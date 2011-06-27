Jeep SUVs for Sale Near Me
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Vehicle Listing Details
- New Listing$32,900$590/mo est. loan
2021 Jeep Compass AltitudeExteriorInterior3 miles away
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Jeep won't be on the lot long! It prioritizes style, powertrain versatility and safety in an exceptional SUV package! This model accommodates 5 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: heated steering wheel, power windows, and cruise control. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Compass Altitude with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDBB4MT504441
Stock: 504441
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- New Listing$33,145$595/mo est. loan
2021 Jeep Compass AltitudeExteriorInterior3 miles away
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Check out this 2021! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! It includes heated seats, front fog lights, heated steering wheel, and more. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Compass Altitude with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDBB2MT504440
Stock: 504440
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- New Listing$55,880Fair Deal$1,010/mo est. loan
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited SaharaExteriorInterior3 miles away
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Looking for a new car at an affordable price? This Jeep won't be on the lot long! Demonstrating that economical transportation does not require the sacrifice of comfort or safety! It includes heated seats, a built-in garage door transmitter, a trailer hitch, and a split folding rear seat. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEGXMW512477
Stock: 512477
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- New Listing$55,880Fair Deal$1,013/mo est. loan
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited SaharaExteriorInterior3 miles away
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! This vehicle shines in its off-road ability while forging a new path toward value, efficiency and flexibility! Top features include air conditioning, heated steering wheel, cruise control, and power windows. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEG3MW512479
Stock: 512479
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- New Listing$33,145$595/mo est. loan
2021 Jeep Compass AltitudeExteriorInterior3 miles away
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Hurry and take advantage now! Check out this great low mileage vehicle! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! All of the premium features expected of a Jeep are offered, including: front fog lights, an overhead console, and more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Compass Altitude with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDBB6MT504439
Stock: 504439
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- New Listing$29,225$524/mo est. loan
2021 Jeep Compass SportExteriorInterior3 miles away
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
How about this great vehicle! Here's a vehicle which packs big-league power and versatility in a midsize SUV package, set apart from the masses thanks to unmistakable styling. Top features include front dual zone air conditioning, power windows, a roof rack, and more. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDABXMT512951
Stock: 512951
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- New Listing$28,980$520/mo est. loan
2021 Jeep Compass SportExteriorInterior3 miles away
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Jeep won't be on the lot long! You'll appreciate its safety and technology features! This model accommodates 5 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: heated steering wheel, a roof rack, and 1-touch window functionality. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDAB8MT512950
Stock: 512950
Listed since: 08-27-2020
Learn MoreAd2020 Jeep® CompassShop and Buy OnlineLearn MoreJeep.comDisclaimer*
- New Listing$29,225$524/mo est. loan
2021 Jeep Compass SportExteriorInterior3 miles away
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Check out this 2021! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! It includes heated seats, a tachometer, heated door mirrors, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop in and take a test drive!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Compass Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDAB1MT512949
Stock: 512949
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- New Listing$38,415$691/mo est. loan
2021 Jeep Compass TrailhawkExteriorInterior3 miles away
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
You won't want to miss this excellent value! Maximum utility meets passenger comfort in the midsize segment! Top features include rain sensing wipers, a power seat, a power rear cargo door, and voice activated navigation. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Compass Trailhawk with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDDB6MT504437
Stock: 504437
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- New Listing$27,725$496/mo est. loan
2021 Jeep Compass SportExteriorInterior3 miles away
Brown's Sterling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
You won't want to miss this excellent value! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! Jeep prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: delay-off headlights, a roof rack, and air conditioning. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Compass Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJCAB0MT510961
Stock: 510961
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- New ListingStock photo **$58,635$1,059/mo est. loan
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited RubiconExteriorInterior16 miles away
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! 8.4" Radio & Premium Audio Group (5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, Alpine Premium Audio System, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, and SiriusXM Traffic Plus), Cold Weather Group, LED Lighting Group (Daytime Running Lamps LED Accents), Quick Order Package 22R, Safety Group, Steel Bumper Group (Steel Rear Bumper), Trailer Tow & HD Electrical Group (Auxiliary Switches), 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Body Color 3-Piece Hard Top, Body Color Fender Flares, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Performance Suspension, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Remote keyless entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Machined w/Black Pockets. Bright White Clearcoat 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXFNXMW515439
Stock: 35256
