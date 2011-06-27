1990 Ford Taurus Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Antilock brakes are available for all Tauruses. A driver airbag debuts this year.
Andrewb77,06/23/2002
I got my ford a a great price from a friend at my church and invested very little money into it. Never had anything major go on it. It handels great. A year later I was in a weather related car accident and the car slid off the road into a Rocky ditch. The Car had only minor damage and saved my life that day. Thank God I was not driving a Neon!!
Ford Guy,06/19/2002
The '86-'91 Ford Taurus starts life as a great car. It has a good ride, seats 6, looks good inside and out, and is relatively comfortable. It is also really fun to drive for an affordable family sedan. For the first 5 years you will love it. However, after 5 years you will start to hate it. Things start to make noise, alternators die every 4 years, and other things go wrong. My advise would be to buy a Taurus with VERY low mileage. As long as it isn't worn out, the '86-'91 Ford Taurus is a great car. Just watch out for the higher mileage vehicles.
BeltwayBurnout,12/14/2003
I bought this vehicle used with 22,000 miles on it. At first it was a pleasure to drive. The first two years I put 250 miles a day driving to and from work. Not long after I bought it I was replacing parts. A new radiator. A new air conditioning compressor. A new muffler. And brakes -- never could get them fixed properly. Electrical problems left and right. Several wheel boots that froze with winter ice and snow -- that was a bummer. I understand that this was a very bad year to buy a Taurus.
Chris v.,07/06/2004
This is one of the most interesing car i have ever owned. When I first bought my Taurus it was fun, reliable, clean and all over nice. But six mouths later that all changed. I ended up spending close to $2000 to get my car fixed. And ever since then my car has went down hill. I love my car but i think it is time for us to part.
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
90 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
90 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 6200 rpm
