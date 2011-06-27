Used 1999 Ford Taurus Consumer Reviews

$800... aicfriedel , 10/16/2013 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought my Taurus for $100 with 185000. It needed new struts, y-pipe, and a muffler. I replaced the spark plugs, wires, and air filter it didn't need it i just decided to do it. In the end i payed $800 dollars for it and have been diving it for 2.5 years. A common flaw with these cars is the rocker panels rot but it has 203000 miles now and its been driven through New Hampshire winters for 14 years so rot is expected especially with these cars. The engine is noisy but the drivers seat is super comfy. The trunk and back seat has a lot of room. The interior is OK. The plastic on the dash is separating and its kind of cheap but for 800 bucks ill get over it. Love my Taurus. Report Abuse

Accelerator linkage keeps breaking, bad design rwwr , 02/12/2012 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought this 1999 Taurus sedan about 5 years/42k miles ago. It has been OK, not particularly good or bad, except when it left me stranded at 1:30AM on a remote highway. I had had the accelerator cable replaced TWICE due to a broken plastic fitting which attaches it to the arm of the accelerator pedal. Luckily I had a knife and a piece of plastic in the trunk of the car, and in fifteen minutes I designed and carved a replacement fitting. The hardest part of this fix was lying with the door sill in my back trying to install this in the dark, by feel. It's a shame the design and test engineers couldn't have done their jobs in the first place. This part broke three times; why no recall?

Lots of Miles Keith , 04/30/2008 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought my 1999 Ford Taurus SE wagon in 2001 as a lease turn in. The car has never failed me. Only tires, brakes,fluids and filters have been replaced. The car bought with 29,000 miles on it for 11 grand, now has 208,000 miles on it. The tailgate is starting to rust. I hate the fact that Ford killed this car off. I would buy another one in a heartbeat, as a matter of fact, I am looking for a 2004 Sable now to replace my Taurus. The car does nothing exceptional, but everything well. It has never broken down, never been on a tow truck. The power locks have just quit on me, but for a car with 208,000 miles on it and no payment for three years, I say thank's very much, Ford Motor Co.

ppppeeeerrrrrffffeeeecccccttttttt jmo , 08/04/2004 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Well at first I was somewhat hesitant to purchase this vehicle.But as a few people have said that the ride and the comfort was much nicer then I had expected. I just like to say that it is one smart buy. And I spent half the money I was expecting to spend.The Audio system is a little poor, but that is a quick fix. Other then that it has been a great car for camping, going to the beach as well just cruising.