & Olufsen sound is without competition. The A7 is marvelous to drive, practical with the hatchback, and a head turner all in one. frank farese
Features & Specs
|Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
|MSRP
|$73,600
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
|MSRP
|$79,700
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
|MSRP
|$69,000
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite A7 safety features:
- Audi Pre Sense Front
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Intersection Assistant
- Detects if a side or oncoming vehicle collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Vehicle Exit Warning
- Alerts the driver if a vehicle or cyclist is approaching from behind as a door is opened into traffic.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Audi A7 vs. the competition
Audi A7 vs. Porsche Panamera
With its combination of hatchback and sedan body, the Porsche Panamera is one of the closest competitors to the A7. The Panamera's strength lies with its handling performance, where it has a clear leg up over the Audi. But only the entry-level Panamera is remotely close in price to the A7. Most likely, you'll spend a lot more to get the Porsche.
Audi A7 vs. Audi Q8
Audi's Q8 is just as stylish as the A7 but with the added practicality of an SUV. We like the spacious rear seats and the long list of standard features of the Q8. It's also lower priced than a comparably equipped A7. But the Q8's cutdown roofline makes it less practical than a traditional SUV such as the Audi Q7.
Audi A7 vs. Volvo V90
For the maximum in style and practicality, look no further than Volvo's V90 wagon. It lacks the outright performance of the A7 but has the upper hand in cargo capacity, a lower price, and the modern cool factor as a station wagon. But the Volvo charges you extra for all-wheel drive. It comes standard with the Audi.
