1990 Ford Taurus Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Antilock brakes are available for all Tauruses. A driver airbag debuts this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Ford Taurus.

5(28%)
4(33%)
3(22%)
2(17%)
1(0%)
3.7
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A great car to own
Andrewb77,06/23/2002
I got my ford a a great price from a friend at my church and invested very little money into it. Never had anything major go on it. It handels great. A year later I was in a weather related car accident and the car slid off the road into a Rocky ditch. The Car had only minor damage and saved my life that day. Thank God I was not driving a Neon!!
Taurus : A Great Car That Falls Apart
Ford Guy,06/19/2002
The '86-'91 Ford Taurus starts life as a great car. It has a good ride, seats 6, looks good inside and out, and is relatively comfortable. It is also really fun to drive for an affordable family sedan. For the first 5 years you will love it. However, after 5 years you will start to hate it. Things start to make noise, alternators die every 4 years, and other things go wrong. My advise would be to buy a Taurus with VERY low mileage. As long as it isn't worn out, the '86-'91 Ford Taurus is a great car. Just watch out for the higher mileage vehicles.
Bad Year for Taurus
BeltwayBurnout,12/14/2003
I bought this vehicle used with 22,000 miles on it. At first it was a pleasure to drive. The first two years I put 250 miles a day driving to and from work. Not long after I bought it I was replacing parts. A new radiator. A new air conditioning compressor. A new muffler. And brakes -- never could get them fixed properly. Electrical problems left and right. Several wheel boots that froze with winter ice and snow -- that was a bummer. I understand that this was a very bad year to buy a Taurus.
The almost car of my dreams
Chris v.,07/06/2004
This is one of the most interesing car i have ever owned. When I first bought my Taurus it was fun, reliable, clean and all over nice. But six mouths later that all changed. I ended up spending close to $2000 to get my car fixed. And ever since then my car has went down hill. I love my car but i think it is time for us to part.
See all 18 reviews of the 1990 Ford Taurus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
90 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
90 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 1990 Ford Taurus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1990 Ford Taurus

Used 1990 Ford Taurus Overview

The Used 1990 Ford Taurus is offered in the following submodels: Taurus Sedan, Taurus SHO, Taurus Wagon. Available styles include L 4dr Wagon, GL 4dr Sedan, GL 4dr Wagon, L 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Wagon, and SHO 4dr Sedan.

