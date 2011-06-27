  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(59)
2006 Ford Taurus Review

Pros & Cons

  • Low price, roomy interior, seats up to six.
  • Low-grade interior materials
  • poor expected resale value
  • doesn't ride, handle or stop as well as top competitors
  • weak and unrefined drivetrain.
Edmunds' Expert Review

No longer a contender in the midsize car segment, the aged Ford Taurus should be avoided. If you want a Ford sedan, the newer Fusion and Five Hundred are better-qualified candidates.

Vehicle overview

For two decades, the Taurus was the Yankee entry in the midsize car sales war, the Ford sedan that jumped into the ring to duke it out with the top-selling Camry and Accord. But even with substantial fleet and rental sales numbers to prop up the figures, the Taurus hasn't won a match since the mid-1990s. This year it loses its starting role in the Ford lineup to the Fusion, a stylish new sedan based on the excellent Mazda 6 platform.

The 2006 Ford Taurus will stick around as a lower-cost alternative to the Fusion and the larger Five Hundred sedan, but its wagon body style and the 200-horse Duratec V6 are history. Still, the Taurus does have a few lingering advantages. It's roomy, safe and loaded with features for the price. Downsides include poor expected resale value, spotty build quality and a generally unrefined driving demeanor. And don't go looking for state-of-the-art features like a navigation system, stability control or even side curtain airbags -- those aren't available. If you're at a Ford dealership and looking at midsize sedans, we suggest skipping the Taurus.

2006 Ford Taurus models

The Ford Taurus comes in two trim levels, SE and SEL. Standard items on the SE include remote keyless entry; air conditioning; cassette stereo; power locks, windows, and mirrors; cruise control; a trip computer; and a front bench seat (allowing the car to seat up to six). Move up to SEL trim and you get all of these items standard, along with a keyless entry keypad on the driver-side door, body-color rearview mirrors with approach lamps, alloy wheels, perimeter alarm system and a stereo with CD player. Additional SEL features include wood trim accents and front bucket seats with a center console, floor shifter and power adjustments for the driver. SE models can be upgraded with a Preferred Equipment package that includes alloy wheels, rear spoiler and power driver seat. The SEL offers a Premium Package with a six-disc CD changer, automatic climate control, leather seating, rear spoiler, power passenger seat, HomeLink universal transceiver and auto headlamps.

2006 Highlights

The wagon has been dropped from the lineup, leaving just the Taurus sedan, and the Duratec V6 engine is no longer available.

Performance & mpg

There is one V6 engine offered: the 3.0-liter "Vulcan" V6. Power is rated at just 153 hp and 185 lb-ft of torque. This V6 is mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. Expect to average 20 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway.

Safety

Front disc/rear drum brakes are standard. An optional Safety/Security package bundles seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants, antilock brakes and traction control into one group. The Ford Taurus earned a perfect five-star rating in NHTSA frontal crash testing and three stars in side-impact tests. In 40-mph frontal offset testing conducted by the IIHS, the Taurus has earned a "Good" rating and was named a "Best Pick" among family cars.

Driving

The engine is noisier than most competing V6s and has less power than most competing four-cylinder engines. The automatic transmission gets the job done but is slow to downshift and not especially smooth. Ride quality in the 2006 Ford Taurus is generally comfortable, but can be harsh over more severe bumps and ruts. Braking distances are longer than those of most peers, and neither the suspension nor the steering is suited for brisk driving around corners.

Interior

Ford Taurus cabins have a dated look and feel, but most controls are easy to find and use. The broad, flat seats aren't especially supportive but can accommodate occupants of all sizes. Carrying six passengers is a legitimate prospect if your Taurus has the front bench seat. The front bench seat also includes a flip/fold center compartment with cupholders and storage cubbies. The trunk measures a spacious 17 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Ford Taurus.

5(39%)
4(37%)
3(15%)
2(9%)
1(0%)
4.1
59 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I couldn't be happier.
greg_wv,06/06/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
I needed a work car in a hurry after the previous one was totalled due to a deer collision. I've had this little gem for over 2 years now and I have to say it's the best work car I've ever had. Recently I decided to make a lifetime commitment to it, so replaced all 4 struts, plugs, wires, coil packs, front brakes and rotors. It needed a new A/C compressor and I gave it 4 Michelin defender tires. This baby rides like a brand new car! The mechanic told me "you realize you're putting 90,000 mile tires on this thing". I said yep, she's only got 105,000 miles on her and I'm in it 'till death do us part. That's how confident I am in this vehicle. I can see why Ford sold millions of these!
Very Satisfied
frank618,03/01/2011
I was given this car as a company car brand new, I drove it for 4 1/2 years and put 214,000 miles on it and ALL we had to do was brakes and 2 tie rod ends. The oil was changed every 3 to 4K miles. After my company retired this car, I was able to purchase it for my 16 year old daughter. After taking it to the shop to have it checked out, They told me that this car was a GREAT first car for my daughter and that everything was in really good shape!!!! the mechanic refered to this car as BULLET PROOF!!!
Great car
k. d. palmateer,09/02/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
I bought my 2006 Taurus in 2010 in Oklahoma city with 63,000 miles on it. I had no records to tell me how the previous driver drove it. the 1st thing I did was change the oil and tranny fluid and replace the filters. I now have 175,000 miles on it and except for the battery, oil changes, tires and brakes i have made no repairs to the car. my Taurus has gone back and forth from NY to Oklahoma 4 times and to Oklahoma, L.A. and back to NY. it is the 6th Taurus I have owned and the previous one a 2000 Taurus had 517,000 miles on it when the salt of NY killed it in 2010. that Taurus had 3 sets of struts replaced, multiple tie rods, ball joints, bearings replaced and 3 gas tanks. if not for the salt i would still be driving it.
Ford does it again
ericgdenver,09/05/2011
'06 was a good year for the Taurus. Bought mine with 24K four years ago from a Dealership. I am at 118K now. It has received all the scheduled Maintenance services, including synthetic oil and Motorcraft filters. Typical brake/fluids/tire replacement. Just put on a new set of tires with alignment and had the AC serviced. The car performs as good as the day I bought it. The ride is still comfortable and the handling is tight and responsive. Great in the snow. No leaks of any kind that I know of. Edmunds has the TMV at $7,697.00, which I would agree with. It has been a very reliable car that has held its value. I plan on driving it to at least 150K. An excellent production year for Ford.
See all 59 reviews of the 2006 Ford Taurus
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
153 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
153 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2006 Ford Taurus

Used 2006 Ford Taurus Overview

The Used 2006 Ford Taurus is offered in the following submodels: Taurus Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), and SEL 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A).