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- New ListingStock photo **$30,085$539/mo est. loan
2021 Jeep Compass LatitudeExteriorInterior16 miles away
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! 4WD. Convenience Group (115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 4-Way Power Lumbar Adjust, All-Season Floor Mats, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Cluster 7.0" Color Driver Info Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Pass Seat, Remote Start System, Reversible Carpet/Vinyl Cargo Mat, and Windshield Wiper De-Icer), Quick Order Package 2GJ, 4WD, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth/Vinyl Bucket Seats, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Silver Painted Aluminum. White Clearcoat 2021 Jeep Compass Latitude 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2.4L I422/30 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Compass Latitude with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDBB0MT502573
Stock: 35273
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- New ListingStock photo **$30,330$546/mo est. loan
2021 Jeep Compass LatitudeExteriorInterior16 miles away
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! 4WD. Convenience Group (115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 4-Way Power Lumbar Adjust, All-Season Floor Mats, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Cluster 7.0" Color Driver Info Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Pass Seat, Remote Start System, Reversible Carpet/Vinyl Cargo Mat, and Windshield Wiper De-Icer), Quick Order Package 2GJ, 4WD, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth/Vinyl Bucket Seats, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Silver Painted Aluminum. Redline Pearlcoat 2021 Jeep Compass Latitude 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2.4L I422/30 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Compass Latitude with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDBB1MT500671
Stock: 35274
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- New ListingStock photo **$32,535$584/mo est. loan
2021 Jeep Compass LimitedExteriorInterior16 miles away
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! 4WD. Quick Order Package 2GG, 4WD, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 18" x 7.0" Polished/Gray Pockets Aluminum. Jazz Blue Pearlcoat 2021 Jeep Compass Limited 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2.4L I422/30 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Compass Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDCB0MT500675
Stock: 35259
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- New ListingStock photo **$30,330$545/mo est. loan
2021 Jeep Compass LatitudeExteriorInterior16 miles away
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! 4WD. Convenience Group (115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 4-Way Power Lumbar Adjust, All-Season Floor Mats, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Cluster 7.0" Color Driver Info Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Pass Seat, Remote Start System, Reversible Carpet/Vinyl Cargo Mat, and Windshield Wiper De-Icer), Quick Order Package 2GJ, 4WD, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth/Vinyl Bucket Seats, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Silver Painted Aluminum. Jazz Blue Pearlcoat 2021 Jeep Compass Latitude 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2.4L I422/30 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Compass Latitude with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDBBXMT500670
Stock: 35285
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- New ListingStock photo **$56,550$1,025/mo est. loan
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited RubiconExteriorInterior16 miles away
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! 8.4" Radio & Premium Audio Group (5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, Alpine Premium Audio System, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, and SiriusXM Traffic Plus), Cold Weather Group, LED Lighting Group (Daytime Running Lamps LED Accents), Quick Order Package 22R, Safety Group, Steel Bumper Group (Steel Rear Bumper), Trailer Tow & HD Electrical Group (Auxiliary Switches), 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MOPAR All-Weather Floor Mats, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Performance Suspension, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top, Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Remote keyless entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Machined w/Black Pockets. Firecracker Red Clearcoat 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXFN5MW515445
Stock: 35245
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- New ListingStock photo **$30,330$545/mo est. loan
2021 Jeep Compass LatitudeExteriorInterior16 miles away
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! 4WD. Convenience Group (115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 4-Way Power Lumbar Adjust, All-Season Floor Mats, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Cluster 7.0" Color Driver Info Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Pass Seat, Remote Start System, Reversible Carpet/Vinyl Cargo Mat, and Windshield Wiper De-Icer), Quick Order Package 2GJ, 4WD, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth/Vinyl Bucket Seats, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Silver Painted Aluminum. Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2021 Jeep Compass Latitude 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2.4L I422/30 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Compass Latitude with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDBB1MT500668
Stock: 35242
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- New ListingStock photo **$30,085$539/mo est. loan
2021 Jeep Compass LatitudeExteriorInterior16 miles away
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! 4WD. Convenience Group (115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 4-Way Power Lumbar Adjust, All-Season Floor Mats, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Cluster 7.0" Color Driver Info Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Pass Seat, Remote Start System, Reversible Carpet/Vinyl Cargo Mat, and Windshield Wiper De-Icer), Quick Order Package 2GJ, 4WD, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth/Vinyl Bucket Seats, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Silver Painted Aluminum. White Clearcoat 2021 Jeep Compass Latitude 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2.4L I422/30 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Jeep Compass Latitude with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4NJDBB3MT500672
Stock: 35275
Listed since: 08-25-2020