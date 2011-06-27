Jeep SUVs for Sale

Close

Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia

Located 3 miles away from Ashburn , VA

This Jeep won't be on the lot long! It prioritizes style, powertrain versatility and safety in an exceptional SUV package! This model accommodates 5 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: heated steering wheel, power windows, and cruise control. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2021 Jeep Compass Altitude with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3C4NJDBB4MT504441

Stock: 504441

Listed since: 08-27-2020