Vehicle overview

For two decades, the Taurus was the Yankee entry in the midsize car sales war, the Ford sedan that jumped into the ring to duke it out with the top-selling Camry and Accord. But even with substantial fleet and rental sales numbers to prop up the figures, the Taurus hasn't won a match since the mid-1990s. This year it loses its starting role in the Ford lineup to the Fusion, a stylish new sedan based on the excellent Mazda 6 platform.

The 2006 Ford Taurus will stick around as a lower-cost alternative to the Fusion and the larger Five Hundred sedan, but its wagon body style and the 200-horse Duratec V6 are history. Still, the Taurus does have a few lingering advantages. It's roomy, safe and loaded with features for the price. Downsides include poor expected resale value, spotty build quality and a generally unrefined driving demeanor. And don't go looking for state-of-the-art features like a navigation system, stability control or even side curtain airbags -- those aren't available. If you're at a Ford dealership and looking at midsize sedans, we suggest skipping the Taurus.