Consumer Rating
(138)
Appraise this car

2001 Ford Taurus Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent value for the money, high level of safety, available as a sedan or a wagon.
  • Rental car stigma, front seats lack comfort, no rear disc brakes on the sedan.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A good car that suffers a bad rap. Problem is, in the hotly contested midsize family sedan segment, good isn't good enough.

Vehicle overview

For several years now, the Taurus has been the Yankee entry in the best-selling- car-in-America war. It's like the WWF, but for cars. Each year, the Taurus jumps into the ring to duke it out with the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. The goal? To earn that prestigious title of No. 1, or the "best-selling car in America."

In hopes of putting the Taurus on top for 2000, Ford put its main contender through the automotive equivalent of a Tae-Bo class, endowing it with better safety, styling, power and suspension. The current Taurus' main feature is Ford's Personal Safety System. It's a collection of components that allows the car to more fully understand the nature of a crash and factors in whether or not the seatbelts are in use. With the system, the dual-stage airbags inflate at two different rates, depending on the situation. Additionally, safety belts are equipped with pre-tensioners that are designed to help reduce the risk of force-related injuries in a crash. Taurus also becomes the first car in North America to offer power-adjustable brake and accelerator pedals, allowing drivers of smaller stature to move the pedals toward their feet, rather than moving the seat too close to the steering wheel.

Last year's styling changes were a welcome improvement. All exterior panels on the 2001 Taurus are carried over from last year.We give the '01 Taurus high marks in the ride and handling department. On the road, the car transmits truly usable feedback to the wheel, letting the driver know what is happening with the tires. The Taurus has a compliant suspension with excellent rebound shock valving for spirited canyon driving, yet without the harshness that can render a cross-country drive unenjoyable. Drive the Taurus into a turn, prod the throttle and the car responds in a predictable manner. Yet on the highway, passengers are treated to a comfortably smooth ride.

The 2001 Taurus powertrains include the 3.0-liter Vulcan and 3.0-liter Duratec V6s. The main difference between the two engines is the cylinder heads. The base Vulcan has two valves per cylinder, while the Duratec has four. The four-valve motor makes 200 horsepower at 5650 rpm and 200 foot-pounds of torque at 4,400 rpm. The base engine makes do with 155 horsepower at 4,900 rpm and 185 foot-pounds at 3950 rpm.

All Tauri get a four-speed automatic. Both the Vulcan and Duratec engines meet low-emission vehicle (LEV) standards in California and the Northeastern states.

The Taurus has always been a good value and now it's better than ever. And with the number of 2000s out there, the car is apparently a popular American-nameplate alternative to an Accord or Camry. Especially when price is factored into the picture.

2001 Highlights

After the 2000 redesign, updates are minor. A Lower Anchor and Tether for Children (LATCH) is now standard on all models. LATCH is an anchoring system for child safety seats. Also new is Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic, an increase in fuel tank capacity to 18 gallons, a six-disc CD changer standard on SES models, power locks standard on LX and an optional rear spoiler.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Ford Taurus.

5(41%)
4(31%)
3(17%)
2(9%)
1(2%)
4.0
138 reviews
138 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Solid Car
Rossi,11/09/2009
Purchased this car used in 2002 with 26,000 miles on it. Now had 185,000 and the engine still runs like new. Still has the original muffler and exhaust system, this is amazing for Vermont. The undercarriage has very little rust. Only trouble spots are the rear wheel wells which nee body work at this point. Front Rotors warp when replace with original equipment, but once I change to a premium rotor from another company, no problems with the rotors. On the whole this has been a great car with low maintenance. Looking to replace with another Ford with the same 3.0 liter 6. This thing is a work horse.
2001 Taurus
frank004,06/02/2011
I have used and abused this car for app. 5k miles a month. good and safe cars. I noticed people saying the rotors keep warping. I have found that the LIFETIME brake pads are usually to blame!! Try ceramic pads, softer, quieter, NO brake dust and happy pads...frank
Reliable overall
csflint,03/18/2012
Every car has its quirks... for mine, it's been the front end. I've replaced so many driveaxles, front brake components, etc that it's become an annual chore. That said, my Taurus has taken me through EVERY kind of situation with no complaint. It's been scraped over desert flatrock, towed a U-haul weighing twice as much as itself 1500 miles, crossed country several times, and attacked by wildlife (bears, deer), idiots (Satan, the semi driver) and shopping carts. We're at 168k, and easily looking at another 100-150k - if i don't replace it with something more roomy for long trips. So far, though, i haven't found another vehicle that feels so cozy/sturdy/willing.
Reliable 24V Taurus
hotrod,10/08/2010
I've owned 3 tauruses and am considering buying a new sho. I fix cars for a living and hate working on my own so I don't buy cars that have troubles. You name the car and I've worked on it. My 2001 Taurus 24v has been more reliable than many of my customers hondas and toyotas or nissans. With 167k on the clock and counting my wife drives 12 miles each way to work every day. We take the car on road trips of 500 miles or more at a time and have never had a failure of any thing and I don't drive the car like grandma either. Our last tuarus was a 90'sho 5 spd that had 270,000 miles on it when we sold it.
See all 138 reviews of the 2001 Ford Taurus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5650 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4900 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2001 Ford Taurus Overview

The Used 2001 Ford Taurus is offered in the following submodels: Taurus Sedan, Taurus Wagon. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), SES 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), SEL 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), LX 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), and SE 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A).

