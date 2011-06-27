  1. Home
1999 Ford Taurus Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Cheap, well equipped and fairly powerful.
  • The interior is cramped, some of the ergonomics are muddled, and the car is just weird looking.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Ford does nothing dramatic with the Taurus this year, shuffling a few packages and adding some colors. We were amazed to see the high-performance SHO model hang on for another year, but we would be surprised to see it squeak by into the new millennium.

In the last couple of years, we have been able to spend some extended driving time with the Taurus and have found ourselves won over by this odd-looking family sedan and wagon. If you can get past the strange curves and odd snout, the Taurus offers a lot of car for the money. The Taurus has comfortable seats, a long standard equipment list, a plethora of cupholders and ashtrays, nicely integrated armrests, and optional rear-passenger air conditioning controls. Unfortunately, the Taurus's Integrated Control Panel, which controls the stereo and climate controls, has not proved to be as user-friendly as we had initially thought. During recent tests, we've had complaints from drivers who found it to be too busy and overly complicated. One of our logbook gripes stated that the unit looked sneezed onto the dashboard.

Not many people buy mid-sized sedans for their outstanding handling characteristics, and for the most part the Taurus does not address these people's concerns. Nonetheless, the Taurus is not a bad driver, offering capable acceleration and decent handling. The standard engine on the Taurus is the Vulcan V6, an old-school overhead valve design that puts out a mere 145 horsepower and 175 foot-pounds of torque. The next step up is the Duratec V6, a 3.0-liter overhead cam engine that makes 185 horsepower and 200 foot-pounds of torque. Acceleration is noticeably improved with the Duratec engine, and its midrange performance far surpasses the Vulcan motor. The fastest Taurus, the redesigned SHO, is a bit of a disappointment. Sure it has a V8, the first one ever squeezed into a Taurus, but its lack of a manual transmission and slower acceleration times than the original are a poor substitute for the car that basically defined the American sports sedan segment in its original iteration.

The Taurus offers buyers plenty of car and is our choice over the less-than-sophisticated Chevrolet Lumina or plain-Jane Buick Century. However, a number of choices from Europe, Japan and the United States offer better looks, better handling, and better reliability than the Taurus. People that want to buy American may want to put this car on their list. People who are turned-off by its exterior styling may find comfort in the new Honda Accord or recently redesigned Toyota Camry being sold down the road.

1999 Highlights

The light group and speed control are now optional on LX level cars. Chrome wheels on the SE models have been replaced with five-spoke aluminum wheels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Ford Taurus.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

$800...
aicfriedel,10/16/2013
I bought my Taurus for $100 with 185000. It needed new struts, y-pipe, and a muffler. I replaced the spark plugs, wires, and air filter it didn't need it i just decided to do it. In the end i payed $800 dollars for it and have been diving it for 2.5 years. A common flaw with these cars is the rocker panels rot but it has 203000 miles now and its been driven through New Hampshire winters for 14 years so rot is expected especially with these cars. The engine is noisy but the drivers seat is super comfy. The trunk and back seat has a lot of room. The interior is OK. The plastic on the dash is separating and its kind of cheap but for 800 bucks ill get over it. Love my Taurus.
Accelerator linkage keeps breaking, bad design
rwwr,02/12/2012
I bought this 1999 Taurus sedan about 5 years/42k miles ago. It has been OK, not particularly good or bad, except when it left me stranded at 1:30AM on a remote highway. I had had the accelerator cable replaced TWICE due to a broken plastic fitting which attaches it to the arm of the accelerator pedal. Luckily I had a knife and a piece of plastic in the trunk of the car, and in fifteen minutes I designed and carved a replacement fitting. The hardest part of this fix was lying with the door sill in my back trying to install this in the dark, by feel. It's a shame the design and test engineers couldn't have done their jobs in the first place. This part broke three times; why no recall?
Lots of Miles
Keith,04/30/2008
I bought my 1999 Ford Taurus SE wagon in 2001 as a lease turn in. The car has never failed me. Only tires, brakes,fluids and filters have been replaced. The car bought with 29,000 miles on it for 11 grand, now has 208,000 miles on it. The tailgate is starting to rust. I hate the fact that Ford killed this car off. I would buy another one in a heartbeat, as a matter of fact, I am looking for a 2004 Sable now to replace my Taurus. The car does nothing exceptional, but everything well. It has never broken down, never been on a tow truck. The power locks have just quit on me, but for a car with 208,000 miles on it and no payment for three years, I say thank's very much, Ford Motor Co.
ppppeeeerrrrrffffeeeecccccttttttt
jmo,08/04/2004
Well at first I was somewhat hesitant to purchase this vehicle.But as a few people have said that the ride and the comfort was much nicer then I had expected. I just like to say that it is one smart buy. And I spent half the money I was expecting to spend.The Audio system is a little poor, but that is a quick fix. Other then that it has been a great car for camping, going to the beach as well just cruising.
See all 135 reviews of the 1999 Ford Taurus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 1999 Ford Taurus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 1999 Ford Taurus Overview

The Used 1999 Ford Taurus is offered in the following submodels: Taurus Sedan, Taurus SHO, Taurus Wagon. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan, SE 4dr Wagon, LX 4dr Sedan, and SHO 4dr Sedan.

